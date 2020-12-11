Change-Ups: Guiding Light receives over $49K toward Back to Work

Guiding Light received $25,000 from TCF Financial Corp. and $24,943 from Builders Exchange of Michigan to support its Back to Work program. The downtown Grand Rapids nonprofit intends to use the donation to re-establish its Emergency Assistance Fund, which has been depleted due to extra expenses the COVID-19 pandemic wrought. The fund enables Guiding Light to purchase uniforms, steel-toed boots, tools and bus passes for men enrolled in Back to Work, who are trying to pay down debt and return to independence.

ACCOUNTING

Nate Jones has been promoted to managing director in tax services at Crowe LLP.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Grand Rapids is the recipient of sales and customer service awards from marketing, print and graphic communications franchise network Alliance Franchise Brands. Loraine Rebar, marketing and print consultant for Allegra, was recognized as one of the Top Ten Sales Performers in North America and received a Gold Milestone Award for sales excellence.

ARTS

Broadway Grand Rapids announced the election of board members Christina Guajardo Arnold, coordinator of social innovation programs and partnerships, Steelcase, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant; Sandra Carroll, owner, Fraîche Feast Catering and off-Broadway producer; Maureen Hale, client and community relations director, PNC Bank; Rachel Laug, portfolio manager, Dunn & Lang Wealth Management; and Suzanne Schulz, Urban Planning Practice Leader, Progressive AE Inc.

Gabe Southard of the Hope College music faculty has been named a Pearl Flute Artist by Pearl Musical Instrument Co., a global manufacturer of flutes based in Yachiyo, Japan.

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has reached its 2020 annual appeal goal of raising $100,000 by reaching over $50,0000 in public donations, as well as a dollar-for-dollar match of $50,000 by an anonymous donor The ACGK provides access to a broad range of artistic and cultural opportunities through grants, promotions, advocacy, and free programming to the seven-county region it serves.

DeVos Performance Hall recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

ASSOCIATIONS

Amanda Chocko, director of entrepreneurship at Lakeshore Advantage in Zeeland, has been elected to the International Business Innovation Association board of directors for a three-year term. InBIA is a global nonprofit with over 1,200 members that leads entrepreneurship support organizations in 30 countries.

BANKING

Alexander Crystal joined United Federal Credit Union’s Holland branch as mortgage adviser.

Theron Barbour joined Independent Bank as vice president, commercial banking.

CONSTRUCTION

CD Barnes Construction received its fourth Diamond Safety Training and Evaluation Process Award from Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. National Environment, Health & Safety Committee.

First Companies achieved Diamond Level in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System.

EDUCATION

Arlington, Virginia-based National Catholic Educational Association welcomed Jill Annable as its executive director of academic excellence. Annable has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education in English and mathematics from Western Michigan University and Master of Arts in education in instruction and curriculum with an emphasis in secondary education from Grand Valley State University.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School in Belmont has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes recently broke ground for a new $12.9-million Free Enterprise Center, 4090 Lake Drive SE.

Students from Kalamazoo-based Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business have donated over $35,000 to help peers attain scholarships, made possible due to the student-led and -operated wine brand, Bronconess. The Western Michigan University Center for Principled Leadership and Business Strategy created the brand in 2019.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Edward Jones Financial adviser Becky Anderson of Grand Rapids virtually attended the 2020 Barron’s 100 Summit, designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Zeeland Clean Water Plant has received recognition as a Utility of the Future Today for 2020 by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, The Water Research Foundation and the WateReuse Association, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

HEALTH

Emmanuel Hospice has been recognized as one of the Summer 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources.

John Teeples, founder/attorney of Teeples Law PLLC, has been appointed to the board of directors for Emmanuel Hospice.

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health in Wyoming announced the additions of Drs. Antonia Henry, colon and rectal surgeon; Thomas Riley, gastroenterologist; Danielle Robinett, rheumatologist; and Barbara Swartz; epilepsy and comorbidities management.

Metro Health announced it has partnered with the Michigan Healthcare Security Operations Center to combat a pandemic-era increase in cyberattacks.

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, as part of the Cancer Network of West Michigan, is pioneering the use of an advanced robotic system to diagnose lung cancer at the earliest, hardest-to-reach stages, with the region’s first Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy tool, allowing faster, more precise and minimally invasive biopsies.

INSURANCE

HealthBridge appointed Dean Ferris as chief growth officer. Ferris will be responsible for sales, distribution and partnership development.

HealthMarkets Insurance Agency opened an office at 885 Oak Ridge Road in Muskegon.

LEGAL

Joscelyn (Josie) Cekola Boucher, a partner with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been named a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

Rob Buchanan, cofounder and managing member of the Grand Rapids-based Buchanan Firm, was sworn in as the 86th president of the State Bar of Michigan.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Grand Rapids Comic-Con announced its next show be held on April 9-11, 2021, at the DeltaPlex. For more information visit grcomiccon.com.

The YWCA West Central Michigan appointed Lisa Knight, DV Apple Logistics; Meg Hackett, Thrun Law Firm; and Doug Wilterdink, DWH, to its board of directors. The agency’s 2020-21 board officers: president India Manns, community volunteer; vice president Cindy Rogowksi, Meijer; treasurer Peggy Bishop, community volunteer; secretary Jessie Jones, Spectrum Health; and immediate past president Lonna Wiersma, Mercantile Bank.

MANUFACTURING

Roxanne Buhl joined Bata Plastics Inc. as human resource and safety generalist.

NONPROFITS

Kentwood-based Refugee Education Center hired Trudy Ender as executive director.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Grand Valley State University Advertising & Public Relations major program alumnae Emily Gagnon and Delaney MacKenzie were recognized with the National Gold Key Award from the Public Relations Society of America Foundation.

TECHNOLOGY

X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC announced new subscription-based pricing for its color formulation software Color iMatch and quality control software Color iQC. The new subscription model provides manufacturers and material suppliers greater flexibility and predictability for their operational budgets while ensuring access to the most up-to-date color formulation and quality control software. Included are regular software updates and access to online training materials.

TRANSPORTATION

The Rapid joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health and Safety Commitments Program, the public transportation industry’s overarching pledge to passengers that it is taking all the necessary measures to operate safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.