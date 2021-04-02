Change-Ups: Burger King taps Fragel as HR director

Grand Rapids resident Deb Fragel has been appointed director of human resources for 26 West Michigan-area Burger King restaurants recently acquired by Factorial Restaurant Holdings LLC. Fragel will be responsible for leading the direction of human resources, including culture, change management, and recruiting and hiring for Factorial Holdings’ 26 Burger King locations. She will help ramp up hiring more than 150 employees at all levels this spring at all 26 restaurants in West Michigan. Fragel was formerly with Illuminate-HC/SKLD and was the manager of HR compliance and employee relations.

ACCOUNTING

Pennell CPA hired staff accountants Haris Delkic, Alissa Molina and Danielle Nauta.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Progressive AE hired industry expert Tim Bradshaw as municipal practice leader.

ARTS

Hope College in Holland’s production of Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play” was selected for presentation during the recent Region 3 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

The Grand Rapids Public Library will honor its sesquicentennial in 2021. Since 1871, the library has provided the city with outstanding service, innovative programs and expansive collections. It will be a yearlong celebration, culminating in a birthday celebration on Dec. 21, 2021.

ASSOCIATIONS

Joseph L. Rivet, Rivet Health Law PLC in Norton Shores, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council, the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization that operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.

The director of Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development, Candice Lake, was appointed president of the Michigan Behavior Analysis Providers Association.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Applied Imaging acquired Lasers Resource, a Grand Rapids-based managed print services specialist. All Lasers Resource locations will now operate under the Applied Imaging brand and their customers have access to Applied Imaging’s array of products and services.

Muskegon-based Geerpres recently introduced its UVairo UV-C Air Sanitizer, which provides an active layer of protection and confidence against airborne viruses to ensure people are safe indoors and in shared spaces such as a doctor’s office, daycare facility, restaurant or manufacturing facility.

2/90 Sign Systems named Chris Douma president.

The Grand Rapids Chamber welcomed Emily Smith to its talent development team in the newly created role of inclusion manager. She is responsible for supporting diversity, equity and inclusion events, and programming including the Institute for Healing Racism, OutPro, and the Diversity & Talent Series and Summit.

CONSTRUCTION

Holland-based Lakewood Construction celebrated its 50th anniversary. Established in 1971 by two Holland locals working out of their homes, the company has since grown to over 40 employees serving all of West Michigan.

EDUCATION

Davenport University named Amy Mansfield dean of the Donald W. Maine College of Business and the College of Technology. She will be responsible for providing leadership for Davenport’s business and technology programs, including degrees such as accounting, marketing, computer science and cyber defense.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes announced the addition board member Pamela S. Ries, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Spectrum Health System.

ENVIRONMENTAL

ASTI Environmental has been selected to provide as-needed professional environmental services to the city of Grand Rapids. The contract includes lead paint inspection, risk assessment and clearance examinations of lead paint, house dust and soil.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage celebrated 20 years of supplying tens of thousands of retailers throughout the state with beer, wine and spirits made in Michigan, across the country and around the world.

GOVERNMENT

Curt A. Reppuhn has been appointed to serve as the city of Grand Rapids’ deputy comptroller.

State Sen. Roger Victory announced he will chair the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and serve as assistant majority whip for the 101st Legislature.

The city of East Grand Rapids selected Shea Charles as city manager. Charles previously served as Howell’s city manager for 15 years.

HEALTH

Gage Cannabis Co. opened its sixth provisioning at 3075 South Peregrine Road in Grand Rapids, adjacent to Celebration Cinema North.

Holland Home’s dementia coalition team is the recipient of LeadingAge Michigan’s 2020 Leading-Edge Care and Services Award and Rob Fox, director of nursing at Breton Woods, was awarded the LeadingAge Michigan Shining Star Award.

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital celebrated 10 years of its iconic blue building being a world-renowned landmark on the Medical Mile. The 14-story, $286 million hospital opened on Jan. 11, 2011, with the help of more than $103 million in contributions from more than 6,000 donors. It is one of just 220 children’s hospitals in the country.

Spectrum Health bid adieu to board members Richard M. (Dick) DeVos Jr., The Windquest Group, past chair of the board and a board member since 2010; Michelle L. Van Dyke, Heart of West Michigan United Way, a board member since 2011; and Mehmood A. Khan, Life Biosciences Inc., a board member since 2017. Joining the board are Doug DeVos, Amway board of directors, and Philomena V. Mantella, Grand Valley State University.

HOSPITALITY

Janet Korn, executive vice president at Experience Grand Rapids, was elected 2021 president of the Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus.

Lisa Mize, interim executive director of The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor Bureau, has been appointed to lead the CVB as executive director.

LEGAL

Dykema announced Len Wolfe started his three-year term as chairman and chief executive officer of the firm. Wolfe succeeds Peter M. Kellett, who served as chairman and chief executive officer since 2012.

Judge Jon Hulsing of the Ottawa County Circuit Court has been elected vice-chairperson to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

MANUFACTURING

Dynamic Conveyor Corp. celebrated 30 years of conveyor manufacturing. The company has grown to become a leader in the design and building of innovative conveyor solutions to the parts manufacturing, packaging and food processing industries.

MetaOps was featured on Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine’s Top Ten list in its cover story, “Top-Tier Interim OpEx Talent Where and When Needed.”

NONPROFITS

Dégagé Ministries announced longtime executive director Marge Palmerlee retired and Thelma Ensink succeeded her in the same role.

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology welcomed to its board: president: Tim Williams, Meijer; Michelle Meulendyk-Yost, Amway; Omar Hall; and Gilda Gely, Davenport University. WMCAT also celebrated longtime board member Garrick Rochow in his career milestone of succeeding Patti Poppe as president and CEO at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy in December 2020. He has been on the WMCAT board since 2015.

West Michigan Partnership for Children announced its acceptance of the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage funds, which will be used to introduce a new trauma-informed parent engagement program and six new job roles.

REAL ESTATE

Despite the pandemic challenges and a six-week shutdown of in-person real estate tours and agent events last March and April, local and family-owned Greenridge Realty celebrated the close of its 40th year with record sales — well over $1 billion in closed sales volume for the third consecutive year — and surpassing $1 million in donations through its nonprofit arm, The Dream Team Foundation.