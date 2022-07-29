Cybersecurity is just as important as a strong network connection

A common mistake small business owners make is assuming their business is too small to be targeted for a cybersecurity attack. But for cybersecurity attackers, it is much more efficient (and profitable) to breach 50 small, unprotected businesses than one large business with a cybersecurity program in place.

And cyberattacks are up. Compared to a decade ago, there are now dozens more unique attacks for businesses to contend with.

With this in mind, choosing an internet plan — and service provider — for your small business is no longer just about who can offer the best connection. While connection is key, a comprehensive network solution that also offers 24/7 protection from cyberattacks is more important than ever. Here are a few tips for businesses looking to shore up their cybersecurity plans:

Establish a system that can address current and future challenges

Businesses need to understand that cyberattacks are no longer an “if” but a “when.” Having a plan in place before an attack occurs will have a big impact on how swift the recovery will be. Key to this plan is implementing a flexible cybersecurity system that can not only address immediate network security concerns but that can also scale with businesses as they grow or change venues.

The past few years have been a sharp reminder that business operation changes and corresponding network needs must be addressed quickly and effectively. Still, hybrid work environments pose a particularly complex challenge for IT admins who have been tasked with monitoring networks more frequently to ensure individual employees — each of whom represents a potential network vulnerability point — don’t compromise their company’s networks. A virtual private network can help to mitigate some of these concerns by establishing a secure, encrypted connection for employees to use while they’re working from the virtual office. Workforce training and tests, like fake phishing emails, are also a key part of a comprehensive cybersecurity system and can help employees recognize future security concerns.

Consider creating a security remediation team

Even the best internal IT team can’t singlehandedly protect a company from a cyberattack. Attacks can happen at any time of day or night, and while small IT teams do their best to be on the defense at all times, a more dedicated security remediation team can often make a big difference when it comes to a comprehensive cyberattack response.

IT teams know the ins and outs of their organizations’ backends, but if a member of an IT team who is responsible for important cybersecurity protocols leaves without training a replacement, that business is left in a vulnerable position. Businesses that establish a security remediation team are able to promote knowledge and best practices sharing among team members, so that any individual available to respond to a breach situation knows exactly what to do.

While a business can lean on its IT team (or vendor partner) to address security breaches, a fully formed security remediation team should be broader and capable of addressing challenges beyond just the data breach itself. For example, including a legal team can help mitigate the negative business effects during the aftermath of an attack.

Invest in a quality vendor relationship for additional support

Working with a national partner like Comcast Business is an efficient way to ensure that not only will a business have a strong internet connection, but that it will also have a 24/7 support system in place protecting data and troubleshooting any security breaches. Not all vendors are created equal. Larger ones are often the perfect complement to a business’ already established protocols, as they offer the dedicated service and expertise that comes with actively protecting their own network connections.

An additional benefit to working with a national technology solutions expert is the ownership that they have of their partners’ connections. Businesses managing their own networks will often experience internet connection issues but will be left to their own devices to troubleshoot, which can lead to costly delays in business. But, a large vendor can work with its partners to troubleshoot any issues across multiple departments, removing the burden from the business.

In the past, small businesses were more hesitant than their enterprise-level counterparts to invest in a full-service provider because of the high cost, but that reality is changing. Gone are the days during which only large companies could afford cybersecurity solutions. Now, cybersecurity offerings are more flexible and can be specially tailored to fit the security needs (and budgetary restraints) of a small business. This means more small businesses are empowered via their vendor partners to invest in their cybersecurity plans and protect themselves from vulnerabilities.

Connectivity solutions are only as strong as their cybersecurity capabilities

There’s more to offering connectivity solutions beyond what a fiber network can provide. How a network is maintained and protected — as well as the support that service providers can offer their customers — is instrumental in today’s environment of rising cyber threats and attacks. Regardless of what the future of cybercrime will look like, the right combination of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions paired with smart security protocols will help any business be better prepared for the challenge.