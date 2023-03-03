Change-Ups: Malm promoted to principal

Michigan Capital Network promoted Meagan Malm to principal with the investment organization. Malm’s decision-making role will be responsible for identifying quality investment opportunities, which includes helping to manage portfolio companies alongside the senior partners, Paul D’Amato, Dale Grogan and Jody Vanderwel. Malm joined MCN in 2020. She holds a business degree from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, with a concentration in Strategy and Entrepreneurial Studies.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Benton Harbor-based Abonmarche opened an office in downtown Grand Rapids at 940 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite G-157, overlooking the Grand River, on the ground level of a mixed-use building that was the former home of the Berkey and Gay Furniture Co. factory.

Fleis & VandenBrink hired the following: Matt Biolette, business development representative; Jordan Pasternak, construction technician; Dave Matelski, construction site superintendent; and Conrad Truettner and Kennedy Coxon are engineers in training. Environmental group additions include: Tage Heyn, EIT, and Alex Jend, technician; Samuel Strobel, IT technician; Scott Morris, construction technician; and Mary Ollis, traffic EIT, in the Kalamazoo office; Susan Peters, part-time chemist, Scott Davis, environmental specialist; and Luke Bushey and Jason Chrumka, civil EITs.

Kalamazoo-based TowerPinkster announced the appointment of two new firm principals, Marika Hawes-Ruhrup and Shawn Parshall.

ARTS

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced the addition of Kim Shaw as programs director.

AWARDS

Grand Rapids Community College was named Partner of the Year and OST was named Employer of the Year at the West Michigan Works! 2022 Workforce Development Board annual meeting.

BANKING

Arbor Financial Credit Union announced the promotion of Cullen McKinley to vice president of commercial banking. McKinley brings nearly 30 years of experience in risk management and commercial lending.

John Rop joined Union Bank as vice president, mortgage sales manager.

St. Joseph-based United Federal Credit Union appointed Marilyn Bentley director of payments.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Emmy Warner, owner/operator of Dynamic Energy Studio, and Jonathan Wilson, regional corporate and government affairs manager for DTE Energy, joined Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

Kalamazoo-based Welsh & Associates hired Natalie Arbuthnot as an executive search consultant.

Krystal Melton joined Hire for Hope as executive talent specialist.

CONSTRUCTION

Zeeland-based Prism Glass, a commercial glass, glazing and service contractor, recently received CD Barnes Construction’s Key To Our Success Award for subcontractor work performed on the Keegstra’s remodel project in Hudsonville.

EDUCATION

Grand Valley State University announced the selection of Megan Rydecki as director of the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies. Rydecki previously was the community affairs manager for Consumers Energy.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CapTrust Financial Advisors promoted Ron Price to adviser in Holland, where he will be serving clients’ wealth planning, life guidance and investment management needs.

Edward Jones financial adviser Philip J. Streng of Grand Rapids was named among the 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in Michigan by Forbes and SHOOK Research. Streng is one of 117 Edward Jones financial advisers to be named to the 2022 Forbes SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking.

Greenleaf Trust wealth management associate Brian Schafer and trading specialist Mollie Felt have been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements.

GOVERNMENT

Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg retired after 27 years of service; Capt. Joseph Trigg has been promoted to deputy chief.

HEALTH

Bronson awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year, as nominated and chosen by their peers. The winners are: Russell C. Cameron, MD, pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo; Ruth Tatara, CNM, MSN, certified nurse-midwife at Bronson Obstetrics, Gynecology & Midwifery Specialists in Kalamazoo; William Workman, DO, internal medicine physician at Bronson Internal Medicine in Battle Creek; and Allan D. Caudill, MD, CWSP, general surgeon who specializes in wound care at Bronson General Surgery Specialists in South Haven and Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine in Paw Paw.

Corewell Health has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 2023 by Foundry’s Computerworld. Corewell Health ranked No. 15 among the 56 large organizations on the list.

FirstLight Home Care franchise owners Don Fellows, Jeremy Fellows and Jeff Lamborne were recognized with the company’s Top Multi-Unit Award.

Christina Barrington, vice president of pharmacy programs at Priority Health, will serve as president-elect of the 2023-2024 board of directors for the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. She will then serve as president of the board of directors in 2024-2025.

LEGAL

Corporate attorney Ethan Beswick rejoined Varnum after serving in-house as legal counsel for the Experimental Aircraft Association. Beswick, a business and corporate attorney, originally joined the firm as an associate in 2019.

Jordan Bush announced the launch of Hedge Life Law, a firm focused on estate planning and real property transactions.

Varnum announced attorney Alexander Thibodeau joined the firm’s privacy and mobility team. Thibodeau’s practice will center around the intersection of law, public policy and emerging technology through regulatory and data privacy analysis and policy. He also is experienced in telecommunication and utility regulation, including small cell/ 5G development, as well as complex litigation.

Varnum announced a $30,000 pledge to the Legal Assistance Center, a nonprofit legal self-help center that helps individuals solve basic legal problems and use the courts on their own.

Varnum data privacy and litigation attorney John Rolecki has been named to the Privacy Bar Section Advisory Board for the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world’s largest information privacy organization.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP for the sixth time has been selected as one of the top 10 health law firms in the Midwest by the American Bar Association.

NONPROFITS

Every Woman’s Place of Muskegon named Jillian Pastoor its executive director.

Rachel Humphreys joined Michigan Women Forward as development director for West Michigan.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

SeyferthPR promoted Spencer Wheelock to assistant vice president. Wheelock will lead media relations and social media efforts for a variety of the firm’s clients around the Midwest.