Change-Ups: The Rapid taps Schipper as COO

After serving as interim chief operating officer since June, The Rapid appointed Steve Schipper as its new COO. His new role has Schipper overseeing the transportation, fleet maintenance, facilities and special services departments. Schipper joined The Rapid in 2009 as fleet and facilities manager. In 2015, Schipper was appointed transportation manager where he managed bus operators, dispatch operations, accident prevention, safety programs and training. Schipper continues to fulfill a critical role through the coronavirus pandemic, overseeing transportation operations and leading The Rapid’s internal task force response and activities.

ACCOUNTING

Baker Holtz, CPAs and Advisors hired Hannah Devries and Alex Bos as associates.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Muskegon-based CMF Marketing LLC has been created to fill a marketing gap for small to mid-size West Michigan businesses. Carla M. Flanders is CMF’s CEO.

ARTS

Eleanor Moreno joined Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities as Cook Arts Center director.

Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events in Spring Lake dedicated a mural on the north side of its building titled “Together,” reflecting artist Liv Butler’s view of how music and diversity can bring people together.

AWARDS

Independent Bank was recognized for the second year in a row by Mastercard in its annual Community Institution Segment Awards with an Innovation Award for demonstrating advancement in innovation, leadership and philanthropic efforts, across the categories of Innovation, Doing Well by Doing Good, and Priceless Partner.

Miller Canfield principal attorney Andrew T. Blum was selected to receive the Samaritas Ambassador Award for demonstrated leadership in the community. Blum serves on Samaritas’ board of directors.

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce recognized 15 young business professionals via its annual Future 15 for contributing to the growth and success of their companies/organizations. Recognized were: Ana Olson, Los Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill; Andrew Fountain, Shoreline Insurance Agency Inc.; Angelita Valdez, Servicios de Esperanza LLC/Services of Hope; Bill Bailey, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park; Brandon D. Davis, city of Grand Rapids; Dominique Bunker, United Way of the Lakeshore; Ebony Davis, Geek Squad; Jillian Nowak–Meloche, Nowak Machined Products; Keria Shineldecker, Transnation Title; Marquis Childers Jr., Access Health; Michael A. Brower, Pigeon Hill Brewing Co.; Mickey D. Wallace Jr., HealthWest; Ryan Bryker, Rehmann; Samantha Ferguson, The Community Foundation for Muskegon County; and Stephanie Callow, Muskegon Catholic Central.

The city of Sturgis and Beckett & Raeder Inc., a planning, design and engineering firm, were honored with the 2020 Planning Excellence Award for Public Outreach by the Michigan Association of Planning for the Sturgis Community Master Plan.

BANKING

Mark E. Brown joined Northpointe Bank as executive vice president of loan servicing.

Old National Bank added Tim Lane as banking center manager at its 161 Monroe Ave. NW branch.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Rehmann ranked nationally among the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and Best and Brightest Companies in Michigan for Wellness by The National Association for Business Resources.

EDUCATION

For the second consecutive year, Aquinas College tied for 80th on the list of Top Performers on Social Mobility among 223 schools that were included in U.S. News and World Report’s list of national liberal arts colleges, for helping students who face economic challenges to complete their degrees and get jobs after graduation.

HEALTH

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Kalamazoo-based Ascension Borgess announced Rob Mach will serve as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences’ Electrodiagnostic Medicine program recently earned the highest designation of Electrodiagnostic Laboratory Accreditation given by the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine – Laboratory Accreditation with Exemplary Status.

Porter Hills has been named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in West Michigan.

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital named its childhood cancer program in honor of one of its greatest advocates. The program will now be called the Ethie Haworth Children’s Cancer Center. The family also made a gift to establish the James Fahner, MD, Endowed Division Chief for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in honor of Dr. Fahner’s leadership developing an exceptional program over the past 30 years.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Award-winning culinary artist Nenad Stefanovic has been appointed executive chef of Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino. Stefanovic holds a degree in hospitality management and 25 years of experience in international cuisine and dining experiences. He brings culinary experience from restaurants across the United States and internationally.

LEGAL

Cofounder and managing member of Buchanan & Buchanan PLC, Rob Buchanan, was sworn in as the 86th president of the State Bar of Michigan.

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC attorneys Frederick D. Dilley and Laura J. Genovich have been selected to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Grand Rapids-based Dykema attorneys John A. Ferroli, Elisa J. Lintemuth, Stephen S. Muhich and William B. Murphy were selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 and Best Lawyers Ones to Watch.

Gruel Mills Nims and Pylman PLLC announced the addition of Benjamin C. Bawtinheimer as a nurse paralegal.

NONPROFITS

Kids’ Food Basket is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Pella Corporation’s Hope At Work contest. The funds will continue to nourish children and families in the four counties Kids’ Food Basket serves (Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan).

Wedgwood Christian Services was named Best and Brightest in Wellness by Best and Brightest Programs.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Truscott Rossman moved its headquarters to Detroit, one of the country’s largest markets that suits the firm’s growing emphasis on digital storytelling and national reach.

REAL ESTATE

Saugatuck-based Jaqua Realtors merged with Shoreline Realtors. Shoreline has served the Saugatuck/Douglas communities for the past 26 years as a real estate and vacation rental company. The office is located at 202 Center St., Douglas.

RELIGION

David Bellamy has been appointed CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash Co. hired Shaquanda Gordon for the newly created position of vice president of human resources, talent and diversity.

West Michigan International, K&R Truck Sales and Idealease of West Michigan’s recent parts sales campaign raised $6,010.50 each for Feeding America West Michigan and VOX United.

SUSTAINABILITY

West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum announced its 2020 Sustainable Business of the Year Award recipients: Triple Bottom Line Leadership Award: city of Grand Rapids; People of Color Owned Sustainable Business Award: El Granjero Mexican Grill; Circular Economy Leadership Award: Haworth; Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership Award: Mercy Health; Climate Leadership Award: Consumers Energy; and Clean Water Award: John Ball Zoo.