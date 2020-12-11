Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
CALLAHAN, Michael S. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411809252028, $384,400
MCLENTHEN, Jake Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Courtland Twp., $407,000
MIKA, Stephen et al, Team One Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $337,000
ZIEGER, Debra et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $616,250
NELSON, Robert L. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411427251011, $388,000
DUBLIS, Edward et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $508,250
HELPS, David R. et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Algoma Twp., $298,368
MCMAHON, John M. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $716,000
CAMPBELL, Mark G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,400,000
DERUHA, Brandon et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411810302003, $357,200
VANDENHOUT, Meghan R. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $336,200
TILLY, Madelene E. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411425201018, $278,000
WIRTZ, John L. et al, Independent Bank, Spencer Twp., $279,400
TEAR, Nathan et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Byron Twp., $319,000
DEERING, Kirk, Macatawa Bank, Rockford, $336,972
DIMUSTO-POORTENGA, Maria E., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $486,000
FLEISCHMAN, Robert P. et al, AmeriFirst Mortgage Corp., Rockford, $364,000
VANROSSUM, Brett T. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411731379005, $307,000
BISHOP, David R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Bryon Twp., $360,000
GRAYBURN, Ryan L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412476013, $475,000
SMITH, Michael et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $300,000
KRECUN, Mac et al, West Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $300,000
TWESTEN, Bradley et al, Northpointe Bank, Byron Twp., $332,162
SCHLESINGER, Leo et al, United Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
MALSTROM, Kyler et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $301,000
RANDALL, John et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $400,000
BOTTINO, Michael et al, Meridian Bank, Parcel: 411436253011, $302,500
PETTIJOHN, Aaron, Northern Mortgage Services, Wyoming, $276,000
DYKHOUSE, Ryan et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $542,900
BACK, Brad et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $277,400
MEISLING, Jared D. et al, PNC Bank, Cannon Twp., $342,411
LUBBERS, Jeremy et al, United Bank, Parcel: 410933125028, $332,000
LEMONDS, Michael L. et al, PNC Bank, Cannon Twp., $481,300
YONKER, Ken et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $278,000
ORWIG, Drue M. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Ada Twp., $474,000
BAUDO, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
JACKSON, Erin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $284,500
KORSON, Steven M. et al, BNC National Bank, Courtland Twp., $275,187
WEIH, Daniel et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Caledonia, $285,600
RIVERLANDS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411025190007, $772,500
TREXLER, Joshua et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $463,500
WEISS, Joseph, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 411326128037, $338,751
SCHMIDT, Kurt et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $303,325
CASEY, Sean P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $277,200
DURA, Michael, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $288,000
HONG, Dai Y., MMS Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $472,000
HECKER, William F. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $422,750
PHILLIPPE, Aaron et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $299,250
MATTHEW, Emily S. et al, TCF National Bank, Courtland Twp., $356,250
JOHNSON, Sheryl L. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $740,000
WOLFE, Nicholas J. et al, Grand River Bank, Rockford, $304,000
PRESTON, Taylor et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411407401063, $308,750
CORTES, Hernan R. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $332,500
LOEW, Aaron J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $286,635
SHAHEEN, Elise et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401231002, $338,012
IMHOFF, Jeffrey A., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $504,000
CARDER, Michael et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $510,400
GREWAL, Herman et al, RBC Bank, Byron Twp., $319,200
DENES, Jeffrey et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $282,800
BLOSSER, Todd M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,475,000
BRONDIGE, Derek et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Lowell, $292,937
TEETS, Christopher et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $295,000
STELLAR HOSPITALITY WALKER LLC, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411303600012, $365,000
PINTER, Bradford et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411428179012, $455,000
ROOT, Jennifer L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Bowne Twp., $311,500
HECKART, Kevin J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $415,000
CARPENTER, Patrick et al, Huntington National Bank, Grattan Twp., $294,500
ROMAN, Anthony, Guaranteed Rate, Walker, $400,330
DEKLEINE, Jay et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $300,000
BOK, Andrew N. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $312,500
DEAN, Monica et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $479,750
SINGER, Marc J. et al, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $404,250
BRAGG, Sidney Jr. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Gaines Twp., $312,800
THANGAVEL, Marimuthu et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411409253002, $351,500
SOLBERG, Brent et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $340,000
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Chemical Bank, Cascade Twp., $319,200
STABLE, Christopher A. II, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $303,905
DOHRING, Kailee J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $350,910
LEWIS, Michael A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $355,200
WILLIAMS, Willie et al, Planet Home Lending, The Village, $315,610
DICKEY, Robert et al, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $277,900
VISBEEN, Wayne, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $483,000
BURMA, Bradley J., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $275,000
GRIFKA, Ronald G., Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $346,400
GROVES, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $329,550
REILLA, Javier et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411401476051, $300,930
VISNER TRUST, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,422,050
KAUPPILA, Charles N. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $402,375
KRISHNAN, Sheila, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $480,000
PATEL, Jignesh et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Gaines Twp., $315,200
POLLAK, Amber et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $415,625
Al-HARTHY, Hamida K. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $690,108
SCHMID, Catherine L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $460,000
BOOM, Scott A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $284,000
ELLIS, Catina R., Ruoff Mortgage Co., Kentwood, $309,000
JOHNSON, Jeffrey C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411324453071, $510,400
WESSELL, Matthew R. et al, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc., Cannon Twp., $479,400
BUEHLER, Scott et al, Huntington National Bank, Algoma Twp., $361,144
GOODING, Trent R. et al, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412226400096, $385,000
MNEBW LLC, Mercantile Bank, Kentwood $438,000
MNEBW LLC, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $315,000
MONEY PIT PROPERTIES LLC, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Algoma Twp., $1,000,000
KNOL, Jared D. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $451,350
RUSSELL, Brandon et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $370,258
MCCARTHY, James et al, Quicken Loans, Algoma Twp., $285,000
MILLER, Ryan C. et al, Sofi Lending Group, Ada Twp., $496,800
ZYLSTRA, Scott G. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Grandville, $412,500
MITRAN, Cristian et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Byron Twp., $408,000
TOLIVER, Cameron et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $329,650
ANDRUS, Alexander M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $315,000
COBB, Steven J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $308,750
GONZALEZ, Alan D. et al, Flagstar Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,000
TILLEMA, Bethany J. et al, Envoy Mortgage Ltd., Wyoming, $311,250
ZWART, Eric J. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Byron Twp., $314,800
FOSTER, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $347,400
O’DELL, Todd et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400
LEONARD, James K. et al, Inlanta Mortgage Inc., Parcel: 411129375050, $452,500
THOMPSON, Scott et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $330,407
WADDELL, Daniel D. et al, Mortgage 1, Byron Twp., $292,000
KRISHNAN, S. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411412276018, $595,000
HAKIM, Andrew et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $290,000
SAHA, Purnim et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411409253001, $367,178
JARRETT, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $450,000
VANDERVENNEN, Bruce et al, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $375,000
VANDERPREST, Benjamin G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $324,000
MAST, William T. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $950,000
CAROLAN, Mickey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $379,250
SPERLING, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $365,750
KELLOGG, Zachary, Lendus LLC, Caledonia, $296,400
JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $291,105
SPOTO, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $504,500
BRINK, Clifford J. III et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411411202105, $322,000
BARNHART, William et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $315,000
WHITE, Kristy, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $276,000
BAUM, Terra et al, Mr. Cooper, Byron Twp., $278,800
TIESMAN, Danny A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $310,000
SAMYN, Randall S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $519,738
BOYINGTON, Brandy R. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $299,000
GILDE, Alex et al, TCF National Bank, Algoma Twp., $450,000
VANDYK, Ryan, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $420,000
MARTIN, William D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $374,000
O’CONNELL, Mark B. et al, First United Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $442,500
HAGLEY, Susan E. et al, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $456,000
MACHA, Jonathan M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $316,000
KELEKAMP, Sarah M., Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $460,800
ELON HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Wyoming, $324,225
ALLEN, John M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $400,000
GDOWSKI, Jeffrey T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $291,920
WILLIAMS, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403126001, $309,000
KWIATKOWSKI, Jacob et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411402177006, $315,000
PATTERSON, Chris et al, Northpointe Bank, Vergennes Twp., $324,000
HOFFELDER, David E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411202112, $275,000
TULLIEZ, Olivier et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $299,000
MUNOZ, Abisai, BM Real Estate Services, East Grand Rapids, $337,500
SCHARDT, Teresa M., Northern Mortgage Services, Courtland Twp., $309,700
SCHESTAG, Kory L. et al, Union Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411403302028, $311,920
THOMPSON, Benjamin R., Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $368,000
HOEZEE, Jonathan S. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411720327024, $386,500
ALLERS, Syla et al, United Bank, Algoma Twp., $288,000
LEMONS, Steffi et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $322,542
DOBBIN, Spencer et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Kentwood, $290,147
WOOD, Jonathan et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $349,600
BALL, Michael et al, Consumers Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $328,500
QUOSS, Charles S. et al, Dart Bank, Ada Twp., $333,300
NGUYEN, Toan P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $310,000
LUTZ, Kendall M. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $294,900
YENCHAR TRUST, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $360,000
DUTHLER, Patricia S., Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $750,000
STACHOWIAK, Jeffrey et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $460,000
OWSINSKI, Gerald et al, Mr. Cooper, Algoma Twp., $347,000
HARDY, Paul et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $496,000
STRODTBECK, James et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $326,250
BROUWERS, Paul et al, Sun West Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411430476020, $314,176
HANSSEN, Carl E. et al, PNC Bank, Cannon Twp., $280,000
INTERRA HOMES LLC, Chemical Bank, Algoma Twp., $7,000,000
CLOSE, Jenna M. et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411403452047, $392,500
KLEMP, Matthew B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $278,350
VANDERZAND, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $292,000
WHITE, Craig S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $430,000
FRAS, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411413226011, $1,174,000
MELCHER TRUST, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411810153034, $275,458
BREMER, Trent C. et al, Level One Bank, Parcel: 411426252011, $337,500
KLEIN, Angela L. et al, Compass Credit Union, Solon Twp., $348,500
ROZELLE, Matthew et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $303,525
GLEASON, Stephanie L., Old National Bank, Parcel: 411409225022, $316,350
CRADIT, Treina et al, Kent County Credit Union, Caledonia, $376,000
DEJONG, Thomas E. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Byron Twp., $289,300
LETT, Tonya et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $380,000
URBANSKI, Kenneth et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Plainfield Twp., $306,500
OUSOULJOGLOU, Telly, Premia Mortgage, Rockford, $280,000
SWANSON, Joshua M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $475,000
COLLIA, Timothy J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $709,000
SIXBURY, Nathan D. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Sparta, $352,000
BAKKILA, Brian D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $310,000
LAMAS, Francisco R. et al, Isabella Bank, Plainfield Twp., $338,105
TRIBOLET, Scott et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $450,000
BOMAN, Richard E. et al, Mercantile Bank, Grattan Twp., $321,600
STARSARTAJ LLC, Millennium Bank, Parcel: 411807376036, $1,686,000
BAUR, Christina, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $276,521
VANHOUTEN, Chad et al, Northpointe Bank, Kentwood, $292,650
DARLING, David W., Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411414400013, $478,000
LYNCH, Nathan J. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $459,000
GRAY, Holly, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $793,250
JANDASEK, Jay et al, Keller Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $440,000
MILANOWSKI, Linda S. et al, AAC Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $279,000
CAMPBELL, Mark G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $395,000
WARNOCK, William et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $372,875
BEHL, Jared F. et al, Independent Bank, Grattan Twp., $346,400
BROWN, Christopher M., Old National Bank, Walker, $318,250
WALLIS, Brenton J. et al, Loandepot.com, Bowne Twp., $283,500
KRUEZE, Samuel J. et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411401401016, $290,464
HOISINGTON, Joel et al, Old National Bank, Grattan Twp., $339,150
WALTERS, Kevin J. et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411915451017, $285,007
JOHNSON, Lisa et al, TIAA, Byron Twp., $348,000
DALY, Ethan et al, Mortgage 1, Gaines Twp., $295,380
HALL, Ryan et al, Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $506,880
VOETBERG, Richard D. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $320,100
GRAYBURN, Curtis A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $510,400
BAZEN, Sharla et al, Federal Savings Bank, Alpine Twp., $290,550
FOURA, Caroline G., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $318,309
COMPAGNER, Kevin, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $447,000
IWUAGWU, Uzoma J., Adventure Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $356,000
VANWORMER, Lydia, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $480,000
SULLIVAN, Herman C. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $545,000
HOFMAN TRUST, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $310,000
DABNEY, Constance A. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $362,850
BYERS, Matt et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $342,000
BALDWIN, Kyle et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $293,850
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
BUTTERY BRANIGAN BOOKS, 1100 73rd SE, Elizabeth Buttery et al
EMBRACE LUXE, 601 Bond NW, Madeline Almonte et al
MADDIE’S MUST HAVES, 1106 Eagle NW, Penny J. Weber, April Chandler
- QUICK PICK GRAND RAPIDS, 1216 4th St. NW, Mykal Gerou, Alan James
PREKRATE, 5551 Brattleboro SE, Carley Byron, Kara Hohouk
WASTE TRENDS, 1225 Dale Court NE, James Gray, Miriam J. Gray et al
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
AMANDA M DESIGNS, 523 Greenwood SE, Amanda Mullwood
AMERICA’S MOST, 1221 Johnston SE, Victor Williams
ANTOINETTE’S ROYALTY RENTALS, 2739 Godwin SE, Antoinette Johnson
BARN SWALLOW MANOR, 1420 92nd SW, Byron Center, Valerie D. Drummond
BARRY NOTARY SERVICES, 1229 Northlawn NW, Delon Barry
BEACON ADVISORS, 4700 Countryside NE, Jay D. Spencer
BEAUTY BY MB, 2132 Stafford SW, Rosi C. Pineda
CHAPTER 7, 717 Bateest SE, Victor M. Army
CHELSEA DENNIS PHOTOGRAPHY, 4451 Hackley NE, Durussel C. Dennis
COVID KILLERS, 9805 Cherry Valley SE, Caledonia, Michael Wagner
CREATIVE CULINARY CONSULTANTS, 6431 Encantado Court, Rockford, Howard L. Orban
CROWN VIQUIMICHELL, 1221 Johnston SE, Victoria Williams
D&D CLEANING, 484 Pine Vista SE, Fikret Dzajic
DESTINED BY AMELIA, 541 Howard NE, Amelia E. Lockridge
DMH ARCHITECTURE, 2136 Swensberg NE, Dawn M. Holtrop
ELITE CLEANING AND PAINTING, 1315 136th Ave., Wayland, Olga L. Espinoza
GRAND RAPIDS DAY CARE CENTER, 1836 Alto SE, Betty Dyson
JK FARMS, 3520 14 Mile NW, Joseph B. Klein
LILLIAN’S KITCHEN, 1006 Lafayette SE, Jasmine Walton
LOCC’D IN, 3892 Mayfield NE, Dejah M. Dudley
LYRICS CREATIONS, 1339 Greenfield NE, Emonee L. Green
MICHAEL WELSH DESIGN, 6648 Bella Vista NE, Michael Welsh
O’CONNOR’S HOME BREW SUPPLY, 619 Lyon NE, Allison L. O’Connor
OCDBYMARLEE, 2215 Ducoma NW, Marlee VanderMolen
OLLY’S DONUTS, 2500 East Beltline SE, Jon B. Griffin
ONE TWELVE, 6760 Elmview NE, Rockford, Mackenzie R. Cornelius
OUTDOORGOODSTORE, 1493 Benning NW, Luke R. McNamara
OUTPHITZ & MORE, 576 Van Allen SE, Yolanda S. Mitchell
PICCARD FARMS, 5445 Five Mile NW, Joseph C. Piccard
PRESS POINT APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES, 1920 Horton SE, Lonnie S. Chilton
ROOT AND ROOST, 6677 12 Mile NE, Rockford, Bethany J. Edwardson
SACRED CRATES VINYL BAR, 1221 Johnston SE, Victor Williams
SIMPLY GLAM HAIR SALON, 1606 Leonard NW, Angela K. Nowak
SWAGG BAGZ, 1052 Aberdeen NE, Tommy Mims
VANNITY CO., 330 60th SE, Kentwood, Roslin B. Gilmore
WAGNER DETAILING, 9805 Cherry Valley SE, Michael Wagner
WALENTA DESIGN, 2449 Rockhill NE, Nancy A. Walenta
725 HAWTHORNE VENTURE, 1971 E. Beltline NE, Jonathan Haeffele
ALPHA WORLD, 483 Kenwood NE, James Baldridge
B QUICK INSTANT PRINTING, 3120 S. Division, Wyoming, Gary Ball
BLUE FOX ENGRAVING, 4801 Grand River NE, Rebecca E. Dickerman
CROSS CANE BY PAZ, 1032 California NW, Richard Paiz Sr.
ENHANCE PAINTERS, 4485 Foxcroft NW, Comstock Park, Brian Lindhout
FAITHFUL MEN’S BIBLE STUDY, 854 Dorothy NW, Brian Veenstra
FOWLER CONCEPTS 7306 Rezen NE, Rockford, Brad Fowler
GROOL RENTALS, 2523 Woodmeadow Drive SE, Carly M. Haller
HAIRSTYLES BY TINA SIMMONS, 8555 Courtland NE, Rockford, Christina M. Simmons
JBN REAL ESTATE, P.O. Box 238, Rockford, Benjamin Nash
LOUNGE AROUND, 2263 E. Point Court NE, Benjamin J. Schumaker
MIV TRANSPORT, 3486 40th SW, Grandville, Mark J. Voorhees
MMC RENOVATIONS, 2369 Ithaca SW, Wyoming, Michael Martinez
MONAES FOOD CREATION, 345 State, Alexus Green
REED TRUCKING, 12613 Three Mile NE, Lowell, Daniel Reed
RESET EMPOWERMENT CO., 750 1st St. NW, Toresa M. Blakely
SACRED EXPRESSIONS, 1415 Wealthy SE, Steven Wheeler
SELIMI’S ENTERPRISES, 1283 Cobb SE, Agim Selimi
SOBIE FARM STORAGE, 3625 Four Mile NE, Jason T. Sobie
SUE HOWELL REALTY, 2062 Ontonagon SE, Mary S. Howell
TEAM ROYAL CLEANING, 2156 Sandy Shore Drive SE, Kentwood, Deangelo Burse Jr.
THE ANDYMAN IMPROVEMENTS, 6289 Harmon Green SW, Grandville, Andrew Garcia
THE PARLOUR 616, 231 Harp SE, Janette M. Garnica
UPWARD BASKETBALL TRAINING, 2230 Hall SE, Olivia Brown
