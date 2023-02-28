Inside Track: Howie understands high growth potential

At age 27, Ollie Howie already has an impressive history of entrepreneurism and philanthropy.

Howie currently leads the New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF) as managing director, a position he was hired for in November 2021 following a national search by the organization’s board of directors.

NCTF is a Grand Rapids-based venture capital fund focused on investing in companies that are owned or operated by business leaders of color. The fund was founded in 2020 and seeks to create a more diverse economy in West Michigan.

“Our job is to create an ecosystem that says ‘yes’ to diversity,” Howie said at the time of his hiring. “It’s important that we are seen as trusted partners to those looking to make a difference.”

The act of making difference has been a common thread throughout Howie’s entrepreneurism journey.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, from the time he was 2 years old. Howie’s parents were both Harvard University graduates and entrepreneurs, which Howie said impacted his upbringing and now his own career.

“My upbringing was always kind of centered around the church and then also entrepreneurship and ingenuity,” Howie said. “Both of my parents are entrepreneurs and started small businesses and turned their projects into something that they can make money with. So, I always had that itch as I was growing up and knew when I was pretty young that I wanted to go into business.”

OLLIE HOWIE

Organization: New Community Transformation Fund

Position: Managing Director

Age: 27

Birthplace: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Residence: Grand Rapids

Family: Dad, Mom, younger sister

Business/Community Involvement: Board observer for BAMF Health and Zil Money locally; board observer for Infiuss Health, leadership council member for the Ron Brown Scholar Program, board member of the Economic Development Authority of Roanoke

Biggest Career Break: “Breaking into venture capital right out of undergrad — that was a big breakthrough for me, and I’ve been in the industry ever since.”

Before going into business, or even into middle school, that “itch” manifested in a philanthropic endeavor. When he was 6 years old, Howie started a nonprofit called My Brother’s Keepers Club and operated donation drives to provide school supplies, books, socks and water to kids in need.

He also had a bigger goal for the organization to become a mentorship and service organization providing educational resources and scholarships to young men from disenfranchised communities.

“We launched the My Brother’s Keepers Club in 2001 when the United States needed to come together the most after 9/11,” the organization’s website reads. “Specifically, young men of color from historically disenfranchised areas need brothers and sisters geared toward the common goal of success. The club was founded to make opportunity accessible to all and to provide a forum for resources, support, and love.”

My Brother’s Keepers Club still operates today, offering scholarships and programs centered on entrepreneurship, test taking and investing. The nonprofit has earned Howie a community service award from former President Barack Obama, and the city of Roanoke has designated May 31 as Ollie Howie Day in his honor.

But as far as accomplishments go, Howie was just getting started. He graduated high school as valedictorian and was accepted into Harvard.

“I always knew about Harvard because of my parents,” Howie said. “Throughout the application process for college, I visited a bunch of schools like Stanford University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, the University of Michigan and Harvard. I ended up applying to Harvard and the University of Virginia, got into both schools, and decided to go to Harvard. It was something I was definitely very fortunate to be able to do and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen when I applied. Once I got in, I took a chance to go.”

At Harvard, Howie earned a degree in economics and was involved in various clubs and organizations such as the Harvard Financial Analysis Club, Harvard Black Men’s Forum and Aspiring Minority Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs (AMBLE).

Howie had the opportunity to study abroad in Rome, which he said has been one of the most impactful travel opportunities he’s had thus far.

“I studied abroad for a semester (in Rome) and then went back a few other times, but I feel like I was really immersed and got a good feel for the culture when I was there for four to five months,” he said.

During college, Howie also completed an internship as a private wealth management summer analyst with Goldman Sachs and an internship as a corporate client banking summer analyst with JP Morgan Chase & Co., giving him some valuable experience within the world of finance.

“I learned a lot more about high-level finance through those internships,” Howie said.

His first formal opportunity after graduating from Harvard in 2018 was a position as a venture capital analyst at the former Greenspring Associates prior to its acquisition by StepStone Group. At the time, the company had $14 billion of venture capital assets under management.

“I started my career just analyzing the best venture funds and the best portfolio companies within those and helped correlate close to $200 million as an analyst and then a senior analyst with Greenspring,” Howie said.

During that time of life, Howie also joined in some entrepreneurial efforts through startups with some of his friends. One of them is Afriex, a money transfer app like Cash App or Venmo but for international markets. The startup began as a cryptocurrency exchange but has since pivoted to peer-to-peer money sending.

Afriex is still operational today and has raised over $11 million in capital with support from Y Combinator, SoftBank and other investors. The app is available in 28 countries and has over 200,000 active users, though Howie said the team hopes those numbers will continue to grow.

In 2020, Howie left Greenspring for an opportunity as an investor with the SoftBank Opportunity Fund, a $100 million fund dedicated to supporting Black, Latinx and Indigenous entrepreneurs. As part of the early stage investing team, Howie said he helped deploy around $40 million in capital there.

Howie’s experience with the fund helped earn him his role with NCTF in Grand Rapids, according to the fund’s board of directors. He had been living in Atlanta at the time and relocated to Grand Rapids at the end of 2021 for his new position.

To his knowledge, Howie is the first Black male managing director of a venture capital fund in Michigan. He is responsible for guiding the work of NCTF to achieve its mission by sourcing deal flow and building relationships with investors and the community, and he also leads business growth through creating, negotiating and closing investment opportunities.

The fund aims to support businesses in West Michigan, willing to relocate their headquarters to West Michigan or already have some operations here. After raising an initial $10 million, NCTF has since invested in BAMF Health and Zil Money, the latter planning to relocate its operations from California to Grand Rapids as part of the deal.

Howie said NCTF has been focused on supporting early and mid-stage businesses in the financial technology, health care, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness and information technology industries.

He also said it’s exciting to see the impact on the community that companies like BAMF Health can have.

“BAMF is a great example of a company changing people’s lives and helping to save lives more efficiently and effectively,” Howie said. “We’re really excited about that company and other companies that we see in our pipeline and what they can do to help our community.”

This year, Howie said he hopes the fund will make three to four investments while focusing on its existing portfolio.

Looking ahead to the next decade or two, Howie said he wants to continue doing this work and be able witness the future impact of those investments from today.

“I think the vantage point that I’m at right now lends itself toward being able to be a part of that change in the next 10 to 20 years with the investments we make today,” he said. “Hopefully, the next 10 or 20 years look like continuing to invest in innovative companies. We’ve already invested in a few that are changing the landscape for the better and now we get to invest in new things with the ripple effects. Hopefully, in 10 years I’m doing more of the same, but that the impact has grown dramatically because of the 10 years of history we’ve had then of investing.”

He said he is especially grateful for NCTF’s board of directors, limited partners, investment committee and all the professionals in the community who are invested in helping the fund succeed. During his time in Grand Rapids so far, he has been “pleasantly surprised” by how welcoming and helpful the local business community is.

Outside of work, Howie enjoys sports and participates in fantasy football and basketball leagues with his former college roommates. He also spends time with family and friends, enjoys music and likes to travel.

For Howie, it’s exciting to be a part of something that can make an impact — not just in terms of the economic opportunities from venture capital investments, but in making a difference overall, just like he did as a nonprofit founder in elementary school.

“What excites me is creating new things that can really help the next generation or future generations to come,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see new product lines, new use cases and new solutions come to market and help people’s lives and help people for the better.”