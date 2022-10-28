Change-Ups: Callaway selected as Trinity Health’s CMO

Trinity Health Medical Group selected Lisa Kinsey Callaway, MD, FHM, as its chief medical officer, succeeding Thomas Foster, MD, who returned to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics. Callaway is a practicing physician and the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair. She is the medical director for the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, where she has worked as a hospitalist for 11 years. She also serves as the medical director of provider development and onboarding for the medical group.

BANKING

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union announced the additions of mortgage loan officers who will assist members of the Grand Rapids market: Vanna Stevens, Kail Venema and Michael Massa.

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the hiring of Amanda Vandermeer as mortgage loan officer for the Lakeshore region.

BUSINESS SERVICES

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce announced the promotion of Monica Mendez to director of talent and leadership programs, Megan Steenwyk to senior business services manager, and Olivia Koster to senior event project manager. Amari Brown was hired as inclusion program manager.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Holland received Redevelopment Ready Communities certification by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for establishing a solid foundation to attract private investment and further build on municipal assets.

The Kent County Department of Public Works hired Steve Faber as communications and marketing manager.

HEALTH

Ascension Michigan announced Thomas Rohs, MD, as regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital (Plainwell).

The BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan OB/GYN Residency Practice has been named the first-ever Centering Site of the Year by the Centering Healthcare Institute for its work implementing and executing the CenteringPregnancy care model, in collaboration with Priority Health. Spectrum Health was recognized for patient care as well as how the program adapted and continued to care for expecting women amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

INSURANCE

J.M. Wilson promoted Ryan Bartolacci to senior personal lines underwriter; Heidi Wheeler has been hired as finance and reporting accountant; and Jessica Allers as agency information coordinator in J.M. Wilson’s Portage office.

LEGAL

Bloom Sluggett PC announced attorney Jeff Sluggett for the seventh year in a row has been named one of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in the area of municipal law, and Danielle Dawson was selected as Ones to Watch in America for her work in administrative/regulatory law and municipal law.

Eleven Grand Rapids Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorneys have been named Lawyers of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America 2023: Edward J. Bardelli – Labor and Employment Litigation Lawyer of the Year; Andrea J. Bernard – Construction Litigation Lawyer of the Year; Daniel P. Ettinger – Environmental Litigation Lawyer of the Year; Gaëtan Gerville-Réache – Appellate Lawyer of the Year; Stephen B. Grow – Bankruptcy Litigation Lawyer of the Year; Shane B. Hansen – Securities Regulation Lawyer of the Year; Scott D. Hubbard – Water Lawyer of the Year; Norbert F. Kugele – Employee Benefits Lawyer of the Year; David L.J.M. Skidmore – Trust and Estates Lawyer of the Year; Mark J. Wassink – Corporate Lawyer of the Year; and Bruce C. Young – Business Organizations Lawyer of the Year.

Mika Meyers PLC had the following attorneys included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer, James R. Brown, Daniel J. Broxup, Nikole L. Canute, John M., DeVries, Douglas A. Donnell, Scott E. Dwyer, Bradley A. Fowler, Fredric N. Goldberg, John H. Gretzinger, Michael C. Haines, William A. Horn, Neil P. Jansen, Daniel R. Kubiak, Ross A. Leisman, Mark E. Nettleton, Jennifer A. Puplava, James F. Scales, Mark A. Van Allsburg, James K. White, Richard M. Wilson Jr., Nathaniel R. Wolf and Benjamin A. Zainea.

Plunkett Cooney Grand Rapids partner Michael S. Bogren (legal malpractice law) was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023.

Ten attorneys from Foster Swift’s Grand Rapids office were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023: Karl W. Butterer — Commercial Litigation, Employment Law-Management; Frederick D. Dilley — Arbitration, Mediation, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Laura J. Genovich — Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Municipal Law; Scott H. Hogan — Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy; Mindi M. Johnson — Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Lawrence Korolewicz — Insurance Law; Thomas R. TerMaat — Insurance Law; Steven J. Tjapkes — Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates; Jack L. Van Coevering — Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; and Lynwood P. VandenBosch — Corporate Law.

Varnum is one of five Michigan-based firms recognized in the Chambers’ High Net Worth 2022 guide in the latest editions of Chambers USA and Chambers High Net Worth in the areas of banking and finance; corporate/mergers and acquisitions; employee benefits and executive compensation; labor and employment; litigation; and real estate. Moreover, the recently released edition of The Best Lawyers in America includes 86 Varnum attorneys in 47 practice areas, with eight additional attorneys named in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and eight named Lawyer of the Year in their respective practice areas.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Kent County recently opened a new parks department office at 1700 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids. The new office will provide administrative space for staff and improve public access to parks operations.

MANUFACTURING

ADAC Automotive named Jonathan Husby president and CEO. Husby brings over 25 years of global industry experience to ADAC. He replaces Jim Teets, who has served as CEO since 2007. Teets will continue on the ADAC board of directors.

NONPROFITS

Love INC of Muskegon County relocated its offices to 1051 Peck St. in downtown Muskegon.

REAL ESTATE

Magnus Capital Partners hired Stephanie Harvey as director of marketing; Kim Hudson as development associate; and Cathy Wiswary as executive assistant.