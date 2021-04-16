Change-Ups: Grooters joins Bradley Company

Kyle Grooters has joined Bradley Company as an adviser within the brokerage department. Grooters brings several years of sales experience to the team. Prior to joining Bradley Company, Grooters worked with Robert Grooters Development Co. where he focused on leasing and land acquisitions among several clients generating millions in lease and sales transactions. Prior to this, he served as a commercial real estate adviser with Icon Realty Group Commercial and RE/MAX Commercial, selling over $4.31 million of commercial property, and generating nearly $1 million in lease transactions.

ACCOUNTING

Rehmann announced the promotions of the following associates from its Grand Rapids office: Kari Gerber, principal; Amy Rottman, principal; Dave Cook, client relationship manager; Jimmy Crusoe, advisory and tax senior; Ryan Terpstra, senior retirement plan specialist; Aaron Thimm, assurance manager; Stacy Tilstra, accounting specialist III; Michael Wilks, assurance senior; and in Grandville, Justin Ward, managed services manager.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

1 Bold Step added Rob Costie and Kort Rantala to its team as digital campaign manager and account manager, respectively.

ARTS

The Board of Library Commissioners of the Grand Rapids Public Library elected Rachel S. Anderson as president and Kelly Boston as vice president/secretary.

ASSOCIATIONS

Joseph L. Rivet, Rivet Health Law PLC in Norton Shores, recently was named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council, the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization that operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.

The director of Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development, Candice Lake, was appointed president of the Michigan Behavior Analysis Providers Association.

BANKING

MaxWealth Management, located at Lake Michigan Credit Union, announced the promotion of Tevin Shakelford to LPL financial adviser for the Greater Grand Rapids area.

United Federal Credit Union in St. Joseph announced the promotion of the following employees: Kellie Dolezan to director of total rewards; Brenda Kamph to director of talent and organizational development; Tony Mandarino to director of commercial operations; Laura Mock to director of enterprise project and process management; Brianne Schmidke to director of marketing; and Frank Witucki to director of compliance.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Lee Sherrell joined Muskegon-based Geerpres as vice president of global sales. He will focus on company growth through Geerpres’ distribution partners in all janitorial/sanitation verticals.

Rossy Hughes; regional quality assurance manager, Bethany Christian Services in Richland, and Joshua Lunger; senior director of government affairs, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, are graduates of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s inaugural class of the Next Generation Global Leaders Network, a yearlong program that engages a group of diverse, bipartisan young professionals in leadership, skills training and mentorship in support of their own engagement on global development and diplomacy in their communities.

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce will issue a new monthly publication called The West Coast Way. The publication is built specifically around the West Coast Chamber’s core values, key priorities and topics identified as the issues most valuable to members.

Windemuller announced the promotion of Curtis Moore to electrical services group manager.

CONSTRUCTION

Holland-based Lakewood Construction celebrated its 50th anniversary. Established in 1971 by two Holland locals working out of their homes, the company has since grown to over 40 employees serving all of West Michigan.

EDUCATION

Grand Valley State University vice president and general counsel Tom Butcher and vice president for university development Karen Loth announced they will retire. Patricia Smith, associate vice president and deputy general counsel, will be appointed the university’s general counsel at the end of June.

John R. Allen, chief of the Melvindale Police Department, has been named Big Rapids-based Ferris State University’s new Department of Public Safety director.

ENERGY

M-Industries made a major step toward energy independence by having 419 solar panels installed on its factory roof, officially transferring its primary source of energy to solar power for its entire Ada plant and offices.

GOVERNMENT

Battle Creek city manager Rebecca Fleury was selected as the 2021 president of the Michigan Municipal Executives. She is the third woman selected as president in the organization’s history. Fleury succeeds Ottawa County deputy administrator John Shay, who now serves as immediate past president.

GRANTS

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is the recipient of a $250,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The grant is part of the NFWF Sustain Our Great Lakes program, which funds projects that restore key habitats for wildlife, improve water quality and enhance urban greenspace throughout the Great Lakes basin in 2021 and beyond.

The Grand Rapids Police Department announced its Police K-9 Program has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Mary P. Dolciani Halloran Foundation. The grant will be used, in part, to train K-9 teams in high-risk deployments and tactical operations, and for the purchase of specialized equipment and training aids.

HEALTH

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s board of trustees announced Carlos Sanchez as its newest trustee. Sanchez serves as the director of the Latino Business and Economic Development Center at Ferris State University.

Michigan State University professor of neuroscience David Morgan is the recipient of the Alzheimer’s Association Excellence in Neuroscience Mentoring Award from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference Neuroscience Next.

Spectrum Health West Michigan hired James Moses, MD, MPH, as senior vice president of quality, safety and patient experience.

HOSPITALITY

AHC Hospitality promoted Ross Bartlett to regional general manager of Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton and Morton Hotel.

INSURANCE

Coldbrook Insurance Group moved to 2000 Oak Industrial Drive NE, Suite B.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland announced it distributed over $639,000 in quarterly incentives to team members in January as a token of gratitude for the effort in making Gun Lake Casino the best location to work for in West Michigan.

LEGAL

Kent County Legal Assistance Center executive director Deborah Hughes and State Bar of Michigan President and Grand Rapids attorney Rob Buchanan have been appointed by order of the Michigan Supreme Court to the newly created Justice for All Commission that will work toward the goal of 100% access to the civil justice system.

Thomas Flickinger joined The Brown Law Firm PLLC as a partner. The law firm also has opened its second office and now has offices in Grand Rapids and Belmont.

MANUFACTURING

Bill Manns, president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare, joined Cascade Engineering’s board of directors.

Haviland Enterprises Inc. recently hired Laurel Flythe as director of health, safety and environmental.

Zeeland-based Herman Miller announced the appointment of Cheryl Kern to vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

MEDIA

13 ON YOUR SIDE (WZZM 13) hired Jay Plyburn as a journalist.

NONPROFITS

Frank Acosta Jr. recently was appointed to a marketing and communications co-chair board position for the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Grand Rapids.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Digital public relations firm DYS Media opened a Grand Rapids office at 2424 Burton St. SE. DYS Media will continue to maintain an office in Holland.

REAL ESTATE

Despite the pandemic challenges and a six-week shutdown of in-person real estate tours and agent events last March and April, local and family-owned Greenridge Realty celebrated the close of its 40th year with record sales — well over $1 billion in closed sales volume for the third consecutive year — and surpassing $1 million in donations through its nonprofit arm, The Dream Team Foundation.

Greenridge Realty announced the promotion of real estate agent Stephen Stuckey to branch manager of the company’s Grandville office.

RETAIL

The Woods Cultivation and Processing, a cannabis minority-owned facility in Kalamazoo, recently opened for business after constructing a 30,000-square-foot grow facility.

TECHNOLOGY

Ben Visser joined Fusion IT LLC as director of operations.