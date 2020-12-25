Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
DENSE, Ross J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $367,800
CLARK, Jon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $425,000
HANSEN, Trenton et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Spencer Twp., $278,400
BEACH, William et al, Northpointe Bank, Rockford, $278,400
SEBUCK TRUST, Navy Federal Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $386,000
FREDRICKS, Curtis D. et al, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $850,000
BAILEY, Patrick et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $285,000
TANIS, Jordan C. et al, Horizon Bank, Cascade Twp., $339,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $321,494
ZOBEL, Jennifer et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sparta, $276,000
BLAZIC, Ryan D., Benchmark Mortgage, Grattan Twp., $276,000
LARKIN, Frances et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Caledonia, $450,000
OLSON, Michael E. et al, Inlanta Mortgage Inc., Rockford, 327,750
SCHMIDT, Randy, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400
BRYSKA, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $301,000
GILL, Dustin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $291,000
LARSON, Michael, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $314,400
TAYLOR, Preston T. et al, Isabella Bank, Parcel: 411018476051, $291,000
ELZINGA, Nicholas et al, Fifth Third Bank, Algoma Twp., $341,233
REGAN, Kelly et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $360,000
SEITZ, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $338,552
HAZAN, Daniel, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $357,300
SERBA, Brent J. et al, Old National Bank, Courtland Twp., $282,000
FORD-SPICER, Stacia L., Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411821278064, $304,385
QUEEN, Brian C. et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $938,700
MERVENNE, Gregory S., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $580,000
TIDEY, Kevin et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Caledonia, $510,400
JACOBSEN, Charles et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $278,000
FOLEY, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $275,000
ENGLISH, Michael et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Algoma Twp., $344,196
STEGEHUIS, James E. et al, Macatawa Bank, Gaines Twp., $311,600
BARRONS, Kevin P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425102014, $329,000
GIANNETTI, Andrew L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $287,375
DILERNIA, Anthony S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425201017, $355,000
DUTHIE, Jeffrey et al, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $310,000
CHALLA, Satish et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411411202084, $354,000
PETROS, Stephen J. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $288,000
LOOYENGA, Justin T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,500,000
RUDD, Myles M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $308,000
MYERS, Daniel et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $389,000
MENCARELLI, Adam et al, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $319,500
DETTMANN, Joseph R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402043, $439,500
DANIEL, Keegan et al, Preferred Credit Union, Wyoming, $280,000
WALTERS TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,156,000
LESINSKI, Nicholas et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Tyrone Twp., $292,900
FOTIEO TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Spencer Twp., $378,400
MAREAN, Connie, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $505,600
SHELDON, Christopher J. et al, Level One Bank, Caledonia, $308,000
MATTHEWS, James et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $362,302
KINGMA, Brett W. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $407,000
MOWERS, Katie L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411425222008, $446,500
YEOMANS, Kevin et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Courtland Twp., $480,000
BABUSIK, Kimberly H. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411324453052, $505,000
PUTNEY, Michael A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $308,000
COUNTS TRUST, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $414,000
ALDRICH, David C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $399,000
KIPP, Eric, Team Mortgage Co., Oakfield Twp., $320,000
AVERY, Krista C., United Wholesale Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $342,000
ZIEGER, Andrew J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411424400079, $372,000
BROWN, Michael et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $288,000
SMITH, Glen A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $464,000
KAMMERAAD, Sean et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $302,000
HOWARD, Lucas M. et al, Keller Mortgage, Parcel: 411426252015, $340,000
UNDERWOOD, Nicolas J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $358,000
WALSTON, Amanda M., Mr. Cooper, Algoma Twp., $278,388
STALLINGS-SICARD, Lori, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $327,500
HOFFMAN, Andrea, BM Real Estate Services, Grattan Twp., $302,400
HUISMANN, Duane C. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $277,000
SIGG, Laura et al, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $318,000
CHASE, Gregory P. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411425327009, $300,000
KOSKELA, Lisa K. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $285,950
HEINONEN, Jeremy et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $338,000
BAUMAN, Tracy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411401231032, $418,000
GRAVELYN, Michael G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $277,600
GRAY, Julie A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411426280002, $350,000
SZOT, Thaddeus et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $368,125
MONNIN, Mitchell J. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $456,000
TORREY, Wendell S. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $337,500
GRADY, Timothy A. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411411202005, $312,800
KOON, Julie A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $201,800
FULGHUM, Jordan, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $460,400
FREY, Darryl J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $323,000
GEZON MEDICAL VILLAGE LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411735300044, $689,000
BUCHIN, Jamison L. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411125300030, $510,400
DEYOUNG, Tiffany et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $315,000
BRACE, Thomas W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $298,500
DOWNING, Jason et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 410729427027, $306,000
FREMUTH, Volker, Northern Mortgage Services, Bowne Twp., $423,700
MARTIN, Cassidy A. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $422,000
OSTERHAVEN, Samantha F., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411804455010, $278,388
BRITTEN, Kelli et al, Primelending, Byron Twp., $337,565
SHATARA, Fadi et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $323,000
KAMPSCHULTE, Kevin et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $288,250
WIERENGA, Michael et al, Lenderfi Inc., Byron Twp., $278,980
LUCAS, David et al, Caliber Home Loans, Byron Twp., $375,000
MERS, Michael Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $309,600
BEYER, Robert Jr. et al, Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $316,173
LALLEY, Jessica et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411425127006, $365,000
DOCKERY, Christopher et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $337,500
RUSSELL, Jason R. et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $499,500
MANTIOUWBING PROPERTIES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411430453021, $275,446
GLAVE, James et al, Intlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $498,750
VANDEBUNTE, Luke et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411427434014, $552,000
POUBA, Jeremy et al, Fifth Third Bank, Courtland Twp., $380,000
ELLER, Guy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411403375071, $304,000
GNEYM, Yasein, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $395,162
RUSSO, John et al, First United Credit Union, Parcel: 411411202131, $364,000
FAHRENKRUG TRUST, Mortgage 1, Plainfield Twp., $400,970
CROSBY, John F. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $321,300
OLSEN, Richard et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $279,920
MAXWELL, Ellen et al, Quicken Loans, Gaines Twp., $482,162
REST HAVEN HOMES INC., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411418428044, $7,300,000
HEITMEIER, Robert M. et al, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $400,000
ADLOFF, Brian et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $298,000
WILDER, Daniel M. et al, Grand River Bank, Cascade Twp., $359,990
MARINO, Nick et al, Magnolia Bank, Parcel: 411309377038, $401,400
WALKER, Troy R. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $313,400
MAYS, Kevin et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Cannon Twp., $400,000
HOOK Joseph L. et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000
OTTO, Laura, Ally Bank, Parcel: 411427404006, $342,857
TOMASZEWSKI, Steven E. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $390,000
MELLEMA, Richard R. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $495,000
ALV LLC, Chemical Bank, Parcel: 411336252001, $669,228
DOWL, Stacey et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Caledonia, $278,000
DECKER, Aaron et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Lowell, $412,000
BARAR, James D. et al, Quicken Loans LLC, Ada Twp., $23,812,242
CINI, Alfred G. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411423201014, $389,900
SULTINI, Anthony S. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $287,500
PETZAK, Katy et al, TCF National Bank, Rockford, $316,200
CHALLA, Jennell L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403452002, $345,000
KLUNGLE, David et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411411202029, $321,350
PAYNE, Elizabeth et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Byron Twp., $335,750
LENNON, Joseph W. et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $385,000
SOLOMON, Eric J. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411132152007, $304,000
HOWARD, Andrew D. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $470,000
MANN, Glen H. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $510,400
LEVITT, Michael et al, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Cascade Twp., $306,000
MORITTI, Mavis A. et al, Independent Bank, Oakfield Twp., $510,400
BARTON, Chad G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $450,000
KNAUF, Jennifer M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $615,000
THOMPSON, Korina et al, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $332,000
KOBI, Brian K. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Wyoming, $386,250
KUMAR, Nitin et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $348,893
WILLARD, Brandon E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $312,500
NEWTON, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $302,900
GUSTAFSON, Todd D. et al, Edgewater Bank, Cascade Twp., $490,400
RUTGERS, Robert Jr., Old National Bank, Parcel: 411427405001, $367,000
MARS HILL BIBLE CHURCH, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Parcel: 411718352013, $1,500,000
WILLIAMSTON Nicholas et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Walker, $281,825
CLOUGH, Kyle et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $350,000
BEEKE INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, Old National Bank, Lowell, $485,000
CAMPBELL, David et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 411411401010, $331,500
WESTERS, William et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $290,000
HODEL, Jason C. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $505,507
PRICE, Kylie M., Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411321228044, $280,000
TAYLOR, Michael P. et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $301,200
PETZOLDT, Andrew et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411720330001, $329,400
MCEWEN, David S. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 412322276005, $400,000
OHLE, Kathryn et al, Wildfire Credit Union, Parcel: 411425352001, $308,000
WILLIAMS, Thomas et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 411425352001, $331,520
BELTER, Jacob L. et al, Old National Bank, Courtland Twp., $388,000
LEE, Eric T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $284,747
HURLBUT, Kali et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $275,500
POGBACK REAL ESTATE LLC, Sandy Spring Bank, Wyoming, $1,155,000
ORAO, Lauren et al, Grand River Bank, Wyoming, $327,250
MILLER, Jason, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $280,800
MCCAY, Brett A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $288,500
STURGEON, Rachel et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411428401048, $380,000
STINSON, Bradley et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411411477004, $623,109
LEETE, Joni M. et al, BNC National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $443,000
G.R. ALLIANCE OF COOPERTATIVE COMMUNITIES, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430256001, $517,600
CAMPBELL, Matthew J. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $476,598
BELLEY, Manon, United Bank, Cannon Twp., $435,250
GERRARI, Paul et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $319,888
DUNNING, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $387,555
OLSON, Mark et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $655,500
HILL, John et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Kentwood, $281,300
JOHNSON, Hong S. et al, Mortgage 1, Wyoming, $292,686
SCOTT WENDY TRUST, First Ohio Home Finance, East Grand Rapids, $300,000
ROTH TRUST, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411324453055, $402,000
KADO, Rawa et al, Independent Bank, Walker, $460,000
GRIFHORST, Bruce A. et al, Independent Bank, Walker, $504,000
BARNE, Jonathon F. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 410630499048, $335,000
COLSON, Grace et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $327,278
KLEFF, John M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411199021, $349,000
BARCHESKI, Rory M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $360,900
CLARK, Kenneth R., Lake Michigan Credit Union, $387,125
BORGYOS, Szabolcs et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411425480053, $341,000
NYKAMP, Seth et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411322102006, $339,500
BRENNER, Travis J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $361,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Caledonia, $292,523
SUTTON, Noel L. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Ada Twp., $300,800
HENRY, Dawn et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Byron Twp., $279,900
MARTEMUCCI, Steven et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $352,450
LABELLE, Michael J. et al, Mortgage 1, Cannon Twp., $337,565
GLEASON, Lori et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $335,000
LUBIC, Barbara, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411807407021, $422,750
DONOHUE, Kevin et al, Old National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $333,000
REESE, Jermaine et al, Mr. Cooper, Byron Twp., $325,700
HO, Albert et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411426252012, $391,900
MCCALL, Thomas P. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411425127014, $424,300
BRADFORD, Kristin, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 410528300034, $290,000
FELTEN, Andrew et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411324180009, $324,000
WERTHEIMER, Matthew J., Guaranteed Rate, Byron Twp., $287,577
DEWITT, William A. III et al, Neighborhood Loans, Plainfield Twp., $290,400
SCHULTE, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $971,500
LUNT, Michael P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $363,900
SHYMANSKI, David F. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, $445,000
STETSON, John B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $375,000
BAKKER, Brian M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411435308038, $606,000
BOVERHOF, Joel D. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $450,000
VANHORN, Christopher et al, Churchill Mortgage Co., Wyoming, $280,330
BIBBY, Kyle et al, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $365,750
VALENTINO, Michael C., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $444,500
STORMZAND, Nathan et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $402,750
WILTERINK, Brian J. et al, Keller Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $280,250
HENLEY, Mark P., Northern Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $440,000
HOUSEMAN, George D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $495,000
FENNELL, Kevin et al, Mercantile Bank, Rockford, $337,250
DENOLF, Sara et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
BBW BOUTIQUE, 1043 Helen SE, Raven E. Brown, Rachell J. Brown
- ATIVE, 3838 Camelot SE, Shaunda A. Douglas, Tynetta L. Wilson
FRUTAS TROPICALES RYES, 1140 Hudson, Javier Reyes Bautista et al
RANGEL CLEANING AND LANDSCAPING SERVICES, 1828 Blandford, Cesar Rangel et al
THE BOUTIQUE BOULEVARD, 3838 Camelot SE, Shaunda A. Douglas, Tynetta L. Wilson
2300 INTELLIGENCE AGENCY, 800 6th St. NW, Shaun Rushing et al
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
3C STUDIO, 3478 Cheyenne SW, Grandville, Steven M. Colthorp
BREATHE AGAIN CREATIONS, 523 Leonard NW, Tyrone A. Lockridge
BRIDGET’S SALON, 4342 Meadowsweet Lane NE, Rockford, Bridget Horton
CJ SOLUTIONS, 3724 Reeds Lake Blvd. SE, Carla J. Chemlik
CLEAN N SHINE, 4295 Plymouth SE, Samir Ekic
CRAWLEY & CO., 512 E. Main, Caledonia, Madeline Crawley
DAVID KOZAK PLUMBING, 76 Cannon NW, David Kozak
DEMO PRO, 555 Woodlawn SE, Keithan J. Thomas Jr.
DRAGON TRADING COMPANY, 4078 Holyoke SE, Alexander V. Ta
DTEC DESIGN, 5428 Canal SW, Grandville, Ronald Dean
EDEN ASIAN MARKETPLACE, 4801 Kalamazoo SE, Khin Ngoi
EXQUISITE LUX, 6121 Camelot SE, Jada Tucker
FLAWLESS LUXE, 112 Shelby SE, Tiffanie M. Adams
GARCIA’S PALLETS, 35 Wilbur SE, Esther Contreras
GOODMAN PHOTOGRAPHY, 1401 Hollywood NE, Meg Goodman
GREG’S OUTDOOR SERVICES, 2715 Burritt NW, Greg Kelly
MOLLHAGEN ART, 1020 Leffingwell NE, Halsey L. Mollhagen
HELPING U AT HOME, 747 Lyles SE, Kentwood, Michael Eitel
HOLLY TAX PREPARATION REFUNDS, 8147 Alexander SE, Jeylani Said
KORTESMAN HORN SHOP, P.O. Box 60, Cannonsburg, Karl F. Hill
M&M PLUMBING & DRAIN CLEANING, 9891 Windstar SE, Alto, Michael E. Morgan
MAID EAZY CLEANING SERVICES, 33 Zeno SW, Michael A. Moore II
MARTI HITCHINGS PHOTOGRAPHY, 901 VanEss NW, Marthall Hitchings
MEG GOODMAN VIRTUAL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 1401 Hollywood NE, Meg Goodman
MICHIGAN RV RENTAL PLUS, 12815 Northland Drive, Cedar Springs, Donna Cotten
MIDWEST TAX ASSOCIATES, 1125 Burton SE, Brandy L. Kimbrel
MONTE’S HOME HEALTH CARE, 936 Front NW, Diamonte J. Green
PIE-FECTION, 1801 Leith SE, Michaela J. Kamp
PRISMATIC DESIGN CONCEPTS, 4543 Morningside SE, Kentwood, Jennifer L. Harp
ROAD RUNNER ROADSIDE, 1163 4th NW, William P. Culbertson
RUSH AUTOMOTIVE, 9000 Wilson SW, Byron Center, Mark Saunders
STAY IN YOUR LANE DELIVERY, 842 Thomas SE, Todd Davis
STEELE CLEANING, 14211 Ritchie NE, Cedar Springs, Christa W. Steele
T&C BUILDERS, 852 Kings Row Drive NW, Mark Raymond
TAHVAS, 3944 Old Elm SE, Kentwood, James A. Peacock III
TEMAS BOUTIQUE, 1052 Aberdeen NE, Michael Graham
THD SERVICES, 2977 19 Mile, Kent City, Todd H. Driesenga
THE H. AXE GROUP, 157 Griggs SW, Michael A. Moore II
THE HEELING SHEPHARD, 1665 Royal Oak SW, Wyoming, Sarah L. Christensen
THE PAW PLACE, 3782 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Auston Gross
THE SPROTTE ORGANIZATION, 1083 Balsam Hill SE, Robert A. Sprotte
THEORY, 9390 Bailey NE, Ada, Heather H. Monroe
UNSALTED MERMAID DESIGNS, 1631 Stonewood SE, Lowell, Amber R. Waldecker
VERHEY FLOORING, 948 72nd SE, Zachary Verhey
VZEE PHOTOGRAPHY, 2381 15 Mile NE, Sparta, Samantha R. VanZee
WELLS OF HOPE, 1930 Leonard, Linda Doxtater
WILLIAM HITCHCOCK REAL ESTATE, 9089 Alaska SE, Caledonia, William Hitchcock
WITHERED TREE, P.O. Box 6891, Karen Gipson
A&M LIQUIDTION, 5374 Plainfield NE, Matthew L. Taylor
AFRICAN FAMILY MARKET, 4011 Pointe O, Emmanuel Nzayiramya
ALLQUEST, 9339 Cherry Valley SE, Dawn Veldman
ASCEND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, 25 Michigan, Kristi Turchan
BA LOGISTICS, 260 Lakeside, Robert E. Allen Jr.
CHRIS’S COMMUNITY CENTER, 2009 Division, Ella A. Webber
D&M LIQUIDATION, 208 N. Osmun, David Adams
DOUBLE IMAGE, 4445 Four Mile, Tammy Slater
DPS WORLDWIDE, 3945 Shorewood, Doriane Parker-Sims
EZO PRODUCTIONS, 304 Spencer NE, Jackson D. Ezinga
FREE ALLIANCE, 800 6th NW, Shaun Rushing
GAR SALES, 2481 Kinney NW, Garrett J. Beyer
GR PINBALL, 140 Covell NW, Matthew McKenzie
HALL CONSTRUCTION, 5967 Appleview, Caleb Hall
HEALING CONNECTION, 1787 Park Trail NE, Bethany Hall
6921 ICON AUTO SERVICE, Crystal Line, Dai Long
IMPOSSIBLE IS POSSIBLE, 122 Gold, Irene Perez
INES QUALITY PAINTING, 4606 Potter, Feux Alarcon Ramos
KINZY’S CREATURES, 2501 Rector, Autumn Owen
LONGMEADOW FARM, 951 Lincoln Lake, Brian P. Mooney
NATURAL ESSENTIALS, 1939 Collins, Lisa M. Williams
ODELIN’S CONSTRUCTION, 3506 Burlingame SW, Angel L. Odelin
OFF THE GUN BASKETBALL, 1612 Old Town, Alecia S. Hill
P.P.R. CO., 1303 Burton SE, Garibay O. Lopez
PARKS MECHANICAL, 2885 Four Mile NE, Darold S. Parks
PRESTON MEDIA, 747 Hill, Evelyn Preston
PROPERTY RENOVATION, 1056 Bates SE, Mitchell E. Talley
RAMA REPAIRS, 89 Pinegate SW, Eric A. Rama
REAL ESTATE COMPANY OF GRAND RAPIDS, 1427 Spaulding, Elizabeth Mans
REDEMPTION PAINTERS, 14515 Tisdel, Jesse Coy
ROCHE DESIGN, 1019 Bellevue Court, George Roche Jr.
SPARTA SPORT SHOP, 1690 State, Helen F. Hosmer
SPRING AIR FURNACE & DUCT CLEANING, 3957 Jefferson, Sofia G. Topolski
STRESS FREE TRANSPORT, 1234 Ball NE, Keontay T. Hughes
SUPREME COMMERCIAL CLEANING, 321 Benson, Cleophus J. Jackson
THE ARTS COALITON, 114 Fitzhugh, Andrew J. Schneider
TREVER’S LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL, 6562 Egypt Valley, Donald G. Leigh
TRUE BEAUTY REVEALED, 124 Pleasant, Lasandra T. Lagrone
VII SEVEN CLOTHING, 1411 Union, Alicia D. Coleman
ZEEZY CREATIVE, 13421 Forrest, Zeth Dean
