Is your business prepared to face a supply chain disaster?

Over the summer, many businesses and manufacturers faced potential workforce strikes, threatening another supply chain nightmare much like what the COVID-19 pandemic caused.

Fortunately, talk of strikes dissipated and normal operations resumed for most businesses. However, it still left many companies concerned and wondering how they could lessen the blow of supply chain issues in the future. The key to ebbing potential supply chain threats, if not to avoid them altogether, is to consider supply chain management as a part of your business’s entire risk management plan.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand how supply chains can be negatively impacted. Strikes for example would result in a shortage of stock as the production and shipping of product would slow. Another common cause is financial instability, as some entities do not have the working capital to maintain adequate inventory levels thus causing a shortage of goods. In addition, many businesses today are faced with employee turnover, resulting not only in scheduling issues, but in more time spent hiring and training replacements.

Whether your business is in the throes of a messy manufacturing and supply chain ordeal or worried about a future debacle, now is the time to build out a strong risk management plan that will both help avoid supply chain shortages and de-escalate their effects.

The first action a business should take is completing a supply chain assessment internally. Identify where the bottlenecks are, as well any other problems or potential problem areas. Assess if you have enough suppliers and if you need to diversify their geographic locations in case of natural, political or economic disaster. Take a look at inventory levels and consider what raw materials are crucial for production. One of the best ways businesses can assess their supply chain is by creating a strong supplier development program featuring an evaluation system. This evaluation must ask questions: Are suppliers on time? Are they cost competitive? Are they investing in new tech and equipment? Once finished, this assessment should provide your business with the information you need to fix, adjust and fill in the gaps.

Additionally, there are other key business strategies that should be considered to minimize supply chain risk. This can include bringing on additional capacity through equipment purchases or an acquisition of a key supplier or competitor. Also, don’t forget about consistently communicating with suppliers and customer on supply chain issues and focusing on improving forecasting data used for planning.

Unsurprisingly, cybersecurity is a huge area that is overlooked; any downtime within the IT and cybersecurity field is one step closer to a security fiasco, as your IT operations connect you to your customers, suppliers, manufacturers and internal team. Other areas like day-to-day financial operations and HR management also tend to get bogged down and leave many businesses feeling stretched thin.

Relying on a firm like Rehmann that provides outsourcing and risk management resources will save your business time, money and stress when supply chain issues come knocking. Hire a 24/7 IT MSP to manage your security and protect your business from external cyber threats. Bring in a fractional CFO to support ERP system improvements and inventory level analysis. Supplement your HR department with employment enhancement projects that identify whether your business is creating the best work environment for your team.

Supply chain issues will come, but your business can be prepared with the right tools and the right team behind you. Assess the problem areas, invest in the right expertise, take action immediately where possible and create the ideal risk management plan that will keep your business’s mind at ease.