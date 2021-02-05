Public Record

By

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

SANDERSON TRUST, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412226001, $480,000

MCCLAIN, Richard et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $325,000

TUCKER, Paul et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Sparta, $355,920

CARLSON, Adam V. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $332,000

JALILOV, Iskandar et al, Syngery One Lending, Gaines Twp., $320,150

RANDALL, Kevin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $310,000

DORF, Ronald D., Home Point Financial Corp., Cannon Twp., $449,700

WORMACK, Cassandra, Simple Mortgage, Parcel: 411324453176, $417,905

PRICE, Charles W., Caliber Home Loans, Nelson Twp., $380,000

VISSER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Alpine Twp., $300,000

WATERMARK AT GRAND RAPIDS MI LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411402101004, $44,437,000

MCQUIN, Jessie et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $592,000

RASCHE, Jim et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411414327010, $374,850

ZUNIGA, Victor Jr., Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Algoma Twp., $310,000

AULISIO, Joseph et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $314,450

KOTLA, Praneetha et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $354,350

ROLLINS, Anthony et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411426252061, $336,000

CHOINOWSKI, Michael N. et al, Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $344,000

BOWMAN, Todd A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $400,000

VANDERWHEELE TRUST, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $324,500

WISEMAN, Carl et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $398,689

CHADWICK, Peter et al, TCF National Bank, Gaines Twp., $445,000

GATES, Terry L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $456,000

LOVALL, Brian S. et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411124277008, $403,655

EDUCATO, Thomas et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $352,400

MEIJER, Peter et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411427405004, $548,250

JL EQUITY GROUP LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411429185025, $1,400,000

SIMON, Steven, Grand River Bank, Vergennes Twp., $310,000

FOLBERTH, John, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $418,500

HONEYCUTT TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $384,000

MAROK, Rajinder et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276026, $510,400

STFANIAK, Adam W., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $301,000

MAW, Jai et al, Consumers Credit Union, Rockford, $400,000

DURST, David et al, Independent Bank, Grattan Twp., $318,750

SHOHAM, Jonathan et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $350,000

MANNING, Melissa A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $306,186

FIELDER, Justin M. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 411912400008, $510,400

MACKESEY, William F. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $510,400

DEMEESTER, Thomas A. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cascade Twp., $1,379,034

PELL, Jody et al, Gerber Federal Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $408,000

KHUN, Erin C. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $363,750

MCCAMBRIDGE, Matthew G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Oakfield Twp., $330,000

FEIGENBAUM, Jon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $495,000

PETERS, Zach, First Securities Financial Services, Courtland Twp., $405,000

LOGAN, Ryan et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $566,420

HARSEVOORT, Meghan R., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000

LIDSTER, Donald et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $488,000

MOSS, Michael D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412106209009, $369,500

OAKES, Gary C. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $372,000

VANECK, William T. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $370,000

BUCHAN, John R. et al, McGlone Mortgage Group, Caledonia, $423,400

MOORE, Scott W. et al, FirstBank, Cascade Twp., $426,000

KAMINSKI, Michael et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411414127017, $400,500

FOLEY, Ryan, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411426277001, $450,352

YOUNG, Bruce C., Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411426280018, $400,000

WHITMORE, Daniel K. et al, 2137 Wealthy LLC, East Grand Rapids, $395,413

MAROK, Rajinder et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276026, $376,850

OFIELD, Larry et al, Royal Pacific Funding Group, Parcel: 411424400050, $385,000

BUGGIA, Mark V. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411435351025, $500,000

DAVISON, Meredith, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430230028, $361,000

TUNISON, Jamie et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411410276023, $334,400

KAISERLIAN, Brian et al, PNC Bank, Parcel: 410624153001, $368,185

HOLT, Curtis et al, CMG Financial, Gaines Twp., $340,000

RICHARDSON TRUST, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $323,400

KLOSTRA, Kraig M. et al, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $675,000

LINSCOTT, Donald et al, Huntington National Bank, Alpine Twp., $502,000

SEWARD, Stephen R. et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411324453027, $321,000

KENNEY, Rachel J., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $316,117

SISSON, John E. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $390,000

JUNG, Matthew et al, Grand River Bank, Cannon Twp., $475,000

HERTZ GRAND RAPIDS ONE LLC, DBR Investments Co. Ltd., Parcel: 411324451015, $37,270,000

BROWN, Zachary et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $337,565

LION PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411430302008, $2,500,000

7030 FULTON LLC, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $1,743,556

PETRUSMA, Michael J., Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411810254034, $301,750

VASQUEZ, Victor H. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $306,352

IDE, Aaron et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 412303176014, $367,940

ONDRUSEK, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $377,150

ROBINSON, Trayveon D., Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $300,900

BOONSTRA, Amanda M., Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $417,100

NELSON, Brandon S. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Kentwood, $380,000

HARTL, Alfred F. et al, Flagstar Bank, Walker, $399,000

CROCE, Richard A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $470,000

CLEMENT, Kevin et al, Old National Bank, Caledonia, $436,000

KELLEY, Jodie et al, Inlanta Mortgage Inc., Plainfield Twp., $850,000

POSTMA, Danielle et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $669,750

HUDSON, Timothy C. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,325,250

RSL HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411323477006, $455,200

ZOLTAREVSKY, Eugene et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412476023, $510,400

PROVOST, Mark et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $325,500

NITZ, Brian J. et al, Grand River Bank, Caledonia, $594,000

MATTSON, Eric et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $373,000

449 BRIDGE STREET DEVELOPMENT LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Parcel: 411324383032, $605,000

MACHADO, Darius et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $315,000

BURSLEY, Robert J. et al, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $426,500

TATE, Matthew L. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Ada Twp., $319,000

STAMP, Benjamin, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $446,405

R&B PROPERTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411708105029, $320,000

KOOISTRA, Jared et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411810177012, $486,000

VELDT, Jonathon et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $336,775

MIEDEMA, Nicholas et al, Guaranteed Rate, Byron Twp., $319,891

LOMBARDI, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401477011, $450,000

CAMBILLO, Samuel, Success Mortgage Partners, Algoma Twp., $390,000

SHAW, Timothy et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $320,000

MASON, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,530,000

BAKER, Jeff et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $458,000

BAINBRIDGE, William E. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $356,000

COLLIER, Timothy J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $745,000

BROWN, Ryan P. et al, Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $301,750

CURRIE, William G., Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,190,000

PUGH, Matthew et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411401101018, $399,000

MURPHY, James E. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

LARUE, Jason P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Caledonia, $541,171

SWANSON, Neal J. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $360,000

SHUKER, Steven et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Sparta, $341,500

STAUFFER, Daniel S. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $375,000

KHAN, Viqar et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $568,000

WOOD, Andrew T. et al, Federal Savings Bank, East Grand Rapids, $372,000

DOBSON, Barry III et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427480004, $419,920

GENDALL, Jessica et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Lowell, $496,240

O’CONNELL, Nathaniel S. et al, Homestead Funding Group, Plainfield Twp., $372,300

FLICKINGER, Michael J. et al, McGlone Funding Group, Lowell, $320,000

GITTUS, Bradley J. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Plainfield Twp., $410,000

EKSTROM, Abby et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $399,500

LE, Alex et al, Cardinal Financial Co., Byron Center, $325,000

TOOLEY, Eric M. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $438,750

BACK, Joseph D. Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $325,700

TISSUE, Troy et al, Northpointe Bank, Walker, $410,000

JUMP, Paul et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $366,300

MARGIEWICZ, Stefan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $422,823

RILEY, Kevin et al, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $362,000

VISSER, David et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411809276002, $313,000

HALPERIN TRUST, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $462,807

DIETZ, Brynn H. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Rockford, $325,000

OTT, Nicholas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $309,000

PEFFERS, Ford N. Jr. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $316,900

DAMON, William J. et al, FirstBank, Ada Twp., $350,409

BOREK, Keith S. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Gaines Twp., $323,500

COLE, Jon R. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Spencer Twp., $305,500

JALACKI, Danielle M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $451,500

RASCHKE, Christopher M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411402327010, $366,500

VANKEULEN, David et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $333,500

WERNET, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $325,500

MATHEWS, Craig et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cannon Twp., $300,000

KANTOR, Joshua R. et al, NBKC Bank, Cascade Twp., $420,000

WILLIAMS, Bruce K. et al, Finance of America Mortgage LLC, Courtland Twp., $375,200

EZELL, Mandi et al, Mortgage 1, Cannon Twp., $311,100

AMBROSE, Thomas D. et al, Federal Housing Commission, Nelson Twp., $318,000

GRAHAM, Matthew et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $414,000

BIESZKA, Sarah et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $300,000

TODD, Heather et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $460,000

ZWART, Derk E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $391,000

KELBEL, Theodore et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411803253013, $510,400

CAMFERMAN, Chris A. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $344,000

MILLER, Darrel D. Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $314,900

RWD HOLDING GROUP LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 114193080009, $368,000

TROMBKA, Joseph A. III et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411410454001, $393,000

JOHNSON, Fred et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $330,000

WOODS, Alexander L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $458,000

SWANEY, Levi et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $381,000

SANDEL, Jeffrey et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $336,000

COLLINS, Jon M. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Lowell, $510,000

KORTH, Thomas A. et al, Chemical Bank, Ada Twp., $600,000

PLEVA, Joseph C. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $320,000

BECKERING, Jennifer et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $416,000

COLEGROVE, Sandra, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411427451012, $400,000

BORCHERT, Thomas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 114251790004, $496,000

FERRIS, Peter T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,345,500

O’KEEFE, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411403327022, $319,675

SINES, Michael J. et al, Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $365,471

KALMEYN, Craig et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $320,100

GR LEGACY HOMES, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411325302013, $600,000

HOPKINSON, Russell et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

DIEPSTRA, Ryan et al, Arbor Financial, Parcel: 411810401049, $428,000

ALEJANDRE, Joel et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $357,500

WILLIAMS, Michael B. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $360,000

HARNEY, Kevin G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $382,500

CITYLINE APARTMENTS LP, MSHDA, Kentwood, $25,000,000

SCHUTT, Robert et al, Keller Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $454,575

GAULT, Peter et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $497,000

HAMILTON, Joseph et al, Navy Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411424300036, $419,300

SMITH, Clinton J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $347,500

JOHNSON, David D. et al, Mortgage Center LLC, Lowell, $333,300

601 BOND NASSAU DUTCH JOHN EQUITIES LLC, Citizens Bank, Parcel: 411324432010, $42,000,000

KORMKE, Matthew et al, Kent County Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $376,000

MACKSON, Matthew et al, Flagstar Bank, Parcel: 411423251034, $379,000

VANTONGEREN, Mark et al, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $300,000

KUIPERS, Tony et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $367,200

HALLER, Carly, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810375049, $302,421

DINE, Robert J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Courtland Twp., $338,200

RICHARDSON, Charles et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411401202006, $324,950

HUMPHREY TRUST, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $500,000

WORKMAN, Stacey L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430235004, $318,160

HEWITT, George L. Jr. et al, Old National Bank, Rockford, $390,000

RAIDER DEVELOPMENT LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411325454002, $2,490,000

BUSCEMI, Jordan V. et al, Cross Country Mortgage, Caledonia, $375,200

MOULE, Grant et al, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Ada Twp., $335,000

DYKE, Marshall C. Jr., Quicken Loans, Wyoming, $311,258

FUNDAMENTA LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411717139001, $1,035,000

RSL HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411324107015, $305,600

NORMAN, Lee et al, Old National Bank, Lowell, $447,444

HAGLEY, Scott P. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $432,000

BURKE, James B. et al, First United Credit Union, Ada Twp., $336,500

HARVEY, Erich K. et al, Cross Country Mortgage, Grattan Twp., $484,000

TRIESENBERG, Steven, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $600,000

GASCOIGNE, Jean et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $314,500

HUGHES, Laura et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000

WEAVER, James M. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $497,000

PELON, Christopher et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000

CRAWFORD, Larry et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $510,400

STREIDL, Shea W. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,500

PLAISER, Michael L. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $300,820

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

COLEMANS CLEANING SOLUTIONS, 1411 Union, Alicia Coleman, Carlos Coleman

DIAMOND CARPET CARE, P.O. Box 1001, Jenison, Gary M. Beardsley, Alicia J. Beardsley

FABULOUS NAILS, 3862 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, Thi Nguyen, et al

LINA DOUBLE C’S, 1300 Alpine NW, Clarence Lewis, Domonique Lavar et al

MIR CO., 4829 Beltline NE, Bruce A. Jaconson II, Alan L. Rosendall

QUALITY TIME COMMUNICATIONS, 5838 Kenowa SW, Wyoming, James Wanjau, Rebecca Wanjau

S&J VENTURE, 1225 Hudson SW, Wyoming, Kenneth E. Bunn Jr., Kenneth E. Bunn

SHAKER SERVICES, 2650 Longstreet SW, Wyoming, Shaun Brigham, Penny Kittrell

S&J TREE SERVICE, 3030 Plainfield NE, Jennifer M. Vickers, Steven D. Vickers

WHITECAP PROPERTIES, 1440 Cornell SE, Brandon Jonker, Bleka Charles

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

585 PIT, 922 Franklin SE, Kwame Delbridge

A-Z UNDERGROUND CONSTRUCTION, 15382 Cedar Springs Ave., Cedar Springs, Jodie A. Gager

ACCOLADE TAX ADVISORS, 320 Spruce SE, Shamika R. Mosley

BALLROOM AMBASSADORS, 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith

BREEZE CLEANING, 717 Dickinson SE, Brianna Lott

CASPER’S TOWING/HAULING, 2645 Waldon Woods SW, Wyoming, Charles E. Johnson Jr.

CHUCK AMMOND PHOTOGRAPHY, 1765 Warwick SE, Charles Ammond

CULTURAL DISPLAYS, 204 Heritage Commons SE, Thelma J. Pitmon

CYNDEE’S SHOE SHINE, 5500 44th St. SE, Cynthia Walker

DENYCETE PRODUCTIONS, 111 Dunham SE, Michelle D. Taylor

DYNAMIC VISIONS, 2872 Marshall SE, Marcello E. Varnado

E.T.S. ESQUIRE TECHNICAL SERVICE, 3650 Basswood, Grandville, Mary Brent

ESTATE SALES WAREHOUSE, 3524 E. Mall SE, Robin R. Thomas

F.J. PAINTING CO., 7333 Willowwood NE, Belmont, Frank Kwiatkowski

GETTING MONEY GLOBAL, 1356 Kalamazoo SE, Gioffre Gibbs

HARRIS & SONS CLEANING, 4380 Timber Ridge Trail SW, Wyoming, Martin Harris

HAUTE DYME BOUTIQUE, 1300 Hollywood NE, Robin D. Kelly

HUVER ENGINEERING, 5650 Egypt Valley NE, Belmont, Patrick Huver

IROQUOIS POINT PUBLISHING, 4684 Wakefield NE, Comstock Park, Andrew E. VanLoenen

JIM’S GARAGE, 14101 Podunk, Gowen, James Larsen

JOSIE LYNN PHOTOGRAPHY, 8425 Compass Trail SE, Caledonia, Josetta Young

KENDRA CARE’S, 1335 Underwood SE, Kendra J. Duke

LILAC KENNELS, 58 Burton SW, Brian Robinson II

LITTLE SPARROW APOTHECARY, 1323 Preston Ridge NW, Brooke L. Love

LIVE CLEAN, 1220 Hamilton NW, Jessica S. Ferguson

MASON JAR MIXERS, 2700 Walnut Hills Court SE, Sherri L. Haymon

MAYNOR LOPEZ PAINTING, 252 Fox SW, Slejandra G. Gomez Dominguez

MELAFREAK, 1336 Leonard NW, Laporshia L. Glover

MORRIS ENTERPRISES, 1265 Cricklewood SW, Wyoming, Matthew Morris

B’S HANDYWORK & CO., 2985 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, Marquis D. Buxton

PALMER’S INTERIOR & TRIM, 4357 Del Mar SW, Wyoming, Robert N. Palmer

R&R ROOFING & REPAIR, 551 Shamrock SW, Israel Chavez

SPECIAL TOUCH GOSPEL MINISTRIES, 1111 Dunham SE, Michelle D. Taylor

SMITH & JONES LEASING CO., 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith

SMITH SPRAGIN ADVERTISING AGENT, 4889 Fuller SE, Willie C. Smith

BENEATH THE BARK WOOD DESIGNS, 2919 Grand River Drive, James Dayringer

CEDAR CREEK FARM, 12625 Algoma, Cedar Springs, Melvin R. Wilcox

DIAMOND & PEARLS CATERING, 725 Neland SE, Malynder D. Jones

DIPLOMATIC TOWING SERVICES, 1928 Towner SW, Manuel Mota

FLYP BY ARMANI, 932 Franklin SE, Armani N. Cain

GATHERED BOTANICALS, 155 Clydesdale Court SW, Aubrey J. Winfield

GREAT LAKES MACHINE & TOOL, 11661 Harvard, Rockford, Ira R. Zautner

IN HAND CED THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE, 4484 Alpine NW, Comstock Park, Andrea DeVries

INTUITIVE THERAPEUTIC RELIEF, 4484 Alpine NW, Comstock Park, Ashlie Bolander

JIA FRAMING, 1910 Berkley SW, Wyoming, Jose L. Rodriguez

KOETJE ROOFING CO., 4159 Blackhawk Court SW, Grandville, Larry W. Koetje

MARIA SALON, 4467 Herman SW, Wyoming, Primitiva Lugo

MITTEN LASER ENGRAVING, 4721 Walton SW, Joshua L. Singleton

NAKHI COFFEE CAFE, 289 Kenlock SE, Nigel K. Earvin

NO PHAZE CLOTHING CO., 1227 Butler SE, Kyle B. Taylor

NOCTURNAL EMPORIUM, 3966 Yorkland Drive NW, Comstock Park, Angela F. Quillan

SHA’S BUTTER, 637 Neland SE, Shanette Forbes

SHESLADENISE, 1320 Blossom SE, Destiny D. Smith

SIW CUSTOM CABINETRY, 1939 Fulton, Samuel Workoven

VIDIOTS, 1304 Leonard NW, Edward B. Eitzen

ZILLION SERVICES, 437 Elliott SE, Nathan Stewart