Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
FARRELL, Patrick et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411324453151, $401,250
HAMMING, Steven G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411419351008, $370,000
DEAN, David P. et al, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $443,000
MARTINEZ, Jeremy J. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Wyoming, $387,000
LUETTKE, Brian C. et al, BNC National Bank, Caledonia, $812,500
KAISER, Carolyn, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cannon Twp., $700,000
KRAMPFE, Aaron E. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400
LANGE, Joseph et al, Consumers Credit Union, Walker, $505,750
DILORENZO, James J. et al, Cornerstone Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $342,000
ACKERMAN, Amy J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $780,000
ZDC PROPERTIES LLC, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $573,000
JAROSCH, Nicholas R. et al, Caliber Home Loans, Cascade Twp., $317,200
FREEL, Timothy D. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Vergennes Twp., $340,000
FISHER, Leandra L., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411404276056, $386,650
HANCZEWSKI, Marc D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000
KILEY, Duane E. et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $318,150
GETZ, Stephanie, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $459,450
NOVITSKY, William S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $306,400
MCCARTHY, Paul A., Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $342,000
O’TOOLE, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411427126005, $316,000
BAKER TRUST, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $1,250,000
CANNON, Thomas J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $396,000
ELLIS, Gary et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Oakfield Twp., $301,500
RAMIREZ, Victor et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Sparta, $325,200
MCSWEEN, Matthew et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411414327047, $410,989
WOOD, James et al, Guaranteed Rate, Algoma Twp., $365,261
MOTYCKA, David S. et al, Omega Lending, Cascade Twp., $301,500
DRISCOLL, Christopher J. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $427,500
PHILIPS, Colin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $510,400
NEITZEL, Drew A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $460,000
CENTER, Patrick et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411414327046, $431,965
TOTH, Dennis et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $335,000
WEAVER, David T. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $359,100
VANBRONKHORST, Andrew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425251004, $392,400
ROHR, Anthony P. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Courtland Twp., $498,750
MISSAD, Nicholas, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 41143330301, $352,600
STEEBY, Jeffrey R. et al, North America Savings Bank, Parcel: 411425480044, $426,000
KOLANOWSKI, Andrew et al, North American Savings Bank, Parcel: 412117276008, $350,000
RIES, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401202003, $368,000
PANTLIND, John W. et al, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $411,150
BLASIUS, Scott et al, Clearpath Lending, Condo-Summerset, $443,908
BAKER, Kelli, United Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000
DEMPSEY, Susan M. et al, Loandepot.com, Vergennes Twp., $422,000
KAPPRAL, Andrew et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411709340018, $315,425
NAGY, Jan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $701,240
MOORE, Keith et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Caledonia, $540,778
BAD CREEK 1 LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $453,184
CARMPTON, Scott R., Finance of America Mortgage, Ada Twp., $375,000
BISSELL, Adam, CIBC Bank, Cascade Twp., $396,200
SCHLANDERER, Joyce L. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411425476002, $351,875
MCDONALD, Kevin R. et al, Old National Bank, Gaines Twp., $306,000
LEJA, Randall M. et al, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411407401057, $392,500
HOLMBERG, Dirk, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $300,971
BOMER, Jon M. et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $342,450
ASGEIRSSON, Theodor, Flagstar Bank, East Grand Rapids, $382,000
JACQUES, Ashley M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $363,750
SCHUT, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400
ALBRECHT, Travis et al, Neighborhood Loans, Kentwood, $308,750
BENGTSON, Bradley et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $504,000
QUIST, Theodore Sr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409177005, $318,250
SHEEHASE, Kyle, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $313,500
STEHOUWER, Benjamin J. et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411432435012, $300,000
BC BISHAL et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411425295009, $369,193
NACHBAR, Jeremy et al, Mortgage 1, Sparta, $415,000
DCV4 LLC, Horizon Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,240,000
PONCHAUD, George et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411234325015, $316,000
THOMPSON, Beau J. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Byron Twp., $327,800
SMITH, Bradley G. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411412276010, $391,000
KNECHT, Suzanne I. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411428426046, $365,700
BERJAOUI, Wael, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $432,500
PECK, Robby M. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Solon Twp., $305,950
LAMBERT, Jeffrey T., Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $670,000
HANSEN, Edward C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,000
MCDERMOTT, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $320,000
PECHA, John C. Sr. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 412320461016, $315,811
TABACZKA, Linda L., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $364,000
CLAUSEN, Gregory et al, Prmelending, Parcel: 411022120009, $329,600
GORANSON, Hank N. et al, Home Point Financial, East Grand Rapids, $319,500
EGGEBEEN, Kevin T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $303,300
MERCHANT, Rusty et al, Huntington National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $732,000
PETERSON, Erik C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410724300046, $467,000
BLACKMORE, Andrew et al, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $645,000
BAYON TRUST, Michigan First Credit Union, Wyoming, $331,094
OETMAN, Doug et al, Grand River Bank, Caledonia, $455,000
FINK, Mark et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $345,000
PAYNE, John F. et al, Bank of America, Plainfield Twp., $323,679
TRAXLER, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411432431004, $353,163
VANDERWEIDE, Samuel D. et al, Mortgage 1, Cascade Twp., $365,000
REGLIN, David C., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $319,000
SHERMAN, Wesley J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $300,000
ECA PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411816202036, $2,000,000
LAUPPE, Andrew M. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411425222024, $420,000
ECA PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Sparta Village, $2,000,000
STROUD, Samantha J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $315,000
SOUKUP, Samuel C. et al, Home Point Financial, Cascade Twp., $328,500
BAILEY, Carroll et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Gaines Twp., $395,191
KAMINSKI, David M., Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
KUFFLER, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $966,000
SERNAU, Matthew A. et al, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Rockford, $312,000
BRESLIN, Brian S. et al, Flagstar Bank, Cascade Twp., $384,000
DIMOVSKI, Carmen, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $370,500
WESTVIEW CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURH et al, Christian Reformed Church Loan Fund Inc., Parcel: 411316377026, $960,000
GRONDIN, Todd L. et al, Union, Home Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $475,000
BRANNEN, Christopher, Northpointe Bank, Solon Twp., $331,615
FELIX, Ryan W., Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $508,500
KNEESHAW, Thomas, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $450,000
KIM, Jun et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $361,000
FAN, Lei, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Parcel: 411414327043, $387,225
LAPORTE, Brian L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Caledonia, $308,000
PRIMROSE, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $346,750
LORENZ, John et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $510,400
VERMEULEN, Jared et al, Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $398,575
WRIGHT, Kai et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Wyoming, $308,750
RAGUSE, David M., Ruoff Mortgae Co., Vergennes Twp., $308,750
KNAUS, Zachary A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $458,000
FISHER, Suhey, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $395,000
HOHENDORF TRUST, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $307,500
HOLMAN Shirley A., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
JBO LLC, TCF National Bank, Kentwood, $4,500,000
DANNA, Cristian et al, Keller Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $498,655
KWIATKOWSKI, Joe et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $408,500
FAWCETT, Paige et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $308,750
PRICE, Krista D., Mortgage 1, Cascade Twp., $316,500
KUKLA, Steven et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp, Sparta, $301,589
DODGE, Travis et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $362,500
KLEMP, Crispin et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $357,200
CHABRA, Ajay et al, AmeriFirst Financial Corp., Byron Twp., $322,800
VANDERHYDE, Craig T. et al, Mercantile Bank, Alpine Twp., $440,000
MITCHELL, Christopher, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $335,350
REEVE, Nicholas et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324317021, $323,000
DYKSTRA, Kristin, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $409,800
VANDERLIND, Gary et al, Huntington National Bank, Tyrone Twp., $380,000
FLYNN, Joann, Federal Housing Commissioner, Cascade Twp., $862,500
SMITH, Kerri L., Consumers Credit Union, Walker, $322,500
EIA PROPERTIES LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Ada Twp., $702,000
PHELPS, Robert F. et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $387,000
MEADOWBROOKE VENTURES II LLC, First Companies Inc., Cascade Twp., $2,984,546
BEHRENS, Ward L. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Plainfield Twp., $464,000
HAGERUP, Mitchell J. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430478009, $405,000
LOF GRAND RAPIDS LLC, Access Point Financial, Woodland Mall Plat, $8,850,000
PARLMER, Matthew et al, Macatawa Bank, Courtland Twp., $576,000
RICCI TRUST, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411425102016, $510,400
BLOEM, Scott, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $348,000
STREAR, Melissa V. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $473,000
SOBIE, Anthony J. et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $852,000
DESPRES, Marti, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411403276008, $506,250
KALTZ, Stuart et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $395,750
MORSE, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $447,535
ELDER, Steven A. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $449,000
SWEET, Amy L., PNC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $387,500
LAOUGHRIGE, Josiah, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $358,700
SHOEMAKER, Benjamin et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411324285225, $427,025
BREADON, Timothy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411114400050, $425,000
DELANOY, Steven et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $470,000
RAMJAN, Zachary et al, Home Point Financial, Wyoming, $409,000
SOBA LLC et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411418353046, $985,000
MESSNER, James P., United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $411,000
WEILER, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $832,000
RAMOS, Ryan J. et al, Bank of England, Lowell, $510,400
KEHOE, Thomas M. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $632,400
2729 LINDEN LLC, Chemical Bank, Wyoming, $1,750,000
SCHEID, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $420,000
MURPHY, Brett et al, UBS Bank USA, Cannon Twp., $805,500
FRITSCHEN, Paul et al, Old National Bank, Kentwood, $350,400
ANNIS, Jason L. et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $498,750
SYTSMA, Jonathan A. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411411202093, $380,000
KORN, Marc A. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $700,000
CRAWFORD, Eric et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $360,000
WOLFE, Steven R. et al, TIAA, Cascade Twp., $510,400
PFEIFER, Kyle E. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $625,000
PHELPS, Kelly et al, Mr. Cooper, Gaines Twp., $404,512
HOCKSTRA, David L et al, State Savings Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400
FURLONG, Kevin M. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 412116303013, $409,000
THOMPSON, Brian D. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000
ADA TH LLC, Bellwether Enterprise Mortgage Investments LLC, Ada, $15,637,000
BELD, Michael W. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $458,000
HEATE HOLDINGS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 117093010004, $375,810
KOFFMAN TRUST, Wanigas Credit Union, Ada Twp., $971,500
280 ANN LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411313252001, $1,760,000
JAHAN, Mohammed S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $869,600
SYED, Imran et al, Devon Bank, Cascade Twp., $423,265
SPEAR, Daniel et al, Cardinal Financial Co., East Grand Rapids, $499,000
IRVINE, Michael et al, Caliber Home Loans, Byron Twp., $378,000
CHILES, Christopher L. et al, Macatawa Bank, Algoma Twp., $440,000
COLEMAN, Kathleen M. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411036136074, $402,000
STANDFORD VAUGHN DEVELOPMENT LLC, Forenergy Capital LLC, Lowell, $498,295
QALKOTTEN, Susan M. et al, US Bank, Sparta, $500,000
KRAJEWSKI, Lawrence et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810104002, $380,000
YELDA, Devone et al, First Securities Financial Services, Tyrone Twp., $378,750
O’BRIEN, Thomas J. III et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., 4453,000
BENEDICT, Max et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $661,900
SICILIANO, Dominic et al, Primelending, Cannon Twp., $480,000
DRAJKA, Michael et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
VANLAAN, Michael J. et al, United Bank, Caledonia, $480,000
REENDERS, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409253015, $369,767
WOLF, Jennifer et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
HORMAN, James F. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $496,500
GATES, Christopher C. et al, Century Bank & Trust, East Grand Rapids, $1,160,000
WATERLEAF DEVELOPMENT LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402030, $764,105
FRITCH, Daniel R. et al, Citizens Bank, Cannon Twp., $447,500
GRUSLING, Kyle M. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $384,000
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
BACKYARD PIZZA & BBQ, 2415 36th SW, Wyoming, Cyndie Gillespie, Mycall Pharms
CUT CREATORS BARBER AND BEAUTY, 2842 Eastern SE, Richie Rucker, Dwayne Howard
DANIEL & GLENDA LAWN CARE SERVICE, 12216 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Daniel S. Aguilar et al
DESIGN SOMETHING, 1030 Sweet NE, Matthew S. Crump et al
DOYLE & DOYLE, 1560 Wealthy SE, Drayson D. Doyle, Dorothy J. Doyle
FLAVA TWIST, 725 Neland SE, Malynder D. Jones, Amielia E. Jones
L&J AUTO, 5350 5350 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville, Jesse L. Groenke, Jasen L. Couturier
SECOND CHANCE CATS OF WEST MICHIGAN, 4021 Hillsdale NE, Jody Newman, Laura Moody
SWEET ESCAPES, 46 Aztec SW, Yahntea Weaver, Monique Tierra
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
5 ACRE FARM, 11422 84th St., Alto, Ellison Porritt
A&A CLEANING SERVICES, 66 Maplebrook SE, Yareu Rodriguez
A&T ENTERPRISES, 1757 Bradford NE, Alexander J. Gould
B&K TREE SERVICE, 948 Garfield NW, Brandon L. McNeil
B.B.Z. LAWNCARE, 1231 Madison SE, Brian D. Collins
BROTHERS & SISTERS IN HAN, 2880 Marshall SE, Davon Ruff
BRUSHSTROKES BY BONNIE, 2378 Carrington Road NE, Bonnie Phebus
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS DAYCARE, 5077 Bancroft SE, Lowell, Karen Potter
CLEANING SERVICE, 1038 Butterworth SW, Ladetria Faison
COMMUNITY FREIGHT, 1232 Kalamazoo SE, Rakesa L. McMillan
COOKIE STAMP.COM, 3330 Mahogany Court NE, Margaret E. Luckwald
CRAIG GOTHARD PLUMBING, 614 W. Rose, Kalamazoo, Craig B. Gothard
CREATIVE JAVA CAFE, 2009 S. Division, Ella A. Webber
CUSTOM LASER, 2717 Garfield NW, Chase Korfhage
DEREKS AUTO DETAILING SERVICE, 12216 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Derek R. Stites
EVERGREEN TREE SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING, 1133 11 Mile NW, Comstock Park, Keith G. Ferguson
FAMILY ALTAR MINISTRY, 1522 Plastico SW, Wyoming, Isaac Alvarez
FORBES FAMILY FARMS, 2647 Gulliford, Lowell, Gregory A. Forbes
FREEMAN LAWN SERVICES, 1409 Dunham SE, Ray A. Freeman
GATOR’S LAWN CARE SERVICE, 5902 Ridgebrook SE, Kentwood, Troy D. Milton
GRAND RAPIDS FENCE CO., 1733 Century SW, Spencer A. Clark
HB CO., 3131 Wallace SW, Darrel L. Huisken
INTERPERSONAL DESIGN, 1124 Oaklawn NE, Dania Grevengoed
- VISSER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1351 Valley SW, Joshua R. Visser
JEWEL LASH AND BROW BAR, 924 Cedar Run Court NW, Julie M. Lathrop
KEPTCLEAN, 6695 Morse Lake SE, Alto, Jennifer A. Prefontaine
LAUGHLIN LEGAL PC, 1003 Thornapple River SE, Ada, Amy Laughlin
MI-360 TOURS, 13330 Ja De Drive, Cedar Springs, Sarah L. VanHoven
MOMMAGCIAN COOKIES, 6100 McAllister Court SE, Deepshhika Pareek
NINA KUSTOM KREATIONS, 437 Umatilla SE, Nina Freeman
NORTH VALLEY PHOTOGRAPHY, 42 Betty NE, Comstock Park, Maryann Tyczynski
O’HATS & ACCESSORIES, 1221 Madison SE, Curtis Graves
PAMELA FALLON PHOTOGRAPHY, 4685 44th St. SE, Kentwood, Pamela M. Furst
REST ASSURED ASSISTED LIVING, 14190 19 Mile NE, Gowen, Brandi Ball
SIMPLY HENRY, 608 Stonehenge SW, Grandville, David Henry
WEB OF INTENTION, 3773 Windwood NE, Rockford, Leah J. Krussell
WENDY TANNER CHILDCARE, 8550 Sonnyview SE, Caledonia, Wendy Tanner
ACES CUSTOM APPAREL, 2025 Bridgeport Road NE, Kathleen T. Arnot
ALLSTATE ASPHALT MAINTENANCE, 5964 N. Seagull NE, Belmont, Shawn C. Minard
AMYJAH EUNIQUE HAIR COLLECTIONS, 2711 Mariner SE, Kentwood, Amyah E. Huff
BACK ALLEY DISTRIBUTION, 2254 Avon SW, Wyoming, Bryan Gugliemi
BLUE NORTH, P.O. Box 442, Byron Center, Darron D. Ross
BMW DIESEL SERVICE, 13956 18 Mile, Gowen, William Barnhill
BOUGIE BOUTIQUE, 516 Cherry SE, Mackenzie M. Mills
CAMPBELL MECHANICAL SERVICES, 2910 Perry SW, Wyoming, Oral Campbell
CENTURY ANTIQUES, 445 Century, Jimmy D. Murray
CREATIVE JAVA CAFE, 2009 S. Division SE, Ella A. Webber
DOROTHY PHOTO, 1092 White Pine SW, Dorothy Duistermars
EXTREME CLEAN AUTO DETAILING, 28 Stormzand Place NE, Timothy J. Lyle
FERAL CAT SOLUTIONS, 3015 Windcrest Way NE, Maureen Herendeen
G&D LAWN CARE SERVICES, 1319 Cass SE, Daniel Segura Aguillar, Glenda C. Ramirez
GINGER BEEZ, 2900 Wilson SW, Alissa R. Solomon
GORDON PROPERTY MAINTENANCE, 944 Bates SE, Michael L. Gordon Sr.
GREENE BEENE LANDSCAPING, 3328 Fuller SE, Charles A. Smith
JOHNNY SHOP AUTO REPAIR, 1255 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Johnny Maldonado Montoya
JOSUE M CONTRUCTION, 300 Wesley SE, Wyoming, Josue Morales
JULIETTA DESIGNS, 2150 Martin SE, Julietta Brothers
LAKE AND LAVA, 834 Mulford SE, Amanda R. Montgomery
LAS VEGAS NAILS & SPA, 3564 Alpine NW, Jule Nguyenvan
MAPLE CREEK FARM, 8151 McCords SE, Alto, John M. Sheely
MI UNLIMITED PHOTOGRAPHY, 1815 Rossman SE, Donavan Larabel
MS GOODBEE, 2037 Michigan SE, Rose M. Burnett
OCCASIONS BASKETS & GIFTS, 4709 Summer Creek Lane SE, Kentwood, Francine Hope
OCTANT INSURANCE, 5344 Plainfield NE, Ryan Baker
OPSTOCK, 6420 11 Mile NE, Rockford, Mark O. DeJonge
TINO’S LAWNCARE, 2456 Longstreet SW, Wyoming, Celestino Velasquez Mendoza
