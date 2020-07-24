Public Record

BANKRUPTCY
20-00982 – HERMAN, Denise E., 4222 Lamdale Court SE, Nicholas S. Laue (Ch. 7)
20-00983 – COOPER, Jeffrey S., 14319 Harvard, Cedar Springs, pro se (Ch. 13)
MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
LIEBLER, Jesse et al, Quicken Loans, Walker, $303,475
MERRITT, Sara et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $311,000
BESSON, Marcus et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Parcel: 411411202113, $332,000
MANNS, Billy Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $551,900
GRASMEYER, Ryan & Rebecca L. Trust, Parcel: 411401101003, $277,950
SUNDBERG, Brent et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $299,000
BYLSMA, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $458,000
GILBERT, Susan J., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411427151006, $510,400
HANSEN, David et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411427151006, $303,165
HORNBECK, Lexix, Finance of America, Grandville, $294,500
HUDGENS, Terrence L. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $289,600
BROM, Timothy H. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $324,000
JB ATTORNEY HOLDINGS CLANCY 2 LLC, Walker & Dunlop LLC, Grand Rapids, $10,000,000
HILL, John E., Northpointe Bank, Kentwood, $290,000
HARMER, John, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $298,905
VANDENTOORN, Samuel et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $421,441
BURKEY, Robert B. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $444,000
BLOERMS, Lindsay et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $321,200
HILL, Travis J., Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $380,000
RICKERD, Mick et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $297,110
DELIC, Damir et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $280,000
TIPPETT, Stephen G. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $317,700
ROSSI, Mark A. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Byron Twp., $315,500
GR ALPINE CENTER LLC, Michigan First Credit Union, Alpine Twp., $4,850,000
CIARAMELLO, Louis J. III et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $336,553
BALEMA, Matt et al, Fuoff Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $402,800
MILLER, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Alpine Twp., $473,000
BOWDEN, Charles L. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $367,250
WILCOX, Damon J. et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $291,000
FITZGERALD, John et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $292,500
BOTT, Samuel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411431208004, $368,500
LOWN, Steven J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $590,000
KASS, Daniel J. et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $296,000
BAINBRIDGE, Bryan et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., 441,000
AUSTIN TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $361,000
STRATTON, Brandon et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $340,840
LICARI, Brian J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Grandville, $422,000
RUSSOMANNO, Scott J. et al, Consumers Credit Union, $440,000
DAVIDSON, Norman et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Spencer Twp., $402,500
JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $337,757
RAYMAN, Thomas B. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $328,700
MATIS, Jon D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $310,000
RUSHMORE, Jerald L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409177015, $276,800
KARLE, Brian E., Dart Bank, Cascade Twp., $298,000
ULREICH, Fred W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411413226032, $618,750
MINER, Megan E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $313,405
ANDRZEJEWSKI, Matthew et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $351,750
FOOTE HILLS GROUP LLC, Capital One, Kentwood, $20,558,000
KOZIARA, Matthew M. et al, Citizens Bank, East Grand Rapids, $387,125
MILLER, Michael et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411413101002, $600,000
HANSEN, Loren et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411430163033, $463,500
TEG THE VALLEY LLC, Capital One, Plainfield Twp., $4,000,000
WOODRUFF, Brian E. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $760,000
ZWOLINSKI, Jessica L. et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $329,600
BRICKNER, Jonathan F. et al. Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $297,500
KANIA, Cody J. et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Walker, $300,420
WALZTONI, Mark W. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $411,700
BONE, Lauren N. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $285,200
OLIVER TRUST, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $325,000
SIEPLINGA, Howard M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411428426054, $414,000
MIKOS, Nathan E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $278,000
DROP TINE VENTURES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Algoma Twp., $289,600
LANGEVIN, Ashley et al, Quicken Loans, Kentwood, $317,500
PAGE TRUST, Sun West Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411432431009, $328,000
JEFFREY, Joseph E. et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411411202021, $320,500
KARUMUDI, Vijaya K. et al, Best Financial Corp., Parcel: 411403424024, $328,000
STUKEY, Jeffrey et al., Quicken Loans, Gaines Twp., $308,900
WEST, David G. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $338,000
NATALI, Josh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411419316006, $516,000
MULDER, Kevin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $360,000
VERMURLEN, Andrew S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $298,000
BURGESS, Joshua J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $388,000
ZEBOOR, Richard A. et al., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $452,000
DEHART, Delmer et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $413,000
GERMAN, Anthony D. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $317,000
VANWOERKOM, Kenneth A., Loandepot.com, Grattan Twp., $306,400
SCHIFFER, Terry D., Leaderone Financial Corp., Parcel: 411001351044, $416,000
VOGELZANG, Timothy et al, Anderson Financial Group, Parcel: 411401477012, $498,000
LAHAM, Salim, Northpointe Bank, Caledonia, $500,365
RICH, Thomas J. & Tracie L. Trust, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $399,500
WARE, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $327,000
HARROUN, Joshua P. et al, Mortgage 1, Plainfield Twp., $317,500
MAUE, Bradley M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411720327013, $302,700
HUTCHINS, Benjamin J. et al, Cascade Twp., $460,000
KUIPERS, Daryn et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $321,000
BANGA, Ramandeep, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $653,600
ARMSTRONG, Erica et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $633,700
SCALZO TRUST, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $279,000
DUEMLER, Ronald S. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Gaines Twp., $316,000
BUIKEMA, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $294,000
KOSTER, Kimberly S. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $374,000
GLEASON, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $1,211,725
PLAWINSKI, Todd W. et al, Level One Bank, East Grand Rapids, $313,500
PEREZ, Joel A. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $369,000
JACKSON, Ashley et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427404021, $365,500
JACOBS, Mackenzie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $276,830
EERDMANS, Joel et al, Finance of America, Walker, $484,000
SOFRANKO, James et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411809204021, $322,000
HENRICKSON, Dan S. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $330,000
WINKS, Michael J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
DOHERTY, Michael G. et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $504,000
JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $4,600,000
JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411336252008, $4,600,000
FREUND, Kevin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $366,500
BAKER, Dawn et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $550,000
ANASTASIOS, Nicolas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $506,400
MOSKWA, Thomas M. Sr. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $440,000
VANLET TRUST, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $314,000
NOLAND, Craig et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $430,000
SOPER TRUST, Leaderone Financial Corp., Plainfield Twp., $383,000
SANTOS, Eric C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $631,000
POCKLINGTON, Jeff et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425376008, $399,000
PARKER, Joshua et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $378,000
JENKINS, Jason et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $312,000
FELVER, Walter D. Jr. et al, New Day Financial LLC, Cannon Twp., $399,999
DALE, Michael M. et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $449,000
VALENTE, John et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $635,000
MENDEZ, Jabbar et al, Gold Star Mortgage, Wyoming, $323,800
GONDECK, Jason P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $479,179
LEALE, Jennifer L. et al, Byron Twp., $283,600
FOX, Chad L. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $350,000
SUNDSTROM, Craig A. et al, West Shore Bank, Caledonia, $278,900
STAUFFER, Angela, Credit Union One, Caledonia, $414,000
MILESKIEWICZ, Alex et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $439,000
LOMONACO, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810401037, $414,000
MULDOON, Matthew P. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $320,000
SUNDERLAND, Philip et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Cascade Twp., $472,000
KALO, Jason P. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411404227045, $289,278
ZILO, Crystal et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $440,000
VANOPSTALL, Matthew L. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $333,750
DELEON, Bert C. et al, Quicken Loans, Oakfield Twp., $304,215
WEAVER TRUST, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $294,000
STAWICKI, Gregory et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $288,700
PURCELL, Andrew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $320,000
ANDERS, Matthew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Solon Twp., $295,000
LAM, Kate et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $539,200
VIGNOLO, Jacqueline A., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $401,600
BOLDGETT, Benjamin et al, Gaines Twp., $301,500
REYNOLDS, David Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $355,000
WICKS, Joseph L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $308,077
EVANS, Ilea et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $427,000
CONNOR, Nicholas, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Byron Twp., $308,400
MCKENZIE, Lee, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $451,250
MILLER, Todd et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $278,559
MORSE, Robert, JTB Homes LLC, Byron Twp., $406,828
JANSON, Daniel P. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
RAINER, Monica et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $336,700
RODRIGUEZ, Jhovany V. et al, Northpointe Bank, Wyoming, $276,892
UDY, Kevin et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $358,400
GASCHO, Luke, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $312,015
SUNTHANG, Alex et al, Finance of America, Kentwood, $293,040
JUDD, Jeffrey et al, New America Funding, Oakfield Twp., $275,000
STREHL, Kristen, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $484,500
CAMPBELL, Kevin P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $299,400
CARTER, David F., Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411430202030, $374,000
HALL STREET REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411701227054, $1,200,000
PIEK, Julia et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $365,655
VANEPPS, Diane et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411019201019, $300,162
STIFF, Ryan et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $275,040
FUSS, Julie A. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $321,500
BOUMA, Paul III et al, Macatawa Bank, Grandville, $290,000
BRINK BROTHERS LLC et al, United States Department of Agriculture, Gaines Twp., $600,000
BRINK BROTHERS LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Gaines Twp., $1,176,000
LASHOFF, Brian et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Ada Twp., $279,200
FAILEY, William C. et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $367,000
KOPPENDRAYER, Mark L. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $318,300
BAKER, Blake J., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411413202012, $480,000
MCDONALD REAL ESTATE LLC, Byron Twp., $1,700,000
BOOTH, Sarah et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $335,350
DHASELEER, Matthew J. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,000
ANDERSON, James, Mortgage Center LLC, Walker, $343,500
KOVAR, Ronald P. et al, First United Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $339,000
DUCKETT, Douglas W., Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Parcel: 411233251014, $759,000
FIELDS, Brent et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $420,000
DOWNER, Scott D. et al, First United Credit Union, Caledonia, $362,200
GROVER, John W. et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $338,000
SHOEMAKER, Jennifer A. et al, Clearpath Lending, Algoma Twp., $319,950
PELL, Keith et al, Mercantile Bank, Grattan Twp., $327,628
ROBERTS, Jeffrey et al, Mortgage 1, Cannon Twp., $324,000
VANWYKE TRUST, Ruoff Mortgage Co. Inc., Cascade Twp., $303,000
JCGRIMI001 LLC, Trust Bank, Grandville, $11,732,862
WARNER, Phillip J. et al, Northpoint Bank, Oakfield Twp., $282,000
RIX, Robert G. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 412103365020, $343,000
TERPSTRA, Douglas, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $284,905
HOLLINGSWORTH, James B., First United Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $323,600
MACKAY, Ian et al, BM Real Estate Services Inc., Cascade Twp., $340,000
LANGERAK, Brian et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $320,000
TROUT, Jacob, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $322,859
CROSBY TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $400,000
SLATER, Joshua et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $335,000
VERMEESCH, Daniel et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $429,500
VANDERLUGT, Diane S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $800,000
WILDEY, Michael D. et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $393,750
ELSHOLZ, Michael D. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $308,000
VANDENBOSCH, Brent et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $278,300
DECANTER, Dean et al, Loandepot.com LLC, Courtland Twp., $289,339
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
DIVERSIFIED MOTO, 2449 29th St. SW, Wyoming, Travis Bell, Amy Zegunis
HENRY’S YARN SHOP, 131 Main, Caledonia, Hendricka Stauffer, Larry L. Stauffer
THE AL BRO’S PRO PAINTING, 420 Vanallen SE, Wyoming, Enver Rodas Diaz, Brodinson Diez Lopez
WIGGLES AND GIGGLES PHOTOGRAPHY, 2024 Wrenwood SW, Wyoming, Patricia Dailey, Birgit Goll
WINDY RIDGE ACRES, 17750 Fruit Ridge, Kent City, Ryan Harrison, Kimberly Harrison
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
3 BROTHERS, 1317 52nd SE, Abdulkarim S. Gatete
3 PHOTO PHOTOGRAPHY, 3037 27th St. SW, Grandville, John Baker
2 OCT, 2017 Godwin SE, Tiffany Pearson
12 3 ENTERTAINMENT, 942 Franklin SE, Derrick D. Collins
ACE OF FADES BARBER AND BEAUTY, 38 44th St. SE, Jose A. Echavarry
ADVENTURE REALTY, 9710 11 Mile NE, Rockford, Liz A. Rhoda
A ROMANTIC SENSATION, 433 Woodlawn SE, Toi Hudson
AFFORDANBLE BACKFLOW TESTING, 6266 Idaho SE, Terry Thenkl
ALL LOVE NO HATE, 942 Franklin SE, Derrick D. Collins
AMPRESS BEAUTEE, 3050 Boone SW, Wyoming, Alicia Moniolo
ARZOLA INSTALLATIONS, 12077 Russell Ridge, Cedar Springs, Louis A. Arzola
ASIU CLEANING, 735 Cricklewood SW, Wyoming, Michelle Rogers
ATP CLEANING SERVICES, 2269 Countrywood SE, Kentwood, Timothy Carter
B.A.Z. TRUCKING, 8940 Morning View, Sparta, Brian Vandette
BARBARA HAMLIN INTERIOR DESIGN, 3206 Goodwood SE, Barbara Hamlin
BEER CITY EARTHSCAPES, 1118 Northlawn, Hudson Robinson
BOMAS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, 3950 Byron Center, Byron Center, Charles Obuya
BUNNY CLEANERS, 725 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Diep Nguyen
BUNNY CLEANERS & SHIRT LAUNDRY, 725 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Diep Nguyen
CLOTHESLINE CONSIGNMENTS, 2185 84th St., Byron Center, Constance E. Elliott
D&M CONCRETE, 609 Wren Court, Wren, Matthew J. Eldridge
D&T REALTY, 89 S. Green Meadow SE, Daniel J. Cager
DEJA DENISE BEY, P.O. Box 888152, Deja D. Bey
DEJA DENISE HARDWICK, P.O. Box 888152, Deja D. Hardwick
DRAGONFLY GLASS ART STUDIO, 9810 Snow Ridge, Alto, Shannon Hilla
DULLA’S, TRANSPORT, 1317 52nd St. SE, Abdulkarim Gatete
ECLIPSE SALON SUITES, 1606 Leonard, Ed Ladwig
ENCHANTED WATERS, 1380 Estate Court, Troy DeBruyn
EL PICA MIX, 1261 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Rubi S. Arellano
ELIA SOPHIA MUSIC, 1605 Sibley NW, Elia S. Reif
EVENSONG PRESS, 2487 Candlewick Court SE, Deborah Rau
F.H.I. CUSTOM PRINTS, 1316 Harding, Lydale Weaver
FRIENDS OF MICHIGAN DAIRY YOUTH 20, 4825 Lincoln Lake NE, Lowell, Renee McCauley
GABRIEL CASTILLO, 5637 Far Hill SE, Gabriel Castillo
GIRLS ON FIRE, 3571 Greenview Court, Tiawanna M. Ezell
HEIR TO THE COMB STYLES BY RHONDA, 3937 Camelot SE, Sharonda L. McKinzie
HEY GIRL HEY, 3571 Greenview Court Tiawanna M. Ezell
HOME GROWN LAWN CARE, 6355 Burton SE, Christian Heumpfner
HOME GROWN SERVICES, 6355 Burton SE, Christian Heumpfner
HOMEWARD BOUND THERAPEUTIC SERVICES, 436 44th SE, Ronald Grooters
HONEST HUSSLE LAWN CARE, 453 Woodlawn SE, Toi Hudson
HYDE CONSTRUCTION CO., 1162 Northlawn, Stephan Hyde
IMAGINATIONS UNLIMITED, 4560 Penny Lane, Pamela K. Mitchell
INSTAPOP BOTIQUE, 2750 Birchcrest SE, Antoninque Keaton
IZZY’S STATION, 3012 Knapp NE, Christian T. Jurick
JOHN PARPS, 3735 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, John Parps
KAM BUILDERS, 16673 Tyrone, Kirk L. Butler
KM CUSTOMS, 227 Cedar, Kirk Moore
KDO PUBLICATIONS, 6673 Vantage SE, Caledonia, Jackson Byiringiro
- GENERAL SERVICES, 4284 Jack Alan SW, Grandville, Linda Tuit
LIT SOY CANDLE CO., 3571 Greenview Court, Tiawanna M. Ezell
LU-D-MAN, P.O. Box 7361, Lucius L. Manning Jr.
MAY TOOLING DESIGNS, 10673 Moran, Randall May
MCMORROW CREATIVE, 6914 Woodbrook, Christopher McMorrow
MOBILITY MAINTENANCE, 440 79th St. SE, Matthew J. Gerke
MOWRY INTERNATIONAL MARKETING, 3569 N. Meadow Grove SE, Dale Mowry
MI ROCKS!, 3815 Benjamin, Jamie Herrema
MICHAEL HAYES BUILDERS, 9630 Conservation, Lowell, Michael Hayes
NEXT PHASE LAWN CARE, 1145 Alexander SE, Fred Martin
NJ ULTIMATE SHINE, 940 Marcia SW, Wyoming, Joe H. Wandron
OTTO SELLES PHOTOGRAPHY, 1617 Edgewood SE, Otto Selles
CLOTHING MATTERS, 141 Diamond SE, Martha Swain
PAUL COOK BUILDER, 3222 LaRue SW, Grandville, Paul Cook
PASSIONATE LIFE COUNSELING, 3368 Beltline Court, Rachel Duhon
PETER HAEFNER, 12393 Downes NE, Lowell, Peter Haefner
PROSPEROUS WINDOW CLEANING, 419 Burton SW, Michael T. Gray Jr.
QUALITY DISPOSAL, P.O. Box 6657, Shannon Burch
RELIANCE PROPERTY SERVICES, 2049 Darwin SW, Alexander Diaz
RW CONSULTING, 2075 Wingate SE, Renae Walen
RYAN REB EXTERIOR DESIGN, 209 Graceland NE, Ryan Reb
SHOW PRO ROOFING, 2975 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, Rit Sladana
TAP N2YL, 1320 Blossom SE, Destiny Smith
THE COMFORT HOME, 1139 Thomas SE, Ronald L. DeBose
TLC MASONRY SERVICES, 675 Hayes, Marne, Chad M. Schillim
TJ’S MULTI-SERVICES, 2068 Holliday SW, Wyoming, Tyrell Peterson
THE MASTER PAINT AND CLEAN, 264 Nora SE, Rosa M. Buffa
THE HELP, 2880 Marshall, Lakeshia M. Diaz
VAC WORLD, 2438 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Chad Gallagher
VERY VINTAGE, 449 Century SW, Mary Beth Schutt
WEST MICHIGAN TRASH COLLECTION, 808 Caufield SW, Ricky Love
YUMMY CRAFT, 2027 Godwin SE, Carla Moore
WILLIS BOOKKEEPING SERVICES, 245 Henry SE, Melanie Willis
Facebook Comments