Supreme Court decisions leave employers guessing

The flurry of activity from the Supreme Court before its summer recess has employers across the country scrambling to understand how the rulings will impact their business.

Here’s a closer look at these decisions and what you need to know as an employer:

Abortion

The Supreme Court ruled the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, meaning any national protections for abortion must come from Congress or the administrative agencies. National legislation is unlikely with the filibuster in the Senate. Instead, this issue will move to the states on three fronts: legislator, courts and ballot proposals, all of which we’re already seeing in Michigan.

Questions have arisen about whether this decision signals a risk for other rulings, such as same-sex marriage, grandparent rights and the right to privacy. Since the majority of the court took great pains to say those issues were not on the table and there haven’t been persistent long-term campaigns for them, like the one against abortion, it’s likely they won’t be touched — for now.

The biggest questions for employers will relate to insurance coverage and, in those states where abortion is restricted or prohibited, travel benefits to obtain abortions in another state.

Arbitration

Arbitration again was a significant topic of interest for the court. But unlike what we’ve seen in the past — where almost all the decisions were in favor of arbitration and requiring employees to arbitrate — three of the five cases this term limited the scope or remedies available in arbitration.

Based on comments from the justices, it appears the pendulum may be swinging to the middle. This term did not bring any expansive changes to arbitration, and most employers will not be affected. But we will undoubtedly see more arbitration cases in the next few years and perhaps a new trend to a less employer-friendly approach to arbitration.

Vaccine mandates

At the beginning of the year, the Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration mandate that large businesses require employees to be vaccinated against or tested weekly for COVID-19. The court said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not have the authority to regulate individuals and businesses to that extent and would need an expressed mandate from Congress to do so.

On the flip side, the court upheld a health care worker vaccination requirement, saying the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had a mandate to protect the health of patients, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated fell within this.

Greenhouse gas emissions

The court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency did not have the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, saying delegating this would need to come from Congress.

Two key takeaways

While there still are many questions that linger, there are a few takeaways. First, the court has demonstrated a concern about administrative agencies undertaking broad rule-making authority based on vague statutory provisions and will strike these down. Secondly, when there is an explicit grant of authority, such as the CMS protecting the health of patients, the court will uphold these regulations.

We can expect to see these play out in other future regulatory actions by the Supreme Court.