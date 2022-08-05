GR hospitals rank among best in state

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.

Spectrum’s Butterworth and Blodgett campuses jointly ranked fifth best hospital statewide and were nationally ranked in four children’s specialties and rated high performing in two adult specialties and 17 procedures and conditions, including cardiac ICU, medical surgical ICU, bariatric/weight control services and onsite emergency department, among others.

St. Mary’s ranked 12th statewide, and second in Grand Rapids. The hospital also was listed as high performing in nine procedures and conditions, including addiction treatment services and medical surgical ICU.

Several of BHSH System partner Beaumont Health’s hospitals also were named on the list of state’s best, including Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe, which ranked third statewide and nationally in three specialties, Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, which ranked second statewide and nationally in 10 adult specialties, and Beaumont Hospital-Troy, which tied for third statewide and was nationally ranked in one specialty.

Also on the list were Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital, Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center and the list was topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor at No. 1.

Grand Rapids’ Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital also made the state rankings and was recognized as the No. 3 children’s hospital in the state. The hospital also was ranked No. 14 in the Midwest, and was nationally ranked as high performing in four children’s specialties, including its pediatric intensive care, neonatal intensive care, on-site pediatric emergency department and pediatric psychiatric partial hospitalization services.

According to U.S. News & World Report, hospitals were rated on patient outcomes, satisfaction and hospital specialties.

“We defined 20 groups of patients, each corresponding to one of the common procedures or conditions being rated,” the organization said in a statement added to its 2022-23 list. “For each group — called cohorts — we assessed the hospital’s risk-adjusted outcomes, such as 30-day mortality, 30-day readmission and length of stay. These measure how well the hospital performed the procedure at the time of care and also was able to prevent an unplanned re-visit to the hospital due to the same condition. A shorter length of stay is indicative of a lower complication rate.

“We also factored in variables linked to higher quality of care, including volume, nurse staffing and whether the hospital employed a specially trained physician known as an intensive care unit specialist. In addition, patient satisfaction scores were factored into the ratings for most procedures. A hospital’s stance on data transparency was also a factor.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, hospitals are ranked highly at a state and regional level by meeting the following criteria:

Offers a full range of general medical and surgical services (as opposed to a specialty hospital).

Either was nationally ranked in one of the 11 data-driven Best Hospitals specialties (excluding rehabilitation) or had seven or more ratings of high performing in the Best Hospitals procedures and conditions.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, a hospital must have had at least three more high-performing procedures/conditions than below-average procedures/conditions to be a Best Regional Hospital.

The organization also stated: “An overall rating of high performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or con