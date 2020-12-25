Change-Ups: First Tee hires its first coordinator

Benjamin Elenbaas has been hired as First Tee-West Michigan’s first full-time administrative and accounting coordinator. Elenbaas’ work experience includes two years at Everett’s Landscape and two years at the Christian Athletic Complex, serving in accounting and programming roles. In addition, Elenbaas has more than five years of coaching experience. First Tee-West Michigan provides youth development and golf programs to young people in Muskegon, Kent and Ottawa counties and, starting in the upcoming spring, will add Kalamazoo County.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Well Design Studio hired bilingual public relations and communications veteran Raul Alvarez Jr. as vice president of accounts.

ARTS

The Michigan Maritime Museum purchased the historic Jensen Property, located just over the drawbridge on the north side of the Black River in South Haven, which adjoins the current museum campus. The acquisition of the Jensen Property doubles the size of the Maritime Museum campus and secures its place at the center of the Maritime District.

ASSOCIATIONS

Ken James, director of inclusion at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Virginia-based association of over 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce.

AWARDS

Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing received four Arts Communicator Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual for its work on the Rosler blog, VDI Manufacturing’s website, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s inspection videos and The Welsh Wire podcast and blog.

BANKING

Dave Klooster joined Arbor Financial Credit Union as small business administration manager.

First Community Bank opened a new branch at 4455 Cascade Road SE.

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union recently was named the No. 1 Best Credit Union to Work For in the Nation for 2020. The organization took the top spot among a group of 50 credit unions that were also recognized through a partnership between Credit Union Journal and the Best Companies Group.

Max Wealth Management, located at Lake Michigan Credit Union, announced the addition of Amy Datema as LPL financial adviser for the Lakeshore area.

Shaunna Padgett, First National Bank of Michigan in Kalamazoo vice president, strategic and operating manager, was awarded the Community Bankers of Michigan’s 2020 Rising Star Award by the Community Bankers of Michigan.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Hire for Hope announced the additions of recruiting and business development specialists Nicole Degi and Tasia Allison, and Regan Lang, recruiting and marketing intern.

CONSTRUCTION

Sobie Company has been awarded the top prize for Interior Finishing at the annual Associated Builders and Contractors of West Michigan Excellence in Construction awards gala for its work on the Canopy by Hilton hotel project in downtown Grand Rapids.

EDUCATION

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University launched the Rob Jackson Extra Credit Projects Scholarship Endowment. Supported by the KCAD alumnus (’89 Illustration), the scholarship dovetails with the name — and ethos — of Grand Rapids/Detroit-based advertising agency Extra Credit Projects, as applicants must demonstrate how they give something extra to their education, chosen field and community.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation announced the appointment of Greg McAleenan as interim director of Great Sports, Great Kids, a program that makes sports available to all K-8 Grand Rapids Public School students at school and after school regardless of ability to pay.

Todd Swanson and Jill VanderStoep of Hope College mathematics and statistics faculty are among the co-authors of a new intermediate statistics textbook and the new second edition of the introductory textbook that preceded it. The second edition of “Introduction to Statistical Investigations” and the first edition of “Intermediate Statistical Investigations” were both published in September by John Wiley & Sons of Hoboken, New Jersey.

ENGERY

Midwest Geothermal landed two key contracts to install geothermal bore fields in Princeton, New Jersey, and Redmond, Washington, making these geo-exchange installations two of the largest active renewable energy HVAC projects in the United States.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Wyoming Tree Commission, “The Tree Amigos,” has planted more than 20 trees with funds from a DTE Foundation grant administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fourteen trees were planted in the Godfrey-Lee neighborhood in parkways in front of residents’ homes, and eight trees in Oriole Park. The Tree Amigos have focused on the Godfrey Lee neighborhood the past two years because it has lost many trees to storms and development.

HEALTH

Spectrum Health West Michigan earned the highest marks in Michigan in 2020 by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Digital Health Most Wired. SHWM was recognized in acute, ambulatory and continuing care areas with Level 9 certifications. No other organization in Michigan received a Level 9 certification in these categories. Spectrum Health Lakeland was recognized with Level 8 certifications in acute and ambulatory care.

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital received American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement status for two or more consecutive years of high adherence to achievement and quality measures in its stroke program. Butterworth also received Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Honor Roll Advanced Therapy status.

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital received American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Silver Plus Achievement status for a year of high adherence to achievement and quality measures in its stroke program. Blodgett also received Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite status.

Timber Creek Counseling West has opened an office at 2976 Ivanrest Ave. SW, Suite 215, Grandville. Clinical director Dr. Mark Sanders provides counseling services to adolescents, teens, emerging adults, adults, families, college-aged individuals and the LGBTQ+ population.

INSURANCE

Health Alliance Plan announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has ranked HAP’s three Medicare Advantage plans as the top three plans offered in Wayne County and earned the No. 1 spot among Medicare plans in West and Southwest Michigan.

LEGAL

Dykema Grand Rapids attorneys John A. Ferroli (environmental litigation and environmental law) and Brian J. Page (real estate, business law, corporate business and banking) were named on the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers Top List.

MANUFACTURING

Blackmer is the recipient of the annual Community Partner Outreach Award from Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative, a nonprofit that works to change the current reality of vulnerable children by implementing an Early Childhood Education service system in the vulnerable neighborhoods of Grand Rapids.

MILITARY

Grand Rapids native and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Jennifer Kitson was recently promoted to the rank of master chief petty officer.

NONPROFITS

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan elected Tom Postmus, K&T Sales LLC, chair of its board of directors and added board members Emma Baranowski, Auvesy; Shannon Heads, Doyle and Ogden Insurance; Paul “Buzz” Goebel, South Seas Hideaway and Cumulus Radio’s Buzz Around Town; Marcella “Marcie” Lewis, Ronald McDonald House; Casey Moag, Bankers Life Insurance; and, Suzanne Moody, Grandville/Jenison Chamber of Commerce. William “Bill” Kozak has stepped down as board chair.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Amy Snow-Buckner rejoined Sabo PR as director of municipal communications.

RELIGION

Grand Rapids Dominican Sister Barbara Reid was elected the first women president of the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, effective Jan. 1, 2021.