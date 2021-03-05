Public Record

By

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

FARRELL, Patrick et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411324453151, $401,250

HAMMING, Steven G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411419351008, $370,000

DEAN, David P. et al, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $443,000

MARTINEZ, Jeremy J. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Wyoming, $387,000

LUETTKE, Brian C. et al, BNC National Bank, Caledonia, $812,500

KAISER, Carolyn, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cannon Twp., $700,000

KRAMPFE, Aaron E. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400

LANGE, Joseph et al, Consumers Credit Union, Walker, $505,750

DILORENZO, James J. et al, Cornerstone Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $342,000

ACKERMAN, Amy J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $780,000

ZDC PROPERTIES LLC, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $573,000

JAROSCH, Nicholas R. et al, Caliber Home Loans, Cascade Twp., $317,200

FREEL, Timothy D. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Vergennes Twp., $340,000

FISHER, Leandra L., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411404276056, $386,650

HANCZEWSKI, Marc D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000

KILEY, Duane E. et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $318,150

GETZ, Stephanie, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $459,450

NOVITSKY, William S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $306,400

MCCARTHY, Paul A., Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $342,000

O’TOOLE, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411427126005, $316,000

BAKER TRUST, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $1,250,000

CANNON, Thomas J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $396,000

ELLIS, Gary et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Oakfield Twp., $301,500

RAMIREZ, Victor et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Sparta, $325,200

MCSWEEN, Matthew et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411414327047, $410,989

WOOD, James et al, Guaranteed Rate, Algoma Twp., $365,261

MOTYCKA, David S. et al, Omega Lending, Cascade Twp., $301,500

DRISCOLL, Christopher J. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $427,500

PHILIPS, Colin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $510,400

NEITZEL, Drew A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $460,000

CENTER, Patrick et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411414327046, $431,965

TOTH, Dennis et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $335,000

WEAVER, David T. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $359,100

VANBRONKHORST, Andrew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425251004, $392,400

ROHR, Anthony P. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Courtland Twp., $498,750

MISSAD, Nicholas, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 41143330301, $352,600

STEEBY, Jeffrey R. et al, North America Savings Bank, Parcel: 411425480044, $426,000

KOLANOWSKI, Andrew et al, North American Savings Bank, Parcel: 412117276008, $350,000

RIES, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401202003, $368,000

PANTLIND, John W. et al, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $411,150

BLASIUS, Scott et al, Clearpath Lending, Condo-Summerset, $443,908

BAKER, Kelli, United Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000

DEMPSEY, Susan M. et al, Loandepot.com, Vergennes Twp., $422,000

KAPPRAL, Andrew et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411709340018, $315,425

NAGY, Jan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $701,240

MOORE, Keith et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Caledonia, $540,778

BAD CREEK 1 LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $453,184

CARMPTON, Scott R., Finance of America Mortgage, Ada Twp., $375,000

BISSELL, Adam, CIBC Bank, Cascade Twp., $396,200

SCHLANDERER, Joyce L. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411425476002, $351,875

MCDONALD, Kevin R. et al, Old National Bank, Gaines Twp., $306,000

LEJA, Randall M. et al, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411407401057, $392,500

HOLMBERG, Dirk, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $300,971

BOMER, Jon M. et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $342,450

ASGEIRSSON, Theodor, Flagstar Bank, East Grand Rapids, $382,000

JACQUES, Ashley M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $363,750

SCHUT, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400

ALBRECHT, Travis et al, Neighborhood Loans, Kentwood, $308,750

BENGTSON, Bradley et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $504,000

QUIST, Theodore Sr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409177005, $318,250

SHEEHASE, Kyle, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $313,500

STEHOUWER, Benjamin J. et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411432435012, $300,000

BC BISHAL et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411425295009, $369,193

NACHBAR, Jeremy et al, Mortgage 1, Sparta, $415,000

DCV4 LLC, Horizon Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,240,000

PONCHAUD, George et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411234325015, $316,000

THOMPSON, Beau J. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Byron Twp., $327,800

SMITH, Bradley G. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411412276010, $391,000

KNECHT, Suzanne I. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411428426046, $365,700

BERJAOUI, Wael, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $432,500

PECK, Robby M. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Solon Twp., $305,950

LAMBERT, Jeffrey T., Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $670,000

HANSEN, Edward C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,000

MCDERMOTT, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $320,000

PECHA, John C. Sr. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 412320461016, $315,811

TABACZKA, Linda L., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $364,000

CLAUSEN, Gregory et al, Prmelending, Parcel: 411022120009, $329,600

GORANSON, Hank N. et al, Home Point Financial, East Grand Rapids, $319,500

EGGEBEEN, Kevin T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $303,300

MERCHANT, Rusty et al, Huntington National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $732,000

PETERSON, Erik C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410724300046, $467,000

BLACKMORE, Andrew et al, TCF National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $645,000

BAYON TRUST, Michigan First Credit Union, Wyoming, $331,094

OETMAN, Doug et al, Grand River Bank, Caledonia, $455,000

FINK, Mark et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $345,000

PAYNE, John F. et al, Bank of America, Plainfield Twp., $323,679

TRAXLER, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411432431004, $353,163

VANDERWEIDE, Samuel D. et al, Mortgage 1, Cascade Twp., $365,000

REGLIN, David C., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $319,000

SHERMAN, Wesley J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $300,000

ECA PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411816202036, $2,000,000

LAUPPE, Andrew M. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411425222024, $420,000

ECA PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Sparta Village, $2,000,000

STROUD, Samantha J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $315,000

SOUKUP, Samuel C. et al, Home Point Financial, Cascade Twp., $328,500

BAILEY, Carroll et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Gaines Twp., $395,191

KAMINSKI, David M., Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400

KUFFLER, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $966,000

SERNAU, Matthew A. et al, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Rockford, $312,000

BRESLIN, Brian S. et al, Flagstar Bank, Cascade Twp., $384,000

DIMOVSKI, Carmen, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $370,500

WESTVIEW CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURH et al, Christian Reformed Church Loan Fund Inc., Parcel: 411316377026, $960,000

GRONDIN, Todd L. et al, Union, Home Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $475,000

BRANNEN, Christopher, Northpointe Bank, Solon Twp., $331,615

FELIX, Ryan W., Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $508,500

KNEESHAW, Thomas, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $450,000

KIM, Jun et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $361,000

FAN, Lei, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Parcel: 411414327043, $387,225

LAPORTE, Brian L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Caledonia, $308,000

PRIMROSE, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $346,750

LORENZ, John et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $510,400

VERMEULEN, Jared et al, Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $398,575

WRIGHT, Kai et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Wyoming, $308,750

RAGUSE, David M., Ruoff Mortgae Co., Vergennes Twp., $308,750

KNAUS, Zachary A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $458,000

FISHER, Suhey, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $395,000

HOHENDORF TRUST, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $307,500

HOLMAN Shirley A., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

JBO LLC, TCF National Bank, Kentwood, $4,500,000

DANNA, Cristian et al, Keller Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $498,655

KWIATKOWSKI, Joe et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $408,500

FAWCETT, Paige et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $308,750

PRICE, Krista D., Mortgage 1, Cascade Twp., $316,500

KUKLA, Steven et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp, Sparta, $301,589

DODGE, Travis et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $362,500

KLEMP, Crispin et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $357,200

CHABRA, Ajay et al, AmeriFirst Financial Corp., Byron Twp., $322,800

VANDERHYDE, Craig T. et al, Mercantile Bank, Alpine Twp., $440,000

MITCHELL, Christopher, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $335,350

REEVE, Nicholas et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324317021, $323,000

DYKSTRA, Kristin, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $409,800

VANDERLIND, Gary et al, Huntington National Bank, Tyrone Twp., $380,000

FLYNN, Joann, Federal Housing Commissioner, Cascade Twp., $862,500

SMITH, Kerri L., Consumers Credit Union, Walker, $322,500

EIA PROPERTIES LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Ada Twp., $702,000

PHELPS, Robert F. et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $387,000

MEADOWBROOKE VENTURES II LLC, First Companies Inc., Cascade Twp., $2,984,546

BEHRENS, Ward L. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Plainfield Twp., $464,000

HAGERUP, Mitchell J. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430478009, $405,000

LOF GRAND RAPIDS LLC, Access Point Financial, Woodland Mall Plat, $8,850,000

PARLMER, Matthew et al, Macatawa Bank, Courtland Twp., $576,000

RICCI TRUST, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411425102016, $510,400

BLOEM, Scott, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $348,000

STREAR, Melissa V. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $473,000

SOBIE, Anthony J. et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $852,000

DESPRES, Marti, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411403276008, $506,250

KALTZ, Stuart et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $395,750

MORSE, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $447,535

ELDER, Steven A. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $449,000

SWEET, Amy L., PNC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $387,500

LAOUGHRIGE, Josiah, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $358,700

SHOEMAKER, Benjamin et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411324285225, $427,025

BREADON, Timothy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411114400050, $425,000

DELANOY, Steven et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $470,000

RAMJAN, Zachary et al, Home Point Financial, Wyoming, $409,000

SOBA LLC et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411418353046, $985,000

MESSNER, James P., United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $411,000

WEILER, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $832,000

RAMOS, Ryan J. et al, Bank of England, Lowell, $510,400

KEHOE, Thomas M. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $632,400

2729 LINDEN LLC, Chemical Bank, Wyoming, $1,750,000

SCHEID, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $420,000

MURPHY, Brett et al, UBS Bank USA, Cannon Twp., $805,500

FRITSCHEN, Paul et al, Old National Bank, Kentwood, $350,400

ANNIS, Jason L. et al, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $498,750

SYTSMA, Jonathan A. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411411202093, $380,000

KORN, Marc A. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $700,000

CRAWFORD, Eric et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $360,000

WOLFE, Steven R. et al, TIAA, Cascade Twp., $510,400

PFEIFER, Kyle E. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $625,000

PHELPS, Kelly et al, Mr. Cooper, Gaines Twp., $404,512

HOCKSTRA, David L et al, State Savings Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400

FURLONG, Kevin M. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 412116303013, $409,000

THOMPSON, Brian D. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000

ADA TH LLC, Bellwether Enterprise Mortgage Investments LLC, Ada, $15,637,000

BELD, Michael W. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $458,000

HEATE HOLDINGS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 117093010004, $375,810

KOFFMAN TRUST, Wanigas Credit Union, Ada Twp., $971,500

280 ANN LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411313252001, $1,760,000

JAHAN, Mohammed S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $869,600

SYED, Imran et al, Devon Bank, Cascade Twp., $423,265

SPEAR, Daniel et al, Cardinal Financial Co., East Grand Rapids, $499,000

IRVINE, Michael et al, Caliber Home Loans, Byron Twp., $378,000

CHILES, Christopher L. et al, Macatawa Bank, Algoma Twp., $440,000

COLEMAN, Kathleen M. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411036136074, $402,000

STANDFORD VAUGHN DEVELOPMENT LLC, Forenergy Capital LLC, Lowell, $498,295

QALKOTTEN, Susan M. et al, US Bank, Sparta, $500,000

KRAJEWSKI, Lawrence et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810104002, $380,000

YELDA, Devone et al, First Securities Financial Services, Tyrone Twp., $378,750

O’BRIEN, Thomas J. III et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., 4453,000

BENEDICT, Max et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $661,900

SICILIANO, Dominic et al, Primelending, Cannon Twp., $480,000

DRAJKA, Michael et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

VANLAAN, Michael J. et al, United Bank, Caledonia, $480,000

REENDERS, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411409253015, $369,767

WOLF, Jennifer et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

HORMAN, James F. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $496,500

GATES, Christopher C. et al, Century Bank & Trust, East Grand Rapids, $1,160,000

WATERLEAF DEVELOPMENT LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402030, $764,105

FRITCH, Daniel R. et al, Citizens Bank, Cannon Twp., $447,500

GRUSLING, Kyle M. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $384,000

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

BACKYARD PIZZA & BBQ, 2415 36th SW, Wyoming, Cyndie Gillespie, Mycall Pharms

CUT CREATORS BARBER AND BEAUTY, 2842 Eastern SE, Richie Rucker, Dwayne Howard

DANIEL & GLENDA LAWN CARE SERVICE, 12216 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Daniel S. Aguilar et al

DESIGN SOMETHING, 1030 Sweet NE, Matthew S. Crump et al

DOYLE & DOYLE, 1560 Wealthy SE, Drayson D. Doyle, Dorothy J. Doyle

FLAVA TWIST, 725 Neland SE, Malynder D. Jones, Amielia E. Jones

L&J AUTO, 5350 5350 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville, Jesse L. Groenke, Jasen L. Couturier

SECOND CHANCE CATS OF WEST MICHIGAN, 4021 Hillsdale NE, Jody Newman, Laura Moody

SWEET ESCAPES, 46 Aztec SW, Yahntea Weaver, Monique Tierra

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

5 ACRE FARM, 11422 84th St., Alto, Ellison Porritt

A&A CLEANING SERVICES, 66 Maplebrook SE, Yareu Rodriguez

A&T ENTERPRISES, 1757 Bradford NE, Alexander J. Gould

B&K TREE SERVICE, 948 Garfield NW, Brandon L. McNeil

B.B.Z. LAWNCARE, 1231 Madison SE, Brian D. Collins

BROTHERS & SISTERS IN HAN, 2880 Marshall SE, Davon Ruff

BRUSHSTROKES BY BONNIE, 2378 Carrington Road NE, Bonnie Phebus

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS DAYCARE, 5077 Bancroft SE, Lowell, Karen Potter

CLEANING SERVICE, 1038 Butterworth SW, Ladetria Faison

COMMUNITY FREIGHT, 1232 Kalamazoo SE, Rakesa L. McMillan

COOKIE STAMP.COM, 3330 Mahogany Court NE, Margaret E. Luckwald

CRAIG GOTHARD PLUMBING, 614 W. Rose, Kalamazoo, Craig B. Gothard

CREATIVE JAVA CAFE, 2009 S. Division, Ella A. Webber

CUSTOM LASER, 2717 Garfield NW, Chase Korfhage

DEREKS AUTO DETAILING SERVICE, 12216 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Derek R. Stites

EVERGREEN TREE SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING, 1133 11 Mile NW, Comstock Park, Keith G. Ferguson

FAMILY ALTAR MINISTRY, 1522 Plastico SW, Wyoming, Isaac Alvarez

FORBES FAMILY FARMS, 2647 Gulliford, Lowell, Gregory A. Forbes

FREEMAN LAWN SERVICES, 1409 Dunham SE, Ray A. Freeman

GATOR’S LAWN CARE SERVICE, 5902 Ridgebrook SE, Kentwood, Troy D. Milton

GRAND RAPIDS FENCE CO., 1733 Century SW, Spencer A. Clark

HB CO., 3131 Wallace SW, Darrel L. Huisken

INTERPERSONAL DESIGN, 1124 Oaklawn NE, Dania Grevengoed

VISSER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1351 Valley SW, Joshua R. Visser

JEWEL LASH AND BROW BAR, 924 Cedar Run Court NW, Julie M. Lathrop

KEPTCLEAN, 6695 Morse Lake SE, Alto, Jennifer A. Prefontaine

LAUGHLIN LEGAL PC, 1003 Thornapple River SE, Ada, Amy Laughlin

MI-360 TOURS, 13330 Ja De Drive, Cedar Springs, Sarah L. VanHoven

MOMMAGCIAN COOKIES, 6100 McAllister Court SE, Deepshhika Pareek

NINA KUSTOM KREATIONS, 437 Umatilla SE, Nina Freeman

NORTH VALLEY PHOTOGRAPHY, 42 Betty NE, Comstock Park, Maryann Tyczynski

O’HATS & ACCESSORIES, 1221 Madison SE, Curtis Graves

PAMELA FALLON PHOTOGRAPHY, 4685 44th St. SE, Kentwood, Pamela M. Furst

REST ASSURED ASSISTED LIVING, 14190 19 Mile NE, Gowen, Brandi Ball

SIMPLY HENRY, 608 Stonehenge SW, Grandville, David Henry

WEB OF INTENTION, 3773 Windwood NE, Rockford, Leah J. Krussell

WENDY TANNER CHILDCARE, 8550 Sonnyview SE, Caledonia, Wendy Tanner

ACES CUSTOM APPAREL, 2025 Bridgeport Road NE, Kathleen T. Arnot

ALLSTATE ASPHALT MAINTENANCE, 5964 N. Seagull NE, Belmont, Shawn C. Minard

AMYJAH EUNIQUE HAIR COLLECTIONS, 2711 Mariner SE, Kentwood, Amyah E. Huff

BACK ALLEY DISTRIBUTION, 2254 Avon SW, Wyoming, Bryan Gugliemi

BLUE NORTH, P.O. Box 442, Byron Center, Darron D. Ross

BMW DIESEL SERVICE, 13956 18 Mile, Gowen, William Barnhill

BOUGIE BOUTIQUE, 516 Cherry SE, Mackenzie M. Mills

CAMPBELL MECHANICAL SERVICES, 2910 Perry SW, Wyoming, Oral Campbell

CENTURY ANTIQUES, 445 Century, Jimmy D. Murray

CREATIVE JAVA CAFE, 2009 S. Division SE, Ella A. Webber

DOROTHY PHOTO, 1092 White Pine SW, Dorothy Duistermars

EXTREME CLEAN AUTO DETAILING, 28 Stormzand Place NE, Timothy J. Lyle

FERAL CAT SOLUTIONS, 3015 Windcrest Way NE, Maureen Herendeen

G&D LAWN CARE SERVICES, 1319 Cass SE, Daniel Segura Aguillar, Glenda C. Ramirez

GINGER BEEZ, 2900 Wilson SW, Alissa R. Solomon

GORDON PROPERTY MAINTENANCE, 944 Bates SE, Michael L. Gordon Sr.

GREENE BEENE LANDSCAPING, 3328 Fuller SE, Charles A. Smith

JOHNNY SHOP AUTO REPAIR, 1255 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Johnny Maldonado Montoya

JOSUE M CONTRUCTION, 300 Wesley SE, Wyoming, Josue Morales

JULIETTA DESIGNS, 2150 Martin SE, Julietta Brothers

LAKE AND LAVA, 834 Mulford SE, Amanda R. Montgomery

LAS VEGAS NAILS & SPA, 3564 Alpine NW, Jule Nguyenvan

MAPLE CREEK FARM, 8151 McCords SE, Alto, John M. Sheely

MI UNLIMITED PHOTOGRAPHY, 1815 Rossman SE, Donavan Larabel

MS GOODBEE, 2037 Michigan SE, Rose M. Burnett

OCCASIONS BASKETS & GIFTS, 4709 Summer Creek Lane SE, Kentwood, Francine Hope

OCTANT INSURANCE, 5344 Plainfield NE, Ryan Baker

OPSTOCK, 6420 11 Mile NE, Rockford, Mark O. DeJonge

TINO’S LAWNCARE, 2456 Longstreet SW, Wyoming, Celestino Velasquez Mendoza