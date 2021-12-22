Thoughtful, local gift ideas for clients

Whether you’re working in real estate, banking and finance, health care or any other industry, giving a gift to a client can be tricky. You want it to be professional and show how much you appreciate their business but also something that will make a lasting impression. We’ve compiled a list of client gift ideas for any industry — perfect for showing your appreciation during the holidays or any season.

Personalized ornament

During the holidays, a thoughtful gift can be as easy as an ornament. A festive decoration can be customized with a painting or a sketch that makes a great keepsake reminding your client of your business every time they see it. Find a local artist who can create and design exactly what you’re looking for or check out artists on Etsy.

No time for a custom piece? Check out Brush & Bark. They offer a wide array of ornaments, fine art prints, greeting cards, tote bags and vinyl stickers featuring two Grand Rapids women’s original artwork inspired by the natural wonders of Michigan.

Branded bottle of local wine

Creating a custom label for bottles of wine or champagne is a fun way to personalize a common gift. Check first for local wineries who offer this service or utilize an online vendor like Personal Wine. A bottle of wine always is a chic gift, and personalizing the label makes it memorable.

Grow-a-tree kit

For a green gift that keeps on giving, we love to give a tree for recipients to plant in their yard (especially for new homeowners). For a smaller, nonperishable version, there are many grow-a-tree kits available, which can be personally branded, as well. This makes for a fun project and hopefully is something they’ll see grow and enjoy for years to come. Since our Greenridge logo is three pine trees, evergreens are an obvious choice for our company.

Handmade and local gifts

As a locally owned brokerage, we like to support other local businesses whenever possible. Sourcing gifts from local artisans helps us welcome newcomers to the area and introduce residents to vendors they may not be aware of, like Sunset Succulents. This father-daughter duo’s small business in Grand Rapids handmakes cement pots with succulents, air plants and trinket trays, making a perfect low-maintenance plant gift. They’re sold at the Jenison Artisan Market.

Interested in curating a local gift box? Check out Michigan Awesome and Pack Elephant, who source the presents and assemble the box so you don’t have to.

The gift that keeps on giving

Many of our real estate agents enroll their current and past clients in our local gift of the month program. We work with LoLo Gifts, which curates local gifts from vendors across our region. Each month, recipients are texted or emailed a gift they can redeem locally. Monthly gifts are $5-$10 in value and have included cupcakes at local bakeries, smoothies, a pint at a local brewery, or breakfast sandwich and coffee at a favorite local restaurant. It’s a consistent way to say “hello” and “thank you.” As a bonus, our local vendors fully are reimbursed for every gift redeemed, so this program puts money back into our local communities.

It’s easy to get carried away in the season of giving, so take a step back and make it simple. If your budget is small, don’t shy away from small inexpensive gifts or simply a handwritten note. Expressing your appreciation for your clients and their business will leave a lasting impression and frequent reminder of your services. It’s not how much you spend on something but the thought and personalization you put into it.