Inside Track: Kraley has stories to share

With her background in storytelling and creativity, Meghan Kraley said she never imagined herself as a business owner.

But for Kraley, this spring will mark three years of heading Williams Group, a strategic communications firm in Grand Rapids that she co-owns with business partner Chea Jackson.

Kraley and Jackson took over ownership of Williams Group in March 2020 and subsequently navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in their new roles. While it was challenging, Kraley said the problem-solving opportunities were rewarding as she considers herself a lifelong overachiever.

“I’m a 110% sort of person, and I’ve always tended to get involved deeply in almost anything I touched,” Kraley said.

Looking back to her upbringing, Kraley — who was born and raised in Grand Haven — said she remembers opportunities for herself and her two sisters to pursue their passions with the support of their parents.

“My parents are awesome. They didn’t push us in any given direction but were happy to chauffeur us to clubs,” Kraley said. “My mom took us to the library I think every other day through my childhood. Books were a big part of our lives growing up, and I feel like that just gave us a lot of opportunity to be creative, to explore our interests and to be engaged in the things that brought us life and brought us creative fulfillment.”

In high school, Kraley got involved with the student newspaper and participated in choir and performing arts activities. She also considered herself a strong student who loved the academic side of school as well as the creative activities.

MEGHAN KRALEY

Organization: Williams Group

Position: Co-owner/principal

Age: 39

Birthplace: Grand Haven

Residence: Grand Rapids

Family: Husband, Scott Vokes

Business/Community Involvement: Co-owner of Williams Group, where at least 10% of annual profits are given to local causes plus longstanding pro bono relationships with local nonprofits; former board member at Circle Theatre and the Grand Rapids Community Media Center

Biggest Career Break: “When Wg’s founding partners retired and I had the opportunity to become a business owner. Williams Group is really special, and I’m so proud to uphold its 45-year legacy with my partner, Chea Jackson.”

Kraley decided to attend Kalamazoo College and study English arts and sociology, which she said ended up being a good fit for her work in communications today.

“I always say those two subjects sort of equal a communications degree, even though they’re obviously very different. But between the storytelling aspects, the human-centered nature and the self-expression kind of work, that’s communications in a nutshell,” she said.

While at Kalamazoo College — which often is referred to as K College or, simply, K — Kraley also became involved in documentary filmmaking, which was a newer program at the time. She said she took the class on a whim but fell in love with the way the medium combined journalistic, narrative storytelling with the visual and creative elements of artistic expression.

It was the concept of storytelling that Kraley found especially rewarding.

“I’ve always been really passionate about helping other people express themselves, share their stories and elevate their voices,” Kraley said. “I’ve never thought of myself as very interesting or very articulate, but I’m very interested in other people and their stories and what makes them tick and what they’re excited about. Having a camera in my hand unlocked the ability for me to communicate with the outside world, to go into places that I wouldn’t normally and start asking questions in a more legitimized fashion.”

One of those places ended being the Kalamazoo hip hop scene. For her senior thesis, Kraley collaborated on a local hip hop documentary project with fellow student Megan Erskine, who today serves as CEO of Catherine’s Health Center in Grand Rapids.

At the time, Kraley and Erskine had been discussing how to leave an impact on their college community.

“We were both English majors, both involved in documentary filmmaking, and we talked a lot about the kind of legacy we wanted to leave,” Kraley said. “As a college student, you go to the university, you’re there for four years, and then you leave. There’s this constant turnover in college towns where there’s often not a lot of engagement between the post-secondary students and the community in which they live … but we really wanted to engage outside the walls of K College.”

Through her sociology studies, during which she engaged with individuals and organizations in the community, Kraley said she continued to hear about the need for support with arts such as hip hop and its lack of avenues in the community.

Kraley and Erskine decided to make hip hop the focus of their narrative, and the five-part “Zoo Mantra” documentary debuted on YouTube in 2005. The documentary features interviews with hip hop artists, students, educators, nonprofit leaders and grant makers in the Kalamazoo community about topics such as music, race, power and self-expression.

For Kraley and Erskine, it was important that the documentary didn’t just exist as a school project. They decided to organize showings throughout the city and moderated question and answer sessions with community members after each screening in a quest to help elevate the art form.

The overall experience was incredible, Kraley said, and she remains grateful for its positive impact.

“There was a woman who ended up starting an artistic nonprofit for youth and their musical expression because she was moved not exclusively by our project but by the effort overall,” Kraley recalled. “And it was just really cool to be able to do what we set out to do and leave some small indelible mark on the community. Every so often I still get an email or phone call from someone who stumbled across it, and it’s just great.”

After college, Kraley took a position with the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) Office of Social Justice — an environment perhaps unexpected for a young, non-Dutch woman who did not grow up in or share that faith.

“I was not necessarily looking for a position in the church or even in a faith-based organization — I was looking for, frankly, any communications opportunity where I could bring my skills to bear,” Kraley said. “But it turns out they were very interested in my experience in videography and digital media, and what I took as an entry level position ended up being a six-year stint with the organization.”

Kraley’s job with the CRC was focused on social justice advocacy and education, which gave her opportunities to travel. One such opportunity was the denomination’s Sea to Sea 2008 bike tour, a fundraiser that brought 250 cyclists on a tour across parts of the U.S. and Canada to raise sponsorship funds and awareness for poverty alleviation.

For three months, Kraley journeyed along with the cyclists — “not by bike, thank goodness” — as a videographer and media liaison. She contacted local newspaper and media outlets in communities along the route and helped raise awareness for the tour.

Being immersed in that experience was eye-opening and rewarding, Kraley said.

“The trip was designed to go through a really diverse range of communities, lots of very small towns, and it was a phenomenal opportunity because traveling always opens your eyes no matter what,” Kraley said. “But at the speed of a bicycle, which is what we were traveling — 50 to 60 miles a day — you get a very clear sense of how each town is completely different and also exactly the same in the way that humanity is always a little bit different and always the same.”

These rewarding opportunities contributed to her six-year stay with the CRC, but soon Kraley wanted to keep growing and expand her horizons. She was “open to anything” and considered pursuing corporate communications or working for another nonprofit.

After applying for a position based on a chance recommendation from another job rejection, it was Williams Group where Kraley found her new fit. She began in a project management role and became excited by the agency’s work with multiple clients from global corporations to philanthropic entities.

“As a project manager, the work involves a lot of problem solving, and as a deeply curious person who loves to learn, it was exciting to me,” Kraley said. “I sometimes refer to it like curling, the Olympic sport, where you’re just sweeping the ground and facilitating the way for others to do their job more easily.”

In 2016, the agency’s current partners announced their intent to retire, which led to several succession planning conversations. Kraley, who had taken on various roles during her time at Williams Group, became partner before transitioning to co-owner in 2020.

Her role today still involves client services and strategic consultation but has evolved to help lead the team of 25 individuals and make the company a place where clients want to form partnerships.

While ownership never had been on her radar, Kraley has witnessed some similarities between her passion for storytelling and this new experience in business ownership.

“I was always thinking about communications and storytelling and facilitating access to information, but it turns out entrepreneurship is really not that different,” Kraley said. “It is still looking for those opportunity gaps and filling them, and it is still looking for a better way of doing things and engaging the right people at the right time to move those ideas forward.”

One way Williams Group seeks to fill gaps in the community is through support for local causes. According to Kraley, 10% of the agency’s annual profits are given to local organizations on top of longstanding pro bono partnerships with nonprofits, like the agency’s support of a brand refresh for Kids’ Food Basket and help with launching the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology.

Outside of work, Kraley loves spending time with her family, especially her two nephews. She previously served as a board member for Circle Theatre and for the Grand Rapids Community Media Center.

As Kraley thinks about this year ahead and desires more stability in light of recent years and the pandemic-related challenges, she said she remains hopeful for the possibilities.

“We’ve seen how systems are broken and we know where the gaps are now, and it’s up to us to build them and resolve them. And that’s where communication is so powerful because we all have those ideas — those things that drive us — and communication makes those connections,” Kraley said. “There’s nothing more powerful to me, and I love facilitating the possibilities.”