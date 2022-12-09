Change-Ups: Joubert-Brown joins Literacy Center’s board

Maleika Joubert Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools, has been appointed to the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s 13-member board. Brown is a member of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a past member of the Advisory Board for Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Safe Haven Ministries and the city of Grand Rapids Civil Service Board.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

The International Living Future Institute has chosen Matthew VanSweden of Foresight Management in Grand Rapids to serve on its technical advisory group for the Just label, a corporate transparency tool for equity and social justice.

ARTS

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Bill K.A. Warners has been elected to serve a three-year term with the Festival of Arts board of directors.

AWARDS

Dr. Erika Calvo-Ochoa of the Holland-based Hope College biology and neuroscience faculty has received a Rising Stars Award from the International Brain Research Organization.

Holland-based Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its Annual Awards Celebration: Inspire Award, presented to UBeHome Real Estate, founded in 2021 by Ernesto Lopez; Innovation Award, presented to Volta Power Systems; Impact Award, presented to Community Action House; and Excellence Award, presented to DISHER.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes Inc. announced the induction of Blake Krueger, executive chairman of the Wolverine Worldwide board and retired CEO, as a laureate in the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame. Teresa Weatherall Neal was honored with an Edward J. Frey Distinguished Achievement Award and Troy La Huis the David B. Hensch JA Volunteer of the Year award. JA USA leadership awards were presented to Mark Bissell, Mike Jandernoa, Brad Kessel, Jamie Mills, Scott Pranger, Joe Tomaszewski, Bob Worthington and Sandy Cilek. The Crystal Medallion award was presented to Sandy Jelinski, Wilber A. Lettinga (posthumously) and Jamie Mills.

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union is the recipient of Corp! Magazine’s Salute to Diversity Award; the 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness Award; and placed sixth on American Banker’s list of Best Credit Unions to Work For 2022.

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its annual ATHENA Awards Celebration, recognizing individuals and organizations that are inspiring and innovating to empower and encourage the inclusion of women. Winners are ATHENA Leadership Award: Meg Goebel, president, Acrisure d/b/a Paul Goebel Group; ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award: Ciarra C. Adkins, founder and president of AQUME Foundation; and ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award: Warner Norcross + Judd.

Zeeland-based International Economic Development Council announced its 2022 Excellence Awards for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs goes to Lakeshore Advantage’s Industry 4.0 awareness campaign with an Excellence in Economic Development Award.

BANKING

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union added its first diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Fatimah Gilani, in addition to naming a dedicated Spanish-speaking mortgage loan officer Yesica Duran and creative manager Pete Van Regenmorter.

Members First Credit Union announced the additions of Reid Lundeen as vice president of lending and Nick Groulx as vice president of channel delivery.

Todd Uekert joined Union Bank as senior vice president, market president.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Grandville-based Integrity Tree Services announced it is now a 100% employee-owned company. The vegetation management company has 200-plus team members across seven states.

CONSTRUCTION

Lansing-based Clark Construction Co. expanded its regional footprint with a new office in Grand Rapids at 146 Monroe Center St. in the historic McKay Tower. The Grand Rapids office will be led by vice president Dan Korte and staffed by nearly 30 current employees, all from the West Michigan area, with plans to hire additional personnel.

EDUCATION

Compass College of Film & Media hired Joanna Hogan as vice president of philanthropy; Chad Campbell and Kendall Tabor Jr. have been added as admissions counselors to the college’s enrollment and marketing team.

HEALTH

Comprehensive Therapy Center announced the appointment of Sarah Miller as programs director.

LEGAL

Maddison Moser, a recent graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law, has been hired as Silent Observer’s new executive director.

Mika Meyers attorney and member Jennifer Puplava earned the Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States credential from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. The CIPP is the global standard for privacy certification, and the CIPP/US credential demonstrates a mastery of jurisdictional laws, regulations, enforcement models and frameworks, as well as requirements for collecting, handling and transferring data.

LEISURE & RECREATION

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority announced the appointment of Michael B. Verhulst to the seven-member board that oversees DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena. Verhulst is the executive vice president of strategic growth for Acrisure Benefits Group.

LEGAL

Varnum announced Neil Youngdahl has joined the firm’s litigation practice.

MANUFACTURING

LOGICDATA announced the appointment of Matthew Skinner to director of sales, LOGICDATA North America.

MEDIA

13 ON YOUR SIDE has launched 13+, a new streaming app and 24-7 streaming channels on Roku and Fire TV. The streaming app features a local 24-hour “Watch” stream, which includes live local news, newscast replays, extended live coverage, weather, and station specials and investigations.

NONPROFITS

Allyson Velderman joined Guiding Light in the newly created role of director of community engagement. Velderman will help connect Guiding Light with other local organizations and also will work to increase awareness of Guiding Light’s recovery, transitional housing and back-to-work programs among both individuals and community groups.

Jennifer Headley-Nordman joined First Steps Kent as its president.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan announced Kendrick Heinlein, former director of contract services at the agency, is now executive director, following Jackie O’Connor’s retirement. Sally Andreatta joined the AAAWM team as director of contract services.

REAL ESTATE

Realtors Michael Hendrix, Laci Jo Stanton and Jeremy Warner joined the Peter Albertini Properties Team at Keller Williams Grand Rapids North.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced Nicole Zube as its senior vice president, chief human resources officer. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as head of HR-U.S. Commercial.

TRAVEL & TOURISM

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority hired Heather Day as its human resources director to help plan, design and develop employee-related initiatives that support the airport’s strategic goals.