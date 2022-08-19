Change-Ups: Little appointed director of nonprofit’s English program

Marcus Little has been appointed director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s Customized Workplace English program where he will be responsible for developing English language education service partnerships between the Literacy Center and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Literacy Center’s Customized Workplace English program provides customized English language education. It’s taught in the context of the workplace to provide employers with a solution to the high-demand talent market and employees with opportunities for personal and professional development.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing hired Jeremy Conley for its newly created developer and security officer position.

ARTS

Jennifer A. Pascua has accepted the position of marketing director at Broadway Grand Rapids. She previously was part of the community relations team at Spectrum Health where her focus was on relationship management. During the pandemic, she started teaching at Hope College as an adjunct professor in the communications department and launched a media freelance group, Halo Halo Multimedia LLC.

AWARDS

Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced Lauren Golliver, store director (Family Fare, Rockford and D&W Fresh Market, Grand Rapids) and Adrienne Chance, senior vice president, communications (Grand Rapids) have been named to Progressive Grocer’s list of 2022 Top Women in Grocery.

Emerald Flats, a multi-family historic preservation of National Historic Site Eastern Elementary School, has received the 2022 Michigan Historic Preservation Award for Tax Credit Project. The complex project, led by ICCF Community Homes, was converted into 50 affordable housing units designed with intentional community in mind.

Butterball Farms Inc. CEO Mark Peters is the recipient of 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by Vistage, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses.

Mel Trotter Ministries announced President/CEO Dennis Van Kampen recently received the 2022 Nehemiah Award at the annual Citygate Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The national award recognizes exemplary work by individuals in their community.

The American Institute of Architects Michigan recognized global architecture and engineering firm Ghafari with an Honor Award for its design of the Northpointe Bank Operations Center, completed in 2021 in Grand Rapids.

BANKING

Independent Bank executive vice president of mortgage banking Patrick Ervin has been appointed to the Mortgage Industry Advisory Board by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Intandem Credit Union President/CEO Barbara Page announced she will retire effective March 3, 2023. Executive vice president Kristen Plichta has assumed Page’s president/CEO duties. Page will stay on with the credit union to manage certain projects and assist with a smooth transition for Plichta.

CONSTRUCTION

Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services announced the 2,450-square-foot lease of a former Calvin University building at 2041 Raybrook St. SE. The office location will allow Holland-based Lakewood Construction the opportunity to grow within the Grand Rapids market.

EDUCATION

Ferris State University’s Nuclear Medicine Technology program offered at its Grand Rapids campus has received the maximum six-year continuance of its accreditation from the Joint Review Community for Nuclear Medicine Technology.

Jeanne Petit of Holland has been appointed a trustee of the Hope College Board of Trustees and Sandra Gaddy of Grand Rapids has been elected secretary.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Legacy Trust announced the appointment of Lynn Jekkals to its board of directors. She replaces Bonnie K. Miller, who stepped down from her board position after 18 years of service.

FOUNDATIONS

The Business Equity Initiative Fund, held at the Muskegon County Community Foundation, launched a community project started by local donors concerned about equity who want to support a Muskegon County economy that works for all, particularly women of color who are small business owners.

HEALTH

BHSH System announced the addition of Carlos Cubia as its chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability officer.

Emmanuel Hospice appointed Sara Koster, Mark Olesnavage and Tim Schad to its board of directors for three-year terms.

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings within four specialty areas; Pediatrics: Cancer, Pediatrics: Nephrology, Pediatrics: Neurology and Neurosurgery and Pediatrics: Diabetes and Endocrinology.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Kennedy, Misti Stanton and Mia Gutridge to its executive board.

Trinity Health Saint Mary’s Grand Rapids achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the seventh year in a row, placing Trinity Health Grand Rapids among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades.

INSURANCE

Priority Health appointed Kyla King vice president of individual markets, and Scott Norman vice president for Medicare.

LEGAL

Michigan personal injury attorney and Sinas Dramis Law Firm partner Tom Sinas was sworn in as chairperson for the Brain Injury Association of Michigan’s board of directors.

MANUFACTURING

Whirlpool Corp. vice president of channel sales and marketing Lynn Moersch was honored as a 2022 Corporate Women’s Champion by Seramount for her outstanding leadership and business success and for working to ensure the success of other women and girls.

NONPROFITS

Nick Colvin, senior counsel with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of Ele’s Place West Michigan.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Sabo PR earned eight PRoof Awards for excellence in communications — including its third consecutive gold for crisis communications by the West Michigan chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

REAL ESTATE

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan welcomed Nikki White as senior property manager.

RELIGION

The Paulist Fathers named Father Dat Tran rector/pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Andrew. He also will serve as director of the Catholic Information Center.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash has been named among the 2022 Best and Brightest companies to Work For in the Nation, according to the National Association for Business Resources, marking 10 consecutive years SpartanNash has been recognized for its commitment to excellence in associate engagement and human resources practices.

SPORTS

Adam Ford, Holland-based Hope College’s director of the Professional Tennis Management program and a tennis professional at the college, has been named the Michigan Tennis Professional of the Year for 2021 by both the Professional Tennis Registry and the United States Professional Tennis Association.