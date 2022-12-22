Change-Ups: Derrer brings entrepreneurial approach to REC

Meg Derrer said she intends to bring an entrepreneurial approach as executive director to the Refugee Education Center. She has run her own strategy business nearly four years prior and brings a thorough understanding of community impact and fellowship to her new role. The Refugee Education Center was founded in 2006 by a passionate group of Somali Bantu refugees who, as an ethnic group in their native country, were persecuted and prohibited to receive formal education. Over the last 16 years, the programs and services offered by the Refugee Education Center have expanded and it now serves more than 5,000 refugees.

ACCOUNTING

Baker Holtz CPAs and Advisors hired Kyle Broekhuizen as an associate.

BANKING

Arbor Financial Credit Union announced Steven Bensinger joined its mortgage lending team as a mortgage loan originator.

Kyle Perrault joined Independent Bank as manager of the bank’s Grand Rapids-Plainfield office.

Teddi McEachern joined Union Bank as vice president, director of branch banking. McEachern will lead and coach a team that drives consultative sales discussions, customer service experiences and operational excellence both in the branch and throughout the communities the bank serves.

AWARDS

Members of the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum named South East Market the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. WMSBF also recognized the following companies and institutions: Hispanic Center of West Michigan; Hope College; Meijer; PADNOS; and Volta Power Systems.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the honorees for the 2022 Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala: The 2022 Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Joan Secchia and the late Peter Secchia; the 2022 Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award was awarded to Gayle DeBruyn; and the 2022 “The Casey” Award was presented to Jonathan Wilson.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Northville-based McKenna with offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, was recognized by the Michigan Association of Planning for the trade organization’s Outstanding Planning Project: Best Practice Award. Assistant planners Jane Dixon and Simon Rivers earned Outstanding Graduate Student Awards from MAP, as members of graduate student project teams from University of Michigan, Urban and Regional Planning Program.

CONSTRUCTION

Ada-based Erhardt Construction recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. The company was founded in 1962 by Larry Erhardt.

EDUCATION

Secure Education Consultants founder and president Jason Russell was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the newly created School Safety and Mental Health Commission.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Lowell-based King Milling Co. announced the promotions of Brian Doyle as chairman and Patrick Doyle as executive vice president.

Saranac-based Herbruck Poultry Ranch board chairman Stephen Herbruck is the recipient of the Egg Producer of the Year Award from United Egg Producers.

GOVERNMENT

Kent County purchased a conservation easement for 67 acres of farmland in Grattan Township. This permanent easement guarantees that the property will remain farmland in perpetuity.

GRANTS

The Literacy Center of West Michigan is the recipient of a $300,000 federal grant from the department of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to support the citizenship-based English as a second language instruction and naturalization application services for 200 adults over a two-year period.

HEALTH

Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president with the Kalamazoo-based Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June.

INSURANCE

Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health, has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Bernard J. Tyson Health Equity Award by the Alliance of Community Health Plans that honors the late Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson for his commitment to addressing disparities in coverage and care for all Americans.

Priority Health’s HMO Medicare Advantage product received 5 stars, the highest possible rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service; only 57 out of 507 plans nationwide earned 5 stars. CMS also awarded Priority Health’s other Medicare Advantage plans an additional half star above the previous year – the PPO plan received 4.5 stars and the Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan received 4 stars.

LEGAL

Plunkett Cooney partner Michael S. Bogren has been selected by the Michigan Association of Municipal Attorneys to receive the organization’s 2022 Distinguished Municipal Attorney Award. Michigan Lawyers Weekly also recently named Bogren to its 2022 Class of Leaders in the Law.

MANUFACTURING

Dan Eubank joined South Haven-based Riveer in the new position of vice president of sales.

NONPROFITS

Ashley Ward, founder and CEO of Hire for Hope, has been appointed to the YWCA‘s fund development committee.

D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s appointed Karen Powell to the role of vice president of employee experience. She previously was vice president of human resources at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore announced the additions of Alexa Denhof as chief finance officer and Cindy Johnson as director of fund development.

Grand Haven-based Gracious Grounds, an independent housing organization for adults with unique disabilities, announced it hired Liz Nienhuis as executive director.

Holland-based Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a development built specifically for individuals with disabilities at 12761 Felch St. in Holland. The development will be called Haven Townhomes due to a partnership with Haven Christian Reformed Church that previously owned the land. The five townhomes will be located at the corner of Felch Street and Beeline Road and will be ADA compliant and affordable for individuals rather than families.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids announced Doris Drain as the club’s 2022-23 president. Drain is a senior vice president of commercial loans at United Bank of Michigan where she has worked for 36 years.

The Salvation Army Grand Rapids advisory board unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Veneese V. Chandler as its chair. Chandler is the executive director/CEO of the Family Outreach Center and serves as Chair of the Urban Core Collection.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced the promotion of Masiar Tayebi to executive vice president, chief strategy and information officer.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market announced the additions of Meggie Kwiatkowski, director of human resources, and Gary Kozak, director of facilities.