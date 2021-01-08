Change-Ups: Erhardt Construction hires its 5th female project manager

Melissa Hruska was recently hired as Erhardt Construction’s 5th female project manager. Hruska joins director Aaron Mead in the Facilities Solutions Group division of Erhardt Construction, managing multiple projects throughout West Michigan. Hruska has worked in the construction industry for 22 years. Seeing clients’ reactions to a finished project is Hruska’s favorite aspect of her job. Some of Hruska’s previous project experience includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate’s 12,100-square-foot corporate office in Grand Rapids and Mitten Kids Dentistry in Caledonia.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

King Media opened its third Michigan office in Ada.

LEAD Marketing Agency hired Emily Gagnon as digital media specialist and Cody Boomsma as an accountant and promoted Olivia Memberto to senior designer and Nick Pollice to account manager.

ARTS

Christine Mwangi joined the Kent District Library as development manager.

AWARDS

The George and Lucile Heeringa Civic Center in Holland (contractor: GO Construction; Owen-Ames-Kimball and GDK Construction Co partnership); Grand Haven State Park Channel Restroom Building Replacement (architect: Straub Pettitt Yaste, contractor: 44th Street Construction); Critical Infrastructure in Grand Rapids (architect: Lott3Metz Architecture); and Information Technology at Steelcase Global Headquarters (architect: Progressive AE, contractor: The Christman Company) are among the projects that received the American Institute of Architects Michigan’s Design Awards.

BANKING

Arbor Financial Credit Union promoted Jeff Potter to director of mortgage sales.

Independent Bank Corp., the holding company of Independent Bank, announced its board of directors appointed Dennis W. Archer Jr. to the boards of the corporation and the bank.

CONSTRUCTION

Ada-based Erhardt Construction hired Leanna Schmaltz as marketing coordinator.

Emily Quellet has been promoted to chief operating officer at Hudsonville-based DeHaan Homes.

Hudsonville-based MFP Automation Engineering recently worked closely with the city of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works to redesign and upgrade its major downtown thoroughfare. The lift bridge was upgraded in structural, hydraulic, and mechanical features and much of the lattice and steel decking with concrete decks were replaced.

Wolverine Building Group announced the additions of Michael Van Schelven as senior project manager, Alan Bussey as a superintendent, Matthew Moilanen as a carpenter, Travis Wierenga as an iron worker and Donald Norton and Kristopher Bostic as laborers.

ENVIRONMENTAL

Craig S. Mulica joined Rockford-based Triterra as a regional director.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Kevin Gardenier, founder of Purposeful Wealth Strategies, announced his intent to provide Autism Support of Kent County with 10% of his firm’s annual budget by 2023. Gardenier’s team intends to start contributing to ASK in 2021 by providing $5,000 of its $90,000 budget.

Sun Title hired Lawrence Duthler as chief operations officer. Groundbreaking recently occurred for a new Sun Title office located on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

GOVERNMENT

Kent County hired Jennifer Kimball James as deputy county administrator.

GRANTS

Arbor Circle received a $30,000 grant award from the PNC Foundation in support of The Great Start to Quality Western Resource Center, part of Arbor Circle’s Early Childhood division.

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce received a $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting the chamber’s efforts in addressing the small business community’s needs during the COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on women- and minority-owned businesses.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency selected the city of Grand Rapids as a recipient of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for its Nation Act grant. The $5.1 million grant will help fund the replacement of lead service lines in the city’s Neighborhoods of Focus and support public engagement on the risks of lead in drinking water.

FOUNDATIONS

The Kalamazoo Community Foundation announced the additions of Erycka Hunter as human resources director and Frances Vicioso as community engagement and communications intern for truth, racial healing and transformation.

HEALTH

Catherine’s Health Center announced it will open additional clinics thanks to a $1.7 million federal grant. New clinics are located in downtown Grand Rapids, Madison Square, the Clyde Park area, Roosevelt Park neighborhood and Sparta.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s has earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition from The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives for effectively applying core and advanced technologies into its clinical and business programs to improve health and care.

Metro Health–University of Michigan Health in Wyoming is performing spine surgery using the Augmedics xvision Spine System, a groundbreaking augmented reality guidance system that allows surgeons to “see through” a patient’s anatomy as if they have “x-ray vision.”

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has for the ninth consecutive year named Metro Health–University of Michigan Health as one of its Most Wired hospitals in the country.

LEGAL

CMC Family Law Group PLLC opened an office in Grand Rapids. Founding attorney and managing partner Cristina M. Crescentini continues to maintain offices in Beverly Hills, California.

LEISURE & RECREATION

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and FireKeepers Casino Hotel were honored by the National Indian Gaming Association with its prestigious Chairman’s Leadership Award.

LOGISTICS

Venture Connect relocated to 665 Seward Ave. NW, Suite 500, in Grand Rapids.

MANUFACTURING

Roxanne Buhl joined Bata Plastics Inc. as human resource and safety generalist.

Walker-based Tubelite Inc. named Dean Seger vice president of integrated supply chain.

NONPROFITS

Dégagé Ministries welcomed the following to its board of directors: Alex Fernandez, Cornerstone Church; Michael Lunt, RDV Corp.; Barbara Moore, Varnum; Renee Powers, Cannonsburg Wood Products; and Luann Vanharen, community activist.

Kentwood-based Refugee Education Center hired Trudy Ender as executive director.

Inner City Christian Federation announced the appointment Eunice Lopez-Martin, ChoiceOne Bank; Lexi M. Woods, Warner Norcross & Judd; and Tom Prince, Hungerford Nichols, to its board of directors.

Lorri Dean joined The Salvation Army of Muskegon as development director.

Wayland-based Paws With A Cause added board of directors members Adam Russo, Com 616; Val Lego, WZZM; and Toyia Turner, Autism Support and Resource Center.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Grand Valley State University Advertising & Public Relations program alumnae Emily Gagnon and Delaney MacKenzie were recognized with the National Gold Key Award from the Public Relations Society of America Foundation.

REAL ESTATE

Core Property Management opened a location in downtown Muskegon.

RELIGION

Grand Rapids Dominican Sister Barbara Reid was elected the first woman president of the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, effective Jan. 1.

RETAIL

Michigan Retailers Association announced Grand Rapids native Jennifer Rook joined the organization as vice president of communications and marketing. Rook succeeds Meegan Holland, who retired.

TECHNOLOGY

Ada-based Michigan Software Labs has been named one of the 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces based on an independent survey by consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

Byron Center-based Pro-Vision Video Systems announced the release of its new Bodycam 4 body-worn camera, a fully integrated body-worn device that captures video evidence.

Feyen Zylstra hired Maureen Walsh as vice president of people and culture.

Infinite Technologies LLC, with a West Michigan office based in Grand Rapids, announced the company has joined Beaumont, Texas-based Infrared Cameras Inc.’s new Solution Partner Program to help mitigate the current biorisk threat caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with ICI infrared cameras and advanced temperature screening technology.

IT Resource Inc. hired Michelle Shashaguay as senior account executive.

X-Rite Inc. and its subsidiary Pantone LLC announced its in-person Fundamentals of Color and Appearance training seminar is now available in an interactive, online learning format. The two companies also announced new subscription-based pricing for color formulation software Color iMatch and quality control software Color iQC. The new subscription model provides manufacturers and material suppliers greater flexibility and predictability for their operational budgets.

TRANSPORTATION

The Rapid joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health and Safety Commitments Program, the public transportation industry’s overarching pledge to passengers that it is taking all the necessary measures to operate safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.