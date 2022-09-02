Change-Ups: West Michigan Works! relocates Holland center

West Michigan Works! relocated its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore at 12331 James St., Suite 130. The 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The previous office at 121 Clover St., where West Michigan Works! operated since 2005, closed its doors in late June. In August 2021, Grand Rapids Community College opened its GRCC Lakeshore Campus within The Shops at Westshore.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

LKF Marketing hired Heather Sagers for its newly created office manager position. She brings more than 20 years of business administration experience to the Kalamazoo-based agency.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Kalamazoo-based TowerPinkster announced the promotions of Perry Hausman to manager of the firm’s mechanical engineering department, and Jesse Hendershot as supervisor of the department and provide support to Hausman.

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced it will host a new exhibition from the Field Museum in Chicago that explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca, a southern region of Mexico. A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico opened Sept. 3 and runs through Nov. 27, using 26 photographs to capture a typical Oaxacan Day of the Dead.

BANKING

David Huisman joined First National Bank of Michigan as vice president, commercial relationship manager, working out of the bank’s Holland office.

Hudsonville-based West Michigan Community Bank announced Rob Clark joined the bank as senior vice president-retail loan manager.

Kalamazoo-based Arbor Financial Credit Union hired Raquel Juarez and Tara Steele as senior commercial lenders and Brian Zemba as a mortgage loan originator.

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the addition of Samuel Vucelich as mortgage loan officer for Grand Rapids and the surrounding West Michigan area, and Thomas Nestor as SBA loan officer in Michigan.

Members First Credit Union promoted Noelle Robinson to vice president of culture and employee development.

Tabatha Maas-Hillary joined Macatawa Bank as a mortgage loan originator at the Grandville branch and Lindsey Schrauben as a mortgage loan originator at its Holland branch.

BUSINESS SERVICES

BIFMA announced Anthony Serge joined the association as the technical director safety and performance.

CONSTRUCTION

Andy J. Egan Co. promoted Chris Bradburn to director of sheet metal and insulation, following the recent retirement of Chris Peceny, and Ben Whitely to director of preconstruction.

EDUCATION

Grand Valley State University’s board of trustees named Susan M. Jandernoa as its chair. Jandernoa has served on the board of trustees since 2019, most recently as vice chair. Elizabeth Emmitt has been appointed vice chair.

Thomas A. Butcher, vice president emeritus and long-time general counsel for Grand Valley State University, was recently named a Life Member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. The NACUA grants such memberships after an individual’s retirement from the regular practice of higher education law in recognition of outstanding service and substantial contributions to the association. Butcher retired from GVSU in 2021 after nearly 40 years of service.

HEALTH

Brio Living Services has been named to the spring 2022 list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources, in addition to its recognition earlier this spring as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in West Michigan, an honor Brio Living Services has earned for 20 consecutive years.

Spectrum Health West Michigan announced Charles J. Gibson, MD, FACS, has been named vice president, medical affairs, Grand Rapids. Gibson, who joined Spectrum Health West Michigan in 2016, is an acute care surgeon and recent past chair of the Spectrum Health Grand Rapids department of surgery. He also has served as medical director of surgical critical care and is part of the core faculty of the Spectrum Health General Surgery Residency Program and the Spectrum Health Surgical Critical Care Fellowship.

Spectrum Health has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022, for developing an early warning process to address future backorders, recalls and product inventory monitoring. The project is especially relevant in light of supply chain disruption in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Health West Michigan has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

INSURANCE

The AIC Group hired Derek Mead as part of the personal lines and commercial lines teams as a risk adviser, and Dee Drewek as a benefits specialist.

LEGAL

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP partner Elisabeth M. Von Eitzen has been elected president of the Kalamazoo County Bar Association board of directors.

LOGISTICS

TGW Logistics Group’s North American branch has been named a West Michigan Best and Brightest Company to Work For, for the first time in its history, and in its first year of eligibility.

MANUFACTURING

Meg Post has been appointed president and CEO of Haviland Enterprises Inc.

NONPROFITS

Dégagé Ministries announced longtime board chair Fred Lake, a senior commercial lender at Macatawa Bank, has stepped down as board president. Lake, who held the role for 11 years, will continue to serve as a member of the board. Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Chuck Burpee will serve as chair.

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes announced the addition of new board member Sara Kemperman (Lake Michigan Credit Union) for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

United Way Worldwide announced the appointment of Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool Corp. Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer as chair of the Worldwide Board of Trustees.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

SeyferthPR appointed Brianna Brennan as senior influencer coordinator. Brennan will help clients manage the planning, messaging and return on investment associated with interacting with social media influencers.