Tax season 2022: What you need to know

Tax time is upon us, and with the tumultuous season we had last year, many people are wondering what to expect for filing in 2022. Will there be delays in returns? Are there any new laws in place? What is the quickest way to file?

For both individuals and businesses, the quickest way for the IRS to process returns is to file electronically. As the IRS continues to experience delays carried over from its COVID-era shutdown, paper filing is discouraged as it can take more than four months to process. Filing electronically dramatically reduces IRS processing time. Most returns are processed in a matter of weeks.

Unlike last year’s delayed deadlines, which businesses and individuals leaned on, the IRS is returning to traditional filing deadlines this year. Individuals have until April 18 and businesses have until March 15 or April 15 to file, depending on the business type. Extensions to file are available but must be requested.

Businesses will see the biggest changes this tax season, with several refunds and tax breaks available to them. The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) is available to 2020 and 2021 filers and is a refundable credit that businesses can claim on qualified wages paid to employees. Even employers who took out a PPP loan can qualify for this refund, making it ideal for businesses that suffered losses during the shutdowns. While businesses will have to be patient for their refunds, which can take up to six months to receive, ERTC is beneficial and worth the wait.

Late in 2021, Michigan joined numerous other states by implementing a workaround for the dreaded $10,000 “SALT cap” in place for individual business owners who itemize on their federal returns. For individual owners of partnership or S-Corporations, the Pass-Through-Entity (PTE) election allows the business to pay Michigan income taxes at the entity level. The tax is paid based on 4.25% of business income with a credit granted to owners on their individual returns. This workaround effectively allows the Michigan tax to be deducted from business income rather than an itemized deduction.

The best way to find out if your business can benefit from either of these programs is to meet with a CPA, who can evaluate your qualifications and guide you on next steps.

Fortunately, individuals also can anticipate beneficial changes. Along with traditional changes to tax brackets and standard deductions, there are several noteworthy items:

The U.S. Department of Education extended a pause on certain student loan payments through May 1.

Child tax credits were increased for 2021 and advanced to families throughout the year. Payments and eligibility will be reconciled on the 2021 individual returns. If you received too much in credits, you might have to pay them back.

Recovery rebates are still in play. If you didn’t receive a recovery rebate — and should have — you can claim a credit on your 2021 return.

Ultimately, tax season serves as a reminder to plan. What can you do now to save for your future and maximize your worth? Take advantage of Roth IRAs, invest a portion of your paycheck, and make sure you funnel funds into a retirement plan like a 401(k). Remember, if you have questions about filing and how to save for the years ahead, financial advisers and CPAs are in the business of helping you secure financial wellness and safety.