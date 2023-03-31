Change-Ups: GRCMC hires finance manager

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center hired Carol Couturier as finance manager. Couturier’s financial oversight includes GRTV, The Rapidian, Wealthy Theatre, WYCE and web services, as well as administrative and budgetary oversight. She will be responsible for budget development, ensuring the media nonprofit complies with its contractual obligations while maintaining fiscal transparency. Couturier most recently served as an office consultant at Robert Half, where she led project-based administrative work at various companies and industries in the Grand Rapids area.

ACCOUNTING

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors announced the election of Stacy Mellema and Marc Sawyers to the position of shareholder.

Pennell CPA promoted Austin Roberts to senior accountant; Danielle Nauta to senior accountant; Alissa Molina to senior accountant; and Katie Madison to manager.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing promoted Ashley Vuocolo to account manager and social media strategist.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Driesenga & Associates Inc. hired Jacob Belfer as project engineer II in the firm’s Grand Rapids civil group.

Fleis & VandenBrink announced the addition of associates Scott Hall, Scott Rasmussen, Katie Strohauer and Robert Jones to its ownership team.

ARTS

Bethann Egan joined the USS Silversides Submarine Museum as executive director.

LowellArts hired Janet Teunis as executive director, following the retirement of Lorain Smalligan after 24 years with the organization.

AWARDS

Kaylee Wainright, D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s foster care team lead, is the recipient of the John P. Steketee Child Advocate of the Year Award by West Michigan Partnership for Children.

BANKING

Fifth Third Bank hired Joe Jepson as senior vice president, business banking market executive for West Michigan.

Janet Torres has been promoted to Union Bank’s chief operations officer.

BUSINESS SERVICES

BLDI announced Leslie DeBoer, who has been with the company since 2010, has been promoted as its first female president. Founder Joseph Berlin, who has served in that role since the company’s inception in 1991, is now senior technical adviser, working on technical projects and mentoring staff.

Hire for Hope, which recently rebranded as W Talent Solutions, announced the additions of Krystal Melton as executive talent specialist and Emily Boerckel as executive recruiter.

Kawasaki Precision Machinery announced the retirement of sales executive Randall Van Dyken, who has served in several roles with the company, including promotion to director of sales and marketing for the Americas in 2014.

Zeeland-based Lakeshore Advantage announced the following appointments for three-year terms to its board of directors: Phil LaMothe, plant manager of fairlife LLC, and Nick Nykerk, CEO of Lakewood Construction.

CONSTRUCTION

Brian Crissman has been named The Christman Company’s vice president of health care services.

Caledonia-based Sobie Co. promoted Kevin Carson and Bill Nagelhout to senior project manager-flooring, and senior project manager-LPDA, respectively.

Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. announced the addition of Todd Steffen as chief financial officer.

Zeeland-based ODL Inc. promoted Andy Arnsman to director of sales-pro channel.

EDUCATION

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named Shelley Padnos, a former chair of the board of trustees and longtime university donor, and Ronald E. Hall, Southeast Michigan business leader and attorney, to the Grand Valley State University board of trustees.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Michigan Capital Network hired as investment analysts Taylor Brown and Tirth Patel.

Morgan Stanley announced The Laug Group based in Grand Rapids has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2023 list of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

FOUNDATIONS

Grand Rapids Community Foundation welcomed Caitlin Townsend Lamb, director of people advancement, lean continuous improvement systems and communications at Cascade Engineering, to its board of trustees.

HEALTH

Corewell Health announced Danielle “Dani” Brown, senior vice president and chief information officer of Whirlpool Corp., as a new board member. Kristina Ko has been named vice president, government relations and public policy, and chief government affairs officer.

Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan elected Dr. David Burdette as its lead for adult committee.

Grand Rapid-based senior living provider Holland Home recently became the only provider in Michigan and fifth in the nation to receive the Designated Organization accreditation from Positive Approach to Care, a North Carolina-based nonprofit known as the leader in dementia care training for senior living communities.

Holland Hospital announced the appointment of Dr. Karl Nadolsky, DO, at the new Holland Hospital Endocrinology office.

HOSPITALITY

Eliza Carlson has been hired as the general manager of the Hampton Inn hotel on the lakeshore in Manistee.

LEGAL

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC attorneys Thomas Dillon, Jaquelyn Dupler and Robert Hamor have been elected shareholders.

McShane & Bowie announced it has made business and corporate attorney Nicholas Heinz a partner of the firm.

Rhoades McKee announced Meaghan Clayton was elected as a shareholder. The firm has grown to include 37 shareholders.

Varnum labor and employment attorney Dave Khorey has been recognized by the Labor and Employment Section of the State Bar of Michigan with the Distinguished Service Award.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP recently welcomed nine attorneys to the firm: Katherine Boothroyd, Juliette Collins, Abigail Coté, Brandon Cross, Danica Hosaka, Alan Jurcak, Charles Kadado, Christian Rhoades and Mark Zuccaro.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Allison Miedema, Kyle Terpstra, Paul Sachs and Jim Miedema joined the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission.

MANUFACTURING

UFP Industries Inc. announced CEO Matthew J. Missad has been named chairman of the board. Board chairman William G. Currie will remain as a director through the end of his term and will then step down after 54 years with the company. Missad will remain with the company at least through 2027, as other elements of the succession plan are put in place.

NONPROFITS

Varnum partner Beth Skaggs was recently named to the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology board of directors.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash hired Ryan Speakes as vice president, fuel center and convenience stores. Speakes recently served as market leader of operations for 7-Eleven.

Gordon Water Systems, a family-owned company that serves as a provider of bottled water and water treatment solutions to the residents and businesses of West Michigan, marked its 50th year of business.

SPORTS

Ian Ziska, the PGA head golf professional at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, is the recipient of the 2023 PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award-Public Category.