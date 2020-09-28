The benefits of sourcing medical devices locally

Last month, the FDA released its first medical device shortage list, and by doing so, underscored the grave importance of quality medical devices during the pandemic. These devices are becoming harder to find, as supply chains clog, legislation changes device regulations and demand flies through the roof.

There are solutions to these life-threatening challenges, and they happen to be right under your nose. It’s time to rely on domestic medical device suppliers.

Quality expectations

The United States has very rigorous guidelines surrounding what is and is not acceptable for use in surgery and other medical procedures. These guidelines shift, change and evolve over time based on recommendations from government bodies like the FDA and CDC.

It can be difficult for foreign suppliers to keep up with these changes. As standards change, it’s essential to partner with a company that can fully interpret and meet these standards in a consistent manner. Domestic medical device suppliers constantly have a pulse on the industry, so when these standards change, they can immediately begin shifting processes to meet the new regulations.

Imagine receiving the devices you require without wasting time going through quote after quote, only to learn the devices can’t be imported. Domestic suppliers must already meet the standards you’re looking for in the first place.

Less delays

Here’s a simple truth: right now, supply chains are a mess. In some cases, carriers are completely booked out months in advance. That means when you need a small shipment of specialized medical devices, you’ll be waiting on a foreign supplier for months.

Domestic medical device manufacturers offer a huge benefit here — their products are already closer to home, and they don’t need to pass through customs. Plus, with trucking on the rise and passenger planes converting to cargo carriers, you know domestic supply chains will be able to get your medical devices to you when you need them.

In health care, time and quality are of the essence. Patients need to be treated as soon as possible with devices that are safe and effective. In a world filled with so much uncertainty, one thing is sure: There are medical device manufacturers in your neighborhood that are thrilled to help you save patient lives. All you need to do is get in touch.