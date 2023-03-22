Inside Track: Montana Major paves her own road in arts equity 

Montana Major has worked her way through the local arts nonprofit scene, starting by creating her own nonprofit organization at only 22 years old. Now, she serves as director of operations for Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, an arts-centric nonprofit that has partnered with ArtPrize and is responsible for several downtown arts initiatives.

Growing up, Major was surrounded by art, so it’s only fitting she ended up in a professional career working hands-on in West Michigan’s art scene.

“My dad loved art,” she said. “He never really did anything with it professionally, but I always remember him drawing when I was little. I would have him help me draw stuff for school projects.”

Major remembers making art continuously through her high school years, applying to shows and creating whenever she could. But when it came time to go to college, she worried that pursuing a degree in the arts would hurt her chances of finding stable work to support herself and her family.

“You’re just told that you can’t make money with (art) and I need to make money cause,” Major said. “We didn’t have a lot of money growing up.”

Her childhood was also marked by the need to help her mother, who developed a brain tumor before giving birth to Major and required constant care, duties Major took on when she was in elementary school.

“I feel like I need to be very responsible because I have always had to be very responsible,” Major said.

With the goal of supporting her family in mind, Major enrolled in medical studies at Western Michigan University in hopes of securing a stable career. However, she soon found medicine to be unfulfilling; after her first year, she realized she felt out of place.

“I fainted a bunch when I was job shadowing at the hospital,” she said, laughing. “This was clearly what I shouldn’t be doing.”

In need of a change, Major decided to go back to her roots and study art. She worked her way through college while caring for her mother and graduated from WMU in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts with a focus in photography and ceramics.

From there, Major chose to pursue a master’s degree, a decision again spurred by a desire to build a sustainable career.

“I love making art, but I also love to be around people and I didn’t think I could really isolate myself to just work on my craft all day, every day,” she said.

After learning about museum education and museum programming, Major successfully applied to a master’s program in arts and cultural management and museum studies at Michigan State University.

However, before she even started studies in East Lansing, Major’s mother became very sick, went into hospice care and passed away.

Despite this tragedy, the sale of her mother’s house ultimately proved instrumental in helping her finish her education by allowing her to attend graduate school without taking on student debt.

“When we sold her house, I was able to use that to pay my tuition,” Major said. “It was a horrible, horrible situation, but there was a little bit of a silver lining to come out of it. It was like she was looking out for me.”

While Major intended to have her studies prepare her for a career in museums, she again realized that she needed to pivot from her initial educational goal.

During her studies, Major started looking into staffing, boards and the artists represented in museums’ permanent collections and learned the industry had historically sidelined women and people of color, especially in leadership positions.

“This was a huge issue and few people in the arts world were talking about it,” she said, noting that she went on to make that a major focus of her scholarly research in the program.

Equal representation in leadership positions and in art collections has been an ongoing problem for museums. A 2019 study, titled “Diversity of artists in major U.S. museums,” analyzed the catalogs of 18 major U.S. art museums, including Michigan’s Detroit Institute of Arts, and found that that 85 percent of artists represented in the museums were white and 87 percent were male.

The Burns Halperin report, an annual report from Artnet News and Studio Burns by Charlotte Burns & Julia Halperin, studied representation in acquisitions at U.S. museums and the international art market in 2022. According to the report, only 11 percent of acquisitions at U.S. museums were created by female artists and only 2.2 percent were by Black artists.

“These totals are around a fifth of what they would be if museum collections actually represented the current population of the United States,” according to the report.

The findings of her research sparked Major’s passion for equality in the arts, which has stayed with her and prompted her to form her own nonprofit. It also informs her work at Lions and Rabbits today.

“Most of my thesis work was about inequities in museums and in bigger institutions in general and I wanted to be able to create changes wherever I started (working),” Major said. “I knew that that wasn’t going to happen in the lower level position in the museum.”

Rather than work at an established arts institution or museum, Major chose to branch out, starting her own arts-focused nonprofit from scratch when she was 22 years old.

In June 2020, in the middle of pandemic-related challenges and isolation, she formed Grand Rapids Community Arts (GRCA) to offer online programming and hold monthly roundtable discussions featuring Grand Rapids artists.

Major said the nonprofit was focused solely on arts equity in the city, helping minority artists support one another and find local resources.

“The primary goal was just highlighting local artists of color, really. Because we didn’t have a building, it was basically social media and website based, featuring their works every month,” she said. “We also compensated them (artists) for every single thing they did with us. Even (for) allowing us to feature their work on our website and Instagram, we paid them.”

Her organization made an impression, and after one year she received two merger offers, one of which was from Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts.

Lions and Rabbits, run by Executive Director Hannah Berry, is a nonprofit focused on community development and investing in local artists. The group is responsible for numerous Grand Rapids arts initiatives, including the 27 mechanical boxes downtown painted with portraits of female historical figures, 135 murals on barricades in Grand Rapids’ social district, annual After Dark downtown fundraising events and more.

Major said she took the offer as Lions and Rabbits was performing work similar to GRCA. The two organizations even worked with some of the same artists.

“The merger and job offer was not only a big professional break, it validated the hard work I had put into board management, grant writing and learning about the arts in Grand Rapids,” she said.

Now, as director of operations, Major is using her passion for equality and knowledge of the local arts scene to inform her work. She said she does “a bit of everything,” from fundraising to budgeting to running staff meetings.

“I get to have more of an internal staff focus, implementing really open conversations with our staff. (We are) not only getting suggestions from them, but getting feedback from general community members and our artists and establishing artist committees that we can get their feedback,” she said. “How are we reaching out to artists? What can we do better? It’s all about communication and hearing multiple perspectives and we need to be bringing that in as much as we can.”

For now, Major said she is focused on Lions and Rabbits’ growth and helping to give a voice to as many local artists as she can.

“I am proud to lead a movement towards an equitable and fair arts community,” she said.

MONTANA MAJOR

Organization: Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts

Position: Director of Operations

Age: 25

Birthplace: Vicksburg

Residence: Kalamazoo

Family: Husband

Business/Community Involvement: Secretary for food equity nonprofit Dunyun CDC

Biggest Career Break: Major said because she’s still young, she likes to think her biggest career break “still hasn’t happened yet.”