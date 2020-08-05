Rockford Construction: What you may not know

At Rockford Construction, we’re more than a typical construction, development and property management firm. As a member of the Grand Rapids community, we strive to connect with our clients, community members and employees in ways that extend well beyond our work.

Our leadership team is passionate about working toward a better future for our team members, partners and neighbors. That’s why we invest time and resources in education initiatives, community engagement and benefits for our team. Here are just a few examples of the ways we give back to our community.

Education initiatives

Rockford believes that supporting educational opportunities is a key piece of helping ensure future growth and prosperity. One project, the Dimensions program, provides support to minority-, women-, disability- and veteran-owned commercial trade contractors. The program provides exposure to the tools and processes necessary to build their businesses while promoting long-term stability by providing opportunities to bid and perform work on local projects.

As workforce development continues to be a significant need, Rockford works with students and schools through both the Architecture, Construction and Engineering (ACE) Mentor Program and GRow 1000.

The ACE Mentor Program provides students with a roadmap to success by connecting them with industry mentors and offering Grand Rapids high schoolers a hands-on view of construction, engineering and architecture career paths. Through ACE and Rockford’s partnership with ProgressiveAE, the program offers exposure to new career fields, opportunities and scholarships.

GRow 1000, an initiative from the city of Grand Rapids, is a summer employment program designed for local teens and young adults between the ages of 15-21. GRow 1000 offers young people summer employment opportunities to enhance their job readiness skills and help them explore future career interests and earn income.

Currently, we have four students at Rockford. These students work in the field on our job sites and come into the office once per week to view team member presentations and discuss progress on their work.

Community engagement

Rock Perks, a program created to connect Rockford Property Management residents to local businesses, provides special discounts and offers at local businesses throughout Grand Rapids. It is exclusive to residents of Rockford Property Management and Rockford Construction team members. Currently, 40 businesses are part of the program, serving nearly 1,000 cardholders.

Rockford also engages with community through numerous local initiatives like sponsoring and participating in the West Side Street Fair, which celebrates the vibrant array of nonprofits and businesses in the West Side neighborhood.

Other efforts include Active Commute Week, the Mayor’s Greening Initiative, and adopting local schools to assist with fundraising and student enrichment activities.

Rockford also plays a key role in installing and setting up the city Christmas tree each year outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. When construction took place at the museum, the Christmas tree setup was integrated into the design with hidden underground bases to support the new tree every season. Last year, Rockford helped install a 41-foot Christmas tree at Rosa Parks, starting in the early morning and blocking off streets to load the tree safely.

Employee benefits

Female leadership remains a rarity in the construction industry. But at Rockford, our leadership team comprises more than 50% women. By comparison, women currently make up only an estimated 9% of the total workforce in the industry.

Our team is committed to upholding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that surpass industry standards. Together, our women leaders have a combined 100 years of experience, helping team members achieve success while building a stronger company and community.

Our team member journey starts right away when they are hired. When new individuals join our team, it is important we understand the way they work, receive feedback and are most efficient. To ensure we are sustaining a culture where people want to stay and make their careers, new hires take a personality test that provides insight into how to help them best fit into our company.

We also support other employee passions, including volunteerism. Each year, Rockford team members can spend a full paid day volunteering to support a cause they are passionate about as part of our volunteer time-off program.

For more information on Rockford, our programs and outreach, visit rockfordconstruction.com.