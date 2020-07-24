Change-Ups: Jenks promoted to principal architect

Paradigm Design has promoted senior architect and design director Aaron Jenks to principal architect. Jenks joins the current ownership team including William Brunner, Bill Hadlock, Joe Greco and Dave Hendershott. Jenks will continue to work in the Grand Rapids office and will be responsible for leading the design department and work with the business development team. Jenks most recently served as the architecture and sustainability leader at Triangle Associates by leading the architectural team on projects of varying sizes and markets.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Benton Harbor-based Wightman announced the election of Steve Carlisle as chairman, Brian Lieberg as secretary and the re-election of Mickey Bittner as treasurer to its 2020 board of directors. Mary Deneau Nykamp of Benton Harbor will serve as a trustee.

ARTS

Muskegon Heritage Museum, an offshoot of the Muskegon Heritage Association, was “gifted” to the Lakeshore Museum Center to ensure its long-term legacy after the retirement of Allan and Anne Dake, who have served as volunteer directors of the museum for 11 years. The Muskegon Heritage Museum was established by the Muskegon Heritage Association in 1983 to showcase the economic, industrial and social history of the greater Muskegon area.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has reopened its building to visitors, extended the Bodies Revealed exhibition to Sept. 27, and shifted Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks exhibition to open in November. Patrons need to purchase tickets in advance by using the museum’s online ticketing system at grpm.org.

BANKING

Independent Bank senior vice president Michael Stodolak was recently elected to serve as a regular (lender) director of the National Marine Lenders Association

Lake Odessa-based Union Bank of Michigan has promoted Stephanie Brummette, Sandra Collison and Stephanie Joseph to bank officers; Lindsay Farrell and Derek Dickinson to assistant vice presidents; and Christine Fortier to executive vice president.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Deirdre Jimenez has joined BIFMA as its first president and chief executive officer. Also, Kristie Juster, Kimball International, and Matt Schad, Nucraft Furniture Co., were elected to its board of directors.

Terrapin recently opened for business as Grand Rapids’ first stand-alone cannabis grower. About 30 new jobs will be created for the new medical marijuana production facility, located in Oak Industrial Park.

EDUCATION

Angela Carpenter of Holland-based Hope College religion faculty has been chosen to join an international team of scholars exploring how the theology of human nature engages with biology and the social sciences that is funded through a $3.9 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation; and Ernest Cole of the college’ English faculty has been honored by the African Literature Association as author of the best article in African literary studies published in a major peer-reviewed journal in 2019.

The Muskegon campus of Baker College’s Culinary Institute of Michigan announced instructor chef Amanda Miller has been named Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education’s 2020 Educator of the Year for a post-secondary institution. CIM Muskegon also earned the 2020 Green Award.

Baker College announced classes will resume in-person, and apartment-style dormitories will reopen to student residents, at all Baker College campuses across Michigan for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 24. All in-person class sizes will be modified to support proper distancing requirements, as will campus common areas.

GOVERNMENT

The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $94.2 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to support the region as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reimburse the county’s direct community-wide COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Additionally, $20.434 million was placed in reserve for a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections.

GRANTS

Muskegon and Holland-based LifeCircles PACE has been awarded a two-year, $100,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to train team members, caregivers and community partners with a Positive Approach to Care model for those living with dementia. The grant was obtained through assistance from the Porter Hills Foundation.

HEALTH

Forest View Hospital has appointed Jill Krause chief executive officer.

Holland Hospital announced its three-phase renovation of the 33,713 square-foot Boven Birth Center is complete. It will accommodate space for 2,200 births per year.

Kalamazoo-based Ascension Borgess and Ascension Medical Group Michigan announced the opening of Ascension Borgess Pediatric care office at 1428 Milham Road in Portage.

Spectrum Health announced its plans to accelerate and expand its efforts in addressing racial and ethnic health inequities in West Michigan and southwest Michigan through its Spectrum Health Lakeland division by dedicating an additional 40% to improve health equity, with a total commitment of at least $100 million over the next 10 years.

INSURANCE

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will provide their members no-cost treatment for COVID-19 disease through Dec. 31. Members will not have to pay cost sharing for treatment — in the form of copays, deductibles and coinsurance. The cost share waivers apply to members in fully insured commercial PPO and HMO plans.

LEGAL

Anne E. Steen has joined Warner Norcross + Judd LLP’s Grand Rapids office as an associate.

LEISURE & RECREATION

The West Michigan Tourist Association has released its 2020 Lake Michigan Lighthouse Map & Circle Tour guide. Requests for a free copy by mail can be made at wmta.org/lake-michigan-lighthouse-map-circle-tour/.

MANUFACTURING

Norton Shores-based Dynamic Conveyor now offers standard Over-Under, In-Line and Side-by-Side Box Filling Systems by part count, cycle count or weight. Twelve different Standard Box Filling Systems are pre-engineered to meet clients’ filling needs while offering lower prices and reduced lead times. Automatic box filling systems are designed for un-attended box filling of parts by weight and/or count. Systems are designed to accommodate boxes from 9” to 27” and include Mettler Toledo scales.

NONPROFITS

Lisa Wideman has been appointed Meals on Wheels Western Michigan’s seventh CEO following the retirement of Brewster Hamm.

Wedgwood Christian Services announced Dawn Harvey has been named its first chief program officer and Pastor LeRae Kuperus its first chief officer of mission integration and spiritual formation.

RETAIL

Chow Hound Pet Supplies has launched an e-commerce website, ChowHoundPet.com, that gives customers the choice of home delivery or curbside pickup.

Progressive Grocer honored six SpartanNash associates as part of the publication’s nationwide list of Top Women in Grocery. Local senior level executives are: Yvonne Trupiano, executive vice president and chief human resources officer; and Tammy Hurley, VP, finance and chief accounting officer. Rising stars are: Christina Drew, director, merchandising and marketing insights and analytics; Amanda James, HR business partner, retail; and Alisha Tarrance, manager, merchandise planning. The store manager honor went to Amy Berry, Family Fare, Hastings.

SPORTS

First Tee West Michigan has hired its first Muskegon-area director, Erik Sanford.