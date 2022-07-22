Inside Track: Baar relishes new concept for decentralized care

For Nathan Baar, HealthBar founder and CEO, care and community service always have been front and center.

Raised on a farm in Allegan County, Baar grew up surrounded by hard work. His parents, a nurse’s aide and a lab technician, found fulfillment in caring for others in a hospital environment and instilled in him an interest to follow in their footsteps.

“I think the push and the drive was really my parents seeing those personality traits in me and saying, you seem like somebody who cares about others, who wants to take care of people, who has a level of motivation to do something like this,” Baar said, noting that initially he was unsure of what direction his career should take.

“I just kind of did it, trusted my parents’ advice and followed my instinct,” he said.

That instinct led him to attend Allegan Tech Center, obtain his license as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and begin working as a nurse’s aide in a nursing home.

“I found that nursing was definitely the track that I wanted to go on,” Baar said. “It was much more caring, personable, relationship driven, these things that I think really jived well with my personality. So, I applied for Calvin’s (Calvin University) nursing program and got in.”

He proceeded to do his nursing rotations at Calvin, with a heavy focus on community nursing, an area of study that piqued his interest in community health care.

NATHAN BAAR

Organization: HealthBar

Position: Founder/CEO

Age: 35

Birthplace: Allegan

Residence: Grand Rapids

Family: Wife, Ashley, and three children

Business/Community Involvement: Offering services to support the Civic Theatre at discounted rates, mentorship of partner businesses

Biggest Career Break: “Honestly, getting fired. I mean, it’s crazy to think, but it honestly was. I think people are like, how did you bounce back so quickly? You have no choice. I just didn’t give myself a choice. It was like, I’m just going to keep moving forward, the past has passed. I’m going to learn from it. I’m just going to keep moving. It felt like that for me, personally and professionally, was a very transformative time in my life and the biggest opportunity.”

“I have very, very fond memories of going there,” Baar said of Calvin, citing its “top notch” nursing program as critical to his success there.

But it was his first job post-graduation in 2009 that sealed the deal for Baar. Working at the emergency department at Metro Health Park East Health Center (now known as University of Michigan Health-West Park East Health Center), Baar said he fell in love with ER medicine and became aware of the critical community health care needs that were prominent at the ground level in the population he was serving.

“I think it’s one of the misconceptions of ER nursing and ERs in general is it seems like it’s going to be adrenaline craziness all the time,” Baar said, “when honestly, what we saw a lot of was chronic disease that was out of control. We saw a lot of homelessness and alcoholism and just really population health management.”

This awareness prompted Baar to look for solutions.

“I’m somebody who sees things and I try to fix them,” Baar said.

He got his master’s degree in health care administration from Grand Valley State University and secured a management position at Metro Health Park East Health Center.

In 2018, following a promotion to director of emergency and urgent care services at Metro Health, Baar gained experience working not only in administrative hospital services, but continued working hands-on with the nurses he directed as much as he could.

“I tried to keep connected to the clinical environment,” he said, “So, work some clinical shifts still and help the team out wherever I could. I got to see the strategy side of health care way more than I ever had and really that business of health care. I’m experiencing these things, through my team, working directly still at the bedside, and seeing what we’re working on from the administrative side of health care. There just seemed to be a significant mismatch. I started to see opportunities for improvement, so I started to pursue those opportunities.

“One of them was this idea of how we work to really decentralize health care. I’m sitting here in our ERs and seeing people come to us and hearing all these issues of health care, accessibility, health care costs, and knowledge and health literacy (and wondering), how can we try to start fixing that from the hospital side?”

It was this question that ultimately led to Baar’s creation of HealthBar, a nurse-driven concierge model of health care that provides a wide range of services and access to help address the health care needs of the wider West Michigan community.

Baar was let go from his position at Metro Health on May 5, 2020, a turning point in his career. By that time, he had already begun the preliminary process of realizing a health care model that would revolutionize access to care.

“I had already been working on this idea for HealthBar and kind of crafting it, putting bones around it, so I actually had applied for my LLC before that. On the same day that I got fired, I’d go home dealing with all of that, get the mail and I see my business license sitting (there). Approval from the state and everything, like a sign from God that this is maybe meant to be.

“So, I took my day of grieving and then I just kind of ran. I didn’t look back. I had this idea and concept of decentralizing health care through the nursing profession. How do I achieve that?”

For Baar, the solution came through unprecedented means.

His initial plans for HealthBar coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for unusual health care platforms such as his to thrive. Baar started contacting local businesses, offering a team to provide medical advisory services to help employers struggling to keep their employees safe during the pandemic, as well as providing COVID-19 screening services.

It was from those local connections that HealthBar took root.

Placing nurses and medical care workers at schools, elderly care facilities and area businesses to do COVID-19 testing formed the basis of what would later grow into Baar’s vision for medical care, a nurse-central system offering support and advising services to help reach individuals needing care wherever they are.

The vision eventually grew into the drive-up services the company is known for today, making health care quick, personal and accessible.

In addition to drive-up services that provide nurse assessment; minor injury and illness care; flu, strep and urinalysis testing; COVID-19 testing; concussion assessment; and drug testing, HealthBar now offers health care partnership programs to Michigan businesses, including personalized concierge medical service, a prescription program, telehealth, and individualized health coaching, as well as a robust school nursing program.

Having recently moved into a new headquarters location at 49 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids, Baar also is looking to expand his growing company’s capabilities.

Currently, HealthBar is examining various alternative payment methods. As the company does not bill insurance, Baar is considering different funding models to make health care payment more accessible for patients.

He also is interested in partnerships with other health care innovators going forward, as he anticipates HealthBar’s continued development.

“I think it’s just amazing,” Baar said of the community at HealthBar. “It feels like what we’re doing is more than a business, it almost feels like a mission or a movement, creating this system of health care delivery that can be expanded. We see Grand Rapids as our headquarters and the birthplace (of HealthBar), but with this model being able to be scaled anywhere.”