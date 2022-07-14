Mutual funds and ETFs: What do they offer for your investing goals?

It’s no secret that today people are looking for more creative and easier ways to make and save money. For many, this is where investing comes in.

In addition to generations closer to retirement investing, the U.S. is seeing an increase in Millennials and Gen Z investing earlier and at higher rates compared to previous generations. Also, all the generations are increasingly interested in finding different ways to invest. That is where mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF) come in, offering some notable incentives compared to general investing. Dependent on what your financial goals are, it is beneficial to know mutual funds’ and ETFs’ differences before investing.

In most cases, ETFs and mutual funds represent “bundles” of individual securities. The key difference between the two is ETFs are “exchange-traded” and can be bought or sold any day during market hours at different prices. Mutual funds, on the other hand, are executed once a day at a single price.

Mutual funds are a type of investment featuring a pool of money collected from several investors to use to invest in stocks, bonds and other assets. While mutual funds tend to be pricey, buyers have the benefit of buying as much as they like as there is no fixed price. But mutual funds have a phantom income, meaning you will receive a higher tax bill that will include the amount taxed for all individuals invested in said mutual fund. Ultimately, mutual funds, while more expensive, are ideal if you want to beat the index — just keep in mind what your tax bracket is and how much you will owe come tax season.

ETFs, on the other hand, are more affordable and tax efficient, offering buyers a frugal option to investing in multiple assets. Index-based ETFs are funds traded on exchanges. When investing in an ETF, you receive a bundle of assets you can buy and sell every day during market hours. The pro here is that this potentially could lower your risk within the market. In addition, ETFs allow you to invest in a diverse range of assets, including domestic and international stocks, bonds and commodities.

So, which should you ultimately invest in? Like so many other financial decisions, it is primarily based on your financial goals and tax bracket. ETFs can be great for active traders, especially those with financial limitations. For those looking to be in the sector, mutual funds might be the best bet. In the end, both ETFs and mutual funds can give you the exposure you want within the market while posing little risk, even when concerned with a broader collapse. You always should talk to your financial adviser and CPA to help decide which better fits your personal financial goals.