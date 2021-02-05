Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
SANDERSON TRUST, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412226001, $480,000
MCCLAIN, Richard et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $325,000
TUCKER, Paul et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Sparta, $355,920
CARLSON, Adam V. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $332,000
JALILOV, Iskandar et al, Syngery One Lending, Gaines Twp., $320,150
RANDALL, Kevin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $310,000
DORF, Ronald D., Home Point Financial Corp., Cannon Twp., $449,700
WORMACK, Cassandra, Simple Mortgage, Parcel: 411324453176, $417,905
PRICE, Charles W., Caliber Home Loans, Nelson Twp., $380,000
VISSER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Alpine Twp., $300,000
WATERMARK AT GRAND RAPIDS MI LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411402101004, $44,437,000
MCQUIN, Jessie et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $592,000
RASCHE, Jim et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411414327010, $374,850
ZUNIGA, Victor Jr., Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Algoma Twp., $310,000
AULISIO, Joseph et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $314,450
KOTLA, Praneetha et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $354,350
ROLLINS, Anthony et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411426252061, $336,000
CHOINOWSKI, Michael N. et al, Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $344,000
BOWMAN, Todd A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $400,000
VANDERWHEELE TRUST, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $324,500
WISEMAN, Carl et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $398,689
CHADWICK, Peter et al, TCF National Bank, Gaines Twp., $445,000
GATES, Terry L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $456,000
LOVALL, Brian S. et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411124277008, $403,655
EDUCATO, Thomas et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $352,400
MEIJER, Peter et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411427405004, $548,250
JL EQUITY GROUP LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411429185025, $1,400,000
SIMON, Steven, Grand River Bank, Vergennes Twp., $310,000
FOLBERTH, John, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $418,500
HONEYCUTT TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $384,000
MAROK, Rajinder et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276026, $510,400
STFANIAK, Adam W., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $301,000
MAW, Jai et al, Consumers Credit Union, Rockford, $400,000
DURST, David et al, Independent Bank, Grattan Twp., $318,750
SHOHAM, Jonathan et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $350,000
MANNING, Melissa A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $306,186
FIELDER, Justin M. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 411912400008, $510,400
MACKESEY, William F. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $510,400
DEMEESTER, Thomas A. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cascade Twp., $1,379,034
PELL, Jody et al, Gerber Federal Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $408,000
KHUN, Erin C. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $363,750
MCCAMBRIDGE, Matthew G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Oakfield Twp., $330,000
FEIGENBAUM, Jon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $495,000
PETERS, Zach, First Securities Financial Services, Courtland Twp., $405,000
LOGAN, Ryan et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $566,420
HARSEVOORT, Meghan R., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000
LIDSTER, Donald et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $488,000
MOSS, Michael D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412106209009, $369,500
OAKES, Gary C. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $372,000
VANECK, William T. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $370,000
BUCHAN, John R. et al, McGlone Mortgage Group, Caledonia, $423,400
MOORE, Scott W. et al, FirstBank, Cascade Twp., $426,000
KAMINSKI, Michael et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411414127017, $400,500
FOLEY, Ryan, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411426277001, $450,352
YOUNG, Bruce C., Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411426280018, $400,000
WHITMORE, Daniel K. et al, 2137 Wealthy LLC, East Grand Rapids, $395,413
MAROK, Rajinder et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276026, $376,850
OFIELD, Larry et al, Royal Pacific Funding Group, Parcel: 411424400050, $385,000
BUGGIA, Mark V. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411435351025, $500,000
DAVISON, Meredith, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430230028, $361,000
TUNISON, Jamie et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411410276023, $334,400
KAISERLIAN, Brian et al, PNC Bank, Parcel: 410624153001, $368,185
HOLT, Curtis et al, CMG Financial, Gaines Twp., $340,000
RICHARDSON TRUST, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $323,400
KLOSTRA, Kraig M. et al, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $675,000
LINSCOTT, Donald et al, Huntington National Bank, Alpine Twp., $502,000
SEWARD, Stephen R. et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411324453027, $321,000
KENNEY, Rachel J., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $316,117
SISSON, John E. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $390,000
JUNG, Matthew et al, Grand River Bank, Cannon Twp., $475,000
HERTZ GRAND RAPIDS ONE LLC, DBR Investments Co. Ltd., Parcel: 411324451015, $37,270,000
BROWN, Zachary et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $337,565
LION PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411430302008, $2,500,000
7030 FULTON LLC, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $1,743,556
PETRUSMA, Michael J., Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411810254034, $301,750
VASQUEZ, Victor H. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $306,352
IDE, Aaron et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 412303176014, $367,940
ONDRUSEK, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $377,150
ROBINSON, Trayveon D., Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $300,900
BOONSTRA, Amanda M., Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $417,100
NELSON, Brandon S. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Kentwood, $380,000
HARTL, Alfred F. et al, Flagstar Bank, Walker, $399,000
CROCE, Richard A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $470,000
CLEMENT, Kevin et al, Old National Bank, Caledonia, $436,000
KELLEY, Jodie et al, Inlanta Mortgage Inc., Plainfield Twp., $850,000
POSTMA, Danielle et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $669,750
HUDSON, Timothy C. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,325,250
RSL HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411323477006, $455,200
ZOLTAREVSKY, Eugene et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412476023, $510,400
PROVOST, Mark et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $325,500
NITZ, Brian J. et al, Grand River Bank, Caledonia, $594,000
MATTSON, Eric et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $373,000
449 BRIDGE STREET DEVELOPMENT LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Parcel: 411324383032, $605,000
MACHADO, Darius et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $315,000
BURSLEY, Robert J. et al, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $426,500
TATE, Matthew L. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Ada Twp., $319,000
STAMP, Benjamin, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $446,405
R&B PROPERTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411708105029, $320,000
KOOISTRA, Jared et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411810177012, $486,000
VELDT, Jonathon et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $336,775
MIEDEMA, Nicholas et al, Guaranteed Rate, Byron Twp., $319,891
LOMBARDI, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401477011, $450,000
CAMBILLO, Samuel, Success Mortgage Partners, Algoma Twp., $390,000
SHAW, Timothy et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $320,000
MASON, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,530,000
BAKER, Jeff et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $458,000
BAINBRIDGE, William E. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $356,000
COLLIER, Timothy J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $745,000
BROWN, Ryan P. et al, Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $301,750
CURRIE, William G., Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,190,000
PUGH, Matthew et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411401101018, $399,000
MURPHY, James E. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
LARUE, Jason P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Caledonia, $541,171
SWANSON, Neal J. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $360,000
SHUKER, Steven et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Sparta, $341,500
STAUFFER, Daniel S. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $375,000
KHAN, Viqar et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $568,000
WOOD, Andrew T. et al, Federal Savings Bank, East Grand Rapids, $372,000
DOBSON, Barry III et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427480004, $419,920
GENDALL, Jessica et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Lowell, $496,240
O’CONNELL, Nathaniel S. et al, Homestead Funding Group, Plainfield Twp., $372,300
FLICKINGER, Michael J. et al, McGlone Funding Group, Lowell, $320,000
GITTUS, Bradley J. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Plainfield Twp., $410,000
EKSTROM, Abby et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $399,500
LE, Alex et al, Cardinal Financial Co., Byron Center, $325,000
TOOLEY, Eric M. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $438,750
BACK, Joseph D. Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $325,700
TISSUE, Troy et al, Northpointe Bank, Walker, $410,000
JUMP, Paul et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $366,300
MARGIEWICZ, Stefan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $422,823
RILEY, Kevin et al, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $362,000
VISSER, David et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411809276002, $313,000
HALPERIN TRUST, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $462,807
DIETZ, Brynn H. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Rockford, $325,000
OTT, Nicholas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $309,000
PEFFERS, Ford N. Jr. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $316,900
DAMON, William J. et al, FirstBank, Ada Twp., $350,409
BOREK, Keith S. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Gaines Twp., $323,500
COLE, Jon R. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Spencer Twp., $305,500
JALACKI, Danielle M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $451,500
RASCHKE, Christopher M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411402327010, $366,500
VANKEULEN, David et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $333,500
WERNET, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $325,500
MATHEWS, Craig et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cannon Twp., $300,000
KANTOR, Joshua R. et al, NBKC Bank, Cascade Twp., $420,000
WILLIAMS, Bruce K. et al, Finance of America Mortgage LLC, Courtland Twp., $375,200
EZELL, Mandi et al, Mortgage 1, Cannon Twp., $311,100
AMBROSE, Thomas D. et al, Federal Housing Commission, Nelson Twp., $318,000
GRAHAM, Matthew et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $414,000
BIESZKA, Sarah et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $300,000
TODD, Heather et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $460,000
ZWART, Derk E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $391,000
KELBEL, Theodore et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411803253013, $510,400
CAMFERMAN, Chris A. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $344,000
MILLER, Darrel D. Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $314,900
RWD HOLDING GROUP LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 114193080009, $368,000
TROMBKA, Joseph A. III et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411410454001, $393,000
JOHNSON, Fred et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $330,000
WOODS, Alexander L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $458,000
SWANEY, Levi et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $381,000
SANDEL, Jeffrey et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $336,000
COLLINS, Jon M. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Lowell, $510,000
KORTH, Thomas A. et al, Chemical Bank, Ada Twp., $600,000
PLEVA, Joseph C. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $320,000
BECKERING, Jennifer et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $416,000
COLEGROVE, Sandra, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411427451012, $400,000
BORCHERT, Thomas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 114251790004, $496,000
FERRIS, Peter T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,345,500
O’KEEFE, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411403327022, $319,675
SINES, Michael J. et al, Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $365,471
KALMEYN, Craig et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $320,100
GR LEGACY HOMES, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411325302013, $600,000
HOPKINSON, Russell et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
DIEPSTRA, Ryan et al, Arbor Financial, Parcel: 411810401049, $428,000
ALEJANDRE, Joel et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $357,500
WILLIAMS, Michael B. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $360,000
HARNEY, Kevin G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $382,500
CITYLINE APARTMENTS LP, MSHDA, Kentwood, $25,000,000
SCHUTT, Robert et al, Keller Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $454,575
GAULT, Peter et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $497,000
HAMILTON, Joseph et al, Navy Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411424300036, $419,300
SMITH, Clinton J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $347,500
JOHNSON, David D. et al, Mortgage Center LLC, Lowell, $333,300
601 BOND NASSAU DUTCH JOHN EQUITIES LLC, Citizens Bank, Parcel: 411324432010, $42,000,000
KORMKE, Matthew et al, Kent County Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $376,000
MACKSON, Matthew et al, Flagstar Bank, Parcel: 411423251034, $379,000
VANTONGEREN, Mark et al, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $300,000
KUIPERS, Tony et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $367,200
HALLER, Carly, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810375049, $302,421
DINE, Robert J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Courtland Twp., $338,200
RICHARDSON, Charles et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411401202006, $324,950
HUMPHREY TRUST, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $500,000
WORKMAN, Stacey L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430235004, $318,160
HEWITT, George L. Jr. et al, Old National Bank, Rockford, $390,000
RAIDER DEVELOPMENT LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411325454002, $2,490,000
BUSCEMI, Jordan V. et al, Cross Country Mortgage, Caledonia, $375,200
MOULE, Grant et al, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Ada Twp., $335,000
DYKE, Marshall C. Jr., Quicken Loans, Wyoming, $311,258
FUNDAMENTA LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411717139001, $1,035,000
RSL HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411324107015, $305,600
NORMAN, Lee et al, Old National Bank, Lowell, $447,444
HAGLEY, Scott P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $432,000
BURKE, James B. et al, First United Credit Union, Ada Twp., $336,500
HARVEY, Erich K. et al, Cross Country Mortgage, Grattan Twp., $484,000
TRIESENBERG, Steven, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $600,000
GASCOIGNE, Jean et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $314,500
HUGHES, Laura et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000
WEAVER, James M. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $497,000
PELON, Christopher et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000
CRAWFORD, Larry et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $510,400
STREIDL, Shea W. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,500
PLAISER, Michael L. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $300,820
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
COLEMANS CLEANING SOLUTIONS, 1411 Union, Alicia Coleman, Carlos Coleman
DIAMOND CARPET CARE, P.O. Box 1001, Jenison, Gary M. Beardsley, Alicia J. Beardsley
FABULOUS NAILS, 3862 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, Thi Nguyen, et al
LINA DOUBLE C’S, 1300 Alpine NW, Clarence Lewis, Domonique Lavar et al
MIR CO., 4829 Beltline NE, Bruce A. Jaconson II, Alan L. Rosendall
QUALITY TIME COMMUNICATIONS, 5838 Kenowa SW, Wyoming, James Wanjau, Rebecca Wanjau
S&J VENTURE, 1225 Hudson SW, Wyoming, Kenneth E. Bunn Jr., Kenneth E. Bunn
SHAKER SERVICES, 2650 Longstreet SW, Wyoming, Shaun Brigham, Penny Kittrell
S&J TREE SERVICE, 3030 Plainfield NE, Jennifer M. Vickers, Steven D. Vickers
WHITECAP PROPERTIES, 1440 Cornell SE, Brandon Jonker, Bleka Charles
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
585 PIT, 922 Franklin SE, Kwame Delbridge
A-Z UNDERGROUND CONSTRUCTION, 15382 Cedar Springs Ave., Cedar Springs, Jodie A. Gager
ACCOLADE TAX ADVISORS, 320 Spruce SE, Shamika R. Mosley
BALLROOM AMBASSADORS, 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith
BREEZE CLEANING, 717 Dickinson SE, Brianna Lott
CASPER’S TOWING/HAULING, 2645 Waldon Woods SW, Wyoming, Charles E. Johnson Jr.
CHUCK AMMOND PHOTOGRAPHY, 1765 Warwick SE, Charles Ammond
CULTURAL DISPLAYS, 204 Heritage Commons SE, Thelma J. Pitmon
CYNDEE’S SHOE SHINE, 5500 44th St. SE, Cynthia Walker
DENYCETE PRODUCTIONS, 111 Dunham SE, Michelle D. Taylor
DYNAMIC VISIONS, 2872 Marshall SE, Marcello E. Varnado
E.T.S. ESQUIRE TECHNICAL SERVICE, 3650 Basswood, Grandville, Mary Brent
ESTATE SALES WAREHOUSE, 3524 E. Mall SE, Robin R. Thomas
F.J. PAINTING CO., 7333 Willowwood NE, Belmont, Frank Kwiatkowski
GETTING MONEY GLOBAL, 1356 Kalamazoo SE, Gioffre Gibbs
HARRIS & SONS CLEANING, 4380 Timber Ridge Trail SW, Wyoming, Martin Harris
HAUTE DYME BOUTIQUE, 1300 Hollywood NE, Robin D. Kelly
HUVER ENGINEERING, 5650 Egypt Valley NE, Belmont, Patrick Huver
IROQUOIS POINT PUBLISHING, 4684 Wakefield NE, Comstock Park, Andrew E. VanLoenen
JIM’S GARAGE, 14101 Podunk, Gowen, James Larsen
JOSIE LYNN PHOTOGRAPHY, 8425 Compass Trail SE, Caledonia, Josetta Young
KENDRA CARE’S, 1335 Underwood SE, Kendra J. Duke
LILAC KENNELS, 58 Burton SW, Brian Robinson II
LITTLE SPARROW APOTHECARY, 1323 Preston Ridge NW, Brooke L. Love
LIVE CLEAN, 1220 Hamilton NW, Jessica S. Ferguson
MASON JAR MIXERS, 2700 Walnut Hills Court SE, Sherri L. Haymon
MAYNOR LOPEZ PAINTING, 252 Fox SW, Slejandra G. Gomez Dominguez
MELAFREAK, 1336 Leonard NW, Laporshia L. Glover
MORRIS ENTERPRISES, 1265 Cricklewood SW, Wyoming, Matthew Morris
- B’S HANDYWORK & CO., 2985 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, Marquis D. Buxton
PALMER’S INTERIOR & TRIM, 4357 Del Mar SW, Wyoming, Robert N. Palmer
R&R ROOFING & REPAIR, 551 Shamrock SW, Israel Chavez
SPECIAL TOUCH GOSPEL MINISTRIES, 1111 Dunham SE, Michelle D. Taylor
SMITH & JONES LEASING CO., 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith
SMITH SPRAGIN ADVERTISING AGENT, 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith
BENEATH THE BARK WOOD DESIGNS, 2919 Grand River Drive, James Dayringer
CEDAR CREEK FARM, 12625 Algoma, Cedar Springs, Melvin R. Wilcox
DIAMOND & PEARLS CATERING, 725 Neland SE, Malynder D. Jones
DIPLOMATIC TOWING SERVICES, 1928 Towner SW, Manuel Mota
FLYP BY ARMANI, 932 Franklin SE, Armani N. Cain
GATHERED BOTANICALS, 155 Clydesdale Court SW, Aubrey J. Winfield
GREAT LAKES MACHINE & TOOL, 11661 Harvard, Rockford, Ira R. Zautner
IN HAND CED THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE, 4484 Alpine NW, Comstock Park, Andrea DeVries
INTUITIVE THERAPEUTIC RELIEF, 4484 Alpine NW, Comstock Park, Ashlie Bolander
JIA FRAMING, 1910 Berkley SW, Wyoming, Jose L. Rodriguez
KOETJE ROOFING CO., 4159 Blackhawk Court SW, Grandville, Larry W. Koetje
MARIA SALON, 4467 Herman SW, Wyoming, Primitiva Lugo
MITTEN LASER ENGRAVING, 4721 Walton SW, Joshua L. Singleton
NAKHI COFFEE CAFE, 289 Kenlock SE, Nigel K. Earvin
NO PHAZE CLOTHING CO., 1227 Butler SE, Kyle B. Taylor
NOCTURNAL EMPORIUM, 3966 Yorkland Drive NW, Comstock Park, Angela F. Quillan
SHA’S BUTTER, 637 Neland SE, Shanette Forbes
SHESLADENISE, 1320 Blossom SE, Destiny D. Smith
SIW CUSTOM CABINETRY, 1939 Fulton, Samuel Workoven
VIDIOTS, 1304 Leonard NW, Edward B. Eitzen
ZILLION SERVICES, 437 Elliott SE, Nathan Stewart
