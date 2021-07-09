Change-Ups: Ingalls Pictures unveils new space

“We’ve got a room big enough to build a spaceship for a music video.” That’s how brothers Ned and Hugh Ingalls describe the new Ingalls Pictures video production space. The new location, 401 Hall St. SW, Suite B148, officially opened with a celebration on July 11. The brothers started their video production company in 2015, when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively. Six years later, they lead a team of 10 with a diverse portfolio of award-winning commercial and creative work. “We’ve been incredibly fortunate,” Hugh said. “Each of us looks at the world differently. But there’s a level of respect and commitment that makes great things possible. We’ve had that all along.”

ACCOUNTING

Rehmann, a fully integrated financial services and advisory firm, recently was named a 2021 “Top Firm by AUM” by Accounting Today. The recognition ranks CPA firms involved in financial planning by total assets under management (AUM).

ARTS

Grand Rapids Youth Symphony selected Yaniv Segal as its new conductor.

BANKING

Consumers Credit Union recently added Matthew Dygert as manager of its Downtown Kalamazoo and Corner @Drake offices, Kate Skinner as mortgage loan officer and Vanessa Zech as manager of the TellerPlus+ team.

Grand River Bank hired Robert Robbins as vice president, commercial lender.

Old National Bank hired a pair of community banking center managers. Juan Carlos Muñoz is responsible for the retail team at the downtown Grand Rapids branch and Cherri Johns leads the Northland Banking Center.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Hire For Hope named Tasia Allison recruiting and consulting manager.

EDUCATION

Catholic Central High School hired Terrence (Terry) Tyrrell as the first school president under a new leadership model.

Grand Valley State University has been named a 2021 “Best for Vets” college by the national news outlet Military Times.

Joanne Roehm recently became director for Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids regional location. She is the former director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Brian Farrell, a senior wealth management associate at Greenleaf Trust, earned Certified Financial Planner certification.

FOOD

Uccello’s Hospitality Group promoted Kayla Britten to director of finance and team relations.

The National Association of College and University Food Services presented Hope College Dining Services with a gold award in the 2020 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, in the residential dining concepts for medium institutions category.

Wyoming-based Brann’s Steakhouse and Grill recently celebrated 50 years of service at an open house hosted by owner Tommy Brann.

FOUNDATIONS

Kalamazoo Community Foundation promoted Stacey Charron-Milnikel to the position of donor relations coordinator.

GOVERNMENT

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded Redevelopment Ready Communities certification to the city of Kentwood for its efforts in establishing a solid foundation to attract private investment and further build on municipal assets.

The city of Grand Rapids earned its 36th consecutive certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department once again has achieved accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). It earned reaccreditation, originally awarded in 2016, for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

HEALTH

Seramount, formerly Working Mother Media, recognized Spectrum Health on its 2021 list of Best Companies for Multicultural Women.

The Spectrum Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Center at Blodgett Hospital recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

LEISURE/RECREATION

Snap Fitness, a 24/7 fitness concept with over 1,000 clubs across the globe, announced that Michael Newenhouse, club owner of two Hudsonville locations, has been honored with the Member Engagement Award at the organization’s annual franchisee conference.

LEGAL

Labor and employment attorney Brian K. Girard joined Warner Norcross + Judd as senior counsel.

Warner Norcross + Judd partner Rachel J. Foster has been named one of Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s 2021 Michigan Go To Lawyers in real estate and condominium law.

Associate attorney James Lamb joined the transportation law practice group at Plunkett Cooney.

West Michigan representatives on the new Michigan Judicial Council are Judge Jon Van Allsburg and Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County clerk; Judge William Baillargeon in Allegan County; and Tamara Brubaker-Salcedo, public member from Kent County.

NONPROFITS

The World Affairs Council of Western Michigan elected to its board of directors Brent Case, The Right Place; Chris Hickmann, BDO; Frances Hogsten, Haworth; Ingrid Shane, UFP Industries; and Sungjin Yoo, Ottawa Avenue Private Capital.

Warner Norcross + Judd attorney Justin W. Stemple has been appointed to the NIA Centre board.

Frank Acosta Jr., digital marketing manager at Independent Bank, joined the board of directors at Affinity Mentoring.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s appointed Colette Beighley, CFRE, to the position of chief advancement officer.

Matthew T. Nelson, a partner with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Conductive Learning Center of North America.

Urban Alliance Inc. appointed Chris Pompey to the role of interim executive director. Pompey formerly served as director of prevention prior to replacing Luke Kujacznski, who served as executive director for six years before leaving the organization in May.

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council added board members Ara Seo, Keli Christopher and Tom Christy.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Former MLive reporter Jada Fisher joined Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications as communications coordinator.

REAL ESTATE

Advantage Commercial Real Estate hired Jeff Hainer to head up its research department and Blake Bruursema was hired as a research intern.

RETAIL

Progressive Grocer named several SpartanNash employees to its 2021 Top Women in Grocery list, including Yvonne Trupiano, executive vice president and chief human resources officer; Amy McClellan, vice president of fresh merchandising; Megan Bryant, corporate HR director; Jennie Garbarek, manager of floral merchandising; Audra Ladronka, administration manager; and Julie Morales, pharmacy manager.

The Downtown Market added Melissa Collar, chief counsel and vice president of strategic partnerships for Rockford Construction, and Richard MacKeigan, regional general manager for ASM Global, to its board of directors.

TRANSPORTATION

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has achieved GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, which ensures strict cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

WEBSITES

Transnation Title Agency recently launched a new website at transnationtitle.com.