Change-Ups: Ada resident named Mid-Atlantic Engineer of the Year

Ada resident Navy Lt. Cmdr. Derek Boogaart has been named Mid-Atlantic Engineer of the Year for 2023. Boogaart was evaluated in the areas of civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards and honors, and professional/technical society involvement. He is a facilities engineering and acquisition director in the Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity, and leads 16 design engineers in yearly design work totaling $30 million, and leads 51 FEAD employees in executing $175 million of construction and service contracts with a 90% Perform to Plan success rate.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Barr Engineering Co. recently hired: Stan Vitton, senior geotechnical engineer; Chase Freeman, process engineer; Erik Hakel, senior environmental scientist; and Patty Scott, project accounting administrator.

ARTS

Kent District Library received a five-star rating, making it one of America’s Star Libraries, from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced Jennifer Wcisel has been promoted to associate curator and Terra Warren to assistant curator.

AWARDS

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids has named Kate Pew Wolters the 2023 Frederik Meijer Service Above Self Award winner.

The U.S. Green Building Council of West Michigan announced the winners of the 2022 Leadership Awards: 2030 Leadership — Synia Gant-Jordan; Volunteer of the Year — DeVon Miller; Green Community — Plaza Roosevelt, Suroeste Brilliante and Avenida Brilliante buildings; Certified Green Building-Multifamily — Hollander Development, The Creamery; Certified Green Building-Higher Education — Grand Rapids Community College, Steven C. Ender Hall; Innovative Project — TowerPinkster & Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo College Natatorium; Innovative Project, 2nd Place — Western Michigan University, Campus Electric Vehicle Charger Network; and Innovative Project, 3rd Place — Synergy Consulting Engineers and McLaren, McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

BANKING

Arbor Financial Credit Union hired Nicholle Costello as a relationship development officer.

CONSTRUCTION

Ada-based Erhardt Construction announced the promotion of Arlen-Dean Gaddy to vice president of business development. Gaddy has almost 30 years of experience in business development, previously working as leader of client relations at Varnum Consulting and several leadership roles with AT&T over a 20-year career.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Holland-based Hudsonville Ice Cream appointed Tina Floyd as the company’s chief executive officer. Floyd will assume the role from co-owner Denny Ellens, who will remain with Hudsonville as a member of the board of directors. Floyd comes to Hudsonville Ice Cream after three decades at The J.M. Smucker Co. in Orrville, Ohio, where she most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of consumer foods.

HEALTH

Holland Hospital announced the addition of gynecologic oncologist Kevin Brader, MD, to Women’s Specialty Care. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health-West, Brader brings a wealth of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area.

Trinity Health Grand Rapids announced four new members to its board of trustees who will serve a three-year term: Jamon Alexander, Sister Sandra Delgado, Attah Obande and Matt Wey.

HOSPITALITY

Zeeland-based 6PM Hospitality announced the promotions of Leigh Farrell to director of hotel operations, overseeing existing hotels as well as opening of new properties, including a Hampton Inn and Suites on Lake Michigan in Manistee and a DoubleTree in downtown Battle Creek; Jessica Martin to general manager of the CityFlatsHotel in downtown Holland; and Arrianna Tuttle to assistant general manager at the downtown Holland CityFlatsHotel.

INSURANCE

J.M. Wilson in Portage announced the additions of Scottie Petrovski as property and casualty underwriter and Rob Bolhuis as transportation underwriter.

LEGAL

Kalie Gascho has been named the Kent County Probate Court’s next probate register. Gascho previously worked as a law clerk for Judge Joseph Rossi in the 17th Circuit Court and as an attorney magistrate in the 5th District Court in Berrien County. She holds a J.D. from Michigan State University College of Law and a B.S. in Political Science from Lake Superior State University.

Parmenter Law in Muskegon announced the addition of Kayla Kolbe as an associate attorney.

Smith Haughey announced recent promotions and the firm’s 2023 board of directors. Associate attorneys Patricia Jander, Laura Johnson and Jonathan Koch have been promoted to shareholder. Kenneth Seale has been named chair of the firm’s medical malpractice defense group, and Nicholas Reister was re-elected and Mark Gilchrist was elected to its 2023 board of directors.

Varnum announced six attorneys have been elected to the partnership: Regan Gibson, Timothy Gordon, Herman Hofman, Robert Huff, William Thompson and Rebecca Wrock.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney M. Johnny Pinjuv has been selected for the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities’ Next Generation Leadership Network 2022-24 cohort. The Next Generation Leadership Network, launched in 2020, advances the recruitment, engagement and diversity of ICSC members younger than 40 and focuses on the top talent from across the real estate industry.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP announced five attorneys were named partners: Daniel Bonucchi, Ashley Chrysler, Adam Ratliff, Amber Underhill and Carly Zagaroli.

MANUFACTURING

Dematic has been awarded six Best and Brightest Companies to Work For designations in 2022: 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation; Top 101 Highest Scoring Winners; Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness; Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness 2022 Elite Award Winners (Outcomes, Evaluation, Analysis & Tracking category); West Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For; and West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2022 Elite Award Winners (Recruitment and Selection category).

RoMan Manufacturing announced the appointment of Nelson Sanchez as president. Sanchez is the first non-family member to hold the office of president at the family-owned company founded by Dietrich Roth and Robert Hofman in 1980.

NONPROFITS

Varnum litigation and trial attorney Chloe Cunningham was elected to the board of directors for the Legal Assistance Center, a nonprofit legal self-help center that helps individuals solve basic legal problems and use the courts on their own.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

SeyferthPR promoted Whitney DePree to creative services manager. DePree will direct the firm’s creative team and graphic design services for all of the firm’s clients.

TECHNOLOGY

Brent Simcox has been named president of residential and commercial technology integration firm Grand Home Automation.