Change-Ups: JetCo promotes Sweet to VP of client services

JetCo Solutions, a Grand Rapids-based government sales and marketing firm, has promoted Jessica Sweet to vice president of client services. Sweet oversees the organization’s operations, including the capture (government business development), proposal management, research and General Service Administration departments. Sweet previously was director of client services at JetCo Solutions for the past two years where she developed the organization’s strategy and processes. JetCo creates tactical business-to-government sales and marketing programs that includes capture, research, proposal management and bid writing, and GSA submission and maintenance.

ACCOUNTING

EHTC announced Heather Kelbel as the firm’s newest partner.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Benton Harbor-based Wightman earned an honorable mention award for its architectural and interior design of a STREAM lab for the Bishop Noll Institute and two awards by American School & University magazine’s 2020 Education Interiors Showcase for Outstanding Design in both the Technology Centers and Interior Renovation categories completed for the STREAM lab.

ARTS

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced the addition of Erin Bruce as an integrated membership/media specialist who serves as the organization’s public and media relations contact.

The Frauenthal Preservation Campaign Fund has received a $250,000 grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation for the preservation and renovation of Muskegon-based Frauenthal Theater.

The Grand Rapids Public Library announced Ericka “Kyd Kane” Thompson has been named Poet Laureate of the Greater Grand Rapids area for a three-year term that started in January.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum recently published all of its collections, records and the vast majority of its 150,000-plus digital images under a Creative Commons Zero License, which denotes GRPM has dedicated its images — photographs of artifacts, specimens, scans of photographs, catalogs — to the public domain so they can be downloaded directly and used freely by anyone, anywhere, at any time.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation has received a $20,000 grant from the Wege Foundation of Grand Rapids to support Grand Rapids Public Library’s Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage programming, the One Book, One City for Kids program that provides books to 1,800 GRPS 5th graders, and a new mobile hotspot lending program.

AWARDS

Allendale/West Grand Rapids KOA Holiday is the recipient of the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award from Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest group of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds.

Applied Imaging for the 6th consecutive year since its inception in 2014 has been selected to receive the Elite Dealer Award through ENX Magazine.

8THIRTYFOUR was the only public relations agency in Michigan named to Forbes’ Top PR Agencies of 2021.

Henri Boucher, ShowSpan vice president and Festival producer, is the recipient of Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority’s 2020 Chairman’s Award.

iNFable Socks announced the local winners of its first Founder Impact Award for helping transform people’s lives: Christy Buck, be nice; Bridget Clark Whitney, Kids’ Food Basket; Dr. Floyd Wilson Jr., Cancer & Hematology Associates of West Michigan; Jane Eppard, Family Hope Foundation; Krista Mason, Benjamin’s Hope; Dondrea Brown, 1428 Financial Wellness; Shannon Cohen, Shannon Cohen Inc.; and Maggie Duba, West Catholic High School for sportsmanship.

Kendra Vander Klipp, foster care case manager at Bethany Christian Services, was named the recipient of the John P. Steketee Child Welfare Advocate of the Year Award.

Make-A-Wish America named Saugatuck resident Ethie Haworth as the 2020 Philanthropist of the Year for her impact on the local Make-A-Wish mission.

Progressive Grocer recently announced a trio of SpartanNash associates as 2020 GenNext Award recipients: director, retail meat and seafood Dan Estelle; director, e-commerce Matt Van Gilder; and director, retail marketing Jessica Wong.

The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals awarded Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing a Platinum Hermes Award for its work on JM Wilson’s website to reflect the company’s reputation as a reliable Managing General Agency and Surplus Lines Broker.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced six members of the museum’s staff have received the Clean Up Warriors Award from the Michigan Museums Association: Stevie Hornyak, exhibits specialist; Sarah Humes, associate registrar; Kelsey Laymon, curatorial assistant; Monica Taylor, curatorial assistant and photographer; Jake Van Wyk, collections technician; and Holly Waldenmeyer, registrar and collections manager.

BANKING

Ellen Hoffman joined Independent Bank as bank manager at the Grand Rapids Alpine location.

Erin Smith joined Independent Bank as a mortgage loan officer, working from the bank’s Grand Rapids East Beltline location. She is responsible for mortgage lending in Allegan and Kent counties.

First National Bank of Michigan in Kalamazoo announced the promotions of Cindy Kole to executive vice president and Steve Piper to executive vice president.

Lake Michigan Credit Union opened a full-service branch at 8630 E. Main Ave. in Zeeland. Joshua DeVries was hired as mortgage loan officer for the Lakeshore region.

Tim Doyle joined Lake Odessa-based Union Bank as executive vice president and chief lending officer.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Senior vice president of business development for The Right Place Inc., Therese Thill, recently completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program and was awarded the Economic Development Master Practitioner certificate.

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of Katie Doyen to its Government Affairs team in a recently created fourth position as government affairs coordinator. She is responsible for government affairs communications, events, issue committees, and will have a focus on environmental policy.

Total Fire Protection has a new division: Total Fire & Security, making the company a full-service fire and life safety provider with the ability to fully coordinate inspection, testing and maintenance across various systems and fire and life safety products.

CONSTRUCTION

EV Construction recently hired Mike O’Connor as a project manager in Holland for the facilities services division, Rick Boone as a firestopping technician and Erik Butzer as an assistant project manager. In its Coldwater office, Mark Bates joined the company as a project manager, Rob Cline in the carpentry division along with apprentice Coe Szafranski and Erica Haney to assist in the office.

EDUCATION

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Association recently hired Christina Arnold as interim executive director. The nonprofit has a public-private partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools to operate Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Merrill wealth management advisors Kimberly Hammond (Muskegon) and Brett Howell (Grand Rapids) were named to the Financial Times’ 2020 Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors list.

Privately owned investment management firm Norris Perné & French changed its name to NPF Investment Advisors as part of a complete firm rebrand.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Grand Rapids received a score of 92 out of 100 on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index scorecard, a nationwide evaluation of municipal law sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Equality Federation Institute.

HEALTH

Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System implemented a social care hotline (1-833-247-1258 and press 2 for West Michigan or 3 for southeast Michigan) to connect individuals with needed support, including access to food, transportation, health insurance, medication assistance, dependent care and more.

Wyoming-based Metro Health–University of Michigan Health promoted Monica Taylor to chief operating officer of the Metro Health Medical Group for primary and specialty care and hired Stacie Bommersbach as vice president of quality and patient safety.

LEGAL

Holland-based Lighthouse Immigrant Advocate hired Eva S. Alexander as executive director.

Judge William G. Kelly of Kentwood’s 62-B District Court has retired. Kelly served the Kentwood community as the city’s first and only district court judge since 1979.

LEISURE & RECREATION

The Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission announced Pigeon Creek Park is now open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. year-round. After daylight savings time each year, the LED trail lights will turn on at dusk and remain on until the park closes.

MANUFACTURING

Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical Products Inc. announced the acquisition of Protek Medical Products Inc. based in Coralville, Indiana, a global manufacturer of single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides.

Grand Rapids Chair Co. launched a new brand named Only Good Things in response to the need for versatile, high-quality, design-forward solutions for the home.

NONPROFITS

First Steps Kent Board of Commissioners announced the addition of board members Claire Guisfredi, North Kent Connect, and Kelsey Perdue, Michigan League for Public Policy.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Long-time media and public relations professional Tim Dye announced the opening of Dye Communications LLC, a PR and strategic communications firm. The new firm offers a range of internal and external communications services including media relations, media coaching, issue management, crisis communications, digital media strategies, community relations and business publication support.

The West Michigan Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced its 2021 officers and board members. Board officers: president Kim Skeltis, Blue Blaze Public Relations; president-elect Andria Romkema, The Right Place Inc.; secretary Kristen Krueger-Corrado, Grand Rapids Public Library; treasurer Adrienne Wallace, GVSU and BlackTruck Media + Marketing; and immediate past president Amanda St. Pierre, Aquinas College. New board members: Rick Chambers, Rick Chambers & Associates LLC; Jason Manshum, 45th Parallel Strategies and GVSU; Shandra Martinez, Shandra Martinez Communications; Jessica Meldrum, National Heritage Academies and GVSU; and Lisa Taylor, Sabo PR.

RESTAURANTS

Grand Rapids’ Culver’s of Cascade is the recipient of the Our Town America’s Small Business Resilience Award.

RETAIL

Peter Soderberg joined Audio Advisor as a sales consultant.

TECHNOLOGY

IT Resource Inc. recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Jonathan Joshua joined Micro Visions Inc. as an IT systems administrator.

Service Express has been recognized as one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources.