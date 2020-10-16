Change-Ups: Henry joins Metro Health’s gastroenterology department

Dr. Antonia Henry has joined Metro Health – University of Michigan Health’s gastroenterology department, serving multiple departments across the health system, including Metro Health’s contributions to the Cancer Network of West Michigan, a joint venture launched this year in collaboration with Mercy Health and Michigan Medicine. An alumna of Grand Rapids City High, where she was valedictorian, Henry is an expert in a wide range of colon and rectal surgical procedures. Henry completed her undergraduate studies in microbiology at the University of Michigan before going on to earn her medical degree at Harvard Medical School, consistently ranked as the world’s No. 1 medical school.

ACCOUNTING

Pennell CPA hired Amber Livingston and Jarred Riley as staff accountants. Also, the firm’s new address is 5005 Cascade Road SE, Suite A, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546.

Plante Moran announced the election of Jodi Rothenthaler as partner in its Grand Rapids office.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Muskegon-based NEW SCHOOL merged with IGNITE, expanding NEW SCHOOL’s marketing capabilities and overall capacity.

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has launched a new online store, featuring popular items from its Curiosity Shop. Included for sale are locally made products, books, educational kits and more online, anytime. Details: shop.grpm.org.

ASSOCIATIONS

Brien Fox, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Henry A. Fox Sales, was re-elected chair of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association (MB&WWA) board of directors.

AWARDS

Experience Grand Rapids is the recipient of the Disability Advocates of Kent County’s 2020 Invest in Ability Award.

BANKING

Kalamazoo-based Arbor Financial Credit Union promoted Susan Weir to vice president of mortgage lending.

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union hired EllenGrace Hauenstein as a mortgage loan officer at its Wyoming branch.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Fortz Legal Support, a full-service litigation support and court reporting firm serving clients in Michigan and across the country, has been ranked No. 4031 on Inc. magazine’s annual 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Indianapolis-based Brehob Corp., a distributor of electric motors, air compressors, cranes and hoists with locations throughout the Midwest, hired Justin Russell as branch sales manager for Brehob’s new Grand Rapids location.

Norton Shores-based Nichols Paper & Supply Co. announced the addition of Jason Olthoff as vice president of business development and new markets.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids announced Jon Hankins will serve as the Club’s 2020-21 president. Hankins has been a Rotarian for 17 years.

EDUCATION

Grand Rapids Public Schools and Ferris State University announced the university’s intention to locate its Grand Rapids outreach programs in the new Southwest Community Campus high school located in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Starting this academic year, Ferris will offer dual enrollment courses for high school students, after-school programming and adult education programs at the campus.

Leah Chase, professor of biology and chemistry at Hope College, is a recipient of the 2020 Janet Andersen Lecture Awards by the Midstates Consortium for Math and Science.

Paul Plotkowski, dean of the Padnos College of Engineering and Computing at Grand Valley State University, was nominated by the West Michigan Alumni Chapter of Tau Beta Pi as a distinguished alumnus. Tau Beta Pi is the oldest engineering honor society and the second oldest collegiate honor society in the United States.

Compass College of Cinematic Arts hired Mike Carroll as director of donor engagement and Fred Kooistra as director of finance and administration.

ENERGY

Crystal Flash Inc. has been named ESOP Company of the Year by The Michigan Chapter of The ESOP Association.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Kalamazoo-based Greenleaf Trust announced the promotions of Quinn McCormick to compliance specialist; Andrea Stidmon to senior trust operations analyst – senior team lead; and Kim Van Duine to vice president, assistant director of business information services.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Founders Brewing Co. launched an off-site catering program in the Greater Grand Rapids area. The menu offerings range from small get-togethers to larger events.

Holland Farmers Market and Ottawa Food partnered to hire Chara Bouma-Prediger as food navigator, a role that will involve her helping customers that utilize food assistance programs at the Holland Farmers Market.

Saugatuck-based Guardian Brewing Co. joined a collaborative “Black is Beautiful” campaign to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.

GOVERNMENT

Ada Township appointed Julius Suchy as its first full-time township manager. Suchy previously served as Sparta Village manager, a position he held since 2014.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department has been officially accredited by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi issued the oath of office to re-elected Tribal Council members Jamie Stuck and Homer A. Mandoka. Stuck will serve as chairperson and Mandoka as sergeant-at-arms.

GRANTS

Kent County and the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce announced the first round of recipients of the Kent County Small Business Recovery Program grants. To date, the program has received 2,112 applications and 1,318 businesses have qualified for short-term economic relief grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. In June, the Kent County Board of Commissioners approved to disperse $25 million in federal CARES Act dollars to small businesses in the form of grants and technical assistance.

North End Wellness Coalition of Grand Rapids has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge $16,055 grant that will be used to pay for installation of five ADA-approved benches to be placed along a business corridor.

HEALTH

Adejoke Ayoola, Ph.D., RN – Calvin University, will be recognized by the American Academy of Nursing for her significant contributions to health and health care at the academy’s annual Transforming Health, Driving Policy Conference scheduled virtually Oct. 29-31.

Baxter Community Center launched a community-based doula program and Kiara Baskin is the initiative’s first program manager.

Family medicine physician and women’s health specialist Laurie Birkholz, MD, NCMP, announced the opening of her Ms.Medicine Holland office, 11971 James St., as well as the hiring of nurse practitioner Anna Spoelhof and aesthetics trained nurse injector Kelli Rivera.

Heidi Gras has been promoted to the newly created position of strategic director of health plan operations for LifeCircles PACE, in Holland and Muskegon.

Infusion Associates named Lindsey Savickas, RN, BSN, chief operating officer.

Lakeshore Health Partners will be rebranded under the Holland Hospital name this fall. Lakeshore Health Partners – Women’s Health will reopen as Holland Hospital Women’s Specialty Care at a newly renovated facility at 844 Washington Ave, Building Entrance B in Holland.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, a member of Trinity Health, has for the sixth consecutive year received the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Award, the highest award offered by AHA/ASA for stroke care. It also received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award and the Advanced Therapy Award.

The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter hired Ana Ramos as its community outreach coordinator. She is responsible for outreach to the Latinx/Hispanic community, particularly in Kent County and surrounding counties.

LEGAL

Attorney Steve William joined Thacker Sleight in its estate planning group.

Bodman PLC announced Grand Rapids attorneys Brian E. Kersey and Wayne D. Roberts have been listed in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC announced Grand Rapids attorneys Leslie A. Dickinson, Julie L. Hamlet and Michael C. Zahrt have been named to the inaugural Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list. In addition, 12 attorneys from its Grand Rapids office were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021: Karl W. Butterer, Frederick D. Dilley, Laura J. Genovich, Scott H. Hogan, Todd W. Hoppe, Mindi M. Johnson, Lawrence Korolewicz, Jack A. Siebers, Thomas R. TerMaat, Jack L. Van Coevering, Lynwood P. VandenBosch and Paul D. Yared.

Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine has named 17 local Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorneys to its 2020 Rising Stars list.

Mika Meyers attorney Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer was recently named a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Forty-five Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorneys have been named to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers list in the 15th annual publication of Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine.

Eighteen Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Grand Rapids attorneys have been named Lawyers of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America 2021.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP’s Grand Rapids attorneys Ashley G. Chrysler, DeAndre’ Harris, Charlie Quigg and Allyson R. Terpsma have been named to the annual peer-reviewed Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

LOGISTICS

West Michigan International/K&R Truck Sales coordinated with Navistar and its international dealer network to launch an integrated equipment donation program to supply accredited technical schools with training equipment, real-world advisory counsel and career opportunities. Through this program, UNOH received a 2013 International 8600 Day Cab with a 13-liter engine and Allison transmission.

MANUFACTURING

Grand Rapids-based Waséyabek Development Co., the economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians, announced the acquisition of Re-source Industries, a family-owned and operated specialty manufacturing company in Muskegon. Terms of the sale were not released.

NONPROFITS

Heart of West Michigan United Way announced the following additions to its board of directors: Ovell Barbee, Spectrum Health; Terry Lenhardt, Steelcase; Tim Duflo, Deloitte; and Ryan McLean, Bissell.

TECHNOLOGY

Byron Center-based Pro-Vision Video Systems announced the release of its new Touchless IR Thermometer for simple temperature screening on school buses and before entering buildings to detect potential health hazards and prevent COVID-19 exposure. With a built-in IR sensor, the device automatically detects when a palm or forehead is in close proximity to initiate a temperature scan — all with contact-free operation to keep people safe and follow social distancing guidelines.

Robin Kleinjans-McKee joined OST as vice president of finance and operations.

Vista IT Group was named the Most Promising Data Center Solution Providers by CIO Review. The company was nominated by industry peers for demonstrating competencies in modern day data center infrastructures.

X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC have expanded their portfolio of color management solutions for the beverage industry to include orange juice measurement by offering a range of measurement instrumentation and quality control software to measure juices, dairy, sports drinks, beer, spirits and other liquids. This helps manufacturers achieve color standards and batch-to-batch consistency.

WEBSITES

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor Bureau has launched a new tourism website for the Saugatuck/Douglas/Fennville area, saugatuck.com