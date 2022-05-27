Change-Ups: Weessies appointed CEO of HCC

Michael Weessies recently was appointed Muskegon-based Hackley Community Care’s chief executive officer. He replaces Linda Juarez Garzelloni, who served as the organization’s CEO for 30 years. Weessies most recently served as vice president of business health solutions with Mercy Health/Hackley Health. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in health systems from Ferris State University. He completed a fellowship in health care administration from the Advisory Board Co. in Washington, D.C.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Progressive AE named senior scientist Paul Hausler as water resources practice leader for the firm. Learning practice leaders and American Institute of Architects Grand Rapids members Suzanne Schulz and Tod R. Stevens have been selected to join the College of Fellows in their respective fields — architecture and urban planning. Stevens will be inducted into the AIA College of Fellows and Schulz will be inducted into the AICP College of Fellows.

Rochester Hills-based Spalding DeDecker promoted Ariana Jeske to office manager of its Grand Rapids location.

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Public Museum joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

AWARDS

D’s Auto & Truck Repair, a full-service preventive maintenance and auto repair shop serving the Holland area, is the recipient of a 2021 Shop4D Top Performing Shop Award.

Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022’s Top 25 Women Leaders, the third consecutive year she was named to this list.

BANKING

Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union hired Nicole Lawrence and Bryan Smith as mortgage loan officers. Lawrence will serve the Muskegon and lakeshore markets and Smith the Kalamazoo market.

Michael Murphy joined West Michigan Community Bank as senior vice president of retirement plan services and Ty Mason as AVP, commercial banking.

BUSINESS SERVICES

The Right Place Inc. welcomed TaRita Johnson as senior vice president of talent and diversity.

CONSTRUCTION

Wolverine Building Group announced the promotions of Cyrus Brandenburg and Kurtis Fritz to senior project managers and David Paquet and Kyle VanDeWeert to project managers.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Wyoming-based JVL Wealth Strategies hired Nate Lowe as a wealth manager. The addition of Lowe follows JVL Wealth Strategies’ move to a new office in December 2021 and the appointment of Matt Kunnen and Chad Soukup to partnership.

FOUNDATIONS

Ferris State University alumni Russ and Christine (Chris) Visner joined the Ferris Foundation board of directors.

GRANTS

Cherry Health is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to support increased health care access and quality for underserved populations through virtual care such as telehealth, artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, digital patient tools and health information technology platforms.

HEALTH

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s announced Brandon Francis, MD, MPH, as chief medical officer. He succeeds Matt Biersack, MD, who had continued to fill the role on an interim basis after being selected as president of the hospital in August 2021.

The Arbor Day Foundation for the third consecutive year named Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital a Tree Campus Healthcare Institution for showing its understanding of the vital role trees play in human health.

The Economic Alliance for Michigan announced the recipients of the 2022 EAM Hospital Patient Safety Awards. Excellence Awards: Spectrum Health United Hospital, Greenville; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; and St. Joseph Mercy. Improvement Award: Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo.

INSURANCE

Portage-based J.M. Wilson announced the promotion of Elise Hamill to senior property and casualty underwriter and vacant property specialist.

LEGAL

Four partners at Warner Norcross + Judd LLP have been elected to the firm’s Management Committee: R. Michael Azzi, Joscelyn Cekola Boucher and Jonathan E. Lauderbach each will serve a three-year term on the 10-member committee, which oversees the firm’s strategic vision and day-to-day operations. Linda Paullin-Hebden will fill the remainder of the term for Mark Wassink, who was elected Warner’s managing partner in January.

Miller Johnson hired Rich Sorota as its first chief executive officer.

Varnum announced Lauren Parker, Gage Selvius, Matt Shina and Justin Wolber have joined the firm. All four previously served as summer associates.

LEISURE & RECREATION

City of Grand Rapids’ Roberto Clemente Park received a 2021-22 Park Design Award by the Michigan Recreation & Park Association based on project purpose, local significance, innovation, aesthetic quality and functionality.

NONPROFITS

Alexa Redick joined ODC Network as the organization’s first vice president of communications.

Inner City Christian Federation has been renamed ICCF Community Homes to better communicate the organization’s longtime vision to create vibrant communities in West Michigan with connected neighbors, housing justice and abundant opportunity.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP partner Elisabeth M. Von Eitzen has been appointed to a three-year term on the Housing Resources Inc. board of directors.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced the promotions of Adrienne Chance to senior vice president, communications, and David Petko to executive vice president and chief supply chain officer.

SPORTS

The Muskegon Lumberjacks announced president of hockey operations Steve Lowe has signed a five-year contract extension. Lowe, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, is now in his third season as the president of hockey operations with the Lumberjacks.

TECHNOLOGY

Antrum is the recipient of the 2022 AHR Expo Innovation Award in the category of Indoor Air Quality for its centralized IAQ monitoring technology, AntrumX.

IT Resource Inc. hired Rob Shippy as senior vice president.

TRAVEL & TOURISM

Experience Grand Rapids hired Jordoun Eatman as vice president of engagement and inclusion. Eatman will lead the design and implementation of ongoing and future initiatives that support the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as workforce development initiatives.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is one of the first recipients of the Best Hygiene Measures by Region (North America) 2021 Airport Service Quality Award by Airports Council International World for providing a superior guest experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Michigan Tourist Association released its 2022 Lake Michigan Lighthouse Map & Circle Tour. This free poster-sized publication details all of the lighthouses located on the shores of Lake Michigan, as well as the Circle Tour driving route to guide motorists around the lake. WMTA also released free, digital jigsaw puzzles showcasing this year’s featured lighthouses. The full circle tour driving route around Lake Michigan is available online, and website visitors also may download a PDF of this year’s Lighthouse Map, or request that a free copy be mailed to them at: wmta.org/lake-michigan-lighthouse-map-circle-tour/.