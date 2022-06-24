Change-Ups: Schneider joins GMED as president and CEO

Marla Schneider joined the Greater Muskegon Economic Development as president/CEO. She takes the reins from Jim Edmonson, who was hired in 2019 to help implement a three-year transition plan for the organization. Schneider will oversee the economic development programs that currently support the community’s business growth. She also will be responsible for continuing to cultivate partnerships with businesses, local elected officials, regional and state economic development partners, and other stakeholders to develop the vision and strategic plan for economic development in Muskegon County.

ACCOUNTING

Baker Holtz promoted Alexis M. Wilson to senior associate.

Plante Moran has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For for the 24th consecutive year. The firm ranked No. 30 on the list.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Kalamazoo-based LKF Marketing promoted Allison McKenna to art director.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Fleis & VandenBrink hired Melonie Hart as project manager; Eric Daly, controller; Stacey Hough, construction technician; and administrative assistants Melissa Grasman and Kayla McClean.

Holland-based Driesenga & Associates Inc. hired engineering technicians Nicholas Jacobs and Rich Cook in the firm’s Kalamazoo Material Testing and Construction Inspection Group; Jimmie Fredericks in the firm’s Holland Material Testing and Construction Inspection Group; and Tuan Tran in the firm’s Grand Rapids Material Testing and Construction Inspection Group.

ARTS

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park reports its 2021 attendance figure of 550,135 visitors ranks 45th in the Top 150 most visited art museums in the world, according to The Art Newspaper’s annual visitor figures. Attendance grew 112% from 2020.

Grand Rapids Ballet appointed Melissa Anderson as box office manager.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the 1928 Spillman Carousel is reopened to the public. The iconic carousel is housed above the Grand River in the Cook Carousel Pavilion and has been ridden by hundreds of thousands of visitors. The nearly 100-year-old artifact had been undergoing a major renovation, which began in 2017, requiring the carousel to be dismantled and rebuilt.

The League of American Orchestras awarded a $75,000 grant to the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to nurture and sustain a culture that empowers a feeling of inclusivity.

AWARDS

Meijer announced the winners of its 2021 Legacy Awards, the highest recognitions a Meijer team member can receive. Fred Meijer Award: Kevin Hurn, director of pharmacy procurement and new business; President’s Awards: Carla Hendon, director of supplier diversity and indirect procurement; Jeffrey Marentette, registered pharmacist; and Robert Ostroff, Alpine Avenue Meijer store director.

BANKING

United Federal Credit Union appointed Jenna Mitchell to mortgage adviser serving the greater Grand Rapids area. Dave Satek has been named commercial loan officer in Southwest Michigan. Satek will be based at United’s branch at 321 Main St. in downtown St. Joseph.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Haviland Enterprises Inc. welcomed Vonn Schopp to its team as director of manufacturing for Haviland Products Company. Schopp will direct all HPC manufacturing operations, spanning across three facilities.

Hire for Hope hired Tasia Allison as managing director.

The Grand Rapids Chamber named Attah Obande as vice president of business and talent development.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Jennifer Owens, Zeeland-based Lakeshore Advantage president, has been named on Consultant Connect’s North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022 list.

EDUCATION

Long-time Meijer Inc. executive Stacie R. Behler has been appointed as Grand Valley State University’s vice president and chief public affairs and communications officer and secretary to the board of trustees.

Virologist Dr. Benjamin Kopek of Holland-based Hope College biology faculty has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award that will take him to Paris, France, to participate in the international effort to head off future global pandemics. He will spend the 2022-23 academic year conducting research at the Pasteur Institute.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Greenleaf Trust promoted Mandi Doster to estate settlement coordinator.

Molly Chelovich, wealth management adviser with Merrill in Grand Rapids, was named to Forbes 2022 America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors and America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors-Best in State lists.

GOVERNMENT

Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) was selected as one of nine leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders).

West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum executive director Daniel Schoonmaker was appointed to the Michigan Community Service Commission.

HEALTH

Gold Coast Doulas, a Grand Rapids-based full-service birth and postpartum doula agency, announced its expansion to southwest and northern Michigan. It now offers day and overnight postpartum doula support and sleep consulting to families living in the Gold Coast of Michigan, which covers 300 miles of western shoreline.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services ranked the third-largest not-for-profit behavioral health hospital in the country in a report released by Modern Healthcare. Pine Rest’s ranking rose from fourth to third since the 2020 edition of the industry report, which ranks both government-run and not-for-profit behavioral health hospitals. Pine Rest ranks fifth largest when comparing both public and private hospitals.

Emmanuel Hospice appointed Sheila Knopke and Tom Roberts to its board of directors for three-year terms.

HUMAN SERVICES

Disability Advocates of Kent County opened its new Accessibility Center showroom and relocated headquarters at the new Special Olympics of Michigan building on 68th Street in Cutlerville.

INSURANCE

Coldbrook Insurance Group LLC has been named Michigan’s 2021 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance.

Priority Health appointed Shannon Wilson as the first vice president of population health and health equity.

The West Michigan Association of Health Underwriters recently received Gold Certification by the National Association of Health Underwriters Chapter Certification Program for its chapter development.

LEGAL

Bloom Sluggett PC hired Mikhail Albuseiri, an attorney who specializes in trial and appellate litigation matters in federal and state courts.

LOGISTICS

Montcalm County Road Commission superintendent/manager Mark Christensen has been selected to serve as 2022-2023 vice president of the County Road Association of Michigan.

Oceana County Road Commission is the recipient of three County Road Association of Michigan’s IMPRESS Award for Township Road Work through Road Millages; Communications for Electronic Sign; and in Operations for Road Widener.

NONPROFITS

Guiding Light promoted Brian Elve to executive director. Formerly the Recovery program director, Elve will lead a team of 26 and set strategy and direction for the nonprofit organization in his new role. Kyle Kunnen, a senior vice president and information security officer at Mercantile Bank, joined Guiding Light’s board of directors.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Sabo PR LLC hired Anna Kendall and Aaron Robert as associates.

REAL ESTATE

Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services announced the addition of retail industry expert Earl Clements, who comes with 35-plus years of brokerage experience.

RETAIL

Micro Kickboard hired Courtney Sheffer as marketing director to lead its nationwide marketing efforts.

Waxology opened a third location at 3148 44th St. SW, Grandville.

TRAVEL & TOURISM

West Michigan Tourist Association announced Erin Murphy as its new marketing director.