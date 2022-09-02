Inside Track: Gilbert inspires HOAP for young people

In a small office on 28th Street SE, a nonprofit helmed by founder and CEO Lakeshia Gilbert is offering underprivileged Grand Rapids youth fresh HOAP.

HOAP, standing for Help Our Adolescents Prosper, is a small organization dedicated to helping young people trapped in abusive situations, struggling with unplanned pregnancies or cycles of poverty.

“HOAP, like soap,” Gilbert said. She is a bundle of energy with four degrees to her name and an infectious joy that permeates the work she does. Gilbert is fueled by Starbucks coffee and high spirits, a trademark of her leadership.

“If you were to go through a drive-thru and order up a LakeshiaGilbert, what would you get?” Gilbert asked. “You’re going to get some high energy, baby! You’re going to get some empowerment, some encouragement and some education. Those are my goals. Any time I have an opportunity to engage with anyone, that’s the energy that I give off.”

“My personal and professional mission for myself is to always encourage, educate and empower through engagement,” Gilbert said. And she does this through her own personal combination of anecdotes pulled from her own experience and kind words that grow from her Christian faith, a faith that stands at the core of her work at HOAP.

LAKESHIA GILBERT

Organization: HOAP

Position: Founder/CEO

Age: 46

Birthplace: Grand Rapids

Residence: Grand Rapids

Family: Married, five children and two grandchildren

Business/Community Involvement: In addition to HOAP, Gilbert runs LSG Innovations, where she offers workshops, hosts events and books public speaking engagements.

Biggest Career Break: “My biggest career break was stepping out on faith to open the doors to our first home, known as The House of HOAP.”

“I was chosen,” Gilbert said. “Chosen by God because I was a former teen mom myself. I got pregnant at the tender age of 17 and gave birth at the age of 18.”

This experience, coupled with her years of academic and professional work, have helped prepare Gilbert for the work she does at HOAP.

Gilbert is a middle child, raised by a single mom and sandwiched between an older brother and a younger sister. She credits her strong family bond, especially with her mother, for helping shape who she has become today. Her mother was supportive throughout her pregnancy, even when others were not.

“Being a young teen mom definitely was not easy. I always give big shout-outs to my mother because I did not have the mother that kicked me out. I did not have the mother that did not support me. My mother still supports me to this day. She’s just a phenomenal woman.”

When Gilbert became pregnant at 17, the situation forced her out of Wyoming Park High School, where she was captain of the basketball team and cheerleading team. She was placed in a homeschooling program to complete her senior year of high school with the help of a homeschool teacher.

“I had a potential opportunity to have a (college) scholarship in basketball but instead that summer, instead of having an open house for graduation, I had a baby shower,” she said, with tears standing in her eyes.

“People will write you off. Sometimes we’ve made poor choices and the outcome looks bad, but people don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. They don’t know what’s on the inside. They don’t know what’s going through your mind.”

She struggled with sickness throughout her pregnancy and was offered the option of taking the General Education Development (GED) test.

“I’ve got several college degrees, but I only have a GED,” Gilbert said. “The very first time I walked the stage it was to receive my first degree, which is in criminal justice. I am a game-changer because God built me to be an overcomer.”

And it is that overcoming spirit that she hopes to instill in the youth she nurtures at HOAP.

“One of the things that I just take pride in, in HOAP, is that I believe that everybody not only deserves a second chance, but another chance and another chance and another chance and another chance, because we’re all a work in progress. And as far as I’m concerned, until the dirt is put on you, baby, you are still kicking.

“One of my mottos is to make sure that whatever you go through, you grow through. Because it doesn’t mean that we won’t see that again. But if it happens again, you’ve gone through it the first time. And you might not get it right the second time, but you should do a little bit better. I always say that you’re winning as long as you’re one step further, even if you’re failing forward.”

It was this unique journey of “failing forward” that led Gilbert to found HOAP. But working at a nonprofit wasn’t her original goal.

“I’ve always been a multitasker, always been an encourager, nurturer and a go-getter. But if I would’ve said that I chose this route for myself I would be lying, because in my eyes I started out saying I wanted to be a defense attorney.”

She earned her first degree from Grand Rapids Community College, where she received an associate degree in criminal justice. From there, her academic and professional life bloomed. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in business management and human services and a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix. She also holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Cornerstone University.

Instead of pursuing a career as a defense attorney, however, Gilbert channeled her energy into more than a decade as a youth specialist through the detention center with the 17th Circuit Court in Kent County. Following that, she spent approximately five years doing surveillance work for at-risk youth on probation.

From there, Gilbert became a crisis intervention counselor at YWCA West Central Michigan. It was during her time working with families at YWCA that she began cultivating the idea that would grow into HOAP, an idea she first explored while laid off from the organization.

“During the time I was laid off from the nonprofit is when God gave me my dream back, all about HOAP,” Gilbert said. “I didn’t even know what it was called at the time. I began by inviting four other ladies to join me every other Saturday, twice a month around my table for bagels and coffee.”

It was this focus group, lovingly labeled “The Fab Five” by Gilbert, that started researching, talking and eventually drawing up the articles that founded the first rough draft of HOAP. She ended up being called back to YWCA and continued her work there while keeping HOAP alive on the back burner.

But now, Gilbert knew it was time to step out in faith. She debated leaving her job to take on her nonprofit idea full-time, but was hesitant, keeping in mind her children and need for sufficient income.

“I rode around with a resignation letter in my purse for like two months,” Gilbert said, recalling her struggle to leave the security of her job. Ultimately, her work on HOAP became a conflict of interest with the YWCA and she left her position there to dive wholeheartedly into what she felt God was calling her to do.

In 2014, HOAP went from an idea to a location nearly overnight. The nonprofit opened its doors to its first family in need on short notice.

“I opened it up a month and a half sooner than what me and the board had planned to do. The reason was, we partnered with Bethany Christian Services, and I got a call from one of their social workers there who had a young mom who was a refugee. She had a kid and, uh, unfortunately, her baby had been in foster care and she was living somewhere else because they couldn’t find a place for her and the baby to live together.

“So, she (the social worker) called me, and she said, ‘We saw your program — this mom has court and if they don’t find a place for her, they’re gonna end up terminating her rights with this baby.’ And so of course I call the board, I’m like, ‘We gotta have a meeting.’ We left that meeting and I still was unsure what to do.”

HOAP was nearly ready to open and it had its first housing location, but the space was still empty of the furniture and other items that would make it really livable.

Gilbert prayed, asking for direction, and felt this was the time.

“I began to pray in the spirit. And when I got done, I said, ‘If nobody objects, we’re opening.’”

And from there, HOAP began to serve the community.

Gilbert said donations came from everywhere, providing all that was needed to house the young woman and her baby, from a kitchen table to curtains.

“God provided and made everything work out. So, we end up opening up and (the young woman) and her baby were reunited in the program. She stayed in our program for almost two years.”

From this success, HOAP has continued to further Gilbert’s goal of helping adolescents prosper. The nonprofit celebrated its ninth anniversary and Gilbert has plans to grow the organization and add new programs to help target specific community needs.

“One of my HOAP dreams entails opening a community youth center to offer everything they need onsite — i.e., counseling, tutoring, life skills and employment readiness,” she said. “A place that would serve as a second home to many to receive the nurturing and guidance they need.

“I also hope to one day develop our own subsidized permanent housing program for our moms who are ready for their own permanent housing but simply can’t afford today’s high rental rates. I envision this program as a community campus that will offer child care, transportation support and education completion opportunities, along with secondary options for a skill or trade to increase their income.”