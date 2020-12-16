Sustainability is a complex concept. Often defined as building with a low environmental impact, sustainability encompasses much more. It is the new perspective of approaching building and design in a way that improves the way people live, breathe and explore while also factoring in impacts on the community and the world.

With an increased spotlight on the vital role sustainable design plays in the construction industry, the approach to integration has become more prevalent in recent years. 2020 changed the trajectory of many sustainable design projects.

The global pandemic gave the industry uncharted territory to navigate. In the construction industry, limitations have surrounded materials and jobs, and project demand has fluctuated. As we recover from the pandemic and the construction industry continues its growth, demand for materials likely will continue, further driving up costs.

At Rockford Construction, we holistically examine every project to determine the most efficient development plan from start to finish. In the current landscape, sustainable buildings are more than just LEED certified; they are sustainable in every aspect of their development.

Aside from positive community impacts, sustainable designs also are cost-effective. Sustainable buildings often increase property value and cost less than a normal structure due to fewer resources required, like water or energy. Additionally, sustainable buildings have great return on investment due to lower operating costs and lower initial building costs.

Remaining nimble, keeping an open mind and designing a moldable plan to continue the path of sustainable growth and functionalities are key to future progress.

We must continue to integrate sustainable materials, systems and approaches into the industry. Sustainability is the path of continuous improvement; it is not a one-and-done approach. This effort is years in the making, but it continues moving forward one project at a time. Rockford Construction — and many industry leaders like us — will remain on the trajectory of sustainable efforts and groundbreaking methods.