Change-Ups: Bird becomes The Arc’s first full-time executive director

Roger Bird has been hired as The Arc of Allegan County’s first full-time executive director. Bird brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to The Arc, which advocates for the inclusion and dignity of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Allegan County. The demand for its advocacy services, the popularity of its recreational activities and the growth of its Beyond Bones all-natural dog treat business required more executive director hours and responsibilities than the part-time version of the position could fulfill.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

The Architectural Group Inc. added Andrew Tjepkema as project designer and Matthew DeHaan as architectural technician.

AWARDS

Eric, Becky, Craig and Jennifer Vetter, owners of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Grand Rapids, are recipients of the Alliance Franchise Brands network’s Sales Pinnacle and e-Commerce awards. The Pinnacle Award is for outstanding sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services provider, and the e-Commerce Award recognizes the top franchise member who’s embraced e-Commerce as part of its diversification strategy and to assist clients in doing business with the center.

Comprehensive Therapy Center is the recipient of the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan’s 2022 Torch Award for Ethics for demonstrating integrity and a strong commitment to ethics in all it does.

Lumbermen’s Inc. announced for the first time in the company’s history, an employee-owner has been named a Rising Star by the HBSDealer Top Women in Hardware and Building Supply program. Olivia Martinelli, special project coordinator, received the award at a celebration event in Chicago, Illinois.

BANKING

St. Joseph-based United Federal Credit Union appointed Adele Garcia director of product development and Laura Campbell director of fraud operation.

BUSINESS SERVICES

The Michigan Small Business Development Center promoted Beth Roszatycki to chief client services officer. Roszatycki will develop and manage strategy for 10 regional offices, the Growth Team and the Technology Commercialization (Tech Team).

CONSTRUCTION

Kevin Mersman joined Van Dyken Mechanical as a licensed mechanical engineer.

Portage-based Allen Edwin Homes has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage LLC.

EDUCATION

Conor Dugan and Nazar Massouh ’95 joined the Aquinas College board of trustees.

Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo named Julian Vasquez Heilig provost and vice president for academic affairs.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Blackford Capital for the third consecutive year was named Private Equity Firm of the Year at the 21st annual M&A Advisor Awards.

GOVERNMENT

Jonathan Seyferth was hired as Muskegon’s 16th city manager.

Kent County hired Scott Corbin as deputy emergency management coordinator and Josh Spencer as director of strategic impact.

GRANTS

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians awarded a $100,000 grant to the nonprofit Local Media Foundation on behalf of Native News Online, a leading independent news outlet that covers important news across Indian Country. The one-year grant will be used to hire Indigenous journalists to raise awareness and expand coverage of American Indian and Alaska Native health care, education, tribal economic development, tribal sovereignty and the environment.

HEALTH

Arbor Circle announced the appointment of Dr. Patricia Farrell-Cole, Pujita Sieplinga, Elliot Talen and Dr. Donta Truss as board members.

Holland-based Freedom Village, managed by Life Care Services, an LCS Co., announced its management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for the third consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2022-Senior Living Satisfaction Study in all six factors of satisfaction: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining.

Kalamazoo-based Ascension Living Borgess Place has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2022-23.

Mika Meyers attorney and member Mark Nettleton was elected as chair of the board of directors for Arbor Circle.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired announced Timothy Tuthill as its president and CEO.

LEGAL

Attorney Brian Mick has been extended partnership with boutique immigration law firm ImLaw.

Foster Swift Collins & Smith welcomed associates Keith T. Brown and Nicholas J. Stock II.

Plunkett Cooney has been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers as one of the 2023 Best Law Firms.

Varnum trial attorney Ron DeWaard has been named to the inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Varnum received 64 metropolitan rankings spanning practice areas and markets in the 2023 edition of Best Law Firms published by U.S. News – Best Lawyers.

Wardrop & Wardrop PC attorneys Robert F. Wardrop II, bankruptcy, and Thomas M. (Mac) Wardrop, civil litigation, have been named 2022 Michigan Super Lawyers.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Rodney D. Martin has been recognized by the Comprehensive Therapy Center as one of three 2022 Legacy Award winners. Martin served CTC for over 25 years as a member of its board, including more than 20 years as president. As board president, he helped lead the organization through growth and success, positively impacting countless individuals with disabilities and their loved ones. He also inspired both of his children to serve as volunteers in CTC’s therapy and fun program and later work for the nonprofit while in college.

LOGISTICS

MUVE announced the appointment of Thomas Sikkema as its community team lead in Michigan to provide local support as it rolls out its Go MUVE accessible mobility app in Grand Rapids. Sikkema’s responsibilities include promoting Go MUVE’s tagging feature, enabling users to identify various levels of accessibility within their community. This feature allows users to tag events, businesses, facilities, and public areas by uploading crucial information related to mobility and accessibility.

MANUFACTURING

Mission Design & Automation has been awarded a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace of 2022 Award.

NONPROFITS

Varnum labor and employment attorney Ashleigh Draft was elected to the board of directors for the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash earned the No. 12 spot on Indeed.com’s list of 25 most flexible companies. Indeed compiled data from more than 10 million surveys in Indeed’s Work Happiness Score and ranked the top employers in the nation. SpartanNash is featured alongside Apple, Google, Nike, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft and more.