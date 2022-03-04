Change-Ups: Third generation assumes ownership of construction company

Kyle Vander Kodde has purchased Vander Kodde Construction from his father and uncle, Tim and Tom Vander Kodde. Kyle Vander Kodde took the reins from his uncle and former president Tom Vander Kodde, who retired at the end of 2021, and assumes the role of both owner and president. Tim Vander Kodde will continue as vice president. Kyle started his career with Vander Kodde Construction in 2001, where he worked as a project manager. In 2008, he started his own real estate investment and property management firm alongside two business partners. William Vander Kodde, Kyle’s grandfather, founded Vander Kodde Construction in 1970.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Rebecca Luong has joined The Mill at Vicksburg as director of design to serve as the liaison between the ownership and consultant teams. Luong most recently served as hospitality practice area leader for Gensler in Seattle, a global architecture, design and planning firm.

ARTS

Kent District Library welcomed Jennifer DeVault as director of library operations.

AWARDS

OST, a digital IT consultancy, received the DEI Champion of the Year designation at the annual EPIC Awards Gala hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Heacock, retired chair of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority, is the recipient of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority’s Chairman’s Award. Heacock is currently President/CEO of Grand Rapids Whitewater.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the recipient of the Airports Council International-North America’s 2021 Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Award.

Workbox Staffing was honored with a 2021 American Staffing Association Care Award for its social responsibility initiatives that produce an overall positive effect on society among ASA member staffing agencies, associate members and staffing industry suppliers.

BANKING

Boomer Hoppough joined Independent Bank’s mortgage team. Hoppough has been with Independent Bank for nearly 17 years, previously as vice president, community business banker in the West Michigan market.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. announced the retirement of chairman Paul Johnson from the boards of directors of ChoiceOne and ChoiceOne Bank. Jack Hendon has been appointed chairman of both boards, and Bradley McGinnis has been appointed to the ChoiceOne board in addition to his service on the ChoiceOne Bank board.

Dana Bacon joined Union Bank as vice president, treasury management director.

West Michigan Community Bank hired Andrew Lebron as vice president treasury management officer. Lebron is a Certified Treasury Professional with 14 years of banking experience, nine of which have been focused in treasury management.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Spring Lake-based EQI Ltd. acquired Industrial Paint Solutions, a supplier of repair, VMI and finish painting services located in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Supply Chain Solutions named its former COO, Dave Whittaker, as president.

Wayland-based Windemuller announced Steve Alles is the company’s new president, succeeding Dave Beemer.

EDUCATON

Nonprofit film production school Compass College of Film & Media hired Todd Staal as vice president of operations. In the newly created role, Staal will oversee the college’s ongoing day-to-day operations with a goal of improving the overall student experience, analyzing operational performance, business planning, and assisting staff to achieve common goals and shared success.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Michigan Capital Network announced the addition of Diane Durance as executive vice president.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Kentwood promoted deputy police chief Bryan Litwin to chief of the Kentwood Police Department. Litwin succeeds retired police chief Richard Roberts.

GRANTS

The Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven announced it has received a $55,000 grant from Entergy toward its Launching a Legacy capital campaign for more space to house its exhibits, classrooms and multifunctional spaces. Construction of the new building, the Maritime Heritage Center, has begun with an expected completion date of summer 2022.

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce received a $50,000 two-year grant from Bank of America toward executive leadership coaching delivered by national experts in the nonprofit sector. The bank also awarded WMHCC a $100,000 grant to further advance economic opportunity for Hispanic-owned small businesses that will enable them to develop a strong Latino talent pipeline and create employment opportunities.

HEALTH

Hope Network announced the addition of Heather Bunting, M.D. Bunting will serve as a primary care and addiction medicine physician for Hope Network’s Center For Recovery.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

LEGAL

Jessica L. Yon, creative marketing and content manager for Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been named among Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s Unsung Heroes for 2021. The award is reserved for the state’s most talented and dedicated legal support professionals. Yon is recognized in the legal marketing category.

LEISURE & RECREATION

Critter Barn in Zeeland, an educational farm dedicated to teaching about farming and agriculture for people of all ages and all abilities, was awarded a grant as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2021 2nd Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grants. Critter Barn will use the grant for purchasing seven adaptive tricycles and five activity chairs with trays from the Rifton Equipment Company, which specializes in designing and producing adaptive equipment for persons with disabilities.

Kent Country Club hired Brenton Dykstra as controller and Jason Brower as director of membership and communications.

MANUFACTURING

Lacks Enterprises Inc. announced John Kennedy and Darren R. Jackson are co-chairs of its board of directors and Dan Bowen has joined the board.

NONPROFITS

Ana Jose joined Michigan Women Forward as business development director and Kristin Rahn-Tiemeyer was hired as vice president of fund development.

United Methodist Retirement Communities & Porter Hills announced the retirement of its chief operating officer, Lori Potter. Nicole Maag is now chief of residential services and Luke Reynolds is chief of home and community based services for UMRC & Porter Hills.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

The West Michigan Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced its 2022 officers and board members who were elected to its 15-member board of directors. Officers: President – Andria Romkema, The Right Place Inc.; President Elect – Kristen Krueger-Corrado, Grand Rapids Public Library; Secretary –Adrienne Wallace, GVSU and BlackTruck Media + Marketing; Treasurer – Jessica Meldrum, Grand Rapids Ballet and GVSU; and Past President – Kim Skeltis, Blue Blaze Public Relations. Board members: Lina Lintemuth, Development Counsellors International; Delaney MacKenzie, BlackTruck Media + Marketing; Sara Strohschein, Karen Campbell Media; and Christine VanTimmeren, DDM Marketing & Communications

REAL ESTATE

616 Realty recently marked its 10th anniversary. Scot Kellogg founded the brokerage in 2011 that today includes 72 agents and Realtors. The firm sold over $157 million in real estate in 2020 and an expected $184 million in sales for 2021.

WEBSITES

The Coopersville Area Historical Society has launched a new website: coopersvillehistory.org.