Change-Ups: Whatley named CMO of Family Health Center

Dr. Carolyn Whatley was recently named chief medical officer at Family Health Center in Kalamazoo. FHC provides quality health care to some 30,000 historically underserved patients. Whatley comes to the nonprofit after nine years as Great Lakes regional medical director at Sound Physicians in Chicago. Previously, she served as hospitalist medical director for Sparrow Health System in Lansing, and as a clinical assistant professor at Michigan State University. During her career, Whatley has overseen multiple hospital sites and service lines, and championed safe, quality patient care.

ACCOUNTING

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors hired Kristen Spence as fraud and litigation team manager.

Sarah Vlasblom, a certified public accountant at Beene Garter LLP, was chosen as a 2021 award recipient of the Construction Financial Management Association’s first-ever 40 Under 40 program.

ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Grand Haven-based HAVEN added Jason Vanderground as president. Vanderground will provide overall strategic, client and staff leadership, working alongside Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer.

Extra Credit Projects recently took home nine awards, the most of any agency at the 2021 AAF West Michigan American Advertising Awards.

ARCHITECTURE & ENGINEERING

Bergmann announced the promotion of Devin Render to project engineer 2-Highway – Midwest Infrastructure Practice, Grand Rapids.

Modjeski and Masters recently hired Laura Rampersad as regional director for its new Grand Rapids office, the firm’s third in the past five years and its 13th location nationwide.

Prein&Newhof engineer Julie Feria recently became a certified Geographic Information Systems Professional. The state of Michigan recently licensed Prein&Newhof engineer Jim Herman PE as a Professional Engineer

ARTS

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced a new addition to its West Michigan Habitats exhibit, an Eastern elk skeleton, that is now on display. The Eastern elk are an extinct elk species native to Michigan and east of the Mississippi River. The skeleton on display is made up of bones found and preserved from two separate animals.

BUSINESS SERVICES

Amy Pierce-Danders opened a Career+Life Coaching practice, E³ Coaching Studio, from a soft opening phase to fully “open for business.”

Lisa Moore joined HR Solutions Group of West Michigan as an HR consultant.

Welsh & Associates announced the additions of Alisha Kuch as executive search consultant; the promotion of Anne Charette to senior executive search consultant; and Spencer Welsh’s completion of accreditation as a certified personnel consultant.

CONSTRUCTION

James Balk joined Ada-based Erhardt Construction as residential project manager.

EDUCATION

Calvin University appointed Jim Ludema as dean of its School of Business, and Noah Toly as provost.

Hope College in Holland has been named for the 16th consecutive year one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

The Godfrey-Lee Public Schools board of education appointed Dirk Weeldreyer as its interim superintendent, following the departure of the superintendent, Kevin Polston, to become superintendent at Kentwood Public Schools.

Tim Detwiler has been appointed to serve as academic dean at Kuyper College.

ENERGY

Forbes named Jackson-based Consumers Energy as the top utility company in the country and second overall in Michigan in its latest ranking of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, recognizing Consumers Energy’s effort to be a leading company for diversity, equity and inclusion. Consumers Energy was ranked No. 22 in the nation overall in the ranking, based on a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Financial adviser Scott McPheeters joined St. Louis-based financial services firm Benjamin F. Edwards’ Grand Rapids office as vice president-investments. McPheeters brings with him over 15 years of financial services industry experience.

Greenleaf Trust in Kalamazoo was recognized by Fortune as one of its industry’s best small and medium workplaces in the nation as part of the 2021 Great Place to Work rankings.

Victoria N. Taylor recently re-joined the Oberlin Group Wealth Advisors of Raymond James as a financial adviser. Financial adviser Tammy Hancock has been awarded the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst designation.

FOUNDATIONS

Spectrum Health announced Kelly Dyer as president of the Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundations.

GOVERNMENT

The city of Grand Rapids recently earned its 23rd Tree City USA Award for its commitment to effective urban forest management, and also earned a Tree City USA Growth Award for displaying higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year.

GRANTS

The Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon is the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to go toward the theater’s fundamental structural, renovation and preservation needs.

HEALTH

Spectrum Health senior vice president and chief diversity officer Ovell Barbee has been named a Top 100 Diversity Officer by DiversityFirst. Barbee, a Grand Rapids native, became Spectrum Health’s first chief diversity officer in 2019.

LEGAL

Bodman PLC hired experienced patent and intellectual property attorney Peter A. Cummings in the firm’s Grand Rapids office. With the addition of Cummings, Bodman has also established a patent practice group which will serve innovative individuals and businesses in a broad range of industries. Attorney Carrie E. Trimpe also joined the firm as an associate. Trimpe focuses her practice on estate planning, including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, probate and trust administration, probate and trust litigation, and general civil litigation.

Dykema announced Elisa Lintemuth, a member in the firm’s labor and employment practice group, has been appointed to serve as managing member of the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge announced attorney Brooke A. Johnston joined the firm’s Grand Rapids office. Johnston’s practice focuses on medical malpractice defense litigation. She represents hospitals, nurses and other health care providers throughout the state.

Three partners at Warner Norcross + Judd have been elected to the firm’s management committee. Loren Andrulis, Homayune A. Ghaussi and Madelaine C. Lane will serve a three-year term on the 10-member committee, which oversees the firm’s strategic vision and day-to-day operations.

NONPROFITS

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council added board members Ara Seo, Keli Christopher and Tom Christy.

REAL ESTATE

Justin Olk, local land specialist for Whitetail Properties, was named a member of the APEX 2020 Producers Club by the Realtors Land Institute, which requires a minimum of $4 million in land sales last year. Olk serves west central Michigan, including the Grand Rapids area, for Whitetail Properties.

RETAIL

Byron Center-based SpartanNash announced the promotion of Todd Riksen to vice president, corporate controller. The company also announced David Petko has joined as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. Adrienne Chance has been appointed as vice president, communications. She previously served as senior director of corporate communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company.