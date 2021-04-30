Change-Ups: AEBetancourt taps Eggleston as COO

With more than a decade of experience in recruiting, business consulting, sales training and management, Brian Eggleston has joined AEBetancourt as chief operating officer. Eggleston was most recently the chief sales officer at Hub International, the world’s fifth-largest insurance broker with offices across North America. Prior to this, he served as the national organic growth consultant for MarshBerry. Eggleston holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Michigan State University, and a Juris Doctor in Litigation from Cooley Law School. Since 2015, AEBetancourt has been assisting and guiding a diverse range of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 to small, family-owned businesses, in their specific talent-development programs.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Grand Rapids-based Deksia LLC acquired Roundpeg Inc., a full-service marketing agency based in Indianapolis. The acquisition allows both companies to expand the services they offer clients, with a larger team to accommodate those clients.

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced National Endowment for the Humanities awarded GRPM a $100,000 grant for the prototyping of a web-based, mobile game that explores the history of the Grand River.

ASSOCIATIONS

Kevin Budelmann, co-founder and president of Peopledesign, completed his tenure as president of the global board of directors of IxDA, (the Interaction Design Association).

AWARDS

The city of Grand Rapids received a 2020 gold medal rating from CityHealth for improving the health and well-being of its residents through policies that make lasting impacts in the everyday quality of life. It also received a bronze medal for earned sick leave policies.

BANKING

Arbor Financial Credit Union opened its 12th location at 3961 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, its third site in West Michigan.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Kalamazoo-based Workforce Strategies Inc. celebrated its 20 years as a purpose-driven employment solutions provider The company offers temporary staffing solutions, permanent direct-hire placement and business development services.

Lee Sherrell joined Muskegon-based Geerpres as vice president of global sales. He will focus on company growth through Geerpres’ distribution partners in all janitorial/sanitation verticals.

Rossy Hughes, regional quality assurance manager, Bethany Christian Services in Richland, and Joshua Lunger, senior director of government affairs, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, are graduates of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s inaugural class of the Next Generation Global Leaders Network, a yearlong program that engages a group of diverse, bipartisan young professionals in leadership, skills training and mentorship in support of their own engagement on global development and diplomacy in their communities.

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce will issue a new monthly publication called The West Coast Way. The publication is built specifically around the West Coast Chamber’s core values, key priorities and topics identified as the issues most valuable to members.

Windemuller announced the promotion of Curtis Moore to electrical services group manager.

CONSTRUCTION

EV Construction hired Mike Vermeulen as preconstruction manager; Tim Favreau, firestopping; John Serra, site work division; and Brocke Fisher, general trades.

Zeeland-based ODL Inc. announced the addition of Celeste Wegener as vice president of product and brand management.

EDUCATION

Kevin Polston, superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, has been named by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer chairperson of the Student Recovery Advisory Council, which will guide the work of Michigan’s education system to recover from the traumatic impacts of COVID-19.

Kentwood Public Schools teacher Patrick McKerr was awarded a State Farm Teacher Assist $2,500 grant for his innovative teaching ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOUNDATIONS

The Kalamazoo Community Foundation recently welcomed Sharayl Moore to its team of donor relations officers and Kallista Fernanders as finance manager in accounting. Frances Vicioso was promoted to Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Kalamazoo coordinator.

GOVERNMENT

Battle Creek city manager Rebecca Fleury was selected as the 2021 president of the Michigan Municipal Executives. She is the third woman selected as president in the organization’s history. Fleury succeeds Ottawa County deputy administrator John Shay, who now serves as immediate past president.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington recently was appointed to the Michigan Municipal League Board of Trustees.

HEALTH

Catherine’s Health Center opened two additional locations during its 25th anniversary: Catherine’s Health Dental Center, 781 36th St. SE Grand Rapids, and Catherine’s Health Center at Streams of Hope, 280 60th St. SE Grand Rapids.

Wyoming-based Metro Health-University of Michigan Health developed a 24/7 home-monitoring program for select COVID-19 patients that allows medical professionals to monitor their progress around the clock.

INSURANCE

Coldbrook Insurance Group moved to 2000 Oak Industrial Drive NE, Suite B.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland recently marked its 10-year anniversary. To date, the casino offers 156,000 square feet of gaming and additional amenities, including over 2,200 slot machines, 50 table games and a sportsbook. The property also features traditional non-gaming amenities with a 225-seat café, a 300-seat buffet, and multiple bars, lounges and live entertainment. By the end of the summer, the development of Gun Lake Casino’s $100 million dollar expansion will be complete, adding 72,000-square feet to the existing 156,000-square foot facility. The casino also announced it distributed over $639,000 in quarterly incentives to team members in January.

LEGAL

Bodman PLC announced Brian E. Kersey of the firm’s Grand Rapids office has been appointed co-chair of the aviation law and finance practice group and Lindsay M. Cummings has been admitted as a member of the firm.

James K. Scheper joined Wheeler Upham P.C. as of counsel.

Keller & Almassian PLC was regionally ranked as a 2021 Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law as well as Litigation-Banking & Finance.

Susan S. Linker joined Mika Meyers PLC’s business and commercial, real estate, and trusts and estates practice groups as a paralegal.

Velo Law announced a merger with the law firm of VanHattum & Associates.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Ojone E. Ameadaji has been named to the 2020 Lawyers of Color’s Hot List. The Hot List features 100 attorneys of color who are under the age of 40.

LOGISTICS

Supply Chain Solutions introduced a new brokerage division to its portfolio of logistics services and hired Brad Brigham to lead the new division.

MANUFACTURING

Dematic announced the appointment of Michael Larsson as executive vice president. He will be based in the company’s North American headquarters in Grand Rapids.

Flow-Rite hired Angela Paauwe as operations director.

Lacks Enterprises Inc. named Nick Hrnyak its CEO. Richard Lacks Jr. has transitioned to executive chairman of the board; Mike Clover has been promoted to president; and Scott Chaudoir has been promoted to CFO. Kurt Lacks remains chairman of the board.

MEDIA

13 ON YOUR SIDE (WZZM 13) hired Jay Plyburn as a journalist.

NONPROFITS

Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids CEO Dennis Sturtevant will retired July 30 after serving the affordable housing nonprofit for 32 years.

Samaritas welcomed Tracy Brame, WMU-Cooley Law School, and John Vande Guchte, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC, as new board members.

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan appointed Kim Karn as its executive director. Karn joined the Land Conservancy as its development director in October 2019.

United Church Outreach Ministry announced Liam Bailey has joined its team as donor relations specialist.

Wedgwood Christian Services appointed Dr. Lisa M. Lowery, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, to its executive board of directors. New officers include: Jacob S. Dunlop (Rhoades McKee), board chair; Thomas J. Stritzinger (Comerica Bank), vice chair; Matthew McGowan (Wells Fargo Bank), treasurer; Erin Magley (Ottawa County Circuit Court), secretary; and Jennifer Greenop (EY), board chair emeritus.

RETAIL

Harvest + Harmony launched a beauty line of small batch, traditionally crafted soaps and scrubs that include locally sourced ingredients. Unique touches include incorporating a mixture of dried flowers and essential oils into each bar of soap.

Waxology opened a second location at 56 Courtland St. in Rockford, directly behind the Corner Bar.

RESTAURANTS

AHC Hospitality opened MDRD, a Spanish-inspired full-service restaurant at the Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton.

TECHNOLOGY

Marco Valverde joined Fusion IT LLC as director of cyber security, risk and compliance management.

TRANSPORTATION

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority announced Kent County commissioner Emily Brieve has joined its board of directors for a three-year term; Birgit Klohs has been elected as board secretary.