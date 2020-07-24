Public Record

By

BANKRUPTCY

20-00982 – HERMAN, Denise E., 4222 Lamdale Court SE, Nicholas S. Laue (Ch. 7)

20-00983 – COOPER, Jeffrey S., 14319 Harvard, Cedar Springs, pro se (Ch. 13)

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

LIEBLER, Jesse et al, Quicken Loans, Walker, $303,475

MERRITT, Sara et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $311,000

BESSON, Marcus et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Parcel: 411411202113, $332,000

MANNS, Billy Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $551,900

GRASMEYER, Ryan & Rebecca L. Trust, Parcel: 411401101003, $277,950

SUNDBERG, Brent et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $299,000

BYLSMA, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $458,000

GILBERT, Susan J., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411427151006, $510,400

HANSEN, David et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411427151006, $303,165

HORNBECK, Lexix, Finance of America, Grandville, $294,500

HUDGENS, Terrence L. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $289,600

BROM, Timothy H. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $324,000

JB ATTORNEY HOLDINGS CLANCY 2 LLC, Walker & Dunlop LLC, Grand Rapids, $10,000,000

HILL, John E., Northpointe Bank, Kentwood, $290,000

HARMER, John, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $298,905

VANDENTOORN, Samuel et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $421,441

BURKEY, Robert B. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $444,000

BLOERMS, Lindsay et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $321,200

HILL, Travis J., Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $380,000

RICKERD, Mick et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $297,110

DELIC, Damir et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $280,000

TIPPETT, Stephen G. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $317,700

ROSSI, Mark A. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Byron Twp., $315,500

GR ALPINE CENTER LLC, Michigan First Credit Union, Alpine Twp., $4,850,000

CIARAMELLO, Louis J. III et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $336,553

BALEMA, Matt et al, Fuoff Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $402,800

MILLER, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Alpine Twp., $473,000

BOWDEN, Charles L. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $367,250

WILCOX, Damon J. et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $291,000

FITZGERALD, John et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $292,500

BOTT, Samuel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411431208004, $368,500

LOWN, Steven J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $590,000

KASS, Daniel J. et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $296,000

BAINBRIDGE, Bryan et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., 441,000

AUSTIN TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $361,000

STRATTON, Brandon et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $340,840

LICARI, Brian J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Grandville, $422,000

RUSSOMANNO, Scott J. et al, Consumers Credit Union, $440,000

DAVIDSON, Norman et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Spencer Twp., $402,500

JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $337,757

RAYMAN, Thomas B. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $328,700

MATIS, Jon D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $310,000

RUSHMORE, Jerald L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409177015, $276,800

KARLE, Brian E., Dart Bank, Cascade Twp., $298,000

ULREICH, Fred W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411413226032, $618,750

MINER, Megan E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $313,405

ANDRZEJEWSKI, Matthew et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $351,750

FOOTE HILLS GROUP LLC, Capital One, Kentwood, $20,558,000

KOZIARA, Matthew M. et al, Citizens Bank, East Grand Rapids, $387,125

MILLER, Michael et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411413101002, $600,000

HANSEN, Loren et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411430163033, $463,500

TEG THE VALLEY LLC, Capital One, Plainfield Twp., $4,000,000

WOODRUFF, Brian E. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $760,000

ZWOLINSKI, Jessica L. et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $329,600

BRICKNER, Jonathan F. et al. Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $297,500

KANIA, Cody J. et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Walker, $300,420

WALZTONI, Mark W. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $411,700

BONE, Lauren N. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $285,200

OLIVER TRUST, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $325,000

SIEPLINGA, Howard M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411428426054, $414,000

MIKOS, Nathan E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $278,000

DROP TINE VENTURES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Algoma Twp., $289,600

LANGEVIN, Ashley et al, Quicken Loans, Kentwood, $317,500

PAGE TRUST, Sun West Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411432431009, $328,000

JEFFREY, Joseph E. et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411411202021, $320,500

KARUMUDI, Vijaya K. et al, Best Financial Corp., Parcel: 411403424024, $328,000

STUKEY, Jeffrey et al., Quicken Loans, Gaines Twp., $308,900

WEST, David G. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $338,000

NATALI, Josh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411419316006, $516,000

MULDER, Kevin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $360,000

VERMURLEN, Andrew S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $298,000

BURGESS, Joshua J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $388,000

ZEBOOR, Richard A. et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $452,000

DEHART, Delmer et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $413,000

GERMAN, Anthony D. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $317,000

VANWOERKOM, Kenneth A., Loandepot.com, Grattan Twp., $306,400

SCHIFFER, Terry D., Leaderone Financial Corp., Parcel: 411001351044, $416,000

VOGELZANG, Timothy et al, Anderson Financial Group, Parcel: 411401477012, $498,000

LAHAM, Salim, Northpointe Bank, Caledonia, $500,365

RICH, Thomas J. & Tracie L. Trust, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $399,500

WARE, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $327,000

HARROUN, Joshua P. et al, Mortgage 1, Plainfield Twp., $317,500

MAUE, Bradley M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411720327013, $302,700

HUTCHINS, Benjamin J. et al, Cascade Twp., $460,000

KUIPERS, Daryn et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $321,000

BANGA, Ramandeep, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $653,600

ARMSTRONG, Erica et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $633,700

SCALZO TRUST, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $279,000

DUEMLER, Ronald S. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Gaines Twp., $316,000

BUIKEMA, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $294,000

KOSTER, Kimberly S. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $374,000

GLEASON, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $1,211,725

PLAWINSKI, Todd W. et al, Level One Bank, East Grand Rapids, $313,500

PEREZ, Joel A. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $369,000

JACKSON, Ashley et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427404021, $365,500

JACOBS, Mackenzie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $276,830

EERDMANS, Joel et al, Finance of America, Walker, $484,000

SOFRANKO, James et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411809204021, $322,000

HENRICKSON, Dan S. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $330,000

WINKS, Michael J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400

DOHERTY, Michael G. et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $504,000

JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $4,600,000

JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411336252008, $4,600,000

FREUND, Kevin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $366,500

BAKER, Dawn et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $550,000

ANASTASIOS, Nicolas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $506,400

MOSKWA, Thomas M. Sr. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $440,000

VANLET TRUST, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $314,000

NOLAND, Craig et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $430,000

SOPER TRUST, Leaderone Financial Corp., Plainfield Twp., $383,000

SANTOS, Eric C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $631,000

POCKLINGTON, Jeff et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425376008, $399,000

PARKER, Joshua et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $378,000

JENKINS, Jason et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $312,000

FELVER, Walter D. Jr. et al, New Day Financial LLC, Cannon Twp., $399,999

DALE, Michael M. et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $449,000

VALENTE, John et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $635,000

MENDEZ, Jabbar et al, Gold Star Mortgage, Wyoming, $323,800

GONDECK, Jason P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $479,179

LEALE, Jennifer L. et al, Byron Twp., $283,600

FOX, Chad L. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $350,000

SUNDSTROM, Craig A. et al, West Shore Bank, Caledonia, $278,900

STAUFFER, Angela, Credit Union One, Caledonia, $414,000

MILESKIEWICZ, Alex et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $439,000

LOMONACO, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810401037, $414,000

MULDOON, Matthew P. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $320,000

SUNDERLAND, Philip et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Cascade Twp., $472,000

KALO, Jason P. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411404227045, $289,278

ZILO, Crystal et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $440,000

VANOPSTALL, Matthew L. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $333,750

DELEON, Bert C. et al, Quicken Loans, Oakfield Twp., $304,215

WEAVER TRUST, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $294,000

STAWICKI, Gregory et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $288,700

PURCELL, Andrew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $320,000

ANDERS, Matthew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Solon Twp., $295,000

LAM, Kate et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $539,200

VIGNOLO, Jacqueline A., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $401,600

BOLDGETT, Benjamin et al, Gaines Twp., $301,500

REYNOLDS, David Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $355,000

WICKS, Joseph L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $308,077

EVANS, Ilea et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $427,000

CONNOR, Nicholas, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Byron Twp., $308,400

MCKENZIE, Lee, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $451,250

MILLER, Todd et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $278,559

MORSE, Robert, JTB Homes LLC, Byron Twp., $406,828

JANSON, Daniel P. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

RAINER, Monica et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $336,700

RODRIGUEZ, Jhovany V. et al, Northpointe Bank, Wyoming, $276,892

UDY, Kevin et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $358,400

GASCHO, Luke, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $312,015

SUNTHANG, Alex et al, Finance of America, Kentwood, $293,040

JUDD, Jeffrey et al, New America Funding, Oakfield Twp., $275,000

STREHL, Kristen, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $484,500

CAMPBELL, Kevin P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $299,400

CARTER, David F., Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411430202030, $374,000

HALL STREET REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411701227054, $1,200,000

PIEK, Julia et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $365,655

VANEPPS, Diane et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411019201019, $300,162

STIFF, Ryan et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $275,040

FUSS, Julie A. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $321,500

BOUMA, Paul III et al, Macatawa Bank, Grandville, $290,000

BRINK BROTHERS LLC et al, United States Department of Agriculture, Gaines Twp., $600,000

BRINK BROTHERS LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Gaines Twp., $1,176,000

LASHOFF, Brian et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Ada Twp., $279,200

FAILEY, William C. et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $367,000

KOPPENDRAYER, Mark L. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $318,300

BAKER, Blake J., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411413202012, $480,000

MCDONALD REAL ESTATE LLC, Byron Twp., $1,700,000

BOOTH, Sarah et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $335,350

DHASELEER, Matthew J. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,000

ANDERSON, James, Mortgage Center LLC, Walker, $343,500

KOVAR, Ronald P. et al, First United Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $339,000

DUCKETT, Douglas W., Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Parcel: 411233251014, $759,000

FIELDS, Brent et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $420,000

DOWNER, Scott D. et al, First United Credit Union, Caledonia, $362,200

GROVER, John W. et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $338,000

SHOEMAKER, Jennifer A. et al, Clearpath Lending, Algoma Twp., $319,950

PELL, Keith et al, Mercantile Bank, Grattan Twp., $327,628

ROBERTS, Jeffrey et al, Mortgage 1, Cannon Twp., $324,000

VANWYKE TRUST, Ruoff Mortgage Co. Inc., Cascade Twp., $303,000

JCGRIMI001 LLC, Trust Bank, Grandville, $11,732,862

WARNER, Phillip J. et al, Northpoint Bank, Oakfield Twp., $282,000

RIX, Robert G. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 412103365020, $343,000

TERPSTRA, Douglas, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $284,905

HOLLINGSWORTH, James B., First United Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $323,600

MACKAY, Ian et al, BM Real Estate Services Inc., Cascade Twp., $340,000

LANGERAK, Brian et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $320,000

TROUT, Jacob, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $322,859

CROSBY TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $400,000

SLATER, Joshua et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $335,000

VERMEESCH, Daniel et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $429,500

VANDERLUGT, Diane S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $800,000

WILDEY, Michael D. et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $393,750

ELSHOLZ, Michael D. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $308,000

VANDENBOSCH, Brent et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $278,300

DECANTER, Dean et al, Loandepot.com LLC, Courtland Twp., $289,339

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

DIVERSIFIED MOTO, 2449 29th St. SW, Wyoming, Travis Bell, Amy Zegunis

HENRY’S YARN SHOP, 131 Main, Caledonia, Hendricka Stauffer, Larry L. Stauffer

THE AL BRO’S PRO PAINTING, 420 Vanallen SE, Wyoming, Enver Rodas Diaz, Brodinson Diez Lopez

WIGGLES AND GIGGLES PHOTOGRAPHY, 2024 Wrenwood SW, Wyoming, Patricia Dailey, Birgit Goll

WINDY RIDGE ACRES, 17750 Fruit Ridge, Kent City, Ryan Harrison, Kimberly Harrison

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

3 BROTHERS, 1317 52nd SE, Abdulkarim S. Gatete

3 PHOTO PHOTOGRAPHY, 3037 27th St. SW, Grandville, John Baker

2 OCT, 2017 Godwin SE, Tiffany Pearson

12 3 ENTERTAINMENT, 942 Franklin SE, Derrick D. Collins

ACE OF FADES BARBER AND BEAUTY, 38 44th St. SE, Jose A. Echavarry

ADVENTURE REALTY, 9710 11 Mile NE, Rockford, Liz A. Rhoda

A ROMANTIC SENSATION, 433 Woodlawn SE, Toi Hudson

AFFORDANBLE BACKFLOW TESTING, 6266 Idaho SE, Terry Thenkl

ALL LOVE NO HATE, 942 Franklin SE, Derrick D. Collins

AMPRESS BEAUTEE, 3050 Boone SW, Wyoming, Alicia Moniolo

ARZOLA INSTALLATIONS, 12077 Russell Ridge, Cedar Springs, Louis A. Arzola

ASIU CLEANING, 735 Cricklewood SW, Wyoming, Michelle Rogers

ATP CLEANING SERVICES, 2269 Countrywood SE, Kentwood, Timothy Carter

B.A.Z. TRUCKING, 8940 Morning View, Sparta, Brian Vandette

BARBARA HAMLIN INTERIOR DESIGN, 3206 Goodwood SE, Barbara Hamlin

BEER CITY EARTHSCAPES, 1118 Northlawn, Hudson Robinson

BOMAS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, 3950 Byron Center, Byron Center, Charles Obuya

BUNNY CLEANERS, 725 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Diep Nguyen

BUNNY CLEANERS & SHIRT LAUNDRY, 725 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Diep Nguyen

CLOTHESLINE CONSIGNMENTS, 2185 84th St., Byron Center, Constance E. Elliott

D&M CONCRETE, 609 Wren Court, Wren, Matthew J. Eldridge

D&T REALTY, 89 S. Green Meadow SE, Daniel J. Cager

DEJA DENISE BEY, P.O. Box 888152, Deja D. Bey

DEJA DENISE HARDWICK, P.O. Box 888152, Deja D. Hardwick

DRAGONFLY GLASS ART STUDIO, 9810 Snow Ridge, Alto, Shannon Hilla

DULLA’S, TRANSPORT, 1317 52nd St. SE, Abdulkarim Gatete

ECLIPSE SALON SUITES, 1606 Leonard, Ed Ladwig

ENCHANTED WATERS, 1380 Estate Court, Troy DeBruyn

EL PICA MIX, 1261 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Rubi S. Arellano

ELIA SOPHIA MUSIC, 1605 Sibley NW, Elia S. Reif

EVENSONG PRESS, 2487 Candlewick Court SE, Deborah Rau

F.H.I. CUSTOM PRINTS, 1316 Harding, Lydale Weaver

FRIENDS OF MICHIGAN DAIRY YOUTH 20, 4825 Lincoln Lake NE, Lowell, Renee McCauley

GABRIEL CASTILLO, 5637 Far Hill SE, Gabriel Castillo

GIRLS ON FIRE, 3571 Greenview Court, Tiawanna M. Ezell

HEIR TO THE COMB STYLES BY RHONDA, 3937 Camelot SE, Sharonda L. McKinzie

HEY GIRL HEY, 3571 Greenview Court Tiawanna M. Ezell

HOME GROWN LAWN CARE, 6355 Burton SE, Christian Heumpfner

HOME GROWN SERVICES, 6355 Burton SE, Christian Heumpfner

HOMEWARD BOUND THERAPEUTIC SERVICES, 436 44th SE, Ronald Grooters

HONEST HUSSLE LAWN CARE, 453 Woodlawn SE, Toi Hudson

HYDE CONSTRUCTION CO., 1162 Northlawn, Stephan Hyde

IMAGINATIONS UNLIMITED, 4560 Penny Lane, Pamela K. Mitchell

INSTAPOP BOTIQUE, 2750 Birchcrest SE, Antoninque Keaton

IZZY’S STATION, 3012 Knapp NE, Christian T. Jurick

JOHN PARPS, 3735 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, John Parps

KAM BUILDERS, 16673 Tyrone, Kirk L. Butler

KM CUSTOMS, 227 Cedar, Kirk Moore

KDO PUBLICATIONS, 6673 Vantage SE, Caledonia, Jackson Byiringiro

GENERAL SERVICES, 4284 Jack Alan SW, Grandville, Linda Tuit

LIT SOY CANDLE CO., 3571 Greenview Court, Tiawanna M. Ezell

LU-D-MAN, P.O. Box 7361, Lucius L. Manning Jr.

MAY TOOLING DESIGNS, 10673 Moran, Randall May

MCMORROW CREATIVE, 6914 Woodbrook, Christopher McMorrow

MOBILITY MAINTENANCE, 440 79th St. SE, Matthew J. Gerke

MOWRY INTERNATIONAL MARKETING, 3569 N. Meadow Grove SE, Dale Mowry

MI ROCKS!, 3815 Benjamin, Jamie Herrema

MICHAEL HAYES BUILDERS, 9630 Conservation, Lowell, Michael Hayes

NEXT PHASE LAWN CARE, 1145 Alexander SE, Fred Martin

NJ ULTIMATE SHINE, 940 Marcia SW, Wyoming, Joe H. Wandron

OTTO SELLES PHOTOGRAPHY, 1617 Edgewood SE, Otto Selles

CLOTHING MATTERS, 141 Diamond SE, Martha Swain

PAUL COOK BUILDER, 3222 LaRue SW, Grandville, Paul Cook

PASSIONATE LIFE COUNSELING, 3368 Beltline Court, Rachel Duhon

PETER HAEFNER, 12393 Downes NE, Lowell, Peter Haefner

PROSPEROUS WINDOW CLEANING, 419 Burton SW, Michael T. Gray Jr.

QUALITY DISPOSAL, P.O. Box 6657, Shannon Burch

RELIANCE PROPERTY SERVICES, 2049 Darwin SW, Alexander Diaz

RW CONSULTING, 2075 Wingate SE, Renae Walen

RYAN REB EXTERIOR DESIGN, 209 Graceland NE, Ryan Reb

SHOW PRO ROOFING, 2975 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, Rit Sladana

TAP N2YL, 1320 Blossom SE, Destiny Smith

THE COMFORT HOME, 1139 Thomas SE, Ronald L. DeBose

TLC MASONRY SERVICES, 675 Hayes, Marne, Chad M. Schillim

TJ’S MULTI-SERVICES, 2068 Holliday SW, Wyoming, Tyrell Peterson

THE MASTER PAINT AND CLEAN, 264 Nora SE, Rosa M. Buffa

THE HELP, 2880 Marshall, Lakeshia M. Diaz

VAC WORLD, 2438 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Chad Gallagher

VERY VINTAGE, 449 Century SW, Mary Beth Schutt

WEST MICHIGAN TRASH COLLECTION, 808 Caufield SW, Ricky Love

YUMMY CRAFT, 2027 Godwin SE, Carla Moore

WILLIS BOOKKEEPING SERVICES, 245 Henry SE, Melanie Willis