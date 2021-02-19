Public Record

By

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

VANDENBERGE, Nathan S. et al, CIBM Bank, Parcel: 411425480003, $345,000

BAKER, Jodi L. et al, Colonial National Mortgage, Ada Twp., $335,000

BRUINSMA, Bradley G. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 412111104014, $464,000

GREENBAUER, Aaron et al, United Bank, Caledonia, $380,000

SIMPSON, Kyle et al, Zillow Home Loans, Ada Twp., $340,000

WOOD, Brandon O. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $300,000

EVANS, Cameron et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Parcel: 411428181005, $306,400

DAHLQUIST, Donald R. et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $363,330

RISKE, Michael J., United Bank, Gaines Twp., $344,300

MCLEAN, Michelle, Guaranteed Rate, Solon Twp., $450,000

VANDERKOLK, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432403040, $380,000

KOHLER, Christopher et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411427301010, $420,000

ZUKOFF, Brent et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $472,500

STAUFFER, Robert J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $429,000

KNAUFF, Benjamin P. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $460,000

EPIKERDIS 648 LLC, First National Bank of Michigan, East Grand Rapids, $1,000,000

BLEICH, Jeffrey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412117277009, $500,000

MILLER, Brian, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $305,555

JUDSON, Hunter Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427431001, $450,000

ELLIS, Joshua et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $442,000

JONES, Gregory D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $356,000

ADAMS, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411426428002, $499,900

REWA, Kurtis J., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $800,000

LINDHOLM, Charles, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $432,000

GIOLA, Robert, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $407,400

FLYNN, Paul V. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411428401055, $1,344,000

SWEEBE, Nicholas et al, Newrez LLC, Gaines Twp., $342,000

MYERS, Mitchell D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $345,600

SANDMEYER, John C. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Algoma Twp., $320,000

MICHELOTTI, Joseph, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411720256002, $337,250

SELENT, Weston G. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $413,250

PIERCE, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $442,161

DOW, Jason et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $323,000

KIETZMAN, Kevin E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411309378005, $327,899

MALMBERG, Ryan et al, Gold Star Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $379,905

SUTFLIFF, Chad A., Independent Bank, Parcel: 411412325018, $349,200

HIGGINS, Jason et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $370,000

DAVIS, Kelly et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $355,500

MARING, Daniel J. et al, Anderson Financial Group, Byron Twp., $454,000

LUEHRS, Daniel, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $304,000

CHADHA, Kanwal et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $410,000

HOWARD, Bryan et al, Northpointe Bank, Lowell, $510,400

LACKA, Ewa et al, Northpointe Bank, Byron Twp., $355,000

WINNINGER, Peter et al, Adventure Credit Union, Caledonia, $304,700

SOTTILE, Jaime et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $308,191

KREMER, Mark et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411425301007, $322,000

MAXWELL, Tricia et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $337,250

NOTENBAUM TRUST, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411428401056, $637,000

PAVLAK, Daniel et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $319,200

RUIZ, Byron E. et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $405,850

WILDT, Larry et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $344,000

MLYNAREK, Evan M. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Byron Twp., $597,246

RECKLEY, Joshua M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $462,000

MEMELAAR, Brandt et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $365,500

ENG, Donna S. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $416,000

BRAYMAN, Matthew T. et al, Independent Bank, Lowell, $378,000

ALMONTE, Gerson et al, Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $309,868

ZBOINEWICZ, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402042, $359,650

HERBRUCK, Cody, Northpointe Bank, Kentwood, $400,000

UDY, Kevin et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $359,500

BIALEK, David A. et al, BM Real Estate Services, Byron Twp., $325,850

CALLAHAN TRUST, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411414227013, $510,000

VANDRUNEN, Joshua et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $318,000

WILBERDING, Jeffrey et al, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $384,686

CAMPBELL, Arthur J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411423326014, $400,000

HILLTOP MHC MI LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, Parcel: 411032476001, $2,437,000

OWENS, Aaron et al, First Western Trust Bank, Cascade Twp., $300,000

DUBA, Russell et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $368,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $309,892

JANES TRUST, Sun West Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411414327015, $354,000

AUNGST, Kristin T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $427,500

MONROE, Amber J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $367,675

HUNGERFORD, Peter T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $358,000

HAGLER, Kevin et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $332,405

STELTER, Matthew A. et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $376,000

BRESCIANO, Bart S. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Kentwood, $5,693,400

APT REALY LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $2,846,700

JARVE, Robert K. et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $389,600

HILLARY, Donald P. Jr. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $300,000

ESPARZA, Claire et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Ada Twp., $405,000

VANDENBERG, Brent et al, TCF National Bank, Wyoming, $306,000

TRUMBLE, Ronald T., Mr. Cooper, Parcel: 410802276019, $305,400

UELAND, Steven et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411411202141, $342,000

WONDOLKOWSKI, Amy S., Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $450,400

KAMBARI, Lydia et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $327,000

STAWSKI, Phillip A. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $510,000

HOLMES, Brian D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403252002, $420,000

PEREIRA, Mark et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411433188001, $500,000

SPEES REALTY LLC, Comerica Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,250,000

CASCADE RAPIDS LLC, Comerica Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,800,000

SPEES REALTY LLC, Comerica Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,800,000

BUTER, Gerldine, Nations Lending Corp., Kentwood, $342,400

FULTON PARTNERS LLC, Macatawa Bank, Ketnwood, $1,573,150

FLOYD, Jimmie Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Caledonia Twp., $315,094

YOUNG, Ryan H. et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $312,000

APSEY, Marcia A. et al, AmeriFirst Financial Corp., Plainfield Twp., $336,500

VIDINLIC, Salih et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $919,700

COLVIN, Michael D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $300,000

VANSKIVER, Kelly T. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $315,000

KRYNAK, Brett P. et al, Community Mortgage Funding, Byron Twp., $396,000

CLARK, Jillian et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $508,000

PREVO, Emily et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $670,000

O’LAUGHLIN, Kevin et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411431135035, $308,000

ROCK, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $612,000

LEPOLD, Andrew J., United Bank, Vergennes Twp., $345,688

VANTIMMEREN, Aaron et al, Neighborhood Loans, Rockford, $351,862

BESMER, Aaron B. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Caledonia, $442,000

EASLICK, Nicholas A. et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $340,100

SMITH, Ryan et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Byron Twp., $382,500

MCCURDY, Robert et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $928,000

LACEY, Alan J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $333,500

FLEURY, Kevin, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411430254002, $485,000

AUSDIP1 M12 FUNDING CO. LLC, Wintrust Bank, Cascade Twp., $22,900,000

SCATERGOOD, John J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400

ABRAHAM, Matthew et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $300,000

HERRINGTON, Curt A. et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $302,000

CRANDALL, David W. et al, Mercantile Bank, Courtland Twp., $353,740

WIESBERG, Jessica I., United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $484,000

HENKE, Adam et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $518,500

FRENG, Kevin et al, Nations Reliable Lending LLC, East Grand Rapids, $303,800

ALCALA, Arefugio G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $414,000

BOOKO PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Walker, $418,500

WILCOX, Glenn et al, Primelending, Cannon Twp., $337,565

MCCLOSKEY, Michael A., Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $356,250

VANRHEE, Amanda, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $306,000

KNOLL, Charles P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $352,000

SALAS, Raquel A. et al, BM Real Estate Services, Cascade Twp., $405,500

EGGERICHS, David, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411417101007, $380,000

WERTZ, Andrew J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $318,750

HECKWOLF, Uwe E. et al, Loandepot.com, Byron Twp., $435,000

MECKES, Aaron C. et al, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $334,798

BENTLEY, Matthew T. et al, Flagstar Bank, Courtland Twp., $324,000

DEBRIE, Lucas P. et al, Loandepot.com, Caledonia, $396,200

KOTLARZ VENTURES LLC, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $636,000

SORRELL, Carly F., First Home Bank, Caledonia, $303,760

MOULDS, Keith et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $468,000

O’MARA, Scott R. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Gaines Twp., $484,903

FRIEDLE, Brandon F. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Parcel: 411426252058, $340,100

VANDENBERGE, Jeffrey M. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Ada Twp., $999,000

BERKSHIRE, Katelyn et al, Team Mortgage Co., Cascade Twp., $320,000

FORMSMA, Steven et al, Community Choice Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $337,500

LAKE DRIVE PARTNERS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411429405023, $1,440,000

OTTERY BROTHERS LLC, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Kentwood, $434,000

28WPHASETWO LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, MSHDA, Wyoming, $18,856,970

28WPHASETWO LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, Flagstar Bank, Wyoming, $18,000,000

WURM, Leslie A. et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $318,000

PETERS, Michael et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Caledonia, $351,000

MERKLE, Timothy J. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $343,000

KLING, Michael et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411413202002, $510,400

KLEIN, Mary L. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $318,000

DAVIDSON, Brian et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $317,000

GUMMADAVELLY, Agesh K., TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $300,000

ROSENTANGEL, Ken et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $386,000

BLACKMAR, Scott F. et al, Crosscountry Mortgage, Parcel: 411123310003, $365,000

ANTCLIFF, Marcus W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $363,000

ROTH, Michael et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $368,000

LANGLOIS, Patrice et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $600,000

DURGA, Michael et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411411202125, $368,000

LIU, Jing et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411425255005, $320,000

FRIEDL, Daryl et al, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $397,182

GLONEK, Samantha, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 411403252003, $510,400

YON, Seth et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400

VANDENHEUVEL VETERINARY LLC, First Financial Bank, Gaines Twp., $825,000

SUROWITZ, Daniel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $345,000

HILL, Timothy P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $337,200

REIMINK, Jonathan et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411427227017, $300,000

GEBHARD, John et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Gaines Twp., $395,000

HURT, William et al, Neighborhood Loans, Kentwood, $332,100

BERRA, Steven L. et al, Dort Financial Credit Union, Rockford, $306,000

CRP-2 LLC, Buteos LLC, Lowell Twp., $519,417

SCHUTT TRUST, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $484,000

PURSLEY, Kevin L. et al, Grand River Bank, Cascade Twp., $358,500

BURKEY, Robert B. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $440,000

SMITH, Kevin B. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $453,200

BONIS, Paul A. et al, JFQ Lending, Ada Twp., $353,000

GALAS, Luke et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Bryon Twp., $312,000

DAVIDSON, Norman et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Spencer Twp., $395,470

LOMAX, Samuel Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $313,500

MORATTIE, Louis et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Courtland Twp., $506,732

METRO HEALTH VILLAGE RETAIL LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411734376076, $11,800,000

METRO OFFICE BUILDING LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411734376033, $11,800,000

810 BENSON LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411419279010, $675,000

1451 PLAINFIELD LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411418328002, $393,795

BROEK PROPERTIES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $2,436,000

PETR, Paul A., Freedom Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $346,004

HARPOLD, Andrew M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $500,250

414 EASTMAINLOWELL LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $960,000

SCA 131 CORP., Bank of George, Wyoming, $3,595,000

FALLON, Gregory et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $382,500

BLANCHARD, Brock et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $391,500

WINSLOW, Phillip C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $333,000

KRAHN, Kirk A. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411402326001, $309,000

PATEL, Piyushbhai, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411411202063, $389,500

VANKLOMPENBERG, Ross T. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000

CONLEY, Stephen M. et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $510,400

TERRYN, Christopher M. et al, AmeriFirst Financial Credit Corp., Parcel: 411411199024, $332,000

REMES, Nicholas H. et al, Dart Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,000

VAUGHAN, Robert et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $315,000

STRINGER, Ryan W. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $313,500

SAMPAIR, Christopher B. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411401176009, $510,400

BAUMBACH, Matthew J. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $484,000

POLLICE, Ryan et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Byron Twp., $530,170

BALSER, Jamie, Neighborhood Loans, Caledonia, $346,422

RIBBENS, Daniel, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $403,750

GOLDBERG, Brett P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $308,700

STEGENGA, Brad et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $303,000

DALE, Michael M., PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $448,000

WEAVER, Timothy G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $370,000

DENHARTIGH ENERPRISES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $378,645

LOVELAND, Linda J., HUD, East Grand Rapids, $408,000

DARNELL, Cecil et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Walker, $313,250

ARMSTRONG, Adam R. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage, Parcel: 412327426048, $361,500

WILSON, Delmarr T., AAC Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $313,000

FERMIN, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412226005, $903,000

DEMING, Christopher C. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $441,000

RYDER, Michael, Community West Credit Union, Bowne Twp., $472,000

KAUFFMAN, Ryan E.et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $463,000

FARMER, Bryan P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $340,000

BLAKE-JONES, Jordan T., AmeriFirst Financial Corp., Courtland Twp., $308,750

FIORLETTA, Allen et al, United Bank, Cannon Twp., $397,000

3954 2 MILE ROAD NW LLC, United Bank, Walker, $320,000

3240 PLAINFIELD LLC, Advia Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $428,000

ELLIS, Sean et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425377006, $330,175

COLEMAN, Kenneth A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $510,400

GARST, Robert D. et al, ChoicOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $328,000

RIOS, Tomasa L., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $313,500

VANTVOORT, Mitchell B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $683,600

SHAW, Matthew, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $405,000

RICHMOND ASSOCIATES MSV LLC, Bellwether Enterprise Mortgage Investments, Walker, $17,049,000

VANDENTOORN, Samuel S. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Byron Twp., $426,3000

WEBB, Gary B. et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Ada Twp., $499,950

STEVENS, Michael et al, Wells Fargo Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,000,000

DEHAAN, Mark et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $300,100

SMITH, Brian T. et al, First United Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $341,500

O’BYRNE, Katherine et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 411430182007, $400,000

UNGER, Lance et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $305,933

DARTER, Jeffrey A. et al, Grand River Bank, Cannon Twp., $464,000

SEMAN, Randy P. Jr. et al, MIMutual Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $330,600

ELLIS, Michael S. Jr. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $816,000

POTTER, Amanda, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $308,000

WALTON, Erin M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $338,200

PRUSKI, Martha, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $407,000

MCMAHON, Andrew M. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $328,000

MCNUTT, Jacob et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $355,200

DASILA, Anthony B., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $448,650

CAESAR, Scott et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $412,000

REAME, Jeffrey et al, Michigan Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $356,250

TOBERT, Conrad et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411425102006, $602,432

CHUN, Peter et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $372,000

RANNEY, Rustum H. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $324,000

EVANS, Cody F. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $333,900

BAD CREEK LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

JENKINS, Jerry et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $310,400

CARSON, Seth J. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $846,000

FIELDS, Robert III et al, Federal Housing Commissioner, Parcel: 411922127005, $495,000

HANEY, Eric et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $339,500

SCHOUMACHER, Robert et al, First Horizon Bank, East Grand Rapids, $594,900

SCRACE, David et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411327177027, $327,750

PERSCHBACER, Walter IV et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $510,400

WILSON, Amy K. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Wildwood Estates, $420,000

WEBBER, Thomas et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $410,000

PLEVA, Brian et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $404,700

LAKIRI, Joel L. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411427405003, $318,400

BALE, Cory et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $316,650

LARMORE, Nichole et al, E Mortgage Management, Cascade Twp., $322,000

SCHENCK, Andrew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411431226024, $418,000

ZEPEDA, Leidy J., Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $504,000

DAMASO, Esteban et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Gaines Twp., $314,204

BENNETT, Douglas et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $342,000

PIXEL DEN FULTON PROPERTIES LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Ada Twp., $342,000

PLANTZ, Christopher et al, TCF National Bank, Lowell, $391,500

HALL, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $357,000

HOEKSTRA, Karin M. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411433155027, $744,000

ANA INVESTMENTS LLC, TCF National Bank, Wyoming, $420,000

LUCE, Matthew, Primelending, Parcel: 411431134012, $303,400

PEIRANO, Andrew W. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $332,500

ESCOBAR, Douglas et al, United Bank, Parcel: 411415320031, $375,000

OERTEL, Andrea et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $992,700

WRAY, Victoria G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Ada Twp., $351,000

SIMMONS, Jessy et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $320,000

SECK, John III, Guaranteed Rate, Ada Twp., $591,000

WRIGHT, Stephen et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $962,050

HAWKINS, Michael W. et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Ada Twp., $920,000

EGGERT, Mark et al, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $345,060

HENLINE, Kristin M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $558,000

JANSEN, Brian G. et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $366,700

NAJAR, Gerald J. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, East Grand Rapids, $335,000

STOFFER, Dale A. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411431201007, $510,400

KRIEGER, Taryn et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Caledonia, $337,750

LAPOURAILLE, Jon et al, Guaranteed Rate, Algoma Twp., $313,750

RUSSELL, Brandon J. et al, Envoy Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $358,272

BARTZ, Gerald et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Caledonia, $313,500

CROSS, Russell, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 41140123102, $411,203

ESSILA-MVOGO, Jean-Clement, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $337,744

HUIZEN, David L., Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $300,000

POWERS, Steven M. et al, Success Mortgage Partners Inc., Lowell, $301,439

VANDENBERG, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $355,785

RACHOR, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $311,600

SCHMELING, David C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $316,000

SANDFORD, James J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $413,096

HASSAN, Fahmy A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411426252041, $334,875

MAKI, Ryan, Northern Mortgage Services, Wyoming, $405,000

GOULD, Paul et al, Independent Bank, Sparta, $322,000

FRISCH, Joseph D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $321,575

PRINS, Katie L. et al, Grand River Bank, Gaines Twp., $430,000

MACINNES, Thomas, Union Home Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $428,000

HUNTER, Timothy et al, Independent Bank, Walker, $360,000

WALSH, Jeffrey et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $485,000

ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS INC., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411024331019, $333,316

ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS INC., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411024331009, $359,250

RICHARDSON, Michael L. et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $398,000

ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS INC., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410731276011, $330,000

BRAVATA, Scott et al, Adventure Credit Union, Caledonia, $565,000

R&T ASSOCIATES LLC, Great Lakes Business Credit, Gaines Twp., $1,250,000

SMITH, Joshua J. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $323,000

STONER, Gabrielle, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432479001, $309,000

BREDE, Erin et al, Associated Bank, East Grand Rapids, $672,000

PACKARD TRUST, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400

KURTZ, Matthew T. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411218300013, $322,288

RUGER, Troy et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $340,500

KING, Kathy et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $414,500

DESIBOUR, Chuck et al, Macatawa Bank, Oakfield Twp., $510,000

O’DEA, Michael J. II, 2584 Union Adventure LLC, Parcel: 411407228001, $370,000

BRADY, Patrick et al, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $319,950

DERUSHA, Brandon et al, Grand River Bank, Tyrone Twp., $404,250

GEORGE, James M. et al, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $416,000

INTERRA HOMES LLC, TCF National Bank, Algoma Twp., $7,000,000

VANHAREN, Brian A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $335,400

CALRSON, Steven et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $373,300

CEDAR SPRINGS MI PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Capital Funding LLC, Cedar Springs, $70,860,295

WALTON, Bradley J. II et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000

BARFKNECHT, Glen A. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $370,000

LINCOLN PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 410935454002, $600,000

WATERSOLVE PROPERTIES LLC, Old National Bank, Caledonia, $784,000

WIREMAN, Justin et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $362,500

VREI SEVEN THREE LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Byron Twp., $2,025,000

CRUM, Brian et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $505,900

KIM, Donald G. et al, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $315,900

DUTCHER, Robert J. Jr., Mortgage Research Center LLC, Cascade Twp., $353,056

MCKEEN, Kyle L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $510,400

HARPOLD, Stephen et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411404228006, $458,300

O’NEILL, Mitchell D. et al, United Bank, Vergennes Twp., $318,342

FALCON, Alicia J., Benchmark Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $391,500

VANDERVELDEN, Danielle M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403151027, $442,000

STOMBAUGH, Jeremy et al, Crosscountry Mortgage, Oakfield Twp., $319,500

KOEBERLE, Johanna, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $504,000

JOHNSON, Kris N. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $372,000

KEILITZ, Marian et al, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $472,800

MEEUWSEN TRUST, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,401

HARRAN, David B., North American Savings Bank, Byron Twp., $317,950

KINSMAN, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $479,655

WICHTERMAN, Andrew R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401231009, $320,000

DEOL, Baljit et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400

VALLAD, Stacy L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $302,000

KIK, Stephen, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $303,000

MARTIN, Steven et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Caledonia, $355,700

ROBERTS, Tim et al, Neighborhood Loans, Plainfield Twp., $331,500

WORMEESTER, Randall B. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411431128011, $525,000

ORTIZ, Matt, Consumers Credit Union, Sparta, $304,000

LEBARON, Kyle B. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $543,864

POLMANTEER, Mikala et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 412109451013, $508,800

JAHNKE, Jordan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $462,000

MILEWSKI, Cheyanne, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Oakfield Twp., $365,750

SNELLINK, Brice et al, Old National Bank, Algoma Twp., $304,950

CHESSER, Robert L. et al, Navy Federal Credit Union, Ada Twp., $597,499

JEVO, Amir P. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Algoma Twp., $333,841

PERALTA, Ignacio et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $378,000

VELTHOUSE, Kyle et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $360,795

OLSEN, Travis B. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Rockford, $319,900

ROMAN, Sebastian et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411409253022, $402,800

BYERS, William, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $407,000

CARR, John A. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $508,000

PETERS, Robert et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $330,000

HOWE, Ryan et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411810401041, $343,750

WOLFMAN, Mark D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $510,000

NARAANAMANGAL, Amsrikanth, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $319,700

STONG, Timothy et al, Loandepot.com, Alpine Twp., $492,480

BOONE, Scott et al, First United Credit Union, Byron Twp., $493,500

CARLSON, Steven et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $384,375

MARVIN, Bernard K. Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $346,500

ROTTSHAFFER, Benjamin et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $345,000

WONG, Brandon J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $674,000

1035 SPAULDING LLC, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $4,360,000

SABO, John, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411910378036, $318,200

RODGERS, Michael F. et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $395,000

CRITTENDEN, Scott et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $386,900

DOMKAM, Liliane C. et al, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $313,500

FLAHERTY, Dan, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $446,250

REITZENSTEIN, Jonathan, Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $354,000

BUDDANA, Sridevi et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $342,000

HARKINS, Jamie L. et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Lowell, $344,648

BORKOWSKI, Gregg A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411233276034, $570,000

KOTANI, Sally et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 411326107009, $328,000

SAYLES, Justin L., Cason Home Loans, Plainfield Twp., $667,800

BACH, Timothy L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $395,200

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

COLEMAN’S CLEANING SOLUTIONS, 1411 Union SE, Alicia Coleman, Carlos Coleman

DANIEL & GLENDA LAWN CARE SERVICES, 1319 Cass SE, Glenda C. Ramirez Suc, Daniel S. Aguilar

GOURMET GALLERIA, 4392 Airwest SE, Kentwood, Angleica Hough, Jordan Hines

H&R DECORATORS, 1230 Forest Hollow Court SE, Islam Hoxha, Florent Rama

ELITE METAL CRAFT, 6655 76th SE, Caledonia, Garrett D. Morgan, Matthew J. Reiffer

MJR CO., 4829 E. Beltline NE, Bruce A. Johnson II, Alan L. Rosendall

SOUTHERN COMFORT HEATING AND COOLING, 5470 Greenvord SE, Kentwood, Javon Durr, James Brian

STEEL-N-HORSES FARM, 8969 Ramsdell NE, Rockford, Steven Graff, Nancy Graff

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

AMAZING GRACE CATERING, 1865 Easter SE, Angela Gillespie

BARNABAS CONSTRUCTION, 3350 100th SW, Byron Center, Berend J. Slomp

BECKER COMPUTER SOLUTIONS, 4560 Bremer SW, Grandville, Robert J. Becker

BENEATH THE BARK WOOD DESIGNS, 2919 Grand River NE, James Dayringer

BLESSED WITH FITNESS ACCESSORIES, 936 Dickinson SE, Nakia A. Chilton

BOTTS TOTS, 175 N. 7th St., Cedar Springs, Angel L. Bott

BREAD WINNER, 739 Sheldon SE, Clarence E. Weem Jr.

C&R CLEANING SERVICE, 2058 Collingwood SW, Wyoming, Cinthia Rivera Guzman

CEDAR CREEK FARM, 12625 Algoma, Cedar Springs, Melvin R. Wilcox

EMJAY DELIVERY SERVICE, 3801 Yorkland NW, Margaret J. Jackson

FAST LANE AUTO, 7484 Bronco SE, Mark Smith

G&R CLEANING SERVICE, 2058 Collingwood SW, Wyoming, Cinthia Rivera Guzman

GARCIA HARVESTING, 1643 Nagel SW, Wyoming, Abram Garcia

GO GROW, 7484 Bronco SE, Caledonia, Mark Smith

GRAY FOX WOODWORKING, 2023 Haines NW, Eric L. Gray

GREAT LAKES BUILDERS, 944 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Vivi A. Jaunaus

GREAT LAKES MACHINE & TOOL, 11661 Harvard, Rockford, Ira R. Zautner

IN HAND CED THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE, 4484 Alpine NW, Andrea DeVries

INSTY-SEW, 6242 28th St., Amanda Nguyen

INTUITIVE THERAPEUTIC RELIEF, 4484 Alpine NW, Ashlie Bolander

JAEDYN BUILDERS, 5001 Hunsberger NE, Dan Caverly

JOHNSON EXCAVATING, 14391 Heffron NE, Belding, Brian M. Johnson

KATIES CHRISTIAN FAMILY CHILD CARE, 1603 Sentinel SW, Wyoming, Katie MacBrien

LUNASPARKO, 867 Sunrise Court NW, Mike J. Elliott

MATRIX HOUSE CHECK, 6897 Shore Drive, Fennville, Todd Needham

MATRIX WINE CELLARS, 6897 Shore Drive, Fennville, Todd Needham

MIGUEL ALVARADO TILE, 38 Labelle SW, Miguel Alvarado

MILK AND COOKIES, 27 Auburn SE, Lisa L. Olsen

MOERDYK CONSTRUCTION, 1130 Ball NE, William D. Moerdyk

NAKHI COFFEE CAFE, 289 Kenlock SE, Nigel K. Earvin

NICK’S CLEANING AND MANAGEMENT, 1667 Country Club, Nikolas A. Mavis

PARK LIQUIDATORS & MORE, 1967 Kamp SW, Wyoming, Aurora Rodriguez

PAUL’S CLEANERS, 717 Harlan NE, Paul A. Deiss

PENNERD 3D, 3200 Valley NE, Aaron Joseph

PROTYPE ONE, 2481 Kinney NW, John P. Beyer

QUISTEROTTI GROUP, 819 Griggs SE, Welton G. Williams

R RENOVATIONS, 1251 Edith NE, Benjamin J. Razmus

REYNA’S CREATION BOUTIQUE, 3375 Division, Wyoming, Donald M. Kramer Jr.

RIVERHOUSE, 3148 Thornapple River Drive SE, Robert S. Beahan

S&M TWISTED EMBROIDERY, 9807 Cherry Valley SE, Caledonia, Melissa N. Miller

SARIANNA, 1967 Kamp SW, Wyoming, Aurora Rodriguez

SK CUSTOMS, 338 James SE, Samuel Werkhoven

SMITH ALL SEASON LAWN CARE 7484 Bronco SE, Caledonia, Mark Smith

SPANISH INTERPRETERS, 1102 Sherman SE, Pablo Bello Rojas

SWEET SUDS SOAPWORKS, 4851 Tall Pines Court SE, Anna Hargrave

TAYLOR MADE CREATIONS, 1036 Alto SE, Mattie L. Taylor

TIEMPO LATINO, 1102 Sherman SE, Pablo Bello Rojas

URBAN VANITY, 1039 Temple SE, Roslin B. Gilmore

VANTAGE A-1, 7484 Bronco SE, Caledonia, Mark Smith

VICIOUS CONSTRUCTION, 6996 Chandler NE, Belmont, Viktor B. Pulaski

WOMEN’S A FITNESS, 1967 Kamp SW, Wyoming, Aurora Rodriguez

ZACH’S BARBERSHOP, 4064 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Michael LaFleur

616 PAINTING, 609 Davis W, Kyle B. Maurice

616 SALES, 812 Aberdeen NE, Kelly M. Marquez

A&A CLEANING SERVICES, 66 Maplebrook SE, Yareu Rodriguez

AKWA GAMING, 6191 Kraft SE, Mae Zurita

B&K TREE SERVICE, 948 Garfield NW, Brandon L. McNeil

BAREFOOT CLEANING, 12887 Seven Mile NE, Emily L. Berrevoets

BEARS IN THE WOODS, 2805 20 Mile, Cedar Springs, Geta Brockway

BROTHERS & SISTERS IN HAND, 2880 Marshall SE, Davon Ruff

C AND C PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 2157 Francis SE, Carolyn Glasper

CINDERELLA’S SLIPPER, 3660 Adler SW, Grandville, Tressa A. Ziegler

CLASSY BOUGIE BANDS, 1206 Fisk SE, Tliyah Walker

COMMUNITY FREIGHT, 1232 Kalamazoo SE, Raekesha L. McMillian

DLS ASSOCIATES, 5018 Meadow Springs Trail SE, Ada, Daniel Spiegel

EXHIBIT ALEXANDER, 3904 S. Rosebud Court SE, Kentwood, Erica Alexander

FISHER’S CUSTOM TRIM & CONTRACTING, 9598 Cottonwood, Howard City, William Fisher

HARDWOOD FRUIT, 5555 Grimes Road, Sand Lake, Nevin M. Ricord

HRS OF LANSING, 12475 72nd St. SE, Alto, Chad L. Brigham

JIM’S TAX SERVICE, 9249 Shady Ridge Drive, Sparta, James Graff

JUNE METAL, 711 Benjamin SE, Rachel Johnson

KANGA FLOORING, 4262 Langley Court SE, Kyle Arsenault

KELLEN’S K9S, 14 Weston SE, Kellen A. Dewey

KOUNTRY KAKES, 5167 Hendershot NW, Karen L. Host

KRISTEN HUFF DAYCARE, 5225 Palmair SW, Wyoming, Kristen Huff

LA ROCA MASONRY, 854 Nagold NW, Jose L. Palma Mendez

LAUGHLIN LEGAL PC, 1003 Thornapple River SE, Amy Laughlin

MJH CONTRACTED SERVICES, 5314 Meadowmoor NE, Matthew I. Hurlin

MULTIPAPER CHASERS, 416 Crosby NW, Alvin L. Bright

NAZZ THE HITMAKER PRODUCTION, 367 National NW, Jimmie L. Grey

NINA KUSTOM KREATIONS, 437 Umatilla SE, Nina Freeman

O.C.D. CLEANING, 2412 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Marlon D. Pritchett

OASIS HEATING AND COOLING, 275 S. Harewood SW, James R. Grammatico

SALLYS STAY AND PLAY, 4318 Curwood SE, Wyoming, Sally D. Elliott

STYLE UP HAIR STUDIO, 4005 West River NW, Comstock Park, Alana Saindon

TAYLOR’S DAY CARE, 5278 Pine Slope SW, Wyoming, Karen A. Taylor

THE ROCKIN RHYMER, 1382 Dairy Lane NE, Cedar Springs, Terri L. Whitney

THE SOVENGARD, 443 Bridge NW, Richard R. Muschiana

UNCLE BUD’S BAKEHOUSE, 1019 Dallas SE, Lori D. Preston

Y&Z PIANO SERVICES, 4678 Woodcreek SE, Yajuan J. Zhang