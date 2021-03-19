Change-Ups: Beyer joins Independent Bank

Gary Beyer joined Independent Bank as vice president, commercial lending for the West Michigan lakeshore market. He previously worked at Chase Bank, for a total of over 30 years of experience in commercial banking and wealth management. Beyer also serves on the board of Good Samaritan Ministries in Holland and is active in volunteering with Kids Hope USA, as well as Hand2Hand, a nonprofit that mobilizes churches and schools to provide food for children on weekends. Independent Bank’s total assets are approximately $4.2 billion. It was founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864.

AWARDS

The city of Grand Rapids’ Plaster Creek Family Park, 2401 Buchanan Ave. SW, received a 2020 Park Design Award from the Michigan Recreation & Park Association.

BANKING

Kalamazoo-based Arbor Financial Credit Union announced the additions of Jeff Kalmbach and Robert Merrill as mortgage loan originators.

BUSINESS SERVICES

BIFMA appointed Steve Kooy as technical director, health and sustainability.

Brandon Bissell has been named president of Imperial Clinical Research Services.

Lisa Young joined the JetCo Federal team as director of administration.

The Right Place Inc. appointed new board members to the 2021 board of directors: Luke Cherveny, tax reporting and strategy partner, PwC; Jeffrey Connolly, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; Patrick Greene, Cascade Die Cast Group Inc. (The Right Place/The Center-West Manufacturers Council representative, two-year term); Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash; and Darrel Schmalzel, city of Walker (suburban representative, two-year term). Officers for 2021: chair: Sean P. Welsh, Western MI, PNC Bank; vice chair: Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health; and treasurer: Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College.

CONSTRUCTION

Builders Exchange of Michigan appointed the following to its board of directors: president: Jodi van Haren, Advantage Mechanical Refrigeration; Dave Moore, Grand Rapids Gravel Co.; Adam Tweedy, Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.; and Jason Ruud, S.A. Morman & Co.

EDUCATION

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed East Grand Rapids private practice attorney Noreen K. Myers to an eight-year term on the Grand Valley State University board of trustees.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education unanimously approved the following to serve in new roles: Jen Schottke, president; Kimberley Williams, vice president; Rev. John Matias, treasurer; and Katherine Downes-Lewis, secretary.

WMU-Cooley associate dean and professor Tracey Brame has been appointed director of the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project, succeeding professor Marla Mitchell-Cichon who will continue to work with the project on a part-time basis, serving as legal counsel. Brame most recently served as associate dean at WMU-Cooley’s Grand Rapids campus and is the director of the law school’s Access to Justice Clinic. The WMU-Cooley Innocence Project is part of the Innocence Network, which has been credited with the release of over 375 wrongfully accused prisoners through the use of DNA testing.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Saranac-based Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch President Greg Herbruck has been elected to the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs board of directors, which works to improve poultry and egg sustainability. Herbruck will serve a three-year term as a grower representative on the board.

GOVERNMENT

State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, announced he has brought in Diane Schindlbeck to assist with his district operations. Schindlbeck, who now serves as the senator’s district representative, is from the Fremont area and brings to the senator’s office years of experience working as a small business owner in West Michigan.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners unanimously selected Mandy Bolter (District 5) as chair and Stan Stek (District 6) as vice-chair for the 2021-2022 term.

GRANTS

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County is the recipient of a $30,000 grant from the Commercial Alliance of REALTORS CARWM Cares Campaign to support child sexual abuse survivors and their families.

The Consumers Energy Foundation recently conferred the following grants to support those working on the front lines to directly meet basic needs: $30,000 to Start Garden; $15,000 to Community Homeworks in Kalamazoo; $10,000 to Degage Ministries; $10,000 to Trauma Recovery Associates; and $5,000 to Urban Roots.

TCF Bank awarded Spectrum Health System $40,000 to support frontline and essential workers who provide vital services amid the COVID-19 crisis; Inner City Christian Federation $5,000 to support its mission of delivering affordable long-term and emergency housing; and the Downtown Market Grand Rapids $5,000 to support its education foundation.

Kids’ Food Basket recently received a $25,000 donation from Amazon on behalf of the company’s 1,500 associates working at the Gaines Township fulfillment center.

HEALTH

Holland Hospital Bariatric Services in partnership with Grand Health Partners has opened a Grand Rapids-based practice for healthy weight loss. The new partnership offers access to nutrition, exercise, behavioral health and surgical support to lose weight. Bariatric surgeons Drs. Randal Baker and Jeremy Bushman work with a multidisciplinary team of experts to provide weight-loss solutions including minimally invasive bariatric surgery at Holland Hospital.

Wyoming-based Metro Health – University of Michigan Health consolidated two governance boards – Metro’s and Michigan Medicine – into one to support its growing role as a leader of health care innovation. The two separate boards with 23 members, some serving on both, were merged into a single board with 15 voting directors.

INSURANCE

Kalamazoo-based Gibson announced an expanding partnership with Health Rosetta after Brian J. Bellware was selected as one of 214 benefits advisers in the nation to be accepted to the Health Rosetta Advisor program in recognition for his work to better manage clients’ health benefits spend. Bellware joins Gibson colleagues Ray Korson and Ryan Colvin in the program. He is one of only seven Health Rosetta Advisors in the state of Michigan and the first in Southwest Michigan.

LEGAL

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge announced the election of the following attorneys as shareholders: Michael E. Doversberger; Krista A. Jackson; Ashley C. Quackenbush; Rachael M. Roseman; and Ryne J. Takacs.

Warner Norcross + Judd partner Jeffrey S. Battershall has been named among Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s Michigan Go To Lawyers for 2020. He was selected for the program’s inaugural class of leading attorneys in business law in this peer-nominated award.

Warner Norcross + Judd attorneys Thomas M. Amon and Kelly R. Hollingsworth recently were made partners.

MEDIA

Zenger News, the world’s first digitally native news wire, owned and operated by journalists, hired Buzzfeed quiz contributor and Grand Rapids native Rachel McMahon as Zenger’s new Quiz Master.

NONPROFITS

Guiding Light announced it received for the third consecutive year a $20,000 grant from the SpartanNash Foundation that will help support the nonprofit’s Back to Work program.

Kyle Hinton, a licensed marriage and family therapist addressing trauma, substance abuse, behavioral health and mental health, joined Guiding Light’s board of directors.

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology welcomed to its board: president: Tim Williams, Meijer; Michelle Meulendyk-Yost, Amway; Omar Hall; and Gilda Gely, Davenport University. WMCAT celebrated longtime board member Garrick Rochow in his career milestone of succeeding Patti Poppe as president and CEO at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy in December 2020. He has been on the WMCAT board since 2015.