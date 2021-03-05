Change-Ups: Hall launches Healing Connection

Bethany Hall, a licensed family nurse practitioner in Grand Rapids specializing in Complex Developmental Trauma, has launched Healing Connection, a trauma-informed resource for training and advocacy for childhood trauma-related education. Healing Connection supports children and adolescents who have experienced childhood trauma by raising community awareness. It seeks to create community partners through centers of worship, schools and families that are trauma-informed. Healing Connection offers services to those who have an influential role in a child’s life, including parents and guardians, foster care providers, adoptive families, educators, social workers and daycare providers, among others.

ACCOUNTING

EHTC announced Heather Kelbel as the firm’s newest partner.

ARTS

Portage-based Air Zoo announced the operational stealth fighter Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #817 (nicknamed Shaba) is the latest addition to its collection.

AWARDS

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is the recipient of two gold medals for its Küsterer Pils (Bohemian Pilsener) and Eire Irish Stout (Classic Irish Dry Stout) from the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing recently received a Gold Hermes Award and an Award of Distinction from the Communicator Awards for commercials created for Premier Vein Center from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

The World Affairs Council of Western Michigan announced the late Ambassador Peter F. Secchia is the 2021 recipient of its annual Hillman-Orr Award for his efforts to bring global awareness and international understanding to the West Michigan community.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Gallagher Uniform recently received the Hygienically Clean Certification for Food Safety from the Textile Rental Service Association.

Muskegon Area First announced it is doing business as Greater Muskegon Economic Development. The name change comes with a complete rebranding of the organization, including a new logo, new marketing materials and a new website: developmuskegon.org.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s theme for 2021 is “TRANSFORM” an acronym that means Technology Readiness Adapt Now Success Future Opportunities Reinvent Muskegon. Also, the chamber welcomed 2021 board chair Dave Hazekamp (Hazekamp Meats/Premier Foods) and announced the addition of Jennifer Loechle as executive manager and innovation leader.

CONSTRUCTION

EV Construction recently hired Mike O’Connor as a project manager in Holland for the facilities services division, Rick Boone as a firestopping technician and Erik Butzer as an assistant project manager. In its Coldwater office, Mark Bates joined the company as a project manager, Rob Cline in the carpentry division along with apprentice Coe Szafranski and Erica Haney to assist in the office.

EDUCATION

Aquinas College’s new scholarship has surpassed $1 million raised. It was created by alumni and friends, is the largest of its kind at Aquinas, and is named in honor of Sister Mary Aquinas Weber who has dedicated more than 75 years to serving the college and the Greater Grand Rapids community.

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Association recently hired Christina Arnold as interim executive director. The nonprofit has a public-private partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools to operate Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy.

Hope College junior Josephine Surel recently won first place in the Materials Engineering & Sciences 1 category at the AIChE Annual Meeting and National Student Conference of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Jordan VanHemert of the Hope College music faculty has been recognized as an Henri Selmer Paris saxophones performing artist by the musical-instrument company Conn-Selmer.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Suzanne Stepan and Christie Dando have joined Greenleaf Trust as vice president, senior wealth management adviser and client service specialist–conversion, respectively.

The Holland branch of Wells Fargo Advisors welcomed Kurtis Abraham as a financial adviser, senior vice president–investments.

GOVERNMENT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Kids’ Food Basket president and founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney as the state’s representative to the Michigan Community Service Commission for her expertise in the educational, training and developmental needs of youth, particularly disadvantaged youth.

Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Payne announced the promotion of Captain Kristen Rogers to deputy chief of police.

Lynn Heemstra, executive director of Our Community’s Children and a nationally known advocate for youth and children, announced her retirement after 22 years of public service. Heemstra was hired in 1998 to establish a new office as a joint venture between the city and Grand Rapids Public Schools intended to promote equitable access to opportunities that prepare young people for college, work and life.

HEALTH

Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has granted accreditation to the PCI and EP Programs at Mercy Health Muskegon.

Deputy Chief David G. Kiddle has retired from the Grand Rapids Police Department after 28 years of service. He has been named the director of security and emergency preparedness for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy has opened two additional locations: 610 Baldwin St. in Jenison and 345 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, for a total of 18 locations in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

Priority Health named Praveen Thadani the company’s new president,

LEGAL

Bodman PLC announced intellectual property attorney Monica J. Stover has joined the firm as a senior attorney in the Grand Rapids office.

Chase Bylenga Hulst PLLC changed its name to CBH Attorneys and Counselors or CBH, and has hired attorney Steve Rayman of Kalamazoo to supplement the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice.

Gruel Mills named Thomas J. Worsfold and Laura B. Danielson partners.

Holland-based Lighthouse Immigrant Advocate hired Eva S. Alexander as executive director.

Judge William G. Kelly of Kentwood’s 62-B District Court has retired. Kelly served the Kentwood community as the city’s first and only district court judge since 1979.

Mika Meyers PLC announced Dominic T. Clolinger joined the firm as an associate. Clolinger focuses his practice on civil litigation and municipal law. The following attorneys were elected to the firm’s Management Committee for calendar year 2021: Benjamin A. Zainea (chair), Scott E. Dwyer and Joshua D. Beard.

The city of Kentwood welcomed Judge Amanda Sterkenburg to 62-B District Court. She succeeds retiring Judge William G. Kelly.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP announced the addition of attorney Lucy J. McManaman based in the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

LEISURE & RECREATION

The Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission announced Pigeon Creek Park is now open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. year-round. After daylight savings time each year, the LED trail lights will turn on at dusk and remain on until the park closes.

MANUFACTURING

Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical Products Inc. announced the acquisition of Protek Medical Products Inc. based in Coralville, Indiana, a global manufacturer of single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides.

Grand Rapids Chair Co. launched a new brand named Only Good Things in response to the need for versatile, high-quality, design-forward solutions for the home.

MILITARY

Grand Rapids native and Petty Officer Third Class Cutter Bullen recently received a Flag Letter of Commendation from the Chief of Staff, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO in Sigonella, Italy. Bullen is currently serving as a Construction Electrician responsible for electrical work.

Grand Rapids native and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michelle Heintzelman has earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution. Heintzelman is a 2005 graduate of Caledonia High School.

NONPROFITS

The Gun Lake Tribe announced it has donated $14,339 to Community Action of Allegan County, pursuant to a legal agreement to direct unclaimed or forfeited funds left at the Gun Lake Casino to nonprofit organizations or charities. The Tribe selects which charitable organizations receive the funds.

First Steps Kent Board of Commissioners announced the addition of board members Claire Guisfredi, North Kent Connect, and Kelsey Perdue, Michigan League for Public Policy.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Long-time media and public relations professional Tim Dye announced the opening of Dye Communications LLC, a PR and strategic communications firm. The new firm offers a range of internal and external communications services including media relations, media coaching, issue management, crisis communications, digital media strategies, community relations and business publication support.

The West Michigan Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced its 2021 officers and board members. Board officers: president Kim Skeltis, Blue Blaze Public Relations; president-elect Andria Romkema, The Right Place Inc.; secretary Kristen Krueger-Corrado, Grand Rapids Public Library; treasurer Adrienne Wallace, GVSU and BlackTruck Media + Marketing; and immediate past president Amanda St. Pierre, Aquinas College. New board members: Rick Chambers, Rick Chambers & Associates LLC; Jason Manshum, 45th Parallel Strategies and GVSU; Shandra Martinez, Shandra Martinez Communications; Jessica Meldrum, National Heritage Academies and GVSU; and Lisa Taylor, Sabo PR.

RESTAURANTS

Grand Rapids’ Culver’s of Cascade is the recipient of the Our Town America’s Small Business Resilience Award.

RETAIL

Peter Soderberg joined Audio Advisor as a sales consultant.

TECHNOLOGY

Ada-based Emylla LLC is a recently launched data and technology firm that combines deep business experience with advanced data science to help clients maximize value from data. Emylla provides businesses with a competitive edge by developing and implementing transformative data and analytics strategies, including AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, data pipeline engineering and systems integration.

IT Resource Inc. recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Jonathan Joshua joined Micro Visions Inc. as an IT systems administrator.

Service Express has been recognized as one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources.

WEBSITES

The Kent County Health Department and a consortium of West Michigan health departments, hospitals, health care providers, universities and others have launched VaccinateWestMI.com where area residents can find the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The site includes information about vaccine availability, local distribution plans, safety and efficacy, and will be updated regularly as new information becomes available.