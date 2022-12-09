Inside Track: From childhood to today, Davis remains resourceful

Not many people know what career they want to pursue during their childhood. But Lauren Davis knew from a young age she had a passion for banking.

The West Michigan region president for Huntington Bank grew up observing her father’s work as a small business owner in East Jordan, Michigan. Davis, who was one of seven children in her family, found herself incorporating certain financial habits into playtime activities with her sisters.

“Back in the day, when more people used checks, there were larger business checks that came three on a page,” Davis recalled. “When my sisters and I played store, they would use play money and I would copy those checks and write ‘pay to the order of the store’ and sign my name. So, early on, I was connected to that part of how money was facilitated … (and) I would say seven years old is when I started being interested in banking.”

As Davis grew older, one of her first jobs was working as a bank teller at what is now a Huntington branch in her hometown. She witnessed customers making house payments, saving money for their kids’ college tuition, planning a vacation or preparing for retirement.

“I learned quickly how money impacted people’s lives, and I saw it personally with my dad owning a small business and how cash and money impacted the business and then how that impacted the community,” Davis said.

LAUREN DAVIS

Organization: Huntington Bank

Position: West Michigan Regional President

Age: 51

Birthplace: Livonia

Residence: Wyoming

Community Involvement: Association of Corporate Growth, YWCA West Central Michigan, Jason Kinzler Foundation, The Right Place

Biggest Career Break: “Taking a step back to learn commercial underwriting, which led to moving forward to become a commercial relationship manager. This led to the opportunity to lead a team in commercial banking at Chemical Bank/TCF and now to my current role as the regional president.”

When it came time for college, Davis said she was reluctant to move far away from her family. She decided to attend Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City and worked to pay her tuition through summer jobs such as babysitting, waitressing and putting in hours at the bank in addition to obtaining grants, scholarships and student loans.

That period of life taught her to be resourceful, she said.

“With having so many siblings, my parents weren’t able to help me through college,” Davis said. “So, I had several jobs, and I actually didn’t have a car. I had my employer take me from one job to the next job and drop me off. I brought a change of clothes and had them drop me off from one to the next because I wanted to save up every dollar I could for college.”

After earning her associate degree, Davis ended up transferring to Central Michigan University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in finance and accounting.

Then, after graduating from Central, Davis accepted a position as a branch manager at the former Old Kent Bank in Grand Rapids. The move to West Michigan seemed like a good fit, as she said the communities “felt very similar.”

For the next 25 years, Davis served in a variety of roles at Old Kent and then Fifth Third Bank following its completed acquisition of Old Kent in 2001. She transitioned from retail banking to risk management to operations to commercial banking — the latter providing a key learning opportunity at a crucial time in the industry.

“In the fall of 2007, I said yes to the opportunity to be CFO of the commercial group,” Davis said. “And then 2008 happened, and I was drinking from a fire hose trying to quickly learn the division. I had a lot of banking experience, but I didn’t have experience in that division. I started reaching out to leaders within that sector to help me learn the business quickly.”

Despite the challenges brought on by the 2008 recession, Davis said she believes the traditionally conservative market and approach to business in West Michigan helped the region fare well overall.

“A lot of our businesses would have strong balance sheets where they’ve got a lot of liquidity to withstand some challenges, and that helped prepare them for 2008 and 2009,” Davis said. “So, it maybe wasn’t as drastic of a change for West Michigan businesses and the community as some others. I think we learned to partner closer and to maybe think a little more strategically about decisions.”

After a few years, Davis said she began to realize how much she missed being in direct contact with customers and building those relationships. She took a new opportunity as a commercial relationship manager within the company and enjoyed helping clients with risk management strategies, cash flow solutions, succession planning and the overall life cycle of business.

Eventually, Davis transitioned to a leadership opportunity in commercial banking at Chemical Bank, which later integrated with TCF National Bank. TCF and Huntington Bank completed a merger in 2021, and at the time, Davis began to serve as Huntington’s senior vice president of middle market banking.

Now, Davis serves as the West Michigan region president for Huntington following a promotion in July. She oversees all of Huntington’s banking endeavors in the area and has spent the recent months connecting with customers and colleagues in the marketplace.

“I love building relationships,” she said. “I really want to spend time listening and hearing what their challenges are and how I might be able to use my knowledge and experience to help bring change in a positive way.”

Davis remains passionate about Huntington’s commitment to helping those within the organization and out in the community.

“We’re not just going to write a check — we’re going to be involved,” Davis said. “There’s a passion to want to give back to our communities we live in, and I am very proud of our team members for that.”

In addition, Davis is committed to workforce development and to mentorship for young leaders. Her advice for young people is to identify an area of passion within the community and pursue opportunities with committees, boards and advocacy.

Davis herself serves on boards for the Association of Corporate Growth, YWCA West Central Michigan and Jason Kinzler Foundation. She recently accepted a new board position and will serve with The Right Place beginning in January.

Aside from her day job and community involvement, Davis said she enjoys spending time with her 18- and 19-year-old sons and learning their interests. She has been married to her husband, Craig — “my biggest fan” — for 25 years, and the family enjoys boating and spending time in northern Michigan.

Recently, she decided to continue her education and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Grand Valley State University.

Throughout her journey thus far, Davis said she feels grateful for the opportunities she’s had and hopes to inspire other people to find value within the industry.

“It goes back to how I loved banking since I was very young, and I want other people to love banking and realize that it’s a great career and a great way to raise your family,” she said.