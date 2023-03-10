Reducing disparities in stroke patient outcomes starts with improving access to treatment

For over 20 years, the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute has worked to address and eliminate racial and health inequities across our health care systems – ensuring that all West Michigan residents have access to optimal health care without race being an impediment. Although we have made progress during that time, more work needs to be done to ensure a more equitable health care system for the Black community, including for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses such as stroke.

According to recent studies by the American Heart Association, “racial disparities exist at key points along the continuum of stroke care from onset of stroke systems to treatment.” Black patients, for instance, experience a two-fold greater risk of first-ever stroke compared to white patients; yet they use EMS for stroke care transportation less and arrive at the hospital later.

Right here in Grand Rapids, the Black community has experienced an alarming increase in the stroke mortality rate. According to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of stroke-related deaths in the Black community climbed 10.8% between 2017 and 2020.

Yet, between the public awareness generated in recent years and the tireless efforts of dedicated medical professionals and public health officials, I am optimistic about the direction in which we are headed toward improving health outcomes for Black patients, including for stroke, here in Michigan and across the country.

Over the past year, stakeholders across Michigan’s medical and first responder communities have been hard at work to improve the state’s EMS triage and transport protocols for emergencies related to trauma, STEMI and stroke. Ultimately, the goal of this effort is to implement updated statewide protocols that align with modern advancements in medical technology while improving how quickly patients are triaged and transported to the most appropriate hospitals for lifesaving treatment. This includes a more expeditious process for EMS in determining the severity of a stroke and then directly transporting the patient to the hospital that is equipped to treat him or her without delay.

More than two dozen states across the country have updated their respective EMS triage and transport protocols to ensure patients experiencing a critical stroke arrive at Level 1 stroke centers as quickly as possible, including Ohio. This is based on the trauma model, where critically injured patients are directly transported to Level 1 trauma centers for the lifesaving care they need. Additionally, the National Model EMS Clinical Guidelines were updated last year to include specific guidance for EMS in triaging and transporting critical stroke patients to Level 1 stroke centers.

I applaud everyone involved in this impactful nationwide effort to update EMS protocols and improve patient outcomes. I am especially grateful to those who are leading the effort to ensure more stroke patients survive their stroke and return to their lives with less disability, particularly given the impact this illness has had on the Black community here in Western Michigan. Let’s continue building on the great progress achieved in aligning our regulations with modern medical advancements and ultimately save more lives.