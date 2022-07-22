Change-ups: Rossi joins LMCU Hudsonville branch as mortgage loan officer

Michael Rossi joined Lake Michigan Credit Union’s Hudsonville branch as a mortgage loan officer for the lakeshore region. After graduating from Grand Valley State University, Rossi joined LMCU in 2015. He began as branch staff before transitioning to mortgage processing in 2016 and becoming a mortgage loan originator in 2018. Rossi has been included in LMCU’s President’s Club for two years, recognizing his commitment to excellent member service. LMCU was established in 1933 and is the largest credit union in Michigan. It employs a staff of over 1,550 and serves over 520,000 members.

ACCOUNTING

Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors announced the promotions of Amy Burns to senior tax associate and Ethan Wingrove to senior associate.

Pennell CPA hired Katherine Christian and Matthew Sulkanen as a staff accountants and Conner Pitsch as an operations generalist.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Extra Credit Projects hired Chad Hutchison as creative director.

ARCHIECTURE & ENGINEERING

Driesenga & Associates Inc. in Holland announced the additions of William Berns as a crew chief in the firm’s Kalamazoo Surveying Department and Mihaly Drabik as an engineering technician in the company’s Kalamazoo Material Testing and Construction Inspection Group.

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Symphony announced Duo Shen has been chosen as its next assistant conductor, occupying the Maggie Coleman Chair. He also will serve as the conductor of the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony and Classical Orchestra. Shen, originally from Beijing, came to the United States in 2008 to pursue his musical dreams. He is an accomplished violinist and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

The Grand Rapids Symphony announced Yale University graduate Addy Sterrett has been selected as the winner of the Linn Maxwell Keller Distinguished Bach Musician Award. Sterrett received a $10,000 cash prize to help further her music career, as well as the opportunity to be a featured artist in an upcoming performance with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

AWARDS

Jon Ruge, plant director at DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, is the recipient of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award.

StoryPoint Rockford announced chef Chris Gribble won a bronze medal at the American Culinary Federation’s 11th Annual Winter Classic at Dorsey College.

BANKING

Independent Bank has been commended by 50/50 Women on Boards for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the addition of Kate McDougall as vice president of regional mortgage production for the Grand Rapids region.

Lake Odessa-based Union Bank announced the internal transition of Nathan Roudabush to the new position of retail systems risk management officer.

CONSTRUCTION

CD Barnes Construction hired Amy Walls as a project coordinator and interior designer and Nicole Hair as a graphic designer and photographer.

Nugent Builders of Rockford announced the appointment of Mark Lilley as vice president. He succeeds Rick Nelsen, who retired after 38 years.

Wolverine Building Group announced the promotions of Jim Chambers, Adam Groulx, Bryan Richardson, Ryan Supplee, Patrick Schrauben and Drew Sorenson to senior project managers.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The Right Place announced the additions of Kelly Wawsczyk as Mecosta County Development Corporation’s executive director; Ron Maynard as executive director for Oceana County Economic Alliance; Kristi Lucas-Zimmerman as economic development director for the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce; and the promotion of Julie Burrell to regional partner lead, in addition to her role as the economic development director for Newaygo County’s Economic Development Partnership. The positions are the debut of a new model of regional economic development partnerships for participating counties across West Michigan.

EDUCATION

Hope College in Holland for the 17th consecutive year has been named one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

Marcus Fila, associate professor of management at Hope College, received this year’s Hope Outstanding Professor Educator Award from the graduating class of 2022. The H.O.P.E. award, first given in 1965, is presented by the graduating class to the professor who they feel epitomizes the best qualities of a Hope College educator.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Greenleaf Trust senior manager selection analyst Jacob Barker has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the CFP certification mark in accordance with board certification and renewal requirements.

GOVERNMENT

The city of East Grand Rapids for the eighth year has earned a Tree City USA designation and Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation for promoting and caring for trees within the community.

HEALTH

Arbor Circle recently marked 25 years of providing mental health, substance use and family services in the West Michigan community.

Kalamazoo-based Ascension Borgess Hospital received an A grade in spring 2022 from an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety, Leapfrog Hospital, for protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids received an A grade on its 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade spring scorecard for protecting patients from preventable harm and error within the hospital setting.

LEGAL

Bodman PLC has been named Michigan Litigation Law Firm of the Year for 2022 by the peer-reviewed journal Benchmark Litigation. Bodman also announced Justin Wheeler has joined the firm as a senior attorney in the Grand Rapids office in the real estate practice group.

Mark A. Totten recently was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Totten was born and raised in Kalamazoo, where he lives today. Most recently, he served as chief legal counsel in the Executive Office of the Governor for the state of Michigan.

NONPROFITS

Guiding Light hired Daven Crump as its new program director for Recovery, which is an intensive drug and alcohol treatment program that helps clients build lives worth staying sober for.

REAL ESTATE

Rockford Property Management announced the addition of Bob Van Rees as the organization’s first director of facilities management and the promotion of Elizabeth Sinclair to director of property management.